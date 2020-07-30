MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc PRD JE00BFZ1D698 PREDATOR OIL & GAS HOLDINGS PLC (PRD) Add to my list Report Report Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/30 04:07:27 am 3.71 GBX -4.87% 04:51a PREDATOR OIL & GAS : &Gas – Corporate Presentation 2020 PU 05/29 PREDATOR OIL & GAS : Annual Report 2019 PU 03/04 PREDATOR OIL & GAS : Approval Guercif Environmental Impact Assessment PU Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Predator Oil & Gas : &Gas – Corporate Presentation 2020 0 07/30/2020 | 04:51am EDT Send by mail :

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 2 Business growth summarised (IPO 2018) Resilient business equipped to grow despite the challenging environment presented by COVID-19 ¹ Predator management estimate 2020 Predator management estimate 2020 & Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 3 Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc Overview Company Overview 5 2020 Guidance and Outlook 6 Portfolio Overview 7 Core Operated: Morocco Guercif 8 Core Non-Operated: Trinidad Inniss-Trinity CO2 EOR 17 Core Operated: LNG Ireland 26 Core Operated: Ireland Corrib South 32 Core Operated: Ireland Ram 35 H2 2020 - 2021 Activities and Valuation Catalysts 37 Appendix 38 Board of Directors & Experienced Management Team 39 Highlights of Financial Results for 2019 40 Significant Shareholders 41 Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 4 Company Overview Standard-listed E & P with five projects in Morocco, Trinidad & Ireland Providing low risk, high impact, gas-weighted exploration, LNG exposure & active CO2 sequestration Resilient project economics based on downside protection against lower oil prices & low capital outlay 100%-weighted towards reducing CO2 emissions using historical oil industry experience reservoir understanding to create safe havens for anthropogenic CO2 & subsurface sequestration capacity Executing this vital component of a climate mitigation tool kit in Trinidad

Initial potential to store up to 340,000 metric tonnes of CO2¹ 200 MMboe P50 net prospective gas resources at 28/02/20 & 6.8 MMbo P50 net contingent oil resources¹ 461.65 MMboe P10 net prospective gas resources at 28/02/20 & 8.9 MMbo P10 net contingent oil resources¹ 98/02% gas/oil weighting Risking for projects 12 to 34% chance of success - Contingent resources are low risk pending development Market cap at 22/7/20 of £8.77 MM representing US$ 0.05/boe for unrisked P50 resources² A strong platform to de-risk, through drilling, under-valued prospective resources for a multiple uplift in market cap & to provide a catalyst for M & A transactions Complemented by initiating FSRU LNG projects for tolling fees & the potential to generate carbon credits from CO2 sequestration & selling storage capacity strong & experienced management team & Board focussed on short-cycle,NAV-accretive growth projects from organic initiation to executing opportunistic M & A transactions to achieve shareholder returns Management own approximately 22% of the issued share capital and are aligned with shareholders ¹ Subject to exercising an option to acquire FRAM Exploration (Trinidad) Ltd ² Exchange rate $1.27/£1.00 Linked by CO2 emissions record per capita Morocco Trinidad Ireland Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 5 2020 Guidance and Outlook - Disciplined Growth Potential ASSET ACTIVITY TO 30/9/20 ACTIVITY Q4 2020 CAPEX to Q4 2020 Core operated assets Guercif - WI 75% Well planning Drilling¹/Farmout for appraisal well(s) £1,705,336 Corrib South - WI 50% Progress award of successor authorisation with regulatory authorities² Zero Ram Head - WI 50% Progress award of successor authorisation with regulatory authorities² Zero Follow up farmin approach LNG Licence Progress application for LNG Import Licence with Commission for Regulation Zero Ireland - WI 100% of Utilities Core operated assets Inniss-Trinity Gross production guidance Gross production guidance³ CO2 EOR profits - WI 50 - 100%³ 50 - 100 bopd 100 - 300 bopd £591,291 Non-core discretionary New Ventures New CO2 EOR Trinidad, onshore Guyana and Evaluate opportunities Seek working interests if Zero Barbados CO2 EOR, LNG Morocco commercially attractive Timing subject to lifting of COVID-19 restrictions ² Any ban on fossil fuel exploration offshore Ireland does not apply to existing licences - which therefore command premium value ³ Decision to potentially acquire FRAM will be made by 30/9/20 FY 2020 £2,296,627 capital programme funded from over-subscribed equity raises with strong liquidity position • Convertible Loan Note repaid in full in H1 2020 • Over-subscribed Placings in H1 2020 raised gross proceeds of £3.56MM and £0.448MM respectively • Restricted cash of £1,181,102 (Guercif Bank Guarantee) • Profits from Trinidad CO2 EOR, robust at low oil prices, to further strengthen liquidity • Quality asset portfolio, high equity interests and "greener passport" create M & A opportunities to increase liquidity further • Disciplined capital activity and entering a period of cash generation 6 Portfolio Overview Core Operated: Guercif Morocco Core Non-Operated:Inniss-Trinity CO2 EOR Trinidad Core Operated: LNG Ireland Core Operated: Corrib South Ireland Core Operated: Ram Head Ireland Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 7 Overview & current status Morocco Overview Moulouya (MOU)-1 ready for drilling with Environmental Impact Assessment approved

