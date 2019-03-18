Prada S p A : Shares Tumble After Net Profit Drops Lower

--Shares in Prada tumbled after the company said its turnaround plan was working, but that its sales momentum weakened during the second half of the year

--The company adopted a new, no-markdowns policy that analysts say should improve sales quality, but which is likely to be a drag on sales in the short term

--Prada's net profit for the year fell 17%, but its revenue grew for the first time in years

By Cristina Roca

Shares in Prada SpA (1913.HK) traded sharply lower Monday after the company said Friday that net profit dropped lower, but that its turnaround plan is working and that revenue grew in 2018.

The Italian luxury-goods company said Friday that net profit for the year fell 17% to 205.4 million euros ($232.3 million) from EUR248.9 million in 2017. Analysts had seen net profit rising to EUR253 million, according to a consensus estimate provided by FactSet.

Revenue for the year was EUR3.14 billion, up 2.6% from EUR3.06 billion the year before, Prada said. At constant exchange rates, revenue grew 6%, delivering on the company's forecast that it would return to growth in 2018 having posted declining sales for the past few years.

At 0707 GMT, shares in Prada traded 10% lower at HKD22.55.

Prada's sales figures were broadly as expected, but revealed a sharp slowdown in sales growth during the second half of the year, Goldman Sachs analyst Louise Singlehurst said.

The company said during a call that it had decided to reduce markdowns at its namesake brand in order to protect its brand equity and enhance its profitability, and that it was cancelling them altogether starting in 2019. This decision hit sales harder during the second half and should continue to do so in 2019, RBC analyst Rogerio Fujimori said.

This, along with Prada's decision to continue to invest strongly, means the company is trading short-term pain for long-term gain, Mr. Fujimori said, warning that consensus estimates for 2019 should be reduced considerably as a result of Friday's news.

However, Prada said its full-price sales grew 8% on a like-for-like basis during the second half of 2018. At this stage of Prada's turnaround journey, this is the most important metric to focus on, Mr. Fujimori said, adding that the 8% growth achieved looks "very respectable."

"The process of business transformation started in 2017 is delivering positive results," Prada said.

The company said it will complete an organizational review to give the company a more dynamic structure in the months to come.

Prada will continue to invest in communication and the digital dimension of its business, as well as in industrial infrastructure, in order to quickly respond to the different needs of its markets, it said, giving no other guidance for the year ahead.

The owner of the Prada, Miu Miu and Church's brands proposed a dividend of EUR0.06 a share compared with EUR0.075 a share in 2017.

