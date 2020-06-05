PQ : to Present at the Virtual Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit

Log in
06/05/2020 | 07:16am EDT

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals and services, announced today that it is scheduled to present at the virtual Deutsche Bank 11th Annual Global Industrials & Materials Summit on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. eastern time.

There will be a formal presentation followed by a question and answer session. The presentation and question and answer session will be webcast in listen-only mode. The webcast and presentation materials related to this conference will be available on the Investors section of our website at http://investor.pqcorp.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the presentation.

Investor Contact:
Nahla A. Azmy
(610) 651-4561
Nahla.Azmy@pqcorp.com

About PQ Group Holdings Inc.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have four uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Refining Services provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry; Catalysts serves the packaging and engineering plastics and the global refining, petrochemical and emissions control industries; Performance Materials produces transportation reflective safety markings for roads and airports; and Performance Chemicals supplies diverse product end uses, including personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products.

We serve over 4,000 customers globally across many end uses and operate over 70 manufacturing facilities which are strategically located across six continents. For more information, see our website at https://www.pqcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 450 M - -
Net income 2020 80,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 685 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 811 M 1 811 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 279
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
PQ Group Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 15,00 $
Last Close Price 13,26 $
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Belgacem Chariag Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael C. Crews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ufuk Senturk Vice President-Research & Development
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Timothy J. Walsh Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC.-22.82%1 811
BASF SE-17.74%57 639
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.4.73%48 180
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-14.36%40 344
ROYAL DSM N.V.3.53%23 116
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-17.99%13 580