(MOU)-1 ready for drilling with Environmental Impact Assessment approved Earliest Q4 2020 after COVID-19 restrictions lifted to allow rig crews into country

COVID-19 restrictions lifted to allow rig crews into country Predator owns 75% and operates

Hydrocarbon play concept is de-risked - on trend to Rharb Basin gas production (excellent reservoirs)

de-risked - on trend to Rharb Basin gas production (excellent reservoirs) Prospectivity of northern Morocco recognised by ConocoPhillips acquiring licence adjoining Guercif 12/6/20

GRF-1 untested 1972 gas discovery less than 2 kms from proposed MOU-1 well Thermogenic gas shows over a gross interval of 297 metres within multiple target reservoirs Predator (2020) NuTech log analysis confirms presence of gas

Formation Interval Test recovered small volume of dry gas Demonstrates high chance of finding gas at MOU-1

untested 1972 gas discovery less than 2 kms from proposed MOU-1 well Thermogenic gas shows over a gross interval of 297 metres within multiple target reservoirs Predator (2020) NuTech log analysis confirms presence of gas Formation Interval Test recovered small volume of dry gas Demonstrates high chance of finding gas at MOU-1 Prospective area high-graded for drilling covers 100 km² with multiple traps - some larger than entire Rharb Basin cumulative historical production

high-graded for drilling covers 100 km² with multiple traps - some larger than entire Rharb Basin cumulative historical production Favourable fiscal regime, including 10-year tax holiday

10-year tax holiday Average domestic gas price US$10 -US$11/mcf for industrial/commercial users - Competing against more expensive fuel oil imports

-US$11/mcf for industrial/commercial users - Competing against more expensive fuel oil imports Gas prices for gas-to-power based on Brent oil price -US$7.4/mcf at 23/7/20 Competing against more expensive Algerian gas

gas-to-power based on Brent oil price -US$7.4/mcf at 23/7/20 Competing against more expensive Algerian gas Robust economics - low drilling & development costs ( 2 kms. to Mahgreb pipeline) generate undiscounted netbacks of US$5 - US$6/mcf at gas-to-power gas prices based on management project economics Key near-term activity Drill MOU-1 to evaluate commercial case for gas-to-power

MOU-1 to evaluate commercial case for gas-to-power Complete mapping of locations for appraisal drilling

Offer options to farmin for larger drilling programme Q1/Q2 2021 & evaluate potential for M & A

Offer options to purchase gas upon discovery (for export, as Maghreb pipeline ownership changes 2021)

Guercif gas is near-term development, low production costs & high net-backs - undercut EU gas prices

near-term development, low production costs & high net-backs - undercut EU gas prices Evaluating FRSU LNG & Compressed Natural Gas options Morocco Licence Interests Predator WI 75% Operator Partner ONHYM (25%) Net resources & valuation 2019¹ 2020² P50 Prospective MMboe 79.3 79.3 P10 Prospective MMboe 157.3 157.3 P50 ENPV US$MM unrisked 832 832 P10 ENPV US$MM unrisked 1,667 1,667 Guidance update 2020 Capex £1.705 MM ¹ SLR Consulting 2019 CPR & ² SLR Consulting 2020 CPR Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 8 Northern Morocco European Gas Infrastructure Potentially inefficient asset when ownership passes to Morocco in 2021 Cheaply produced natural gas to remain fuel of European choice for decades to come Guercif is high-impact exploration straddling infrastructure

Unique commercial opportunity - location/geology/resources/untapped market Gas Market Domestic - 1.1 bcm (38.3 BCF) annually (2018) or 106 mm cfgpd 93% power generation (approximately 100 mm cfgpd)

Imports from Algeria at average 18% premium to UK NBP prices (2018) Industrial/commercial market expandable short-term to up to 50 mm cfgpd Up to 13% of this potential market currently being supplied • Export - 1200 mmscf/day export capacity for cheaper gas to Europe (diversifies security of supply to reduce reliance on Russian gas) Planned - 1200mw (180 mm cfgpd) new-buildgas-fired power station (gas source?)

