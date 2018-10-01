Log in
Praxair : Chinese Regulator Approves Linde-Praxair Merger

10/01/2018 | 07:25am CEST

By Nathan Allen

Linde said Sunday that China's antitrust authority has approved the proposed merger with Praxair, bringing the two companies' yearslong pursuit of a deal a step closer to completion.

The U.S. and South Korea are the only remaining countries needed to approve the merger, Linde said.

In August, Linde warned that fresh demands from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission would push divestments beyond a previously agreed threshold, meaning either company could back out without incurring any penalty.

Read more about Linde's Merger with Praxair at https://on.wsj.com/2lVBb9J (WSJ paywall) or https://bit.ly/2MuK4qL (NewsPlus).

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINDE -1.59% 203.7 Delayed Quote.4.65%
PRAXAIR -0.99% 160.73 Delayed Quote.3.91%
