Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. : Reports Results for First Quarter 2020
05/11/2020 | 04:56pm EDT
ATLANTA, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("we," "our," the "Company" or "Preferred Apartment Communities") today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Unless otherwise indicated, all per share results are reported based on the basic weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units of the Company's operating partnership ("Class A Units") outstanding. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
Financial Highlights
Our operating results are presented below.
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
% change
Revenues (in thousands)
$
131,102
$
111,506
17.6
%
Per share data:
Net income (loss) (1)
$
(4.44)
$
(0.66)
-
FFO (2)
$
(3.42)
$
0.39
-
FFO excluding Internalization costs (2)
$
0.31
$
0.39
(20.5)
%
Core FFO (2)
$
0.38
$
0.41
(7.3)
%
AFFO (2)
$
0.47
$
0.32
46.9
%
Dividends (3)
$
0.2625
$
0.26
1.0
%
(1)Per weighted average share of Common Stock outstanding for the periods indicated.
(2)FFO, Core FFO and AFFO results are presented per basic weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit in our Operating Partnership outstanding for the periods indicated. See Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders and Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
(3)Per share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding.
"Our first quarter reflects continued and consistently solid operating performance across all of our operating platforms, including multifamily same store NOI growth of 4.3% quarter over quarter in a same store pool that represents over 80% of our multifamily units," stated Joel Murphy, Preferred Apartment Communities' President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we moved into the second quarter, the events related to and resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have disrupted our economy and our markets and we have taken several measures to preserve liquidity. Among them, the Board making the difficult but prudent decision to reduce our common dividend given the uncertainty of the current circumstances and environment. I am extremely proud of our leadership team and operating teams across all of our platforms that have worked collaboratively and effectively alongside our residents and our tenants in a challenging environment for all concerned. We believe our diversified portfolio, with high quality assets in strong Sunbelt markets, positions us well to create shareholder value over the long term."
- The following chart details cash collections of rental revenues across all our verticals for the month April.
2020 Cash Collections of Certain Rental Revenues (1)
January
February
March
April
Multifamily
99.4
%
99.4
%
99.1
%
97.7
%
Student housing
99.8
%
99.9
%
99.5
%
97.3
%
Office
99.7
%
99.5
%
98.7
%
96.3
%
Grocery-anchored retail:
Grocery anchors
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
In-line tenants
98.7
%
98.9
%
95.8
%
66.7
%
Occupancy:
Multifamily
95.1
%
95.5
%
95.7
%
94.3
%
Student housing
96.1
%
96.3
%
96.2
%
96.2
%
Percent leased:
Office
96.3
%
96.3
%
96.7
%
95.9
%
Grocery-anchored retail
92.9
%
92.6
%
92.6
%
92.5
%
(1) Percent of revenue billed includes base rent, operating expense escalations, pet, garage, parking and storage rent. Figures are before any effect of rent deferrals.
- Our net loss per share was $(4.44) and $(0.66) for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Funds From Operations, or FFO, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $(3.42) per weighted average share and unit outstanding and includes costs associated with the acquisition of Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC (our "Former Manager") of approximately $178.8 million. Excluding these costs, our FFO per share was $0.31 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Core FFO was $0.38 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $0.41 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
- For the first quarter 2020, our declared dividends to preferred and Common Stockholders and distributions to Unitholders exceeded our NAREIT-defined FFO result for the period, which was negative. Our Core FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 69.4% and our Core FFO payout ratio (before the deduction of preferred dividends) to our preferred stockholders was approximately 64.4%(B)
- Our AFFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 55.9% for the first quarter 2020. Our AFFO payout ratio (before the deduction of preferred dividends) to our preferred stockholders was approximately 59.3% for the first quarter 2020. (B) We have approximately $20.2 million of accrued but not yet received interest revenue on our real estate loan investment portfolio.
- For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, our same-store multifamily rental and other property revenues increased approximately 3.4% and our operating expenses increased 2.1%, resulting in an increase in same-store net operating income of approximately 4.3% as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019.(C) For the first quarter 2020, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.5%. Our 2020 same-store multifamily portfolio represents approximately 81.7% of our aggregate multifamily units.
- On January 1, 2020, Joel T. Murphy became Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Murphy will continue as a member of the board, where he has served since May 2019 and as Chairman of the Company's Investment Committee, a role he has had since June 2018. Mr. Murphy was the CEO of our New Market Properties subsidiary for the last five years until his appointment as our CEO. Mr. Murphy succeeded Daniel M. DuPree as CEO. Mr. DuPree will remain with us as Executive Chairman of the Board.
- On January 31, 2020, we internalized the functions performed by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC (the "Manager") and NMP Advisors, LLC (the "Sub-Manager") by acquiring the entities that own the Manager and the Sub-Manager (such transactions, collectively, the "Internalization") for an aggregate purchase price of $154.0 million, plus up to $25.0 million of additional consideration to be paid within 36 months. Additionally, up to $15.0 million of the $154.0 million purchase price was to be held back and is payable to the sellers less certain losses following final resolution of certain specified matters. Pursuant to the Stock Purchase Agreement entered into on January 31, 2020 the sellers sold all of the outstanding shares of NELL Partners, Inc. ("NELL") and NMA Holdings, Inc., parent companies of the Manager and Sub-Manager, respectively, to us, in exchange for an aggregate of approximately $111.1 million in cash paid at the closing which reflects the satisfaction of certain indebtedness of NELL, the estimated net working capital adjustment, and a hold back of $15.0 million for certain specified matters.
- During the first quarter 2020, the borrowers of the Dawson Marketplace, Falls at Forsyth, and (in conjunction with our acquisition of the underlying property) Altis Wiregrass real estate loans repaid all amounts due under the loans, including aggregate principal amounts of approximately $53.9 million and interest accrued in periods prior to the first quarter 2020 of approximately $8.9 million, the latter of which was additive to our first quarter 2020 AFFO result. The three mezzanine loan investments that matured this quarter yielded a weighted average 17% internal rate of return.
- As of March 31, 2020, the average age of our multifamily communities was approximately 5.8 years, which is the youngest in the public multifamily REIT industry.
- As of March 31, 2020, approximately 94.5% of our permanent property-level mortgage debt has fixed interest rates and approximately 3.7% has variable interest rates which are capped. We believe we are well protected against potential increases in market interest rates.