- 1200mw (180 mm cfgpd) new-buildgas-fired power station (gas source?) Convert - Moroccan CO2 emissions 1.68 tCO2/capita (2018) Ratified Paris Agreement in 2016 - unconditional target to reduce greenhouse gases by 17% below BAU by 2030 Pre-COVID19 estimated required investment US$26 billion to achieve goal Approximately 85% (4,800 MW or 720 mm cfgpd) of power generation from carbon-intensive coal and oil Electricity Market Morocco seeks to become exporter of electricity to Spain but cannot compete with Spanish electricity prices: 0.05 - 0.06 euros/kWh (2018) Guercif gas cheaper to produce - increases Morocco's competitiveness Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 9 Guercif exploration - Proposed MOU-1 well to test multiple gas targets EIA approved Target reservoirs Reservoir Target Trap P50 - P10 All intervals have GRF-1 gas shows Gross Prospective Resources TGB-4 Stratigraphic pinchout of sands 426 - 879 BCF COS 34% TGB-3 Seismic amplitude anomalies SLR Consulting CPR 2020 TGB-2 Down-faulted trap/with amplitudes 50 - 138 BCF COS 57% Management scoping estimates 2020 TGB-2a Mid-Tortoniandelta-slope/submarine fan 1,145 - 2,678 BCF COS 10% complex - area of 42.17 km² Management scoping estimates 2020 with seismic amplitude anomalies Seismic and drilling required to de-risk TGB-1 Down-faulted trap - compartmentalised 19 - 38 BCF COS 63% TGB-1a Shallow marine and coastal sands Management scoping estimates 2020 MOU-1 Proposed GRF-1 untested gas shows Robust down-faulted trap Downdip tilted fault block TGB-4TGB-3 TGB-2 TGB-2a TGB-1 TGB-1a Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 10 MOU-1TGB-2 reservoir target Lowest risk reservoir target 57% COS rating compares with Rharb Basin risking for gas discoveries Key attributes • Seismic amplitude anomaly consistent with structural closure • Raw amplitudes strengthen where gas sands are developed (proven in Rharb Basin & Anchois-1 Repsol gas find offshore • Repsol showed that AVO & 3D seismic inversion cannot distinguish presence of gas - only drilling can • Effective vertical gas charge from deep Jurassic source rocks (via faults - gas in offset well GRF-1, 1.5 kms. to SW) • Effective claystone seals proven in GRF-1 P90 to P50 area of closure • 4.1 to 8.37km ² Gross gas resources • 50 - 138 BCF¹ (P90 to P50) • 10 - 55 metres sand thickness based on Anchois-1 in similar geological setting Comparisons • 50 BCF is larger than all the discovered and produced gas in the Rharb Basin • Repsol (2009) estimated Anchois-1 offshore well proved 126 BCF of gross resources (but no drill stem test carried out) Depth, rig time & costs MOU-1 (Q4 2020) • 1,229 metres below ground level • 11 days rig time to TGB-2 target sand • US$ 2.5 million dry hole estimated cost (without testing) Repsol Anchois-1 (2009) • 2,359 metres below mean sea level • 60 days rig time to drill • Approximately US$ 70 million (untested) ¹ Predator management estimate Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 11 MOU-1TGB-3 and TGB-4 reservoir targets Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 12 MOU-1TGB-2a reservoir target 10% COS (Predator management estimate 2020) • Moderate seismic amplitude anomaly at MOU-1 location consistent with structural closure • Porous & permeable volcaniclastic reservoir in GRF-1 has gas saturations & effective claystone seals • Gross P50 & P10 gas resources of 1,145 to 2,678 BCF unrisked (Predator management estimate 2020) • 10 to 55 metres of sand thickness based on Anchois-1 in similar geological setting • MOU-1 tests extremity of TGB-2a delta slope/fan & assesses reservoir quality of volcaniclastics/sands - potentially to de-risk new upside MOU-1 Q4 2020 Stratigraphic trap • 1,376 metres below ground level "running room" • 12 days rig time to TGB-2a • US$ 2.5 million dry hole estimate (without testing) MOU-1 Proposed GRF-1 TGB-2a gas reservoir GRF-1 - TGB-2a gas indications • Maximum porosity 16% • NuTech confirms permeability • 40 - 50% gas saturations TGB-4TGB-3 • C1 -to trace C3 gas readings on 1972 mud logs • Total gas 0.21% TGB-2 • comparable to Anchois-1 gas pay shows 0.23% TGB-2a TGB-1 TGB-1a Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 13 MOU-1TGB-1a reservoir target Predator NuTech (2020) petrophysics GRF-1 Previous operator petrophysics GRF-1 Confirms gas-bearing zone with porosity and permeability Strong amplitudes at pinchout of TGB-1a sands MOU-1 Proposed well GRF-1 (1972) Proved gas In this compartment Top Jurassic depth map subsea Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 14 Future drilling activity - "running room" as a catalyst for M & A MOU-1 successful outcome de-risks multiple existing 2D seismic Prospects & future 3D seismic may also expand the prospect portfolio Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation Revised MOU-1 drilling schedule ¹ Subject to relaxing of COVID-19 travel restrictions by 1st October 2020 Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 16 Onshore Trinidad Overview ¹ SLR Consulting 2019 CPR & ² SLR Consulting 2020 CPR Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 17 Inniss-TrinityAT-4 Block Pilot CO2 & production guidance Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 18 Portable Predator wholly-owned CO2 EOR injection/production equipment Downhole Completions CO2 Injection System Pressure monitoring Isolation Packer Independent CO2 Operations Team Dedicated production facilities Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 19 CO2 EOR Project Schedule 50 - 100 bopd 100 - 300 bopd Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 20 Background & Rationale for FRAM Offer Background Pursuant to the Well Participation Agreement ("WPA") dated 17 November 2017 as amended by Supplemental Agreement No.1 dated 31 May 2018, Supplemental Agreement No.2 dated 21 January 2019 & Supplemental Agreement No.3 dated 26 September 2019 between FRAM Exploration (Trinidad) Ltd ("FRAM") & Predator Oil & Gas Trinidad Ltd ("POGT"), POGT served written notice on 14 July 2020 of its intent to exercise its option under Recital B of the WPA to make an offer (the "Offer " ) to enter into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire the entire outstanding issued share capital of FRAM

) to enter into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire the entire outstanding issued share capital of FRAM Offer comprised a Cash Consideration of US$1.75 million

