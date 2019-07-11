Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PRA Health Sciences Inc    PRAH

PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC

(PRAH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CORRECTING and REPLACING -- PRA Health Sciences to Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 10:09am EDT

RALEIGH, N.C., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on July 9, 2019 by PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH), please note that in the second paragraph of the release, the conference call ID and replay ID should read "6295812" and not "1876878" as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) will release its second quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community.

To participate via telephone, investors and analysts should dial (877) 930-8062 within the United States or (253) 336-7647 outside the United States approximately 10 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference ID for the call is 6295812. An audio replay of the call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 within the United States or (404) 537-3406 outside the United States. The replay ID is 6295812.

A live audio broadcast will be available on the investor relations section of the PRA Health Sciences website. Following the teleconference, an audio playback of the call will be available at the same website.

ABOUT PRA HEALTH SCIENCES

PRA Health Sciences is a full service global contract research organization, providing a broad range of product development and data solution services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the world. PRA’s integrated services include data management, statistical analysis, clinical trial management, and regulatory and drug development consulting. PRA’s global operations span more than 75 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and the Middle East, and more than 16,400 employees. Since 2000, PRA has participated in more than 3,800 clinical trials. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 85 products. To learn more about PRA, please visit www.prahs.com.

INVESTOR INQUIRIES: InvestorRelations@prahs.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC
10:09aCORRECTING and REPLACING -- PRA Health Sciences to Report Second Quarter 2019..
GL
07/09PRA Health Sciences to Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
GL
06/06PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
05/16PRA HEALTH SCIENCES : Earns Recognition, Industry Awards
AQ
05/15PRA HEALTH SCIENCES : Earns Recognition, Industry Awards
AQ
05/14PRA HEALTH SCIENCES : Earns Recognition, Industry Awards
AQ
05/02PRA HEALTH SCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/01PRA HEALTH SCIENCES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
05/01PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 100 M
EBIT 2019 468 M
Net income 2019 243 M
Debt 2019 687 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,8x
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,27x
EV / Sales2020 1,98x
Capitalization 6 362 M
Chart PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
PRA Health Sciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 108  $
Last Close Price 96,9  $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Colin Shannon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Bonello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kent Thoelke Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
James C. Momtazee Independent Director
Jeffrey T. Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC5.36%6 362
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC37.17%31 430
LONZA GROUP30.00%24 838
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 507
INCYTE CORPORATION31.73%17 964
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION89.89%15 473
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About