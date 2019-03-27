Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Prana Biotechnology Limited    PBT   AU000000PBT9

PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(PBT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/25
0.049 AUD   +4.26%
12:45aPRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : EGM and Conference Call Facility
PU
03/17PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : receives A$3.3 million R&D Tax Incentive
PU
02/28PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Appendix 4D Half Yearly Report and Accounts December 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Prana Biotechnology : EGM and Conference Call Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 12:45am EDT

Prana Biotechnology (ASX: PBT, NASDAQ PRAN) today advises that a conference call facility will be available at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11:00 AM AEDT.

Shareholders will vote on the transaction with Boston based Life Biosciences LLC and the appointment of Dr David Sinclair and Mr Tristan Edwards on the Board of Directors. In addition, shareholders will also vote on a change of name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited and ratification of prior issue of shares.

Shareholders can pre-register at the link below:

https://services.choruscall.com.au/diamondpass/prana-167745-invite.html

If you are unable to use the 'Register Now' button above, then at the time of the conference you can call one of the numbers below and provide the conference ID 167745 to an operator.

Australia Toll Free:

1 800 558 698

Alternate Australia Toll Free:

1 800 809 971

Australia Local:

02 9007 3187

Singapore:

800 101 2785

Hong Kong:

800 966 806

United States:

(855) 881 1339

US Local (New York):

(914) 202 3258

US Local (Los Angeles):

(909) 235 4020

US Local (Chicago):

(815) 373 2080

Disclaimer

Prana Biotechnology Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 04:44:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITE
12:45aPRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : EGM and Conference Call Facility
PU
03/17PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : receives A$3.3 million R&D Tax Incentive
PU
02/28PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Appendix 4D Half Yearly Report and Accounts December 2018
PU
01/31PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Receives First Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for th..
BU
01/31PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Appendix 4C – December 2018 (233.74kb)
PU
01/31PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : receives Orphan Designation for PBT434 for treatment of MS..
PU
01/06PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Presents at Biotech Showcase
PU
2018PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : AGM Investor Conference Call
PU
2018PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Pre-Clinical Evidence Demonstrates PBT434 as a Potential T..
BU
2018PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Pre-clinical evidence demonstrates PBT434 as a potential t..
PU
More news
Chart PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Prana Biotechnology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Paul Kempler Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn J. E. Andrews Chief Financial Officer
David A. Stamler Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
George William Mihaly Independent Non-Executive Director
Brian Derek Meltzer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITED42.42%0
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC21.88%28 006
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%22 371
LONZA GROUP12.21%21 441
INCYTE CORPORATION36.97%18 431
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.32.77%11 861
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.