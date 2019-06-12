Log in
PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC

(PQG)
PQ : to Participate in 2019 VRP Global Materials Conference on June 18

06/12/2019

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals and services, announced today that it is scheduled to present at Vertical Research’s Global Materials Conference in New York on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 2:50 p.m. ET.

There will be a formal presentation followed by a question and answer session. The presentation and question and answer session will be webcast in listen-only mode. The webcast and presentation materials related to this conference can be accessed at http://investor.pqcorp.com.

Investor Contact:
Nahla A. Azmy
(610) 651-4561
Nahla.Azmy@pqcorp.com

About PQ Group Holdings Inc.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have four uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Catalysts serves the global refining, petrochemical and emissions control industries; Refining Services provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry; Performance Materials produces transportation reflective safety markings for roads and airports; and Performance Chemicals supplies diverse product end uses, including personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products.

We serve over 4,000 customers globally across many end uses and operate over 70 manufacturing facilities which are strategically located across six continents. For more information, see our website at https://www.pqcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 649 M
EBIT 2019 246 M
Net income 2019 114 M
Debt 2019 1 909 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,01
P/E ratio 2020 15,16
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
Capitalization 2 136 M
Technical analysis trends PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,1 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Belgacem Chariag President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Crews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Lau Chief Technology Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Timothy J. Walsh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC6.68%2 071
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%89 445
AIR LIQUIDE8.07%54 549
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD14.46%35 565
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES1.62%28 771
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%19 745
