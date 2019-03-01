Log in
PRA Group : to Present at the Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

03/01/2019 | 08:02am EST

NORFOLK, Va., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, will present to investors attending the Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 2:15pm ET.  A webcast of the presentation and the accompanying slides will also be available at PRA Group's Investor Relations website, https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations.   

About PRA Group
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With almost 5,400 employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Investor Contact:
Darby Schoenfeld, CPA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
Darby.Schoenfeld@PRAGroup.com 

News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 431-3398
Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pra-group-to-present-at-the-raymond-james-40th-annual-institutional-investors-conference-300804697.html

SOURCE PRA Group


© PRNewswire 2019
