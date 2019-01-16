Log in
PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LTD (PCT)
Precinct Properties New Zealand : FY19 Interim Results and Webcast Details

01/16/2019 | 06:04pm EST

NZX announcement - 17 January 2019

Precinct FY19 Interim Results and Webcast Details

Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (Precinct) (NZX: PCT) confirms today that its Interim financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2018 will be released to the market on Tuesday 19 February 2019.

A live webcast of the results presentation is scheduled to be held at 10am NZ time on the same day. To view and listen to the webcast, this can be accessed directly from the following link below:

PCT webcast link

The webcast will also be made available on Precinct's website on 19 February 2019:

https://www.precinct.co.nz

ends-

For further information, please contact:

Scott Pritchard

George Crawford

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Operating Officer

Office: +64 9 927 1640

Office: +64 9 927 1641

Mobile: +64 21 431 581

Mobile: +64 21 384 014

Email:scott.pritchard@precinct.co.nz

Email:george.crawford@precinct.co.nz

Richard Hilder

Chief Financial Officer

Office: +64 9 927 1645

Mobile: +64 29 969 4770

Email:richard.hilder@precinct.co.nz

About Precinct (PCT)

Precinct is New Zealand's only listed city centre specialist investing predominately in premium and A-grade commercial office property. Listed on the NZX Main Board, PCT currently owns Auckland's PwC Tower, AMP Centre, ANZ Centre (50%), Zurich House, HSBC House, Mason Brothers Building, 12 Madden Street, 10 Madden Street and Commercial Bay; and Wellington's State Insurance Building, Dimension Data House, No. 1 and No. 3 The Terrace, Pastoral House, Mayfair House and Bowen Campus.

Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited

  • E hello@precinct.co.nz

    Head Office

    Level 12, 188 Quay Street, Auckland 1010

    T 0800 400 599

    Wellington Office

    Level 19, 157 Lambton Quay, WellingtonT 0800 400 599

  • W www.precinct.co.nz 2267

PO Box 5140, Auckland 1141, New Zealand

F +64 9 927 1655

PO Box 2, Wellington 6140, New Zealand

F +64 4 494

Disclaimer

Precinct Properties New Zealand Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 23:03:04 UTC
