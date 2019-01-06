Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Prana Biotechnology Limited    PBT   AU000000PBT9

PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITED (PBT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Prana Biotechnology : Presents at Biotech Showcase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2019 | 07:29pm EST

Prana Biotechnology Ltd (ASX: PBT, NASDAQ: PRAN) has today announced its Chief Medical Officer Dr David Stamler, MD will present at the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco on Monday 7th January, US Pacific Standard Time.

The Biotech Showcase is a satellite event during the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference held each year in San Francisco attracting more than 3600 investors.

The presentation by Dr Stamler follows the Company's announcement that private Boston based Life Biosciences LLC ('Life Biosciences') was the lead investor in a program to raise up to approximately A$44.5 (approx. US$31.4) million. Life Biosciences has initially invested US$7.5M (approx. A$10.6 million), with the agreement allowing Prana to raise an additional US$2 million from other investors, totalling US$9.5 million (approx. A$13.4 million). A further amount of up to A$31 (US$21.9) million (approx.) would be invested by Life Biosciences and other investors on exercise of short-term warrants being issued as part of the transaction.

The investment is an important endorsement of the significance of Prana's work in addressing neurodegenerative disease and will enable the acceleration of its drug development programs.

Prana's lead candidate PBT434 is currently in Phase 1 clinical trial as an experimental treatment for two forms of highly debilitating Parkinsonian diseases, MSA (Multiple System Atrophy) and PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy). The trial is being conducted in Melbourne, Australia, and is recruiting and dosing healthy adult and elderly volunteers to ascertain the optimal drug dose. The primary end goal is to demonstrate the safety and tolerability for PBT434 with a secondary endpoint of pharmacokinetic measures assessing the absorption and metabolism in the human body.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Prana Biotechnology Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 00:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITE
07:29pPRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Presents at Biotech Showcase
PU
2018PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : AGM Investor Conference Call
PU
2018PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Pre-Clinical Evidence Demonstrates PBT434 as a Potential T..
BU
2018PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Pre-clinical evidence demonstrates PBT434 as a potential t..
PU
2018PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : PBT434 Data to be Presented at the International Congress ..
BU
2018PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : PBT434 data to be presented at the International Congress ..
PU
2018PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : doses first subject in Phase l trial of PBT434
AQ
2018PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : First Volunteers Dosed in Phase I Clinical Trial of PBT434..
BU
2018PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : First volunteers dosed in Phase I clinical trial of PBT434..
PU
2018PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : to Commence Phase 1 Clinical Trial of PBT434 for Treatment..
AQ
More news
Chart PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Prana Biotechnology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Paul Kempler Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn J. E. Andrews Chief Financial Officer
David A. Stamler Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
George William Mihaly Independent Non-Executive Director
Brian Derek Meltzer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITED33.33%0
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%25 249
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC-0.95%23 019
LONZA GROUP2.59%19 710
INCYTE CORPORATION13.65%15 380
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.5.08%9 608
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.