- As of March 31, 2020, our total assets were approximately $4.8 billion. Our total assets at March 31, 2019, also approximately $4.8 billion, included approximately $545 million of VIE mortgage pool assets attributable to other mortgage pool participants that were consolidated due to our investments in the Freddie Mac K Program. During the fourth quarter 2019, we sold our K Program investments, realizing an internal rate of return of approximately 18%. Excluding the consolidated VIE mortgage pool assets from the March 31, 2019 total, our total assets grew approximately $570.4 million, or 13.4%.
- At March 31, 2020, our leverage, as measured by the ratio of our debt to the undepreciated book value of our total assets, was approximately 53.7%.
- On March 20, 2020, we delivered a written termination notice to the prospective purchaser of six of our student housing properties for their failure to consummate the purchase. Accordingly, we received an additional $2.75 million of forfeited earnest money as liquidated damages.
(A) We calculate the FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders. We calculate the FFO payout ratio to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and FFO. Since our operations resulted in a net loss from continuing operations for the periods presented, a payout ratio based on net loss is not calculable. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
(B) We calculate the Core FFO and AFFO payout ratios to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to Core FFO and AFFO. We calculate the Core FFO and AFFO payout ratios to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and Core FFO and AFFO.
(C) Same store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
Business Update Related to COVID-19
During the first quarter 2020 and the beginning of the second quarter 2020, the Company has taken various actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to adjust our business operations and to address the needs of our residents, tenants and associates. Our property management and asset management teams continue to respond appropriately to any onsite, tenant and property management requests, while following all applicable safety and social distancing guidelines. All of our multifamily communities, student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and office buildings have remained open and operating throughout the pandemic and in compliance with government-imposed COVID-19 guidelines and mandates. More details about our response to the COVID-19 crisis can be found on the Company's website at: https://pacapts.com/covid19/
A presentation providing additional information regarding COVID-19 business updates and impacts is posted on the Company's website at http://investors.pacapts.com/presentations.
Acquisitions of Properties
During the first quarter 2020, we acquired the following properties:
Property
Location (MSA)
Units / Leasable
square feet
Multifamily community:
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
Tampa, Florida
392
units
Grocery-anchored shopping centers:
Wakefield Crossing
Raleigh, North Carolina
75,927
LSF
Midway Market
Dallas, Texas
85,599
LSF
161,526
Office properties:
4th & Brevard
Charlotte, North Carolina
1.74
acres
Real Estate Assets
At March 31, 2020, our portfolio of owned real estate assets and potential additions from purchase options we held from our real estate loan investments consisted of:
Owned as of
March 31, 2020 (1)
Potential
additions from
real estate loan investment
portfolio (2) (3)
Potential total
Multifamily communities:
Properties
35
9
44
Units
10,637
2,543
13,180
Grocery-anchored shopping centers:
Properties
54
—
54
Gross leasable area (square feet)
6,208,278
—
6,208,278
Student housing properties:
Properties
8
1
9
Units
2,011
175
2,186
Beds
6,095
543
6,638
Office buildings:
Properties
9
(4)
1
10
Rentable square feet
3,169,000
195,000
3,364,000
(1) One multifamily community, two student housing properties, two grocery-anchored shopping centers and two office buildings are owned through consolidated joint ventures.
(2) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties from our real estate loan investment portfolio.
(3) The Company has terminated various purchase option agreements in exchange for termination fees. These properties are excluded from the potential additions from our real estate loan investment portfolio.
(4) Excludes our 251 Armour property, comprising 35,000 rentable square feet that is under development.
Subsequent to Quarter End
Between April 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020, we issued 11,461 shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $10.3 million after commissions and fees and we issued 751 shares of Series M1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $728,000 after commissions and fees.
On April 23, 2020, we closed on a $52.0 million first mortgage on our Altis at Wiregrass multifamily community. The loan bears interest at a fixed rate of 2.90% per annum and matures on May 1, 2030.
On April 30, 2020, we closed on the acquisition of a 288-unit multifamily community in Panama City, Florida. We partially financed the acquisition with a 10 year, $45.0 million first mortgage that bears interest at a fixed rate of 2.95% per annum.
On May 11, 2020, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.175 per share, payable on July 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2020.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in wide spread stay-at-home orders across the country, some of our multifamily residents and office and retail tenants have requested rent relief from the Company. At this point, the Company's policy is to only extend rent deferral options to our residents and tenants. We have not offered any rent abatement options.
Same-Store Multifamily Communities Financial Data
The following chart presents same-store operating results for the Company's multifamily communities. We define our population of same-store multifamily communities as those that have achieved occupancy at or above 93% for all three consecutive months within a single quarter (stabilized) before the beginning of the prior year and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of the current year, enabling comparisons of the current year quarterly and annual reporting periods to the prior year comparative periods. The Company excludes the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. For the periods presented, same-store operating results consist of the operating results of the following multifamily communities containing an aggregate 8,694 units:
Aster at Lely Resort
Avenues at Cypress
Avenues at Northpointe
Citi Lakes
Lenox Village
Retreat at Lenox Village
Overton Rise
Sorrel
Venue at Lakewood Ranch
Avenues at Creekside
525 Avalon Park
Vineyards
Citrus Village
Retreat at Greystone
City Vista
Founders' Village
Luxe at Lakewood Ranch
Adara at Overland Park
Summit Crossing I
Summit Crossing II
Aldridge at Town Village
City Park View
Crosstown Walk
Claiborne Crossing
Reserve at Summit Crossing
Colony at Centerpointe
Lux at Sorrel
Green Park
Vestavia Reserve
Same-store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to net income (loss), as shown in the reconciliations below.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)
Three months ended:
(in thousands)
3/31/2020
3/31/2019
Net (loss) income
$
(179,523)
$
(2,280)
Add:
Equity stock compensation
230
311
Depreciation and amortization
49,509
45,289
Interest expense
29,593
26,756
Management fees
3,099
7,829
Corporate G&A and other
6,365
1,418
Management Internalization
178,793
45
Loan loss allowance
5,133
—
Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees
(1,136)
(2,629)
Less:
Interest revenue on notes receivable
13,439
11,288
Interest revenue on related party notes receivable
2,537
5,802
Miscellaneous revenues
3,260
23
Income from consolidated VIEs
—
141
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
(17)
Gains on land condemnation and trading investment
479
4
Property net operating income
72,348
59,498
Less:
Non-same-store property revenues
(74,248)
(58,003)
Add:
Non-same-store property operating expenses
24,179
19,871
Same-store net operating income
$
22,279
$
21,366
Multifamily Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income
Three months ended:
(in thousands)
3/31/2020
3/31/2019
$ change
% change
Revenues:
Rental and other property revenues
$
37,618
$
36,390
$
1,228
3.4
%
Operating expenses:
Property operating and maintenance
6,412
6,340
72
1.1
%
Payroll
2,811
2,849
(38)
(1.3)
%
Real estate taxes and insurance
6,116
5,835
281
4.8
%
Total operating expenses
15,339
15,024
315
2.1
%
Same-store net operating income
$
22,279
$
21,366
$
913
4.3
%
Same-store average physical occupancy
95.5
%
94.9
%
Corporate level expenses related to the management and operations of the Multifamily and Student housing property portfolios are allocated on a per unit basis to Property NOI and are included in Multifamily Same Store NOI.
