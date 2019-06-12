PQ : to Participate in 2019 VRP Global Materials Conference on June 18

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals and services, announced today that it is scheduled to present at Vertical Research’s Global Materials Conference in New York on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 2:50 p.m. ET.

There will be a formal presentation followed by a question and answer session. The presentation and question and answer session will be webcast in listen-only mode. The webcast and presentation materials related to this conference can be accessed at http://investor.pqcorp.com.

Investor Contact:

Nahla A. Azmy

(610) 651-4561

Nahla.Azmy@pqcorp.com

About PQ Group Holdings Inc.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have four uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Catalysts serves the global refining, petrochemical and emissions control industries; Refining Services provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry; Performance Materials produces transportation reflective safety markings for roads and airports; and Performance Chemicals supplies diverse product end uses, including personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products.

We serve over 4,000 customers globally across many end uses and operate over 70 manufacturing facilities which are strategically located across six continents. For more information, see our website at https://www.pqcorp.com.

