Announcement of (I) Connected Transaction: Acquisition of Fratelli Prada S.p.A. (II) Termination of Continuing Connected Transaction: Franchise Agreement with Fratelli Prada

CONNECTED TRANSACTION: ACQUISITION OF FRATELLI PRADA S.P.A. TERMINATION OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION: FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH FRATELLI PRADA Acquisition of Fratelli Prada

The Board is pleased to announce that on October 29th, 2019, the Company entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement with the Sellers, Ms. Miuccia Prada Bianchi and Bellatrix S.p.A., pursuant to which the Company purchased, and the Sellers sold, the Sale Shares in Fratelli Prada at an aggregate consideration of Euro 66 million subject to, and upon, the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement.

Ms. Miuccia Prada Bianchi is a Chief Executive Officer, an Executive Director and substantial shareholder of the Company (as defined in the Listing Rules) and is a connected person of the Company. Each of Bellatrix S.p.A. and Fratelli Prada is indirectly controlled by Ms. Miuccia Prada Bianchi and is a connected person of the Company.

As the relevant applicable percentage ratios (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Acquisition exceed 0.1% but are less than 5%, the connected transaction contemplated under the Sale and Purchase Agreement is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

II. Termination of Franchise Agreement with Fratelli Prada

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated January 25th, 2017 regarding the renewal of the annual caps relating to the Franchise Agreement for the three years ending January 31st, 2020.

Upon the Acquisition, Fratelli Prada has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and, accordingly, the Company has entered into the Termination

