Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Prada S.p.A.    1913   IT0003874101

PRADA S.P.A.

(1913)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/15
25 HKD   -2.34%
04:14aPRADA S P A : Shares Tumble After Net Profit Drops Lower
DJ
03/15MIUCCIA PRADA : Prada stops end-of-season markdowns to protect brand, margins
RE
03/15PRADA S P A : 2018 Revenue Grew, Net Profit Fell
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Prada S p A : Shares Tumble After Net Profit Drops Lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 04:14am EDT

--Shares in Prada tumbled after the company said its turnaround plan was working, but that its sales momentum weakened during the second half of the year

--The company adopted a new, no-markdowns policy that analysts say should improve sales quality, but which is likely to be a drag on sales in the short term

--Prada's net profit for the year fell 17%, but its revenue grew for the first time in years

By Cristina Roca

Shares in Prada SpA (1913.HK) traded sharply lower Monday after the company said Friday that net profit dropped lower, but that its turnaround plan is working and that revenue grew in 2018.

The Italian luxury-goods company said Friday that net profit for the year fell 17% to 205.4 million euros ($232.3 million) from EUR248.9 million in 2017. Analysts had seen net profit rising to EUR253 million, according to a consensus estimate provided by FactSet.

Revenue for the year was EUR3.14 billion, up 2.6% from EUR3.06 billion the year before, Prada said. At constant exchange rates, revenue grew 6%, delivering on the company's forecast that it would return to growth in 2018 having posted declining sales for the past few years.

At 0707 GMT, shares in Prada traded 10% lower at HKD22.55.

Prada's sales figures were broadly as expected, but revealed a sharp slowdown in sales growth during the second half of the year, Goldman Sachs analyst Louise Singlehurst said.

The company said during a call that it had decided to reduce markdowns at its namesake brand in order to protect its brand equity and enhance its profitability, and that it was cancelling them altogether starting in 2019. This decision hit sales harder during the second half and should continue to do so in 2019, RBC analyst Rogerio Fujimori said.

This, along with Prada's decision to continue to invest strongly, means the company is trading short-term pain for long-term gain, Mr. Fujimori said, warning that consensus estimates for 2019 should be reduced considerably as a result of Friday's news.

However, Prada said its full-price sales grew 8% on a like-for-like basis during the second half of 2018. At this stage of Prada's turnaround journey, this is the most important metric to focus on, Mr. Fujimori said, adding that the 8% growth achieved looks "very respectable."

"The process of business transformation started in 2017 is delivering positive results," Prada said.

The company said it will complete an organizational review to give the company a more dynamic structure in the months to come.

Prada will continue to invest in communication and the digital dimension of its business, as well as in industrial infrastructure, in order to quickly respond to the different needs of its markets, it said, giving no other guidance for the year ahead.

The owner of the Prada, Miu Miu and Church's brands proposed a dividend of EUR0.06 a share compared with EUR0.075 a share in 2017.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PRADA S.P.A. -2.34% 25 End-of-day quote.-2.34%
PRADA SPA 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRADA S.P.A.
04:14aPRADA S P A : Shares Tumble After Net Profit Drops Lower
DJ
03/15MIUCCIA PRADA : Prada stops end-of-season markdowns to protect brand, margins
RE
03/15PRADA S P A : 2018 Revenue Grew, Net Profit Fell
DJ
03/15PRADA S P A : Spa approves the group's 2018 results as of 31 december 2018
PU
03/15PRADA S P A : Announcement of the Consolidated Results for the Twelve-Month Peri..
PU
03/12PRADA S.P.A. : annual earnings release
03/06&LDQUO;FOUND OBJECTS/OBJETS TROUVÉS& : Miu miu f/w 2019 show space
PU
02/27PRADA S P A : Announcement of Date of Board Meeting
PU
01/14European luxury stocks tumble after weak Chinese data
RE
01/11PRADA S P A : “DOUBLE EXPOSURE”, PRADA SPRING/SUMMER 2019 WOMENSWEAR..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 373 M
EBIT 2019 427 M
Net income 2019 313 M
Debt 2019 39,6 M
Yield 2019 3,29%
P/E ratio 2019 23,26
P/E ratio 2020 20,77
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,99x
Capitalization 7 196 M
Chart PRADA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prada S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRADA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,47 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrizio Bertelli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Miuccia Prada Bianchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlo Mazzi Chairman
David Terracina Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessandra Cozzani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRADA S.P.A.-2.34%8 165
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL16.15%91 621
KERING20.58%70 970
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-1.13%50 889
ROSS STORES8.05%33 316
BURBERRY GROUP6.74%10 134
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.