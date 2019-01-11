Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Prada S.p.A.    1913   IT0003874101

PRADA S.P.A. (1913)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Prada S p A : “DOUBLE EXPOSURE”, PRADA SPRING/SUMMER 2019 WOMENSWEAR AND MENSWEAR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 08:49am EST

press release

PRADA SPRING/SUMMER 2019 WOMENSWEAR AND MENSWEAR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN

DOUBLE EXPOSURE

Male, female; fact, fiction; still, moving. The duality inherent to Prada and embodied in the

Spring/Summer 2019 women's show is expounded in the new evolution of Prada 365, realitytransformed into a cinematographic projection for a new campaign for both women and men.

Photographed by Willy Vanderperre, the imagery for the women's and men's campaigns are drawn from a series of filmic shorts, specially-created by Prada. These movies, directed by Vanderperre, are scored as feature films: acclaimed cinematographer Benoit Debie is the Director of Photography; the sound artist Frédéric Sanchez has specially composed scores for each. Five have been created toshowcase the Spring/Summer 2019 women's collection, accompanied by two celebrating the menswearcollection. As with Hollywood movies, these posters - a new evolution of Prada 365 - serve as previews, of films coming soon. They will be released through January and February 2019 on prada.com.

This campaign approach emblemises the concept of Prada as an auteur, whose style and thematic preoccupations underscore the visuals. A great movie can be seen as a world view - a window onto an imagined universe unto itself. Here, Prada directs multiple realities, refashioning five female models - Freja Beha Erichsen, Gigi Hadid, Maike Inga, Liu Wen and Anok Yai - as characters named after Prada's supporting cast of accessories. Sybille, Sidonie, Margit, Odette and Belle: this nomenclature wasinspired by a rich heritage of female cinematic icons, thus completing a Möbius path from the inspirational to the inspired, and back again.

The male models - Daan Duez, Jonas Glöer and Tae Min - are in turn presented as matinée idols, masculine counterparts to the female stars. Models become movie protagonists, recreated as modern-day silver-screen idols, spectacular.

The advertising campaign takes the form of a series of enigmatic and intriguing film posters, drawing their visual language from the moving image, translating them to stills. As with a fashion campaign, movie posters are synched to a particular moment in time - by their nature, fleeting and ephemeral, yet later prized and pored-over as emblematic of the cultural moment in which they were devised. Here, they transgress their time, visual quotations reactivated for today, cinematic conventions used as literal frames, to entice, attract and seduce the viewers.

Drawing on the distinct and immediately-recognisable iconography of cinema, the images imply theirplace as part of a larger whole. Each is presented as a fragment of the original films' narrative- figures turning away, seemingly captured in locomotion, without comment or explanation, gazes panning out of frame, in ambiguous aesthetic conversation. Frozen in attitudes and gestures drawn from classic cinema, in moments seized, their poses are half-remembered, part familiar. They are both reflections and refractions, simultaneously old and new.

The implicit duality is made explicit by a graphic layering of imagery - another duo, black and white portraits as backdrop to the foreground action, a double-vision of each figure, images that are still but hint at movement. They are immediately reminiscent of the dual personality of actor versus the role they play, of movie star versus movie character. But they are also expressive of the multiple personae inside all of us in the cinéma vérité of everyday life.

For further information:

Prada Press Office +39 02 567811www.prada.com

Disclaimer

Prada S.p.A. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 13:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRADA S.P.A.
08:49aPRADA S P A : “DOUBLE EXPOSURE”, PRADA SPRING/SUMMER 2019 WOMENSWEAR..
PU
01/03PRADA S P A : MENSWEAR SPRING/SUMMER 2019 “HYPERCOLOR UNREALITY”
PU
2018PRADA S P A : will stop selling $550 monkey figure decried as racist
AQ
2018MIUCCIA PRADA : Outstanding achievement award at the fashion awards 2018
PU
2018PRADA S P A : FONDAZIONE PRADA PRESENTS DAY OF STUDY “INSIDE THE MACHINES&..
PU
2018PRADA S P A : Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2019
PU
2018Versace sale turns up heat on fashion's independent outliers
RE
2018Michael Kors makes high-end fashion statement with $2.2 billion Versace buy
RE
2018Michael Kors makes high-end fashion statement with $2.2 billion Versace buy
RE
2018London Fashion Week Set to Be Fur-Free as Campaigners Target Holdout Brands
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 229 M
EBIT 2018 416 M
Net income 2018 301 M
Debt 2018 2,70 M
Yield 2018 3,68%
P/E ratio 2018 23,31
P/E ratio 2019 19,44
EV / Sales 2018 2,16x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 6 959 M
Chart PRADA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prada S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRADA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 3,98 €
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrizio Bertelli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Miuccia Prada Bianchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlo Mazzi Chairman
David Terracina Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessandra Cozzani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRADA S.P.A.-3.91%8 160
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL5.19%85 850
KERING-1.51%61 296
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-3.77%52 295
ROSS STORES8.58%33 479
GAP1.16%9 940
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.