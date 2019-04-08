Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PRA Health Sciences Inc    PRAH

PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC

(PRAH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PRA Health Sciences Receives CRO Leadership Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 09:02am EDT

RALEIGH, N.C., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Health Sciences, Inc. is pleased to announce it has won a 2019 CRO Leadership Award in the following categories:

  • Capabilities (Overall, Big Pharma, Small Pharma)
  • Compatibility (Overall, Big Pharma, Small Pharma)
  • Expertise (Small Pharma)
  • Quality (Small Pharma)
  • Reliability (Small Pharma)

The CRO Leadership Awards were developed in 2012 by Life Science Leader, a business journal for executives in emerging biotech through big pharma, to support the time-consuming and complex vetting process for selecting outsourcing partners. For the 2019 awards, Life Science Leader once again teamed up with Industry Standard Research (ISR), the premier, full-service market research provider to the pharma and pharma services industries. Awards were determined based on feedback from sponsor companies that outsource clinical trials.

“We are pleased to see PRA acknowledged across such a wide array of important categories,” said Colin Shannon, PRA’s Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition affirms both the quality of our people as well as their commitment to work cohesively with our clients, both big and small, to move drug development into the future.”

PRA previously received CRO Leadership Awards in 2018, 2016, and 2015.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences is a full-service global contract research organization, providing a broad range of product development and data solution services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the world. PRA’s integrated services include data management, statistical analysis, clinical trial management, and regulatory and drug development consulting. PRA’s global operations span more than 70 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, South Africa, Australia, and the Middle East, and over 15,800 employees worldwide. Since 2000, PRA has participated in approximately 3,700 clinical trials worldwide. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 75 drugs. To learn more about PRA, please visit www.prahs.com.

INVESTOR INQUIRIES: InvestorRelations@prahs.com

PRA Health Sciences Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC
09:02aPRA Health Sciences Receives CRO Leadership Awards
GL
03/07PRA Blue Bell Named 2019 Top Workplace by Philadelphia Inquirer
GL
02/28PRA HEALTH SCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
02/27PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results a..
GL
02/27PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
02/26PRA HEALTH SCIENCES : and CISCRP Collaborate to Provide Clinical Trial Results S..
AQ
02/25PRA Health Sciences and CISCRP Collaborate to Provide Clinical Trial Results ..
GL
02/04PRA Health Sciences to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings
GL
2018PRA HEALTH SCIENCES : Symphony Health Announces Availability of 340B Drug Discou..
AQ
2018PRA HEALTH SCIENCES : Symphony Health Announces Availability of 340B Drug Discou..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 142 M
EBIT 2019 485 M
Net income 2019 256 M
Debt 2019 703 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,30
P/E ratio 2020 23,27
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
Capitalization 7 037 M
Chart PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
PRA Health Sciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 117 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Colin Shannon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Bonello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kent Thoelke Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
James C. Momtazee Independent Director
Jeffrey T. Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC16.76%7 045
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC24.18%28 133
LONZA GROUP21.12%22 953
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 619
INCYTE CORPORATION33.28%18 161
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.40.08%12 744
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About