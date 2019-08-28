Log in
Precision BioSciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/28/2019 | 06:31am EDT

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) (“Precision”), a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through the application of its pioneering, proprietary ARCUS® platform, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences taking place in early September 2019.

Baird Global Healthcare Conference 2019
Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
Speaker: Chief Financial Officer, Abid Ansari

2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019
Time: 1:20 p.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA
Speaker: Chief Executive Officer, Matt Kane

A live audio webcast of the Wells Fargo presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Precision BioSciences website at www.precisionbiosciences.com. For those not available to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be archived for 30 days on the Investors page.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.
Precision BioSciences is dedicated to improving life (DTIL) through its proprietary genome editing platform, “ARCUS.” Precision leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and create healthy and sustainable food and agriculture solutions. Precision is actively developing product candidates in three innovative areas: allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in vivo gene correction and food. For more information regarding Precision, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

Investor Contact:
Jason Wong
Blueprint Life Science Group
Tel. (415) 375-3340 Ext. 4
jwong@bplifescience.com

Media Contact:
Cory Tromblee
Scient Public Relations
Tel. (617) 571-7220
cory@scientpr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
