PRA Health Sciences Receives CRO Leadership Awards

RALEIGH, N.C., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Health Sciences, Inc. is pleased to announce it has won a 2019 CRO Leadership Award in the following categories:



Capabilities (Overall, Big Pharma, Small Pharma)

Compatibility (Overall, Big Pharma, Small Pharma)

Expertise (Small Pharma)

Quality (Small Pharma)

Reliability (Small Pharma)

The CRO Leadership Awards were developed in 2012 by Life Science Leader , a business journal for executives in emerging biotech through big pharma, to support the time-consuming and complex vetting process for selecting outsourcing partners. For the 2019 awards, Life Science Leader once again teamed up with Industry Standard Research (ISR) , the premier, full-service market research provider to the pharma and pharma services industries. Awards were determined based on feedback from sponsor companies that outsource clinical trials.

“We are pleased to see PRA acknowledged across such a wide array of important categories,” said Colin Shannon, PRA’s Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition affirms both the quality of our people as well as their commitment to work cohesively with our clients, both big and small, to move drug development into the future.”

PRA previously received CRO Leadership Awards in 2018, 2016, and 2015.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences is a full-service global contract research organization, providing a broad range of product development and data solution services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the world. PRA’s integrated services include data management, statistical analysis, clinical trial management, and regulatory and drug development consulting. PRA’s global operations span more than 70 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, South Africa, Australia, and the Middle East, and over 15,800 employees worldwide. Since 2000, PRA has participated in approximately 3,700 clinical trials worldwide. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 75 drugs. To learn more about PRA, please visit www.prahs.com .

