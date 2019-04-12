Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Prada S.p.A.    1913   IT0003874101

PRADA S.P.A.

(1913)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Prada S p A : “Miu Miu M/Matching Colorstool” at Fuorisalone 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 05:03pm EDT

press release

UNVEILING THE MIU MIU M/MATCHING COLORSTOOL

AT FUORISALONE 2019

As part of FuoriSalone 2019, during Milan Design Week (April 9-14) Miu Miu unveils a special limited-edition furniture project, created in collaboration with M/M (PARIS).

The MIU MIU M/MATCHING COLORSTOOL is inspired by the decor of the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2018 show, and pushes furniture into the realm of customization, personalization and play.

The MIU MIU M/MATCHING COLORSTOOL is a canvas for expression and a vehicle for surprise. Made of linden wood, the three-legged stool is punctured with systematically distributed perforations, where 300 oversized 'match-sticks' in 12 different colors come into play.

The stool is like a board-game, or a logic puzzle to be solved: here you play against yourself, discovering the distinct logic of your own decisions. Two pieces will never be the same.

Reflecting the playful attitude intrinsic to Miu Miu, the MIU MIU M/MATCHING COLORSTOOL makes its debut on the stage of the Teatro Gerolamo; a Milanese cultural landmark known as the 'Piccola Scala'.

Originally a theatre for children, the Teatro Gerolamo staged marionette for the youth of Milan, the first in Europe to do so. Today, it becomes the platform to launch the MIU MIU M/MATCHING COLORSTOOL: a domestic object that can transform, much like the building where it is presented.

Stools line the perimeter of the space, as if for a theatre performance or fashion runway show, yet the subject of display emerges as a dramatic assemblage stacked high.

Although initially appearing to be in storage, the color-dotted surfaces of the stools reveal an installation piece at work. This performance takes place in front of unfurled patchwork banners that bear cubist hieroglyphs, comprising the letters of their title.

The display of the MIU MIU M/MATCHING COLORSTOOL finds its very own reflection in the windows of the Miu Miu flagship on via Sant'Andrea, Milan. It will be sold in bespoke packaging and produced in a limited edition of 300.

The MIU MIU M/MATCHING COLORSTOOL by M/M (Paris) is presented exclusively at Miu Miu via Sant'Andrea and at the Teatro Gerolamo, Milan.

For further information:

Miu Miu Press Office

Tel +39 02 3498121

E-mail:pressoffice@miumiu.com

Disclaimer

Prada S.p.A. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 21:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRADA S.P.A.
05:03pPRADA S P A : “Miu Miu M/Matching Colorstool” at Fuorisalone 2019
PU
03/26PRADA S P A : Circular (Proposals for Approval of Audited Separate and Consolida..
PU
03/26PRADA S P A : Annual Report 2018
PU
03/26PRADA S P A : Separate Financial Statements 2018
PU
03/21European Luxury Results Reassure Investors -- Earnings Review
DJ
03/18PRADA S P A : Shares Tumble After Net Profit Drops Lower
DJ
03/15MIUCCIA PRADA : Prada stops end-of-season markdowns to protect brand, margins
RE
03/15PRADA S P A : 2018 Revenue Grew, Net Profit Fell
DJ
03/15PRADA S P A : Spa approves the group's 2018 results as of 31 december 2018
PU
03/15PRADA S P A : Announcement of the Consolidated Results for the Twelve-Month Peri..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 325 M
EBIT 2019 382 M
Net income 2019 302 M
Debt 2019 119 M
Yield 2019 3,17%
P/E ratio 2019 22,65
P/E ratio 2020 21,89
EV / Sales 2019 2,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,88x
Capitalization 6 662 M
Chart PRADA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prada S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRADA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,09 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrizio Bertelli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Miuccia Prada Bianchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlo Mazzi Chairman
David Terracina Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessandra Cozzani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRADA S.P.A.-14.06%7 519
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL18.97%93 533
KERING30.05%76 294
FAST RETAILING CO LTD2.59%52 631
ROSS STORES18.20%35 873
HENNES & MAURITZ28.50%25 539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About