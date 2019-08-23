Log in
PPL : to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Oct. 1

08/23/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Aug. 23 of $0.4125 per share, payable Oct. 1, 2019, to shareowners of record as of Sept. 10, 2019.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve 10 million customers in the United States and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, PPL is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts:

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-5997


For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-to-pay-quarterly-stock-dividend-oct-1-300906459.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
