PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION INC (PEYE)
Precision Optics Corporation Schedules Fiscal Year End Conference Call

09/19/2018

GARDNER, Mass., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE) (the "Company") announced that it intends to release its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 after market trading ends on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Management has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, September 27, 2018 to review the Company's financial results and future outlook. Participants may dial into the following number to access the call: 1-844-826-3042 or international callers using 1-412-317-5187. Please ask to be joined into the Precision Optics conference call. A replay of the call can be accessed until October 05, 2018 at 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 using Access Code: 10124294.

About Precision Optics Corporation

Precision Optics Corporation has been a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments since 1982. Using proprietary optical technologies, the Company designs and produces next generation medical instruments, Microprecision™ micro-optics with characteristic dimensions less than 1 millimeter, and other advanced optical systems for a broad range of customers including some of the largest world-wide medical device companies. The Company's innovative medical instrumentation line includes state-of-the-art endoscopes and endocouplers as well as custom illumination and imaging products for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company believes that current advances in its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies present significant opportunities for expanding applications to numerous potential medical products and procedures. The Company's website is www.poci.com. Investors can find Real-Time Quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PEYE/quote.

Company Contact:
Precision Optics Corporation
22 East Broadway
Gardner, Massachusetts, 01440-3338
Telephone: 978-630-1800

Investor Contact:
PCG Advisory Group
Kirin M. Smith
Chief Operating Officer
Telephone: 646-863-6519
Email: Ksmith@PCGAdvisory.com
Website: www.PCGAdvisory.com

Precision optics logo.jpg