Capital Markets Activities
On September 27, 2019, our registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-233576) (the "Series A1/M1 Registration Statement") was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Series A1/M1 Registration Statement allows us to offer up to a maximum of 1,000,000 shares of Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock or a combination of both (the "Series A1/M1 Offering"). The stated price per share is $1,000, subject to adjustment under certain conditions. The shares are being offered by our affiliate, Preferred Capital Securities, LLC ("PCS"), on a "reasonable best efforts" basis and we intend to invest substantially all the net proceeds of the Series A1/M1 Offering in connection with the acquisition of multifamily communities, grocery-anchored shopping centers, office buildings, real estate loans and mortgages, other real estate-related investments and general working capital purposes.
During the first quarter 2020, we issued and sold an aggregate of 32,136 shares of Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $28.9 million after commissions and other fees. During the first quarter 2020, we issued and sold an aggregate of 1,933 shares of Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $1.9 million after dealer manager fees.
During the first quarter 2020, we issued and sold an aggregate of 65,298 Units from our offering of up to 1,500,000 Units, with each Unit consisting of one share of Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock and one Warrant to purchase up to 20 shares of Common Stock (the "$1.5 Billion Series A Unit Offering"), resulting in net proceeds of approximately $58.8 million after commissions and other fees. The $1.5 Billion Series A Unit Offering expired during the first quarter 2020.
In addition, during the first quarter 2020, we issued approximately 1,014,300 shares of Common Stock for redemptions of 13,313 shares of our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock and paid out $5.2 million in cash for redemptions of 5,571 shares of our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock.
Dividends
Quarterly Dividends on Common Stock and Class A OP Units
On February 20, 2020, we declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.2625 per share for the first quarter 2020. This represents a 1.0% increase in our common stock dividend from our first quarter 2019 common stock dividend of $0.26 per share, and an average annual dividend growth rate of 12.6% since June 30, 2011, the first quarter end following our initial public offering in April 2011. The first quarter dividend was paid on April 15, 2020 to all stockholders of record on March 13, 2020. In conjunction with the Common Stock dividend, the Company's operating partnership declared a distribution on its Class A Units of $0.2625 per unit for the first quarter 2020, which was paid on April 15, 2020 to all Class A Unit holders of record as of March 13, 2020.
Monthly Dividends on Preferred Stock
We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $31.1 million for the first quarter 2020 and represents a 6% annual yield. We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $212,000 for the first quarter 2020 and also represents a 6% annual yield. We declared dividends totaling approximately $1.7 million on our Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, or mShares, for the first quarter 2020. The mShares have a dividend rate that escalates from 5.75% in year one of issuance to 7.50% in year eight and thereafter. We declared dividends totaling approximately $10,000 on our Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock for the first quarter 2020. The Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock has a dividend rate that escalates from 6.1% in year one of issuance to 7.1% in year ten and thereafter.
Conference Call and Supplemental Data
We will hold our quarterly conference call on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss our first quarter 2020 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial in to the following:
Live Conference Call Details
Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-844-890-1791
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-380-7408
Company: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time)
The live broadcast of our first quarter 2020 conference call will be available online, on a listen-only basis, at our website, www.pacapts.com, under "Investors" and then click on the "Upcoming Events" link. A replay of the call will be archived on under the Investors/Audio Archive section.
2020 Guidance:
Net income (loss) per share - We are actively adding properties and real estate loan investments to our real estate portfolio and the specific timing of the closing of acquisitions is difficult to predict. Acquisition activity by its nature can cause material variation in our reported depreciation and amortization expense and interest income. Since net income (loss) per share is calculated net of depreciation and amortization expense, our net income (loss) results can fluctuate, possibly significantly, depending upon the timing of the closing of acquisitions. For this reason, we are unable to reasonably forecast this measure or provide a reconciliation of our projected FFO per share to this measure.
FFO per share - Due to the inherent uncertainty of the scope, duration and rapidly evolving nature of the economic and social disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, on April 24, 2020 we withdrew our full year 2020 guidance that we previously included in our February 24, 2020 earnings release.
AFFO, Core FFO and FFO are calculated after deductions for all preferred stock dividends. Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to FFO, Core FFO and AFFO for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 appear in the attached report, as well as on our website using the following link:
http://investors.pacapts.com/download/1Q20_Earnings_and_Supplemental_Data.pdf
Forward-Looking Statements
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Estimates of future earnings, guidance, goals and performance are, by definition, and certain other statements in this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Data Report may constitute, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, achievements or transactions to be materially different from the results, guidance, goals, performance, achievements or transactions expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to, (a) the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on PAC's business operations and the economic conditions in the markets in which PAC operates; (b) PAC's ability to mitigate the impacts arising from COVID-19 and (c) those disclosed in PAC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors that impact such forward-looking statements include, among others, our business and investment strategy; legislative or regulatory actions; the state of the U.S. economy generally or in specific geographic areas; economic trends and economic recoveries; changes in operating costs, including real estate taxes, utilities and insurance costs; our ability to obtain and maintain debt or equity financing; financing and advance rates for our target assets; our leverage level; changes in the values of our assets; the occurrence of natural or man-made disasters; availability of attractive investment opportunities in our target markets; our ability to maintain our qualification as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; availability of quality personnel; our understanding of our competition and market trends in our industry; and interest rates, real estate values, the debt securities markets and the general economy.
Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we assume no liability to update the information in this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Data Report.
We refer you to the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 3, 2020, which discuss various factors that could adversely affect our financial results. Such risk factors and information may be updated or supplemented by our Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC.
