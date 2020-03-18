Log in
PRADA S.P.A.

PRADA S.P.A.

(1913)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Prada S p A : Italy's Prada reports 2.7% rise in full-year sales, flags hit from coronavirus

03/18/2020 | 09:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Prada store is shown in Las Vegas, Nevada

Sales at Italian fashion group Prada rose by 2.7% at constant exchange rates in 2019, but warned that it expected a negative impact on 2020 results due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The luxury goods maker said it was implementing a comprehensive contingency plan to mitigate the effects without giving further details.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) declined 5.3% to 306.8 million euros (283.3 million pounds) last year, hit by ongoing measures to reduce markdowns and scale down the wholesale distribution network.

Analysts had expected revenue of 3.21 billion euros and an operating profit of 306 million euros, according to Smart Estimates provided by Refinitiv.

The results came out after the market close in Hong Kong, where Prada is listed.

The company had previously cancelled a scheduled conference call with analysts that should have taken place after the press release due to the spread of the coronavirus outbreak and a nationwide lockdown imposed by the Italian government until early April.

(This story corrects to fix headline to say 2.7% 'rise' not 'fall')

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi in and Niyati Shetty, editing by Louise Heavens)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 212 M
EBIT 2019 312 M
Net income 2019 256 M
Debt 2019 227 M
Yield 2019 3,27%
P/E ratio 2019 22,9x
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,91x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
Capitalization 5 902 M
Chart PRADA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prada S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRADA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,99  €
Last Close Price 2,26  €
Spread / Highest target 63,7%
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrizio Bertelli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Miuccia Prada Bianchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlo Mazzi Chairman
David Terracina Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessandra Cozzani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRADA S.P.A.3.50%6 355
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-33.04%72 039
KERING-33.18%53 694
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-0.80%41 594
ROSS STORES, INC.-40.25%24 964
HENNES & MAURITZ-39.66%19 133
Categories
