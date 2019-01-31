Prana Biotechnology : Receives First Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the Treatment of Multiple System Atrophy

Prana Biotechnology Ltd (ASX: PBT, NASDAQ: PRAN) (“Prana” or “the
Company”) has today announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
has granted Orphan Drug designation for its lead molecule, PBT434, for
the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). This is the first time
the FDA has granted orphan designation to a drug for the treatment of
MSA.
Orphan Drug designation by the FDA entitles Prana to seven years of
market exclusivity for the use of PBT434 in the treatment of MSA and
qualifies the sponsor of the drug for various development incentives of
the Orphan Drug Act, including tax credits for qualified clinical
testing.
Prana’s successful application was based on the proposed use of PBT434
as a treatment for MSA, including the medical and scientific rationale.
The application articulated how PBT434 prevents α-synuclein
accumulation, preserves neurons, and improves motor function in a widely
accepted animal model of MSA. Alpha-synuclein is of great interest
because aggregated forms of the protein are a pathological hallmark of
Parkinsonian conditions, including MSA, and it represents a recognised
therapeutic target by the scientific community.
“We are pleased that the FDA has acknowledged the importance of PBT434
as a potential treatment for MSA. This recognition, in conjunction with
the recent investment from Life Biosciences, positions us strongly to
accelerate the development of PBT434 for this devastating condition,”
said Dr David Stamler, Chief Medical Officer.
Prana has identified a clear unmet medical need with no approved
treatments specifically for MSA. Prana is conducting a Phase 1 clinical
trial of PBT434 and expects it to be completed this year.
