Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PQ Group Holdings Inc.    PQG

PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.

(PQG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PQ Group Holdings to Host First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, pre-market open. Management will review the results during a conference call and audio-only webcast scheduled for 11:00 a.m. eastern time. Details for the conference call and webcast are below:

Conference Call

Investors may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing 1-877-883-0383 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the participant code 4111683.

Webcast

An audio-only live webcast of the conference call and presentation materials can be accessed at http://investor.pqcorp.com. A replay of the conference call/webcast will be made available at http://investor.pqcorp.com/events-presentations.

Investor Contact:
Nahla A. Azmy
(610) 651-4561
Nahla.Azmy@pqcorp.com

About PQ Group Holdings Inc.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have four uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Refining Services provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry; Catalysts serves the packaging and engineering plastics and the global refining, petrochemical and emissions control industries; Performance Materials produces transportation reflective safety markings for roads and airports; and Performance Chemicals supplies diverse product end uses, including personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products.

We serve over 4,000 customers globally across many end uses and operate over 70 manufacturing facilities which are strategically located across six continents. For more information, see our website at https://www.pqcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
01:13pPQ GROUP HOLDINGS TO HOST FIRST QUAR : 00 a.m. ET
BU
03/26PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligat..
AQ
03/23PQ : Completes ABL Facility Amendments
BU
03/12PQ : Board of Directors Authorizes $50 Million Share Repurchase Program
BU
02/27PQ : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF ..
AQ
02/27PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
02/21PQ : to Participate in the 10th Annual Alembic Global Conference
BU
02/20PQ GROUP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
02/20PQ : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results; $268 million Cash from O..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 595 M
EBIT 2020 233 M
Net income 2020 136 M
Debt 2020 1 681 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 9,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
EV / Sales2021 1,79x
Capitalization 1 388 M
Chart PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
PQ Group Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 15,72  $
Last Close Price 10,15  $
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 54,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Belgacem Chariag Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael C. Crews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ufuk Senturk Vice President-Research & Development
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Timothy J. Walsh Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.-40.92%1 388
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.0.34%44 939
BASF SE-33.26%44 706
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-35.83%30 232
ROYAL DSM-1.72%20 976
FMC CORPORATION-12.47%11 309
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group