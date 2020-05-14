Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Voting Results From the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Drilling Corporation (“Precision”) announces that all resolutions considered by shareholders at its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, held on May 14, 2020 (the “Annual Meeting”), have been approved.



Shareholders approved the election of 8 board members (7 of whom are independent), with shares represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:





Nominee



# Votes For



% Votes For



# Votes Withheld



% Votes Withheld Michael R. Culbert 138,278,231 97.99 2,838,675 2.01 William T. Donovan 133,209,455 94.40 7,907,451 5.60 Brian J. Gibson 134,678,627 95.44 6,438,279 4.56 Steven W. Krablin 136,294,758 96.58 4,822,148 3.42 Susan M. MacKenzie 137,452,424 97.40 3,664,482 2.60 Kevin O. Meyers 136,391,981 96.65 4,724,925 3.35 David W. Williams 138,257,892 97.97 2,859,014 2.03 Kevin A. Neveu 132,971,418 94.23 8,145,488 5.77

About Precision

Precision is a leading provider of safe and High Performance, High Value services to the oil and gas industry. Precision provides customers with access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs supported by an industry leading technology platform that offers innovative drilling solutions to deliver efficient, predictable and repeatable results through service differentiation. Precision also offers well service rigs, camps, rental equipment and directional drilling services all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel.

Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Precision is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PD” and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PDS”.

For further information, please contact:

Carey Ford, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

713.435.6100

Dustin Honing, Manager, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

403.716.4500

800, 525 - 8th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 1G1

Website: www.precisiondrilling.com