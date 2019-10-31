Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) Featured in Broadcast on Big Data, AI's Potential to Fight Cancer

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Delivering Precision Medicine’s True Potential: Big Data, Artificial Intelligence Identify New Cancer Therapeutics.”



To hear the NetworkNewsWire Audio version, visit: http://nnw.fm/8zJx5

To read the full editorial, visit: http://nnw.fm/j6Orz

For some time, clinicians have been utilizing key genomic data to understand a patient’s individual tumor type in attempts to effectively prescribe therapies that will work. However, the scientific community has come to realize, due to low success rates in these applications, that genomic data itself — utilizing a just-genomics approach — doesn’t fully address the complexities of cancer and is merely scratching the surface of personalized medicine’s true potential. The precision-medicine space has a real unmet need, with a surging demand for a multi-omic approach rather than just genomics to better understand and treat the complexities of cancer. Major players in the space are looking to get their hands on comprehensive, multi-omic data sets that can help them not only understand the type of cancer a patient may have but also strongly predict which therapies will be most effective in fighting each specific cancer. Unfortunately, such data is fragmented and scarce, and the initiation of such data collecting is costly and time consuming. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) has already assembled one of the largest databases of drug-response and outcome data in the world.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology is an AI-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. The company applies smart tumor profiling and its AI platform to extensive genomic and biomarker patient data sets to predict clinical outcomes and, most importantly, improve patient outcomes for cancer patients of today and tomorrow. Predictive Oncology currently has approximately 150,000 clinically validated cases on its molecular information platform, with more than 38,000 specific to ovarian cancer. The company’s data is highly differentiated, having both drug-response data and access to historical outcome data from patients. Predictive Oncology intends to generate additional sequence data from these tumor samples to deliver on the clear unmet market need across the pharmaceutical industry for a multi-omic approach to new drug development. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Predictive-Oncology.com .

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) , a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a Company AudioPressRelease (APR) . These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNA brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is where news, content and information converge. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications: