Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Prana Biotechnology Limited    PBT   AU000000PBT9

PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(PBT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Prana Biotechnology : receives A$3.3 million R&D Tax Incentive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

Prana Biotechnology Ltd (ASX: PBT NASDAQ: PRAN) has today announced that is has received a A$3.3 million cash refund under the Australian Government's R&D Tax Incentive Scheme.

The refund relates to the cost of eligible research and development activities conducted during the 2018 financial year. These funds will be used to further Prana's research and development activities.

The R&D Tax incentive refund will add to Prana's cash position which was reported as A$8.4M at the end of December 2018. As announced on 28 December 2018, Prana entered into a securities purchase agreement for a lead investment by Life Biosciences LLC to raise up to A$44.5 million, subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting to be held on 5 April 2019.

Disclaimer

Prana Biotechnology Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 00:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITE
08:44pPRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : receives A$3.3 million R&D Tax Incentive
PU
02/28PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Appendix 4D Half Yearly Report and Accounts December 2018
PU
01/31PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Receives First Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for th..
BU
01/31PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Appendix 4C – December 2018 (233.74kb)
PU
01/31PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : receives Orphan Designation for PBT434 for treatment of MS..
PU
01/06PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Presents at Biotech Showcase
PU
2018PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : AGM Investor Conference Call
PU
2018PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Pre-Clinical Evidence Demonstrates PBT434 as a Potential T..
BU
2018PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Pre-clinical evidence demonstrates PBT434 as a potential t..
PU
2018PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY : PBT434 Data to be Presented at the International Congress ..
BU
More news
Chart PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Prana Biotechnology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Paul Kempler Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn J. E. Andrews Chief Financial Officer
David A. Stamler Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
George William Mihaly Independent Non-Executive Director
Brian Derek Meltzer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LIMITED39.39%0
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC21.83%27 995
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%22 910
LONZA GROUP17.79%22 285
INCYTE CORPORATION33.35%18 151
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.31.70%11 981
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.