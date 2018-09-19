Praxair on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2016 -- Data Talk

Praxair Inc. (PX) is currently at $165.32, up $7.15 or 4.52%

-- Would be highest close since Aug. 1, 2018, when it closed at $165.48

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 3, 2016, when it rose 5.24%

-- Linde and Praxair have arranged to sell more assets as they seek to win approval for their merger from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending April 17, 2018, when it rose 5.45%

-- Up 20.15% from its 52-week closing low of $137.60 on Sept. 22, 2017

-- Traded as high as $165.93; highest intraday level since Aug. 1, 2018, when it hit $167.93

-- Up 4.91% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 16, 2016, when it rose as much as 5.91%

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:27:44 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet