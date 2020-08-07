Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Precipio, Inc.    PRPO

PRECIPIO, INC.

(PRPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Precipio Announces Q2-2020 Corporate Update Call For Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 09:01am EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO), will be hosting its Q2-2020 corporate update call on Monday, August 17th at 5:00 PM ET. The call will include updates on the company’s current core businesses, as well as an update on the company’s COVID-19 testing initiative.

The conference call may be accessed by calling 844-695-5519 (international callers dial 1-412-902-6760). All callers should ask for the Precipio Inc. conference call. Participants may also pre-register for the conference call at http://dpregister.com/10147220 and will receive a calendar invite and a direct dial-in number, bypassing the operator.

Listeners interested in submitting questions in advance should email their questions to investors@precipiodx.com and management will do its best to address those questions during the call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately 24 hours after the call and may be accessed via the Investors page on Precipio's website, http://www.precipiodx.com/investors.html.

About Precipio

Precipio has built a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise and technology developed within academic institutions and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. Through its collaborations with world-class academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics and treatment such as the Yale School of Medicine and Harvard’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Precipio offers a new standard of diagnostic accuracy enabling the highest level of patient care. For more information, please visit www.precipiodx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, among others, statements related to the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, consumers, and the company, on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and any such forward-looking statements, whether concerning the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Except for historical information, statements about future volumes, sales, growth, costs, cost savings, margins, earnings, earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, cash flows, plans, objectives, expectations, growth or profitability are forward-looking statements based on management’s estimates, beliefs, assumptions and projections. Words such as “could,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “predicts,” and variations on such words, and similar expressions that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic and financial performance, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations, or could affect the company’s ability to achieve its strategic goals, include the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the company’s business, operations and employees and the other factors that are described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis” in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as updated from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. 

The company’s forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current views, beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this release. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.

Inquiries:

investors@precipiodx.com

+1-203-787-7888 Ext. 523

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PRECIPIO, INC.
09:01aPrecipio Announces Q2-2020 Corporate Update Call For Shareholders
GL
08/04PRECIPIO : Launches Covid-19 Antibody Test in its CLIA laboratory
AQ
07/30Precipio Announces Commercial Launch of COVID-19 Antibody Test
GL
07/22PRECIPIO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/22Precipio Announces Q2-2020 Unaudited Pathology Services Revenue Increased App..
GL
07/13PRECIPIO, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/01Precipio Regains Listing Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Requirement
GL
06/30PRECIPIO, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/26PRECIPIO, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/09Precipio Adds Another HemeScreen™ Customer
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5,62 M - -
Net income 2020 -11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50,6 M 50,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,01x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart PRECIPIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Precipio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECIPIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00 $
Last Close Price 3,46 $
Spread / Highest target -42,2%
Spread / Average Target -42,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ilan Danieli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Carl Fisher Chairman
Ahmed Zaki Sabet Chief Operating Officer
Carl R. Iberger CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Ayman A. Mohamed Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRECIPIO, INC.68.78%51
SARTORIUS AG50.29%23 775
REVENIO GROUP OYJ155.24%1 051
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)-6.17%821
CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.2,821.13%718
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-44.28%628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group