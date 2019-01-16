Precinct Properties New Zealand : FY19 Interim Results and Webcast Details

NZX announcement - 17 January 2019

Precinct FY19 Interim Results and Webcast Details

Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (Precinct) (NZX: PCT) confirms today that its Interim financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2018 will be released to the market on Tuesday 19 February 2019.

A live webcast of the results presentation is scheduled to be held at 10am NZ time on the same day. To view and listen to the webcast, this can be accessed directly from the following link below:

PCT webcast link

The webcast will also be made available on Precinct's website on 19 February 2019:

https://www.precinct.co.nz

ends-

For further information, please contact:

Scott Pritchard George Crawford Chief Executive Officer Chief Operating Officer Office: +64 9 927 1640 Office: +64 9 927 1641 Mobile: +64 21 431 581 Mobile: +64 21 384 014 Email:scott.pritchard@precinct.co.nz Email:george.crawford@precinct.co.nz Richard Hilder Chief Financial Officer Office: +64 9 927 1645 Mobile: +64 29 969 4770 Email:richard.hilder@precinct.co.nz About Precinct (PCT)

Precinct is New Zealand's only listed city centre specialist investing predominately in premium and A-grade commercial office property. Listed on the NZX Main Board, PCT currently owns Auckland's PwC Tower, AMP Centre, ANZ Centre (50%), Zurich House, HSBC House, Mason Brothers Building, 12 Madden Street, 10 Madden Street and Commercial Bay; and Wellington's State Insurance Building, Dimension Data House, No. 1 and No. 3 The Terrace, Pastoral House, Mayfair House and Bowen Campus.