Columbus Energy Resources Plc are currently in a proposed merger that under the Scheme Document prevents the disposal of any material asset - Court Hearing set for 5 August 2020 to confirm merger with Bahamas Petroleum Company Plc and subject to FRAM change of control consent in Trinidad Rationale for Offer and the Offer Price Offer premeditated by uncertainty created by the proposed Columbus & Bahamas merger and change of control consents required for FRAM

Opportunity arose for third-party funding from an indigenous Trinidadian company to underwrite the cash consideration offered

third-party funding from an indigenous Trinidadian company to underwrite the cash consideration offered Local party has access to new opportunities suitable for CO2 EOR & is mainly focussed on increasing conventional oil production using their rigs & well services - complements the Predator business model Predator CO2 EOR Business Model We seek only to be a specialist CO2 EOR services company in a profit-sharing arrangement

profit-sharing arrangement Our business model not based on being a licence holder & assuming regulatory burdens & existing licence obligations

Focussed on profitability from enhanced oil production with low administrative overheads & low capital outlays Fair Offer Price closer to true Market Value without CO2 EOR Investment to date in pilot CO2 EOR project in Inniss-Trinity taken into account in arriving at the Offer Price

Inniss-Trinity taken into account in arriving at the Offer Price Organic CO2 EOR business with ownership of specialist equipment, engineering design, subsurface understanding, environmental template for operations

& exclusivity over Trinidad's surplus liquid CO2 supply - premium value puts Predator in the driving seat

& exclusivity over Trinidad's surplus liquid CO2 supply - premium value puts Predator in the driving seat Inniss-Trinity Incremental Production Services Contract was extended by FRAM (the IPSC operator) on the basis of Predator's CO2 EOR third party services and investment - replaced a 7 well infill-drilling obligation for FRAM which translates into a material gain for FRAM by removing a balance sheet liability & is reflected in the Offer Price - no Predator CO2 EOR means the FRAM IPSC work obligation cannot be fulfilled Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 21 CO2 sequestration potential So far in 2020 Predator has initially injected 380 metric tonnes of anthropogenic CO2 in Inniss-Trinity to progress the sustainability of developing its natural resources in the context of climate change mitigation

Inniss-Trinity to progress the sustainability of developing its natural resources in the context of climate change mitigation Potentially Trinidad's ammonia plants could ultimately commercially sequestrate 15,625 metric tonnes of CO2/day generating potential carbon credits in the future

CO2 EOR operations are currently the only form of CO2 sequestration that is commercial on an industrial scale

Historical analysis of producing hydrocarbon reservoirs is critical for understanding safe sequestration & sequestration capacity

Building our business based on practical sequestration technical & engineering expertise & the development of regulatory

environmental templates gives Predator leverage for M & A transactions with companies seeking to improve their "green" balance sheets

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 22 Inniss-Trinity CO2 EOR contingent¹ (pending development) resources² ¹ Subject to an acquisition of FRAM ² SLR Consulting 2019 CPR & ² SLR Consulting 2020 CPR Historical CO2 EOR project in the Forest Reserve oil field achieved 7.6% recovery of oil in place

Forest Reserve viscosity higher (12 - 3000 cp) than in pilot CO2 EOR area of the AT-4 Block at Inniss-Trinity

AT-4 Block at Inniss-Trinity API oil gravity lower (14 - 25 API) at Forest Reserve than at Inniss-Trinity (average 31 API oil gravity) Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 23 Net-backs & expenditures Producing CO2 EOR reserves (one to five wells in AT-4 Block) Based on average 100 bopd over 3 month cycle after one month CO2 injection of 380 MT (7,800 brls recovered) • Net-back @ WTI US$41/brl (28/7/20) 23.28 US$/brl • Break-even 7.0 US$/brl CO2 well injection costs Based on one CO2 injector well and 380 MT CO2 injected over one month)

US$ 103,000 representing US$6.6 to US$13.2/brl (production range 100 - 200 bopd) Predator management estimate 2020 Capital costs Portable CO2 delivery system, downhole equipment and dedicated production facilities already paid for

Capital expenditure 2020 guidance of £590,000 includes contingency for second CO2 delivery system & dedicated production facilities for new areas in Inniss-Trinity & new projects & additional CO2 purchases when required Key risks dictating net-backs include, but are not limited to Well productivities

Required CO2 volume - forecast is 0.95 mcf CO2/barrel of oil whereas Forest Reserve (heavier & more viscous oil) required 6.3 mcf/barrel of oil)

Maintenance - breakdown of injection facilities, well workovers, interruptions in CO2 supply in rainy season

Utilising FRAM tax losses & regulatory delays

Minimising administration and "science" costs

Optimising & changing injection & production cycle strategy to maximise early production & efficiency savings in the use of the CO2 delivery system Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 24 Predator management estimate 2020 CO2 EOR values & growth potential CO2 EOR values Inniss-Trinity Inniss-Trinity Contingent (pending development) CO2 EOR resources are 6.8 million barrels

Contingent (pending development) CO2 EOR resources are 6.8 million barrels 86 wells are available for CO2 EOR operations, although not all will be suitable due to well condition & geology

