Praxair on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2016 -- Data Talk

0
09/19/2018 | 05:14pm CEST

Praxair Inc. (PX) is currently at $165.32, up $7.15 or 4.52%

-- Would be highest close since Aug. 1, 2018, when it closed at $165.48

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 3, 2016, when it rose 5.24%

-- Linde and Praxair have arranged to sell more assets as they seek to win approval for their merger from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending April 17, 2018, when it rose 5.45%

-- Up 20.15% from its 52-week closing low of $137.60 on Sept. 22, 2017

-- Traded as high as $165.93; highest intraday level since Aug. 1, 2018, when it hit $167.93

-- Up 4.91% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 16, 2016, when it rose as much as 5.91%

-- Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:27:44 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.71% 26430.32 Delayed Quote.6.18%
NASDAQ 100 -0.47% 7462.4097 Delayed Quote.17.17%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.35% 7936.124 Delayed Quote.15.25%
PRAXAIR 4.88% 165.87 Delayed Quote.2.26%
S&P 500 0.54% 2904.31 Real-time Quote.8.05%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 181 M
EBIT 2018 2 779 M
Net income 2018 1 954 M
Debt 2018 7 776 M
Yield 2018 2,08%
P/E ratio 2018 23,84
P/E ratio 2019 21,52
EV / Sales 2018 4,37x
EV / Sales 2019 4,08x
Capitalization 45 486 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd Alan Skare Chief Technology Officer
Earl Newsome Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Raymond W. LeBoeuf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRAXAIR2.26%45 443
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%93 435
AIR LIQUIDE1.57%53 534
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-7.45%40 279
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-18.98%36 577
GIVAUDAN5.86%22 885
