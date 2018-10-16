Praxair : Linde Submits Package to FTC for Approval of Praxair Merger

By Cristina Roca



Linde said Monday that it has completed work with U.S. Federal Trade Commission staff and submitted a remedy package for its merger with Praxair to FTC commissioners.

The German chemicals company said if its merger with the industrial gas company is to go ahead the FTC must approve the proposed sales and commitments and clear the deal by the end of Oct. 24.

Linde and Praxair have for about two years been pursuing a merger, a combination that would create an entity with a market capitalization of nearly $80 billion and annual revenue of more than $30 billion.