Additional Information
The SEC has declared effective the registration statement filed by the Company for each of the offerings to which this communication may relate. Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus, and any prospectus supplements, forming a part of the registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering to which this communication may relate. In particular, you should carefully read the risk factors described in the final prospectus and in any related prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference in the final prospectus and any related prospectus supplement to which this communication may relate. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company or its dealer manager, Preferred Capital Securities, LLC, will arrange to send you a prospectus with respect to the Series A1/M1 Offering upon request by contacting John A. Isakson at (770) 818-4109, 3284 Northside Parkway NW, Suite 150, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.
The final prospectus for the Series A1/M1 Offering, dated October 22, 2019, can be accessed through the following link:
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1481832/000148183219000097/a424b5-2019seriesamshares.htm
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
(In thousands, except per-share figures)
2020
2019
Revenues:
Rental and other property revenues
$
111,866
$
94,393
Interest income on loans and notes receivable
13,439
11,288
Interest income from related parties
2,537
5,802
Miscellaneous revenues
3,260
23
Total revenues
131,102
111,506
Operating expenses:
Property operating and maintenance
16,800
12,879
Property salary and benefits
5,191
4,657
Property management fees
2,003
3,267
Real estate taxes and insurance
15,525
14,090
General and administrative
6,364
1,420
Equity compensation to directors and executives
230
311
Depreciation and amortization
49,509
45,289
Asset management and general and administrative expense
fees to related party
3,099
7,829
Loan loss allowance
5,133
—
Management internalization expense
178,793
45
Total operating expenses
282,647
89,787
Waived asset management and general and administrative
expense fees
(1,136)
(2,629)
Net operating expenses
281,511
87,158
Operating (loss) income before gain on sale of trading investment
(150,409)
24,348
Gain on sale of trading investment
—
4
Operating (loss) income
(150,409)
24,352
Interest expense
29,593
26,756
Change in fair value of net assets of consolidated
VIEs from mortgage-backed pools
—
141
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
(17)
Gain on land condemnation
479
—
Net loss
(179,523)
(2,280)
Consolidated net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
3,141
(492)
Net loss attributable to the Company
(176,382)
(2,772)
Dividends declared to preferred stockholders
(33,068)
(25,539)
Earnings attributable to unvested restricted stock
(2)
(2)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(209,452)
$
(28,313)
Net loss per share of Common Stock available to
common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(4.44)
$
(0.66)
Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding,
basic and diluted
47,129
42,680
Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO
to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)
Three months ended March 31,
(In thousands, except per-share figures)
2020
2019
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (See note 1)
$
(209,452)
$
(28,313)
Add:
Depreciation of real estate assets
39,775
35,717
Depreciation of real estate assets attributable to joint ventures
8,982
9,123
Net (loss) income attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2)
(3,094)
492
FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders
(163,789)
17,019
Acquisition and pursuit costs
246
—
Loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees (See note 3)
678
487
Payment of costs related to property refinancing
—
55
Internalization costs (See note 4)
178,793
45
Noncash dividends on preferred stock
544
96
Noncash (income) expense for current expected credit losses (See note 5)
4,530
—
Extraordinary Event - COVID-19 Expense
29
—
Earnest money forfeited by prospective asset purchaser
(2,750)
—
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders
18,281
17,702
Add:
Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives
230
311
Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 6)
1,166
1,131
Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets
556
449
Net loan fees received (See note 7)
267
401
Deferred interest income received (See note 8)
8,277
2,760
Amortization of lease inducements (See note 9)
439
428
Non-operational miscellaneous revenues
2,750
—
Cash received in excess of amortization of purchase option termination revenues (See note 10)
760
296
Less:
Non-cash loan interest income (See note 8)
(3,019)
(3,324)
Cash received for sale of K Program securities in excess of noncash revenues
—
(141)
Cash paid for loan closing costs
—
(3)
Amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities and SLR (See note 11)
(4,653)
(3,758)
Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 12)
(940)
(940)
Normally recurring capital expenditures (See note 13)
(1,418)
(1,180)
AFFO attributable to common stockholders and Unitholders
$
22,696
$
14,132
Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:
Common Stock dividends
$
12,491
$
11,195
Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)
203
229
Total
$
12,694
$
11,424
Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share
$
0.2625
$
0.26
FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding
$
(3.42)
$
0.39
Core FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding
$
0.38
$
0.41
AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding
$
0.47
$
0.32
Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (A)
Basic:
Common Stock
47,129
42,680
Class A Units
827
880
Common Stock and Class A Units
47,956
43,560
Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (B)
47,957
44,199
Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 7 and 6 unvested shares
of restricted Common Stock at March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
47,585
43,244
Actual Class A Units outstanding at March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
775
879
Total
48,360
44,123
(A) Units and Unitholders refer to Class A Units in our Operating Partnership (as defined in note 2), or Class A Units, and holders of Class A Units, respectively. Unitholders include recipients of awards of Class B Units in our Operating Partnership, or Class B Units, for annual service which became vested and earned and automatically converted to Class A Units. Unitholders also include the entity that contributed the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The Class A Units collectively represent an approximate 1.72% weighted average non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.
(B) Since our AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected above, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units for these periods for purposes of this table, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock equivalents from grants of the Class B Units, warrants included in units of Series A Preferred Stock issued, as well as annual grants of restricted Common Stock and restricted stock units. The weighted average shares of Common Stock outstanding presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations are the same for basic and diluted for any period for which we recorded a net loss available to common stockholders.
See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.
Notes to Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
1)
Rental and other property revenues and property operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 include activity for the properties acquired during the period only from their respective dates of acquisition. In addition, the first quarter 2020 includes activity for the properties acquired since March 31, 2019. Rental and other property revenues and expenses for the first quarter 2019 include activity for the acquisitions made during that period only from their respective dates of acquisition.
2)
Non-controlling interests in Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., or our Operating Partnership, consisted of a total of 774,687 Class A Units as of March 31, 2020. Included in this total are 419,228 Class A Units which were granted as partial consideration to the seller in conjunction with the seller's contribution to us on February 29, 2016 of the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The remaining Class A units were awarded primarily to our key executive officers. The Class A Units are apportioned a percentage of our financial results as non-controlling interests. The weighted average ownership percentage of these holders of Class A Units was calculated to be 1.72% and 2.02% for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
3)
We paid loan coordination fees to Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, or our Former Manager, to reflect the administrative effort involved in arranging debt financing for acquired properties prior to the Internalization. The fees were calculated as 0.6% of the amount of any mortgage indebtedness on newly-acquired properties or refinancing and are amortized over the lives of the respective mortgage loans. This non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of Core FFO and AFFO. At March 31, 2020, aggregate unamortized loan coordination fees were approximately $14.0 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 10.3 years.
