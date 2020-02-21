Predictive Oncology Inc. Appoints Dan Handley, M.S., Ph.D. to Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), a data and artificial intelligence (“AI”) driven discovery services company that provides predictive models of tumor drug response to improve clinical outcomes for patients, today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Dan Handley, M.S., Ph.D., to the Board.



Dr. Handley serves as a Professor and the Director of the Clinical and Translational Genome Research Institute of Southern California University of Health Sciences. Previously, he was the Chief Scientific Officer of the Clinical and Translational Genome Research Institute, a Florida 501(c)3 non-profit corporation. During that time, he also held a courtesy faculty appointment in the Department of Biological Sciences at Florida Gulf Coast University. He previously served as the Chief Scientific Officer for Advanced Healthcare Technology Solutions, Inc., Life-Seq, LLC, as a senior researcher at the Procter & Gamble Co., a senior administrator, researcher, and laboratory manager at the David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine, and as a founding biotechnology inventor for the National Genetics Institute. He holds a B.A. in Biophysics from Johns Hopkins University, an M.S. in Logic and Computation from Carnegie Mellon University, a Ph.D. in Human Genetics from the University of Pittsburgh. He completed his post-doctoral training at Magee-Women’s Research Institute researching advanced genomic technologies applied to fetal and maternal health. He is a decorated veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served as a nuclear propulsion instructor and a submarine nuclear reactor operator.

“Predictive Oncology is once again very fortunate to announce another exemplary addition to our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Carl Schwartz, CEO of Predictive Oncology, “Dan Handley has a varied and strong background, including interaction with Carnegie Mellon University and Magee-Women’s Research Institute both leaders in their respective fields and closely associated with our Helomics division. I greatly anticipate working with Dan and benefitting from his knowledge and experience.”

