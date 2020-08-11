Log in
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. : Announces Reminder of Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

08/11/2020 | 09:40am EDT

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") today wants to remind everyone of the time and details for accessing the conference call PAC will host today, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2020 results.  To participate in the conference call, please dial in to the following:

Live Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in Number:  (844) 890-1791
International Dial-in Number:  (412) 380-7408
Company: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Date:  Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Time:  11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

The live broadcast of PAC's second quarter 2020 conference call will be available online, on a listen-only basis, at the company's website, www.pacapts.com, under "Investors" and then click on the "News and Events" heading.  A replay of the call will be archived on PAC's' website under Investors/News and Events/Events.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans. As of June 30, 2020, we owned or were invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.  Learn more at www.pacapts.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preferred-apartment-communities-inc-announces-reminder-of-second-quarter-2020-conference-call-301110055.html

SOURCE Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