4)
This adjustment reflects the add-back of consideration paid to the owners of the Former Manager and due diligence and pursuit costs incurred by the Company related to the internalization of the functions performed by the Former Manager.
5)
Effective January 1, 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-03, which requires us to estimate the amount of future credit losses we expect to incur over the lives of our real estate loan investments at the inception of each loan. This loss reserve may be adjusted upward or downward over the lives of our loans and therefore the aggregate net adjustment for each period could be positive (removing the non-cash effect of a net increase in aggregate loss reserves) or negative (removing the non-cash effect of a net decrease in aggregate loss reserves) in these adjustments to FFO in calculating Core FFO.
6)
We incur loan closing costs on our existing mortgage loans, which are secured on a property-by-property basis by each of our acquired real estate assets, and also for occasional amendments to our syndicated revolving line of credit with Key Bank National Association, or our Revolving Line of Credit. Effective April 13, 2018, the maximum borrowing capacity on the Revolving Line of Credit was increased from $150 million to $200 million. These loan closing costs are also amortized over the lives of the respective loans and the Revolving Line of Credit, and this non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of AFFO. Neither we nor the Operating Partnership have any recourse liability in connection with any of the mortgage loans, nor do we have any cross-collateralization arrangements with respect to the assets securing the mortgage loans, other than security interests in 49% of the equity interests of the subsidiaries owning such assets, granted in connection with our Revolving Line of Credit, which provides for full recourse liability. At March 31, 2020, unamortized loan costs on all the Company's indebtedness were approximately $25.2 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 9.1 years.
7)
We receive loan origination fees in conjunction with the origination of certain real estate loan investments. These fees are then recognized as revenue over the lives of the applicable loans as adjustments of yield using the effective interest method. The total fees received are additive adjustments in the calculation of AFFO. Correspondingly, the amortized non-cash income is a deduction in the calculation of AFFO. Over the lives of certain loans, we accrue additional interest amounts that become due to us at the time of repayment of the loan or refinancing of the property, or when the property is sold. This non-cash interest income is subtracted from Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO. The amount of additional accrued interest becomes an additive adjustment to FFO once received from the borrower (see note 8).
8)
This adjustment reflects the receipt during the periods presented of additional interest income (described in note 7 above) which was earned and accrued prior to those periods presented on various real estate loans.
9)
This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of costs incurred to induce tenants to lease space in our office buildings and grocery-anchored shopping centers.
10)
Effective March 6, 2020, our purchase option on the Falls at Forsyth multifamily community was extinguished in conjunction with the loan repayment; effective January 1, 2019, we terminated our purchase options on the Sanibel Straits, Newbergh, Wiregrass and Cameron Square multifamily communities and the Solis Kennesaw student housing property; on May 7, 2018, we terminated our purchase options on the Bishop Street multifamily community and the Haven Charlotte student housing property, both of which are (or were) partially supported by real estate loan investments held by us. In exchange, we arranged to receive termination fees aggregating approximately $17.2 million from the developers, which are recorded as revenue over the period beginning on the date of election until the earlier of (i) the maturity of the real estate loan investment and (ii) the sale of the property. The receipt of the cash termination fees are an additive adjustment in our calculation of AFFO and the removal of non-cash revenue from the recognition of the termination fees are a reduction to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO; both of these adjustments are presented in a single net number within this line. For the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, we had received cash in excess of recognized termination fee revenues, resulting in the positive adjustments shown to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO.
11)
This adjustment reflects straight-line rent adjustments and the reversal of the non-cash amortization of below-market and above-market lease intangibles, which were recognized in conjunction with our acquisitions and which are amortized over the estimated average remaining lease terms from the acquisition date for multifamily communities and over the remaining lease terms for grocery-anchored shopping center assets and office buildings. At March 31, 2020, the balance of unamortized below-market lease intangibles was approximately $60.5 million, which will be recognized over a weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 9.1 years.
12)
This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of deferred revenue recorded by us in conjunction with Company-owned lessee-funded tenant improvements in our office buildings.
13)
We deduct from Core FFO normally recurring capital expenditures that are necessary to maintain our assets' revenue streams in the calculation of AFFO. This adjustment also deducts from Core FFO capitalized amounts for third party costs during the period to originate or renew leases in our grocery-anchored shopping centers and office buildings. This adjustment includes approximately $40,000 of recurring capitalized expenditures incurred at our corporate offices during the three months ended March 31, 2020. No adjustment is made in the calculation of AFFO for nonrecurring capital expenditures. See Capital Expenditures, Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio, and Office Buildings Portfolio sections for definitions of these terms.