Five Herrera sands are suitable for CO2 injection and enhanced oil production

Utilising all of the allowable FRAM tax losses & a conservative net-back of US$10/brl gives unrisked net-back of USD 68 million Predator management estimate 2020 Upside for onshore Trinidad ageing mature oil fields 300 mm cfpd of high purity anthropogenic CO2 is being vented to the atmosphere from Trinidad's ammonia plants

Harnessing the CO2 out-take for commercial sequestration in Trinidad's ageing oil fields could unlock some of the 3 billion barrels of oil postulated to remain in the mature onshore oil fields ( http://theenergyyear.com

out-take for commercial sequestration in Trinidad's ageing oil fields could unlock some of the 3 billion barrels of oil postulated to remain in the mature onshore oil fields ( Assuming a 10% recovery factor & a 50% redundancy based on suitability for CO2 EOR operations, 150 million barrels of incremental oil production could be achievable if commercial CO2 EOR can be de-risked • At a net-back of US$10/brl this represent unrisked revenues of US$1,500 million CO2 sequestration could be the basis for participation in a global carbon credits trading platform as climate change mitigation dominates investment strategies Predator M & A Strategy De-risk commercial CO2 EOR operations in its Inniss-Trinity pilot project

commercial CO2 EOR operations in its Inniss-Trinity pilot project Maintain exclusivity over CO2 supply

Continually strengthen in-country relationships - particularly environmental & regulatory & well services

in-country relationships - particularly environmental & regulatory & well services Demonstrate subsurface understanding, engineering design & construction capabilities & commercial initiative

Consolidate integrated CO2 EOR business for an M & A transaction with parties seeking large-scale commercial CO2 sequestration opportunities Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 25 Overview & current status Ireland Overview Successor authorisations applied for 2018 (Corrib South) & 2019 (Ram Head)

Predator owns 50% and operates

Existing Irish licences and successor authorisations will not be subject the fossil fuel exploration ban

Assets are close to the producing Corrib gas field infrastructure and the Kinsale gas field pipeline, which is the subject of the Kinsale gas field decommissioning plan

Successor authorisations could utilise this existing infrastructure if regulatory approval were to be granted

Focus for Ireland is on security of energy supply and reduction in CO2 emissions to meet EUR requirements

Predator focus is on securing an LNG import licence for a Floating Storage and Regassification Unit ("FSRU") to contribute to security of energy supply and to exploit the global rise of LNG as the fuel of choice for the future

Gas feedstock for LNG will not come from shale gas

Current assets forming the applications for successor authorisations are compatible with the development of gas storage to complement regassification and storage of LNG imports for security of supply

Successor authorisations add potential value to LNG business Key near-term activity Offshore Ireland - Ram Head & Corrib South • Latest audited accounts provided to regulatory authorities June 2020 as part of the regulatory process Predator WI 50% Operator for assessing the applications for successor authorisations • SLR Consulting Ireland Ltd appointed to develop high level regulatory and environmental timetable Partner Theseus Ltd (50%) • FSRU vessel owner fully engaged with Predator in developing the project design scope and timetable Net resources 2019¹ 2020² • Commission for Regulation of Utilities now engaging with Predator in respect of the timetable for the regulatory process leading to the granting of a licence to import LNG P50 Prospective MMboe 120.3 120.3 • Gas Networks Ireland engaging with Predator on the scope of the upgrade required to Ireland's gas P10 Prospective MMboe 313.6 313.6 transmission in the Greater Cork area & at the Inch entry point to the grid to raise operating pressures P50 Contingent MMboe 95 95 from 35 to 70 bar P10 Contingent MMboe 247 247 • Gas sales confidentiality agreements executed with two potential gas buyers for up to 300 mm cfgpd starting Q3 2023 Guidance update 2020 Capex £ Zero • Confidentiality agreement signed with global LNG supplier ¹ SLR Consulting 2019 CPR & ² SLR Consulting 2020 CPR Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 26 FSRU'S - A CRITICAL LINK IN THE LNG VALUE CHAIN FSRUs have established themselves as the preferred mode of access to the global LNG market with multiple clear advantages over traditional onshore import terminals

Less capital intensive (c. 1/2 of the installation cost of onshore)

Smaller environmental footprint compared to onshore terminal

Faster to install (down to 12 months versus 4-5 years for onshore)

4-5 years for onshore) Flexibility (to relocate the FSRU or use it as an LNG Carrier)

In addition to the standard FSRU setup with pipeline to shore with re- gasified LNG, it can serve as a hub for LNG such as: Small-scale distribution at sea - reloading LNG to smaller carriers serving other demand centers distribution by road Bunkering - providing LNG as marine fuel, directly or by smaller shuttles Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 27 Predator LNG is the frontrunner to be a new entrant to Irish gas market POTENTIAL FOR SECURE LONG TERM LNG SUPPLY REQUIRED BY IRISH GOVERNMENT Consistent with GNI's¹ long term resilience study for a floating LNG terminal as a cost-effective option to secure supplies in the future Security of supply to be an Irish government priority in 2021 to meet EU standards ¹ Gas Networks Ireland LNG FEEDSTOCK NOT FROM SHALE GAS - CLEANER ENERGY

