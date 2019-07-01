Log in
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/01/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

ATLANTA, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") today announced plans to release its second quarter 2019 earnings after the market closes on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Preferred Apartment Communities

Following are the details of a conference call Preferred Apartment Communities will host on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2019 results.  To participate in the conference call, please dial in to the following:

Live Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in Number:  (844) 890-1791
International Dial-in Number:  (412) 380-7408
Company: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Date:  Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Time:  11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

The live broadcast of Preferred Apartment Communities' second quarter conference call will be available online, on a listen-only basis, at the company's website, www.pacapts.com, under "Investors" and then click on the "News and Events" heading.  A replay of the call will be archived on Preferred Apartment Communities' website under Investors/News and Events/Events.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased Class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.  As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities.  As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types, membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by our manager as appropriate for us.  At March 31, 2019, the Company was the approximate 98.0% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., the Company's operating partnership.  Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with its tax year ended December 31, 2011.  Learn more at www.pacapts.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preferred-apartment-communities-inc-announces-date-of-second-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300878903.html

SOURCE Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
