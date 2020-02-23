Prada S p A : Brand's New Co-Creative Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Registered office at Milan (Italy), Via A. Fogazzaro n. 28,

Registry of Companies of Milan, Monza, Brianza, Lodi ( Italy): No. 10115350158

(Incorporated under the laws of Italy as a joint-stock company with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1913)

PRADA BRAND'S NEW CO-CREATIVE DIRECTOR

This announcement is made by PRADA S.p.A. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Section 307B(1) of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

The Company is pleased to announce that as of April 2, 2020, Mr. Raf Simons will join the Prada brand as co-creative director, working in partnership with Ms. Miuccia Prada Bianchi with equal responsibilities for creative input and decision-making.

Mr. Raf Simons was born in Belgium in 1968 and graduated in Industrial Design and Furniture Design in 1991.

During his career, Mr. Simons has been appointed as creative director or artistic director of a number of leading luxury labels and has been awarded with several prizes for his contribution to culture and the fashion industry.

The first Prada collection designed by Ms. Miuccia Prada Bianchi and Mr. Raf Simons will be the Spring/Summer 2021 womenswear show, to be presented in Milan in September 2020.

The Company strongly believes that this creative partnership will be highly beneficial to the Company, the Group and all of the Group's stakeholders.

By Order of the Company

PRADA S.p.A.

Mr. Carlo Mazzi

Chairman

Milan, Italy, February 23, 2020