See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per-share par values)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Real estate
Land
$
665,585
$
635,757
Building and improvements
3,329,579
3,256,223
Tenant improvements
172,136
167,275
Furniture, fixtures, and equipment
341,542
323,381
Construction in progress
16,131
11,893
Gross real estate
4,524,973
4,394,529
Less: accumulated depreciation
(461,957)
(421,551)
Net real estate
4,063,016
3,972,978
Real estate loan investments, net of deferred fee income and allowance for expected loan loss
292,905
325,790
Real estate loan investments to related parties, net
2,568
23,692
Total real estate and real estate loan investments, net
4,358,489
4,322,460
Cash and cash equivalents
120,128
94,381
Restricted cash
43,665
42,872
Notes receivable
7,321
17,079
Note receivable and revolving lines of credit due from related parties
9,011
24,838
Accrued interest receivable on real estate loans
20,186
25,755
Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization
154,351
154,803
Deferred loan costs on Revolving Line of Credit, net of amortization
1,118
1,286
Deferred offering costs
3,085
2,147
Tenant lease inducements, net
19,168
19,607
Tenant receivables and other assets
90,877
65,332
Total assets
$
4,827,399
$
4,770,560
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Mortgage notes payable, net of deferred loan costs and mark-to-market adjustment
$
2,606,251
$
2,567,022
Revolving line of credit
191,500
—
Term note payable, net of deferred loan costs
—
69,489
Unearned purchase option termination fees
2,019
2,859
Deferred revenue
38,782
39,722
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
43,797
42,191
Deferred liability to Former Manager
22,982
—
Contingent liability due to Former Manager
14,911
—
Accrued interest payable
8,707
8,152
Dividends and partnership distributions payable
24,415
23,519
Acquired below market lease intangibles, net of amortization
60,481
62,611
Security deposits and other liabilities
35,405
20,879
Total liabilities
3,049,250
2,836,444
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Stockholders' equity
Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 3,050 shares authorized; 2,226 and 2,161
shares issued; 2,075 and 2,028 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
21
20
Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized;
37 and 5 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
—
—
Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500 shares authorized; 106 shares
issued; 98 and 103 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
1
1
Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized;
2 and zero shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
—
—
Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 400,067 shares authorized; 47,129 and 46,443 shares issued
and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
476
464
Additional paid-in capital
1,969,534
1,938,057
Accumulated (deficit) earnings
(191,040)
(7,244)
Total stockholders' equity
1,778,992
1,931,298
Non-controlling interest
(843)
2,818
Total equity
1,778,149
1,934,116
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,827,399
$
4,770,560
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three-month periods ended March 31,
(In thousands)
2020
2019
Operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(179,523)
$
(2,280)
Reconciliation of net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
49,509
45,289
Amortization of above and below market leases
(1,705)
(1,436)
Deferred revenues and fee income amortization
(1,269)
(1,498)
Purchase option termination fee amortization
(4,040)
(4,233)
Amortization of equity compensation, lease incentives, and other noncash expenses
849
805
Deferred loan cost amortization
1,781
1,552
(Increase) in accrued interest income on real estate loan investments
(3,296)
(3,551)
Receipt of accrued interest income on real estate loans
8,865
—
Gains on sales of trading investment
—
(4)
Gain on land condemnation, net of expenses
(479)
—
Cash received for purchase option terminations
4,800
1,330
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
17
Loan loss allowance
5,133
—
Mortgage interest received from consolidated VIEs
—
2,598
Mortgage interest paid to other participants of consolidated VIEs
—
(2,598)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(Increase) in tenant receivables and other assets
(10,775)
(8,376)
(Increase) in tenant lease incentives
—
(102)
Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses
24,190
1,290
Increase in deferred liability to Former Manager
22,851
—
Increase in Contingent liability
15,000
—
Decrease in accrued interest, prepaid rents and other liabilities
(1,282)
(2,441)
Net cash provided by operating activities
(69,391)
26,362
Investing activities:
Investments in real estate loans
(11,631)
(29,795)
Repayments of real estate loans
53,896
—
Notes receivable issued
(249)
(1,890)
Notes receivable repaid
10,041
—
Notes receivable issued and draws on lines of credit by related parties
(9,624)
(13,952)
Repayments of notes receivable and lines of credit by related parties
4,546
8,330
Origination fees received on real estate loan investments
267
801
Origination fees paid to Manager on real estate loan investments
—
(401)
Purchases of mortgage backed securities (K program), net of acquisition costs
—
(30,934)
Mortgage principal received from consolidated VIEs
—
679
Sales of mortgage-backed securities
—
53,445
Acquisition of properties
(125,107)
(32,540)
Receipt of insurance proceeds for capital improvements
—
746
Proceeds from land condemnation
738
—
Additions to real estate assets - improvements
(12,817)
(7,917)
Deposits paid on acquisitions
(915)
(511)
Net cash used in investing activities
(90,855)
(53,939)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from mortgage notes payable
81,413
57,275
Repayments of mortgage notes payable
(42,252)
(38,324)
Payments for deposits and other mortgage loan costs
(1,694)
(996)
Payments to real estate loan participants
—
(5,223)
Proceeds from lines of credit
284,000
126,200
Payments on lines of credit
(92,500)
(166,200)
Proceeds from (repayment of) Term Loans
(70,000)
—
Mortgage principal paid to other participants of consolidated VIEs
—
(679)
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - continued
(Unaudited)
Three-month periods ended March 31,
(In thousands)
2020
2019
Proceeds from repurchase agreements
—
4,857
Payments for repurchase agreements
—
(4,857)
Proceeds from sales of Units, net of offering costs and redemptions
89,398
128,573
Proceeds from exercises of warrants
44
3,921
Payments for redemptions of preferred stock
(9,890)
(2,006)
Common Stock dividends paid
(12,156)
(10,840)
Preferred stock dividends paid
(32,732)
(25,097)
Payments for deferred offering costs
(7,042)
(832)
Contributions from non-controlling interests
197
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
186,786
65,772
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
26,540
38,195
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
137,253
87,690
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
163,793
$
125,885
Real Estate Loan Investments
The following tables present details pertaining to our portfolio of fixed rate, interest-only real estate loan investments.
