PRAXAIR (PX)
Praxair : Linde Submits Package to FTC for Approval of Praxair Merger

10/16/2018 | 07:31am CEST

By Cristina Roca

Linde said Monday that it has completed work with U.S. Federal Trade Commission staff and submitted a remedy package for its merger with Praxair to FTC commissioners.

The German chemicals company said if its merger with the industrial gas company is to go ahead the FTC must approve the proposed sales and commitments and clear the deal by the end of Oct. 24.

Linde and Praxair have for about two years been pursuing a merger, a combination that would create an entity with a market capitalization of nearly $80 billion and annual revenue of more than $30 billion.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINDE 1.43% 205.3 Delayed Quote.5.47%
PRAXAIR 0.35% 156.79 Delayed Quote.1.36%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 197 M
EBIT 2018 2 778 M
Net income 2018 1 954 M
Debt 2018 7 801 M
Yield 2018 2,10%
P/E ratio 2018 23,65
P/E ratio 2019 21,42
EV / Sales 2018 4,32x
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
Capitalization 44 931 M
Chart PRAXAIR
Duration : Period :
Praxair Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRAXAIR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 173 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd Alan Skare Chief Technology Officer
Earl Newsome Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Raymond W. LeBoeuf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRAXAIR1.36%44 931
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%92 945
AIR LIQUIDE0.24%52 030
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-12.13%37 776
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-23.95%34 969
GIVAUDAN1.02%21 174
