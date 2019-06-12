PQ : to Participate in 2019 VRP Global Materials Conference on June 18

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG), a leading integrated and innovative
global provider of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals and
services, announced today that it is scheduled to present at Vertical
Research’s Global Materials Conference in New York on Tuesday June 18,
2019 at 2:50 p.m. ET.
There will be a formal presentation followed by a question and answer
session. The presentation and question and answer session will be
webcast in listen-only mode. The webcast and presentation materials
related to this conference can be accessed at http://investor.pqcorp.com.
Investor Contact:
Nahla A. Azmy
(610) 651-4561
Nahla.Azmy@pqcorp.com
About PQ Group Holdings Inc.
PQ Group Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated and innovative global
provider of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals and services.
We support customers globally through our strategically located network
of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are
predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the
sustainability of the environment.
We have four uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Catalysts
serves the global refining, petrochemical and emissions control
industries; Refining Services provides sulfuric acid
recycling to the North American refining industry; Performance
Materials produces transportation reflective safety markings for
roads and airports; and Performance Chemicals supplies
diverse product end uses, including personal and industrial cleaning
products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage
products.
We serve over 4,000 customers globally across many end uses and operate
over 70 manufacturing facilities which are strategically located across
six continents. For more information, see our website at https://www.pqcorp.com.
