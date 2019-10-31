Predictive Oncology Reaches First Milestone in Building AI-driven Predictive Models of Ovarian Cancer

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today announces that its Helomics subsidiary has begun to sequence tumor cases from its UPMC Magee collaboration ( http://nnw.fm/4uKXL ).



Helomics’ partnership with the UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital focuses on analyzing the genomic and drug response profiles of women with ovarian cancer to build AI-driven predictive models’ terms of therapy response. This collaboration is a key benchmark in Predictive Oncology’s Cancer Quest 2020 project as it takes a retrospective look at around 400 ovarian cancer cases that were profiled for drug response by Helomics, for which UMPC Magee has outcome data.

“These retrospective ovarian cancer cases were profiled Helomics as early as 2010; hence, we have 10 years’ worth of drug treatment data, survival and other outcome measures we are gathering from Magee’s clinical databases,” stated Helomics CTO Dr. Mark Collins. “We are now sequencing these cases, looking at both the tumor mutations (genome) as well as tumor gene expression (transcriptome) to build a comprehensive multi-omic picture of the tumor. We are also using deep learning on histopathology images of the tumor tissue (tissue-omics) to add an additional dimension to this multi-omic profile. We believe the combination of the rich multi-omic profile of the tumor and clinical outcome data will allow us to build an AI-driven model of ovarian cancer capable of predicting the tumor drug response and patient outcome (prognosis).”

This first AI-driven predictive model will be highly valuable in partnerships with pharma companies to drive the discovery of new targeted therapies for ovarian cancer. Once clinically validated, Predictive Oncology expects it will use this predictive model for clinical decision support, helping guide oncologists to better target therapies based on the patient’s tumor profile.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) is an AI-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. The Company applies smart tumor profiling and its AI platform to extensive genomic and biomarker patient data sets to predict clinical outcomes and, most importantly, improve patient outcomes for cancer patients of today and tomorrow.

Predictive Oncology currently has approximately 150,000 clinically validated cases on its molecular information platform, 38,000+ specific to ovarian cancer. The Company’s data is highly differentiated, having both drug response data and access to historical outcome data from patients. Predictive Oncology intends to generate additional sequence data from these tumor samples to deliver on the clear unmet market need across the pharmaceutical industry for a multi-omic approach to new drug development.