Project/Property
Location
Maturity
date
Optional
extension
date
Total loan
commitments
Carrying amount (1) as of
Current /
deferred
interest %
per annum
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
Multifamily communities:
(in thousands)
Palisades
Northern VA
5/17/2020
5/17/2021
$
17,270
$
17,250
$
17,250
8 / 0 (2)
Wiregrass
Tampa, FL
N/A
N/A
—
—
14,976
—
Wiregrass Capital
Tampa, FL
N/A
N/A
—
—
4,240
—
Berryessa
San Jose, CA
2/13/2021
2/13/2023
137,616
118,326
115,819
8.5 / 3
The Anson
Nashville, TN
11/24/2021
11/24/2023
6,240
6,240
6,240
8.5 / 4.5
The Anson Capital
Nashville, TN
11/24/2021
11/24/2023
5,659
4,536
4,440
8.5 / 4.5
Sanibel Straights
Fort Myers, FL
2/3/2021
2/3/2022
9,416
9,038
8,846
8.5 / 5.5
Sanibel Straights Capital
Fort Myers, FL
2/3/2021
2/3/2022
6,193
6,059
5,930
8.5 / 5.5
Falls at Forsyth
Atlanta, GA
N/A
N/A
—
—
21,513
—
Newbergh
Atlanta, GA
1/31/2021
1/31/2022
11,749
11,749
11,699
8.5 / 5.5
Newbergh Capital
Atlanta, GA
1/31/2021
1/31/2022
6,176
5,979
5,653
8.5 / 5.5
V & Three
Charlotte, NC
8/15/2021
8/15/2022
10,336
10,336
10,336
8.5 / 5
V & Three Capital
Charlotte, NC
8/18/2021
8/18/2022
7,338
6,713
6,571
8.5 / 5
Cameron Square
Alexandria, VA
10/11/2021
10/11/2023
21,340
18,985
18,582
8.5 / 3
Cameron Square Capital
Alexandria, VA
10/11/2021
10/11/2023
8,850
8,413
8,235
8.5 / 3
Southpoint
Fredericksburg, VA
2/28/2022
2/28/2024
7,348
7,348
7,348
8.5 / 4
Southpoint Capital
Fredericksburg, VA
2/28/2022
2/28/2024
4,962
4,336
4,245
8.5 / 4
E-Town
Jacksonville, FL
6/14/2022
6/14/2023
16,697
14,865
14,550
8.5 / 3.5
Vintage
Destin, FL
3/24/2022
3/24/2024
10,763
9,126
8,932
8.5 / 4
Hidden River II
Tampa, FL
10/11/2022
10/11/2024
4,462
4,462
3,012
8.5 / 3.5
Hidden River II Capital
Tampa, FL
10/11/2022
10/11/2024
2,763
2,306
2,258
8.5 / 3.5
Kennesaw Crossing
Atlanta, GA
9/1/2023
9/1/2024
14,810
9,921
7,616
8.5 / 5.5
Vintage Horizon West
Orlando, FL
10/11/2022
10/11/2024
10,900
8,454
8,275
8.5 / 5.5
Chestnut Farms
Charlotte, NC
2/28/2025
N/A
13,372
806
—
8.5 / 5.5
Student housing properties:
Haven 12
Starkville, MS
11/30/2020
N/A
6,116
6,116
6,116
8.5 / 0
Solis Kennesaw II
Atlanta, GA
5/5/2022
5/5/2024
13,613
12,759
12,489
8.5 / 4
New Market Properties:
Dawson Marketplace
Atlanta, GA
N/A
N/A
—
—
12,857
—
Preferred Office Properties:
8West
Atlanta, GA
11/29/2022
11/29/2024
19,193
6,194
4,554
8.5 / 5
$
373,182
310,317
352,582
Unamortized loan origination fees
(1,500)
(1,476)
Allowance for loan losses
(13,344)
(1,624)
Carrying amount
$
295,473
$
349,482
(1) Carrying amounts presented per loan are amounts drawn, exclusive of deferred fee revenue.
(2) Pursuant to an amendment of the loan agreement, effective January 1, 2019, the loan ceased accruing deferred interest.
We hold options or rights of first offer, but not obligations, to purchase some of the properties which are partially financed by our real estate loan investments. Certain option purchase prices are negotiated at the time of the loan closing and are to be calculated based upon market cap rates at the time of exercise of the purchase option, less a discount ranging from between zero and 15 basis points, depending on the loan. As of March 31, 2020, potential property acquisitions and units from projects in our real estate loan investment portfolio consisted of:
Total units
upon
Purchase option window
Project/Property
Location
completion (1)
Begin
End
Multifamily communities:
V & Three
Charlotte, NC
338
S + 90 days (2)
S + 150 days (2)
The Anson
Nashville, TN
301
S + 90 days (2)
S + 150 days (2)
Southpoint
Fredericksburg, VA
240
S + 90 days (2)
S + 150 days (2)
E-Town
Jacksonville, FL
332
S + 90 days (3)
S + 150 days (3)
Vintage
Destin, FL
282
(4)
(4)
Hidden River II
Tampa, FL
204
S + 90 days (2)
S + 150 days (2)
Kennesaw Crossing
Atlanta, GA
250
(5)
(5)
Vintage Horizon West
Orlando, FL
340
(4)
(4)
Solis Chestnut Farm
Charlotte, NC
256
(5)
(5)
Student housing property:
Solis Kennesaw II
Atlanta, GA
175
(6)
(6)
Office property:
8West
Atlanta, GA
(6)
(7)
(7)
2,718
(1) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties from our real estate loan investment portfolio. The purchase options held by us on the 464 Bishop, Haven Charlotte, Sanibel Straights, Wiregrass, Newbergh, Cameron Square, Solis Kennesaw and Falls at Forsyth projects were terminated, in exchange for an aggregate $17.2 million in termination fees from the developers.
(2) The option period window begins and ends at the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property.
(3) The option period window begins on the earlier of June 21, 2024 and the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property.
(4) The option period window begins on the later of one year following receipt of final certificate of occupancy or 90 days beyond the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property and ends 60 days beyond the option period beginning date.
(5) We hold a right of first offer on the property, at a to-be-agreed-upon market price.
(6) The option period begins on October 1 of the second academic year following project completion and ends on the following December 31. The developer may elect to expedite the option period to begin December 1, 2020 and end on December 31, 2020.
(7) The project plans are for the construction of a class A office building consisting of approximately 195,000 rentable square feet; our purchase option window opens 90 days following the achievement of 90% lease commencement and ends on November 30, 2024 (subject to adjustment). Our purchase option is at the to-be-agreed-upon market value. In the event the property is sold to a third party, we would be due a fee based on a minimum multiple of 1.15 times the total commitment amount of the real estate loan investment, less the amounts actually paid by the borrower, up to and including payment of accrued interest and repayment of principal at the time of the sale.
