Prana Biotechnology : EGM and Conference Call Facility

Prana Biotechnology (ASX: PBT, NASDAQ PRAN) today advises that a conference call facility will be available at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11:00 AM AEDT.
Shareholders will vote on the transaction with Boston based Life Biosciences LLC and the appointment of Dr David Sinclair and Mr Tristan Edwards on the Board of Directors. In addition, shareholders will also vote on a change of name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited and ratification of prior issue of shares.
Shareholders can pre-register at the link below:
https://services.choruscall.com.au/diamondpass/prana-167745-invite.html
If you are unable to use the 'Register Now' button above, then at the time of the conference you can call one of the numbers below and provide the conference ID 167745 to an operator.
|
Australia Toll Free:
|
1 800 558 698
|
Alternate Australia Toll Free:
|
1 800 809 971
|
Australia Local:
|
02 9007 3187
|
Singapore:
|
800 101 2785
|
Hong Kong:
|
800 966 806
|
United States:
|
(855) 881 1339
|
US Local (New York):
|
(914) 202 3258
|
US Local (Los Angeles):
|
(909) 235 4020
|
US Local (Chicago):
|
(815) 373 2080
