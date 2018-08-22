Linde : Revenue Threshold for Divestitures in Praxair Merger to Be Exceeded

By Pietro Lombardi



Linde said Wednesday that the revenue threshold for divestiture commitments in the merger with Praxair will be exceeded.

The company said this expectation is based on "additional feedback from antitrust authorities."

Under the merger agreement, the two companies "would be required to agree to any divestiture commitment in excess of such threshold," Linde said.

The companies "remain in constructive dialogue with each other and the regulators on how to satisfy their requirements."

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com