FITS WITH EU CO2 EMISSIONS REDUCTION STRATEGY, LNG AND GAS STORAGE POLICY GUIDELINES Fast-track solution for Ireland to reduce air emissions, cutting EU emissions taxes, enabling savings on fuel costs & reducing electricity price per KWh for consumers LNG STORAGE & REGASIFICATION VESSEL ("FSRU") SOURCED & AVAILABLE FSRU offers greater potential to rapidly meet peak day demand with rapid send out similar to high gas storage withdrawal rates CAPEX REQUIRED FOR FSRU COMMISSIONING AND SUBSEA HOOK-UP SOURCED & AVAILABLE

HOOK-UP SOURCED & AVAILABLE PETRONAS (KINSALE ENERGY) SEEKS TO DIVEST ITSELF OF EXPORT GAS PIPELINE ABANDONMENT LIABILITY Predator has approached Irish regulatory authorities to register interest in inheriting the pipeline Predator's medium-term commercial solution for the pipeline preserves it for potential CO2 sequestration in the longer term INSTALLATION AND COMMISSIONING OF THE FSRU WITHIN 18 MONTHS NO OTHER GAS OR ONSHORE LNG PROJECT SUFFICIENTLY ADVANCED TO COMPETE WITH THIS TIMELINE Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 28 ¹ Source Eurostat Why the Irish gas market INCH TERMINAL GIVES ACCESS TO GNI GAS TRANSMISSION GRID WITHOUT LARGE CAPITAL INVESTMENT

ADOPTION EU TARIFF CODE IN 2019 GIVES CAPPACITY & COMMODITY RIGHTS - AVOIDS ANTI-COMPETITIVE PRACTICES

ANTI-COMPETITIVE PRACTICES SECURITY & DIVERSITY OF GAS SUPPLY CRITICAL TO IRELAND AFTER BREXIT & DECLINING INDIGENOUS GAS PRODUCTION

IRISH GAS MARKET IS DEPENDENT ON IMPORTED UK GAS - BREXIT, SHALE GAS & OVER-RELIANCE ARE POLICY ISSUES

OVER-RELIANCE ARE POLICY ISSUES GAS PRICE IS FIXED AT UK NBP - Corporation Tax only 12.5% (Business Trade) Germany as high as 30 - 33% Lithuania 15%

HIGHER THAN EUROPEAN AVERAGE DIFFERENTIAL BETWEEN WHOLESALE GAS PRICES AND GAS PRICES PAID BY POWER GENERATORS AND COMMERCIAL/INDUSTRIAL CUSTOMERS Irish gas prices for business increased from 107.5% of UK equivalent price to 135.7% between 2015 & 2017, as first UK LNG shale gas imports arrived¹ GAS TRANSMISSION NETWORK TARIFFS ARE TRANSPARENT - MAIN GAS SHIPPERS CENTRICA AND NATURGY WILL BUY CHEAPEST GAS

INFRASTRUCTURE CAPACITY EXISTS TO EXPORT GAS TO THE UK

IRELAND HAS NO GAS STORAGE TO EXPLOIT SEASONALLY-INFLUENCED GAS PRICES & CREATE SECURITY OF SUPPLY Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 29 Predator FSRU LNG project tolling structure Based on send-out of up to 300 mm cfgpd & annual capacity of up to 109 BCF LNG "KINSALE" ASSETS (Predator LNG Ireland Ltd. - LNG Licence Holder) Leased FSRU vessel Leased Mooring System Pipeline tariff based on and subsea manifold tie-in gas throughput to 24" pipeline to shore Onshore gas terminal and Entry Point to Gas Networks Ireland gas grid. Terminal tariff based on operating costs for gas throughput LNG KINSALE ASSETS provide a service for a fee - market value to the upstream less the fee Capacity Fee net Predator gross revenues estimated at up to £10 million annually for typically a minimum project life of 15 years LNG KINSALE ASSETS are owned separately from upstream

Gas and LNG remain the property of upstream until sold

LNG KINSALE ASSETS under separate tax regime from upstream ¹ Predator management estimate 2020 Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 30 Predator FSRU LNG project schedule Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 31 Corrib South - Gas storage opportunity adjacent to infrastructure Location - Atlantic Margin Part-Bocks 18/24(p), 18/25(p), 18/29(p) & 18/30(p) cover 302 Km² adjacent to Corrib gas field

18/24(p), 18/25(p), 18/29(p) & 18/30(p) cover 302 Km² adjacent to Corrib gas field Water depth 1,100 feet

Corrib gas field reservoir target at similar depths

Low geological risk - compelling similarity with Corrib Field

18 km. tie-back to Corrib gas field

tie-back to Corrib gas field CPR gives 905 BCF gross recoverable resources for P10 Case SLR Consulting 2020 CPR Gas storage opportunity with cushion gas potential Corrib field in decline - infrastructure may become stranded asset Current Equity, Partners & Terms Predator Oil and Gas Ventures Ltd (Operator 50%)

Partners: Theseus Ltd (50%)

Subject to award of successor authorisation - 3-year term

3-year term One of the very few licences to potentially survive a fossil fuel exploration ban

Predator & Theseus seeking a partner for 200 km² 3D Seismic to better define P10 Closure for well planning

Followed by a non-commitment well, if partnership elects at their sole discretion to drill early Predator (Operator) Corrib South Source: PAD Concession Map 2018 Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 32 CONFIDENTIAL CORRIB SOUTH - A Low Risk Gas Prospect Adjacent to a World Class Gas Field CORRIB GAS FIELD G a s INTEGRITY CHECK LIST Compelling geological similarities

