Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Precision Optics Corporation Inc    PEYE

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION INC (PEYE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Precision Optics Corporation Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 10:52pm EST

GARDNER, Mass., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE) (the “Company”) today announced that it intends to release its financial results for the fiscal year 2019 second quarter ended December 31, 2018 after market trading ends on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Management has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 to review the Company's financial results and future outlook. Participants may dial into the following number to access the call: 1-844-826-3042 or international callers using 1-412-317-5187. Please ask to be joined into the Precision Optics Corporation conference call. A replay of the call can be accessed until February 19, 2019 at 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and entering Replay Access Code 10128620.

About Precision Optics Corporation

Precision Optics Corporation has been a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments since 1982. Using proprietary optical technologies, the Company designs and produces next generation medical instruments, Microprecision™ micro-optics with characteristic dimensions less than 1 millimeter, and other advanced optical systems for a broad range of customers including some of the largest world-wide medical device companies. The Company's innovative medical instrumentation line includes state-of-the-art endoscopes and endocouplers as well as custom illumination and imaging products for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company believes that current advances in its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies present significant opportunities for expanding applications to numerous potential medical products and procedures. The Company's website is www.poci.com. Investors can find Real-Time Quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PEYE/quote.

Company Contact:
Precision Optics Corporation
22 East Broadway
Gardner, Massachusetts, 01440-3338
Telephone: 978-630-1800

Precision optics logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATI
10:52pPrecision Optics Corporation Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call
GL
2018PRECISION OPTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
2018Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. Announces Operating Results for the First ..
GL
2018PRECISION OPTICS : Reschedules First Quarter Conference Call
AQ
2018Precision Optics Corporation Schedules First Quarter Conference Call
GL
2018PRECISION OPTICS : Raises $2 million in Private Placement
AQ
2018Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. Raises $2 million in Private Placement
GL
2018PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Fin..
AQ
2018Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. Announces Operating Results for the Fourth..
GL
2018PRECISION OPTICS : Announces Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal..
AQ
More news
Chart PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION INC
Duration : Period :
Precision Optics Corporation Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Norman Forkey President, CEO, Treasurer & Director
Peter H. Woodward Chairman
Donald Andrew Major Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard B. Miles Independent Director
Kenneth Steven Schwartz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION INC-3.70%0
ESSILORLUXOTTICA0.50%55 123
THE COOPER COMPANIES9.17%13 709
OVCTEK CHINA INC--.--%1 291
MENICON CO LTD-0.43%918
INTEROJO CO. LTD.--.--%225
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.