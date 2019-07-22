Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Precipio Inc    PRPO

PRECIPIO INC

(PRPO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/22 10:20:39 am
3.035 USD   +0.17%
10:01aGlobal Expansion Efforts Begin Yielding Results
GL
06/25Precipio and H3 Biomedicine Sign Second Development Agreement
GL
06/17Precipio CEO Provides Update Letter To Shareholders
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Expansion Efforts Begin Yielding Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty Diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO), announced today that in conjunction with its global expansion efforts, it has begun to establish distribution partnerships in Asia, which may yield early stage revenues as soon as Q4 of this year.

These activities continue to move Precipio in the direction of global expansion as well as revenue growth & diversification, by capitalizing on our assets to provide markets outside the US with the products and services they need. This also provides the company with unencumbered-by-insurance reimbursement, high-margin revenues which contribute to growing both the top and bottom lines.

Penetration Strategy

Precipio’s value proposition to International customers includes two key areas:
1. World class academic-level pathology expertise
2. Innovative, proprietary laboratory technologies (such as IV-Cell™, HemeScreen™ and ICP).

Pursuant to Precipio’s strategic plan led by Chief Strategy Officer Ori Karev, the Company determined that the optimal approach to penetrating non-US markets is to first promote our proprietary technologies. These technologies meet an immediate customer need by replacing 3rd party products currently used, with our substantially improved technology-driven products.

During the last few months, the company conducted meetings with numerous hospitals and reference laboratories in Singapore, Malaysia, India and Thailand. Most institutions visited expressed a strong interest in using our products, and subject to a successful validation, they expect to incorporate our products into their existing work processes. Precipio estimates the potential annual revenue from the Asian customers visited to be approximately $5M annually.

The company has commenced arrangements for trials in Asia which we expect will take place this quarter. An initial shipment has already arrived to Asia for customers to begin testing our products, and we are setting up local partnerships to support localized logistics operations necessary to handle shipping, importation and regulatory aspects of delivering these products to our customers.

We expect to make announcements of agreements with partners, clients and distributors, as the case may be, as soon as they are finalized. In parallel, Precipio continues to develop its business in other key geographic areas such as South America, Europe, and the UAE.

“The enthusiastic response we have received in Asia has validated our value proposition, and we are excited to make the move from ideation and strategy to implementation within 3 months from the time we embarked on our global expansion strategy,” said Ori Karev, Precipio’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Testing the waters through our recent Asian visit is only the beginning - we will continue to utilize our global contact network to grow our relationships in order to capitalize on our value propositions outside of the US, while significantly contributing to revenue growth.” 

About Precipio

Precipio has built a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise and technology developed within academic institutions and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. Through its collaborations with world-class academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics and treatment such as the Yale School of Medicine and Harvard’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Precipio offers a new standard of diagnostic accuracy enabling the highest level of patient care. For more information, please visit www.precipiodx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to ICP technology, including financial projections related thereto and potential market opportunity, plans and prospects and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Factors that could cause future results to materially differ from the recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements include the known risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed on April 19, 2019 , the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and on the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as well as the Company’s prior filings and from time to time in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any change in such factors, risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results, events and performance to differ materially from those referred to in such statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update this information, including any forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

Inquiries:

investors@precipiodx.com

+1-203-787-7888

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRECIPIO INC
10:01aGlobal Expansion Efforts Begin Yielding Results
GL
06/26PRECIPIO : and H3 Biomedicine Sign Second Development Agreement
AQ
06/25Precipio and H3 Biomedicine Sign Second Development Agreement
GL
06/20PRECIPIO, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/19PRECIPIO, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/17Precipio CEO Provides Update Letter To Shareholders
GL
06/10PRECIPIO, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04Precipio Signs Exclusive Manufacturing Agreement for IV-Cell™
GL
05/30Precipio Pathology Sales Performance Metrics Demonstrate Substantial Improvem..
GL
05/23PRECIPIO, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5,70 M
EBIT 2019 -7,10 M
Net income 2019 -6,80 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,71x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,81x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,15x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 17,9 M
Chart PRECIPIO INC
Duration : Period :
Precipio Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECIPIO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,30  $
Last Close Price 3,03  $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 108%
Spread / Lowest Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ilan Danieli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel D. Riccitelli Chairman
Ahmed Zaki Sabet Chief Operating Officer
Carl R. Iberger CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Ayman A. Mohamed Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRECIPIO INC31.17%18
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC34.16%30 740
LONZA GROUP33.10%25 623
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 071
INCYTE CORPORATION26.66%17 271
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION82.06%14 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group