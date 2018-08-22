Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Praxair    PX

PRAXAIR (PX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Linde : Revenue Threshold for Divestitures in Praxair Merger to Be Exceeded

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 07:20am CEST

By Pietro Lombardi

Linde said Wednesday that the revenue threshold for divestiture commitments in the merger with Praxair will be exceeded.

The company said this expectation is based on "additional feedback from antitrust authorities."

Under the merger agreement, the two companies "would be required to agree to any divestiture commitment in excess of such threshold," Linde said.

The companies "remain in constructive dialogue with each other and the regulators on how to satisfy their requirements."

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINDE -0.64% 193.05 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
PRAXAIR 0.02% 158.32 Delayed Quote.2.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRAXAIR
07:24aLinde says Praxair merger hits antitrust hurdle, talks continue
RE
07:20aLINDE : Revenue Threshold for Divestitures in Praxair Merger to Be Exceeded
DJ
08/20Linde, Praxair get EU approval for $82 billion deal, await U.S. decision
RE
08/20EU Conditionally Approves Linde's Merger With Praxair
DJ
08/08PRAXAIR : Named One of America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes
AQ
08/08PRAXAIR : Named One of Americas Best Employers for Women by Forbes
AQ
08/07PRAXAIR : Named One of America’s Best Employers for Women by Forbes
BU
08/07Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
DJ
08/06Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
DJ
08/06Linde shares drop as Praxair merger hits U.S. antitrust hurdle
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Greece Emerges From Bailout Odyssey (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/20WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Greece Emerges From Bailout Odyssey 
08/20Ruling on Linde-Praxair merger 
08/18'Safer' Dividend Aristocrats Show 12.9%-28.2% Top Gains By 10 
08/16Praxair Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/15/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 214 M
EBIT 2018 2 785 M
Net income 2018 1 952 M
Debt 2018 7 805 M
Yield 2018 2,09%
P/E ratio 2018 23,69
P/E ratio 2019 21,54
EV / Sales 2018 4,37x
EV / Sales 2019 4,09x
Capitalization 45 529 M
Chart PRAXAIR
Duration : Period :
Praxair Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRAXAIR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 176 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd Alan Skare Chief Technology Officer
Earl Newsome Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Raymond W. LeBoeuf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRAXAIR2.33%44 873
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%98 389
AIR LIQUIDE1.95%52 280
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES3.33%44 033
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-12.05%40 307
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%21 484
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.