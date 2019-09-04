Log in
PRECISION BIOSCIENCES INC

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES INC

(DTIL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Precision BioSciences to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

0
09/04/2019 | 06:30am EDT

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) (“Precision”), a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through the application of its pioneering, proprietary ARCUS® platform, is participating in several upcoming presentations on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. During the presentations and panel discussions, Chief Medical Officer, Chris Heery, MD, and Director of Cell Therapy Discovery, Dan MacLeod, PhD, will focus on Precision’s off-the-shelf CAR T platform, including the CD19-targeted CAR T therapy candidate, PBCAR0191, currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma or with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

CAR-TCR Summit 2019
Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA
Panel: Ensuring CAR-TCR therapies are accessible to patients
Moderator: Chris Heery, MD

Evolution Summit
Date: Thursday, September 12, 2019
Time: 2:45 p.m. PT
Location: San Diego, CA
Panel: Streamlining drug development through enhanced clinical trial efficiency
Panelist: Chris Heery, MD

2nd International Conference on Lymphocyte Engineering
Date: Saturday, September 14, 2019
Time: 3:05 p.m. BST
Location: London, UK
Talk: Genetic engineering of off-the-shelf CAR T cells using ARCUS® nucleases
Speaker: Dan MacLeod, PhD

Precision Blood Cancer R&D Summit
Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Time: 3:05 p.m. BST
Location: London, UK
Talk: Capitalizing on the pharmacodynamic attributes of allogeneic CAR-T therapy
Speaker: Chris Heery, MD

A copy of the presentation materials that will be discussed at the Conference on Lymphocyte Engineering and the Precision Blood Cancer R&D Summit will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Precision BioSciences website at www.precisionbiosciences.com.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences is dedicated to improving life (DTIL) through its proprietary genome editing platform, “ARCUS.” Precision leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and create healthy and sustainable food and agriculture solutions. Precision is actively developing product candidates in three innovative areas: allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in vivo gene correction, and food. For more information regarding Precision, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

Investor Contact:
Jason Wong
Blueprint Life Science Group
Tel. (415) 375-3340 Ext. 4
jwong@bplifescience.com

Media Contact:
Cory Tromblee
Scient Public Relations
Tel. (617) 571-7220
cory@scientpr.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