Covered by the same 3D seismic survey that found Corrib gas field

Reservoir target is the Triassic Sherwood Sandstone

GIIP up to 1,131 BCF

Depth to top reservoir is 3,657 metres TVD SS - Water Depth 350 metres

Reservoir 200 to 400 metres thick

High net-to-gross

net-to-gross Average porosity 8%

Faulted 4-way dip closure (Mercia Halite Seal)

4-way dip closure (Mercia Halite Seal) Intra-closure cross-fault seals robust based on Corrib gas field analogue

cross-fault seals robust based on Corrib gas field analogue Carboniferous Westphalian coals are a mature source rock

Migration and dry gas charge demonstrated by Corrib gas field

Permo-Triassic faulting creates old trap charged in Late Jurassic

faulting creates old trap charged in Late Jurassic Jurassic extensional faulting detaches on Mercia salt

Additional pre-Zechstein reservoir potential (Rotliegend/Westphalian)

pre-Zechstein reservoir potential (Rotliegend/Westphalian) Four-way dip closure

dip closure Potential reservoirs sealed by Zechstein salt Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 33 CORRIB SOUTH - Suitable as a gas storage facility mm cfgpd 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 2037 2038 2039 2040 Reservoirs ideal for gas storage

Proven high production rates in Corrib gas field

Compatible with high injection & withdrawal rates for commercial gas storage

Cushion gas for gas storage operations retained by only producing required gas storage capacity gas initially to help fund storage development

Corrib gas pipeline is a wasting asset

Provides security of energy supply in accordance with EU standards

Valuable asset in terms of commercial discussions with LNG suppliers & gas buyers

Predator commercial model is for tolling & capacity fees for gas storage

Cushion gas provides security for financing

Potential farmin partners are those interested in infrastructure & storing regasified LNG in summer months to increase LNG market share Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 34 Ram Head - Gas storage opportunity adjacent to infrastructure Location Part-Bocks 49/13(p), 49/14(p), 49/15(p), 49/18(p), 49/19, 49/20 & 49/23(p) cover 799 Km² east of the Kinsale gas field

49/13(p), 49/14(p), 49/15(p), 49/18(p), 49/19, 49/20 & 49/23(p) cover 799 Km² east of the Kinsale gas field Water depth 294 feet

Prospective primarily for Middle - Upper Jurassic sandstone reservoirs Marathon 1984 Dry Gas Discovery Not Tested in 1984 - No Irish Gas Market & No Export Line to UK Never Appraised Current Equity & Partners Predator Oil and Gas Ventures Ltd (Operator 50%)

Partners: Theseus Ltd (50%) Successor Authorisation Applied For Last correspondence 8 th June 2020 acknowledging receipt of financials

June 2020 acknowledging receipt of financials Standard Exploration Licence applied for but as of 3 June 2020 seeking Lease Undertaking

One of the very few licences to potentially survive a fossil fuel exploration ban

Rationale is for a potential gas storage infrastructure asset for FSRU regassification of LNG with in-place cushion gas potential

in-place cushion gas potential Year 1 desktop studies to refine storage market size and commercial terms

Year 2 & 3 work programme 400 km² 3D Survey & re-enter or re-drill49/19-1 to validate gas deliverability & reservoir connectivity

re-enter or re-drill49/19-1 to validate gas deliverability & reservoir connectivity Kinsale platforms being decommissioned but landfall site at Inch & pipeline to shore could be maintained for further use Inch Gas Terminal Licensing Option 16/30 Kinsale Gas Field Source: PAD Concession Map December 2016 Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 35 1 RAM HEAD - Suitable as a gas storage facility Gross prospective gas resources¹ 12% COS P50 1,016 BCF P10 2,740 BCF Ireland's largest undeveloped gas discovery NuTech demonstrates reservoirs attractive for gas storage

Compatible with high injection & withdrawal rates for gas storage

Cushion gas for gas storage operations retained by only producing required gas storage capacity gas initially to help fund storage development

Kinsale gas pipeline is seeking an inheritor

Provides security of energy supply in accordance with EU standards

Valuable asset in terms of commercial discussions with LNG suppliers & gas buyers

Predator commercial model is for tolling & capacity fees for gas storage

Cushion gas provides security for financing

Potential farmin partners are those interested in infrastructure & storing regasified LNG in summer months to increase LNG market share ¹ SLR Consulting 2019 CPR & ² SLR Consulting 2020 CPR Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 36 H2 2020 - 2021 activities & value catalysts Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 37 Appendix Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 38 Board of Directors & Experienced Management Team Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer Extensive North Africa, Ireland & South America experience

