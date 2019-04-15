Praxsyn Financial Statements Published. Praxsyn Current with OTCMarkets.com.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxsyn (OTC:PXYN) is pleased to provide this corporate update to all of our shareholders.



Financial Statements

Praxsyn (the, “Company”) has published, unaudited Financial Statements and an Initial Information Statement in the form of an Annual Report for the periods ending December 31, 2018 and 2017 with OTCMarkets.com. That process is complete, and as of April 11, 2019. Praxsyn enjoys Current Status with OTC Markets.com. The Company is now working diligently to complete its Q1 2019 Financial Statements and intends to file them with OTCMarkets.com before the due date on May 15, 2019.

We continue to work to obtain audited financials for the same periods posted and contemplate concluding that process near the end of Q2, 2019. Thereafter, we intend to file a Form 10 in a single presentation, with the SEC as soon as practicable.

The company is taking this two-stage approach in order to (a) get accurate information to shareholders as soon as possible and (b); to allow us to enter into negotiations with our secured and unsecured creditors to settle as much of our debt as possible prior to completing and filing our Form 10.

Negotiations with those creditors are ongoing and we believe are developing in a very positive direction. We hope to announce the first of those settlements in the very near term, possibly as soon as this week.

