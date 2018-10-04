Prana Biotechnology: Pre-Clinical Evidence Demonstrates PBT434 as a Potential Treatment for MSA

Prana Biotechnology Ltd (ASX: PBT) (NASDAQ: PRAN) today announced
further pre-clinical evidence for PBT434 will be presented in a poster
at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement
Disorders® in Hong Kong on Sunday, October 7th, 2018 at
1:45pm.
The poster is entitled ‘PBT434 prevents the accumulation of glial
cell inclusions and insoluble alpha-synuclein in a mouse model of
Multiple System Atrophy’. Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is a fatal
neurodegenerative disease and an important form of atypical
Parkinsonism. The data demonstrate in the most widely accepted animal
model of the disease that PBT434 prevents α-synuclein aggregation,
preserves neurons, decreases the number of glial cell inclusions and
slows motor dysfunction. Glial cell inclusions are the key pathological
finding in MSA and contain abundant aggregated α-synuclein that is
associated with neurodegeneration. Alpha-synuclein is of great interest
to scientists and clinicians because aggregated forms of the protein are
toxic and underlie the pathology of neurological diseases such as MSA
and Parkinson’s disease.
“We are excited to share these data with the movement disorder community
because Multiple System Atrophy is a terrible disease and has no
approved treatments. The data indicate that PBT434 targets the key
pathology in MSA and has excellent potential to treat this devastating
condition. Our Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers is ongoing and we
look forward to bringing PBT434 to patient studies in the future”, said
David Stamler, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of
Clinical Development.
PBT434 is the first of a new generation of small molecules designed to
inhibit the aggregation of α-synuclein and tau, vital intracellular
proteins that are implicated in neurodegenerative diseases such as
Parkinson’s disease and atypical Parkinsonism.
For further information please visit the Company’s web site at www.pranabio.com.