Strong in-house technical capabilities

in-house technical capabilities exploration, production, facilities engineering

Experienced JV management & disciplined financial

Substantial capital markets experience

Demonstrated organic & inorganic growth A professional geoscientist with 43 years experience including with the Libyan National Oil Corporation and Gulf Oil, and as CEO of both Island Oil & Gas plc and Fastnet Oil & Gas plc. Paul has managed 2D and 3D seismic acquisition and processing projects onshore and offshore, drilling and testing programmes, both onshore and offshore, and geological and reservoir simulation desk top studies. Significant experience of licence acquisitions, farm-ins,farm-outs, gas marketing and gas sales contracts and negotiations with government agencies. In 2006, Paul created and led the team that drilled the first exploration well offshore southeast Ireland in 16 years. In 2008 he managed the plan of development for the Amstel Field in the Netherlands and in 2014 he managed the Tendrara Gas Field re-evaluation prior to a successful appraisal drilling programme by Sound Energy. He is a geology graduate of the Royal School of Mines (London) and an Associate of the Royal School of Mines. Ron Pilbeam, Project Development Director Over 40 years' technical and commercial experience in energy-related E&P activities. Ron has worked with Parsons Brinckerhoff in the United States, the Caribbean and Brazil, United Technologies in Brazil and was associated with Unigas International both in Brazil and South Africa. Has managed projects in oil and gas, shipping, gas-to-liquids, offshore LNG, onshore petrochemical plant, gas storage and gas handling, pipelines and terminals. Considerable international experience in working with government, industry and commerce to achieve often challenging objectives. A British national, Ron is an engineering graduate of King's College (London), a Licenced Professional Engineer (Canada) and an Associate Member of the Institute of Civil Engineers (UK). Dr Stephen Staley, Non Executive Chairman 34 years of wide-ranging management, technical and commercial experience in the international oil, gas and power sectors. He was the CEO, and a director and co-founder, of Upland Resources Limited, a London-listed (Standard Listing) oil & gas company with assets onshore UK. He is also a non-executive director of 88 Energy Limited, an oil & gas company with assets onshore Alaska having a dual listing on the ASX and AIM. Dr Staley co-founded and brought to the AIM market both Fastnet Oil & Gas plc (where he was the founding CEO) and Independent Resources plc (where he was the founding Managing Director). He was also both a technical consultant to, and non-executive director of, Cove Energy plc - the highly successful East Africa focused explorer that went from having a market capitalisation of £2 million in mid-2009 to being sold to PTTP for £1.2 billion in less than three years. He has worked for Cinergy Corp., Conoco and BP. Louis Castro, Non‐Executive Director Louis Castro has over 30 years' experience in investment banking and broking both in the UK and overseas. Most recently he was the Chief Financial Officer at Eland Oil & Gas, an AIM quoted company recently sold to Seplat Petroleum for £382m. Previously he was Chief Executive of Northland Capital Partners in London and before this was Head of Corporate Finance at Matrix Corporate Capital and at Insinger de Beaufort. He has worked in corporate finance and the capital markets in diverse geographic areas from the UK to the Far east, South America and Africa, including the execution of complex M & A transactions from initiation through due diligence to negotiating and financing. He started his career by qualifying as a Chartered Accountant with Coopers & Lybrand (now PWC). Louis is currently the Chairman of Orosur Mining Inc. , and a non- executive director at Stanley Gibbons Group plc and Tekcapital plc, all quoted on the AIM market. Louis graduated from the University of Birmingham with a double degree in Engineering & Economics; completed a post graduate course in Production Engineering at Cambridge University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales. Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 39 Highlights of Financial Results for 2019 Loss from operations of £1.279 million (2018: Loss of £0.792 million)

Cash balance at period end of 2019 £0.110 million (2018: £0.973 million)

Raised £1.5 million through the issue of a convertible loan note ("Loan Notes") to Arato Global Opportunities LLC ("Arato") to facilitate signing of the Guercif PA

Issued warrants to subscribe for 4,083,333 Ordinary Shares in the Company at an exercise price of 12p per share to Arato and Novum Securities

Reduced principal outstanding on the Loan Notes by £485,000 through the issue to Arato of 8,035,019 ordinary shares, representing an average price of £0.0603 per share H1 2020 • Placing of 89,000,000 shares at 4 pence per share raised £3.56 million before expenses Placing of 22,438,842 shares at 2 pence per share raised £0.448 million before expenses

Settlement in full of outstanding Arato Convertible Loan Notes (£0.746 million before expenses)

Restricted cash (Moroccan bank guarantee) £1.181 million (exchange rate US$1.27) Outlook Good liquidity

Discipline exercised on capital expenditures

Funded for current capital commitments

Forecast production revenues from CO2 EOR in Trinidad

Retained undiluted high equity positions in the Group' assets and demonstrated material risk-reward valuation metrics

risk-reward valuation metrics Potential for farm down & M & A transactions given the advanced stage of development of the Company's three separate core businesses

Businesses are ring-fenced in separate subsidiary companies Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 40 Significant shareholders Shareholder Percentage Holdings¹ Paul Griffiths (direct & indirect) 19.56 Hargreaves Lansdown (Nominees) Ltd 15942 9.32 Jim Nominees Ltd 8.0 Hargreaves Lansdown (Nominees) Ltd HLNOM 5.52 Interactive Investor Services Nominees Ltd 4.82 The Bank of New York (Nominees) Ltd 4.78 Hargreaves Lansdown (Nominees) Ltd VRA 4.61 Pershing Nominees Ltd 4.16 Vidacos Nominees Ltd 3.85 Ronald Pilbeam 3.16 Interactive Investor Services Nominees Ltd SMKTNOMS 3.0 ¹ As at 28/7/2020 Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC | Corporate Presentation 41 Attachments Original document

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Predator Oil & Gas Holdings plc published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 08:50:18 UTC