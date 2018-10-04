Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Prana Biotechnology Limited    PBT   AU000000PBT9

PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITED (PBT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Prana Biotechnology: Pre-Clinical Evidence Demonstrates PBT434 as a Potential Treatment for MSA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 11:48pm EDT

PBT434 prevents alpha-synuclein aggregation, preserves neurons, reduces glial cell inclusions and slows motor dysfunction in an animal model of Multiple System Atrophy

Prana Biotechnology Ltd (ASX: PBT) (NASDAQ: PRAN) today announced further pre-clinical evidence for PBT434 will be presented in a poster at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders® in Hong Kong on Sunday, October 7th, 2018 at 1:45pm.

The poster is entitled ‘PBT434 prevents the accumulation of glial cell inclusions and insoluble alpha-synuclein in a mouse model of Multiple System Atrophy’. Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is a fatal neurodegenerative disease and an important form of atypical Parkinsonism. The data demonstrate in the most widely accepted animal model of the disease that PBT434 prevents α-synuclein aggregation, preserves neurons, decreases the number of glial cell inclusions and slows motor dysfunction. Glial cell inclusions are the key pathological finding in MSA and contain abundant aggregated α-synuclein that is associated with neurodegeneration. Alpha-synuclein is of great interest to scientists and clinicians because aggregated forms of the protein are toxic and underlie the pathology of neurological diseases such as MSA and Parkinson’s disease.

“We are excited to share these data with the movement disorder community because Multiple System Atrophy is a terrible disease and has no approved treatments. The data indicate that PBT434 targets the key pathology in MSA and has excellent potential to treat this devastating condition. Our Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers is ongoing and we look forward to bringing PBT434 to patient studies in the future”, said David Stamler, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Clinical Development.

PBT434 is the first of a new generation of small molecules designed to inhibit the aggregation of α-synuclein and tau, vital intracellular proteins that are implicated in neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and atypical Parkinsonism.

For further information please visit the Company’s web site at www.pranabio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITE
10/04PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Pre-Clinical Evidence Demonstrates PBT434 as a Potential T..
BU
10/04PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Pre-clinical evidence demonstrates PBT434 as a potential t..
PU
07/12PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : First Volunteers Dosed in Phase I Clinical Trial of PBT434..
AQ
07/08PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : PBT434 Data to be Presented at the International Congress ..
BU
07/08PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : PBT434 data to be presented at the International Congress ..
PU
07/07PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : doses first subject in Phase l trial of PBT434
AQ
07/05PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Jumps on First Treatment in Parkinsonian Disease Trial
AQ
07/03PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : First Volunteers Dosed in Phase I Clinical Trial of PBT434..
BU
07/03PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : First volunteers dosed in Phase I clinical trial of PBT434..
PU
06/15PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : to Commence Phase 1 Clinical Trial of PBT434 for Treatment..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Vaccinex Readies $45 Million U.S. IPO 
07/09Midday Gainers / Losers (07/09/2018) 
07/09HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (07/09/2018) 
07/07YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Exelixis Publishes Positive Data, Stellar Trial Succee.. 
07/05Midday Gainers / Losers (07/05/2018) 
Chart PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Prana Biotechnology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Paul Kempler Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn J. E. Andrews Chief Financial Officer
David A. Stamler Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
George William Mihaly Independent Non-Executive Director
Brian Derek Meltzer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITED-39.44%0
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%32 053
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC29.72%26 407
LONZA GROUP28.22%25 352
INCYTE CORPORATION-30.11%14 868
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.48.65%13 142
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.