Mortgage Indebtedness
The following table presents certain details regarding our mortgage notes payable:
Principal balance as of
Acquisition/
refinancing
date
March 31,
2020
December 31,
2019
Maturity
date
Interest
rate
Basis point
spread over
1 Month
LIBOR
Interest only
through date (1)
Multifamily communities:
(in thousands)
Summit Crossing
10/31/2017
$
37,472
$
37,651
11/1/2024
3.99
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Summit Crossing II
3/20/2014
13,168
13,221
4/1/2021
4.49
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Vineyards
9/26/2014
33,213
33,382
10/1/2021
3.68
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Avenues at Cypress
2/13/2015
20,578
20,704
9/1/2022
3.43
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Avenues at Northpointe
2/13/2015
26,163
26,313
3/1/2022
3.16
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Venue at Lakewood Ranch
5/21/2015
27,910
28,076
12/1/2022
3.55
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Aster at Lely Resort
6/24/2015
30,914
31,094
7/5/2022
3.84
%
Fixed rate
N/A
CityPark View
6/30/2015
19,965
20,089
7/1/2022
3.27
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Avenues at Creekside
7/31/2015
38,664
38,871
8/1/2024
3.12
%
160
(2)
N/A
Citi Lakes
7/29/2019
40,891
41,079
8/1/2029
3.66
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Stone Creek
6/22/2017
19,714
19,800
7/1/2052
3.22
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Lenox Village Town Center
2/28/2019
38,652
38,813
3/1/2029
4.34
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Retreat at Lenox
12/21/2015
17,024
17,114
1/1/2023
4.04
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Overton Rise
2/1/2016
38,224
38,428
8/1/2026
3.98
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Village at Baldwin Park
12/17/2018
70,371
70,607
1/1/2054
4.16
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Crosstown Walk
1/15/2016
30,083
30,246
2/1/2023
3.90
%
Fixed rate
N/A
525 Avalon Park
6/15/2017
64,205
64,519
7/1/2024
3.98
%
Fixed rate
N/A
City Vista
7/1/2016
33,491
33,674
7/1/2026
3.68
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Sorrel
8/24/2016
31,273
31,449
9/1/2023
3.44
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Citrus Village
3/3/2017
28,643
28,796
6/10/2023
3.65
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Retreat at Greystone
11/21/2017
33,900
34,053
12/1/2024
4.31
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Founders Village
3/31/2017
30,061
30,202
4/1/2027
4.31
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Claiborne Crossing
4/26/2017
25,838
25,948
6/1/2054
2.89
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Luxe at Lakewood Ranch
7/26/2017
37,478
37,662
8/1/2027
3.93
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Adara at Overland Park
9/27/2017
30,474
30,624
4/1/2028
3.90
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Aldridge at Town Village
10/31/2017
36,400
36,569
11/1/2024
4.19
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Reserve at Summit Crossing
9/29/2017
19,180
19,276
10/1/2024
3.87
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
11/21/2017
21,348
21,450
12/1/2024
3.95
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Colony at Centerpointe
12/20/2017
31,953
32,120
10/1/2026
3.68
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Lux at Sorrel
1/9/2018
30,325
30,474
2/1/2030
3.91
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Green Park
2/28/2018
38,343
38,525
3/10/2028
4.09
%
Fixed rate
N/A
The Lodge at Hidden River
9/27/2018
40,728
40,903
10/1/2028
4.32
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Vestavia Reserve
11/9/2018
36,973
37,130
12/1/2030
4.40
%
Fixed rate
N/A
CityPark View South
11/15/2018
23,670
23,767
6/1/2029
4.51
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Artisan at Viera
8/8/2019
39,647
39,824
9/1/2029
3.93
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Five Oaks at Westchase
10/17/2019
31,293
31,448
11/1/2031
3.27
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Total multifamily communities
1,168,229
1,173,901
Grocery-anchored shopping centers:
Spring Hill Plaza
9/17/2019
8,115
8,167
10/1/2031
3.72
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Parkway Town Centre
9/17/2019
8,017
8,067
10/1/2031
3.72
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Woodstock Crossing
8/8/2014
2,863
2,877
9/1/2021
4.71
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Deltona Landings
8/16/2019
6,252
6,289
9/1/2029
4.18
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Powder Springs
8/13/2019
7,901
7,951
9/1/2029
3.65
%
Fixed rate
(3)
Barclay Crossing
8/16/2019
6,197
6,233
9/1/2029
4.18
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Parkway Centre
8/16/2019
4,504
4,530
9/1/2029
4.18
%
Fixed rate
N/A
The Market at Salem Cove
10/6/2014
9,029
9,075
11/1/2024
4.21
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Independence Square
8/27/2015
11,388
11,455
9/1/2022
3.93
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Royal Lakes Marketplace
4/12/2019
9,516
9,572
5/1/2029
4.29
%
Fixed rate
N/A
The Overlook at Hamilton Place
12/22/2015
19,405
19,509
1/1/2026
4.19
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Summit Point
10/30/2015
11,402
11,494
11/1/2022
3.57
%
Fixed rate
N/A
East Gate Shopping Center
4/29/2016
5,238
5,277
5/1/2026
3.97
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Fury's Ferry
4/29/2016
6,051
6,096
5/1/2026
3.97
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Rosewood Shopping Center
4/29/2016
4,064
4,095
5/1/2026
3.97
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Southgate Village
4/29/2016
7,225
7,279
5/1/2026
3.97
%
Fixed rate
N/A
The Market at Victory Village
5/16/2016
8,871
8,911
9/11/2024
4.40
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Wade Green Village
4/7/2016
7,614
7,655
5/1/2026
4.00
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Lakeland Plaza
7/15/2016
27,255
27,459
8/1/2026
3.85
%
Fixed rate
N/A
University Palms
8/8/2016
12,324
12,421
9/1/2026
3.45
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Cherokee Plaza
4/12/2019
24,722
24,867
5/1/2027
4.28
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Sandy Plains Exchange
8/8/2016
8,609
8,676
9/1/2026
3.45
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Thompson Bridge Commons
8/8/2016
11,509
11,599
9/1/2026
3.45
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Heritage Station
8/8/2016
8,518
8,585
9/1/2026
3.45
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Oak Park Village
8/8/2016
8,790
8,859
9/1/2026
3.45
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Shoppes of Parkland
8/8/2016
15,630
15,702
9/1/2023
4.67
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Champions Village
10/18/2016
27,400
27,400
11/1/2021
4.59
%
300
(4)
11/1/2021
Castleberry-Southard
4/21/2017
10,904
10,959
5/1/2027
3.99
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Rockbridge Village
6/6/2017
13,527
13,597
7/5/2027
3.73
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Irmo Station
7/26/2017
9,969
10,038
8/1/2030
3.94
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Maynard Crossing
8/25/2017
17,327
17,449
9/1/2032
3.74
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Woodmont Village
9/8/2017
8,265
8,320
10/1/2027
4.13
%
Fixed rate
N/A
West Town Market
9/22/2017
8,443
8,503
10/1/2025
3.65
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Crossroads Market
12/5/2017
17,991
18,112
1/1/2030
3.95
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Anderson Central
3/16/2018
11,467
11,539
4/1/2028
4.32
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Greensboro Village
5/22/2018
8,199
8,250
6/1/2028
4.20
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Governors Towne Square
5/22/2018
10,908
10,976
6/1/2028
4.20
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Conway Plaza
6/29/2018
9,506
9,549
7/5/2028
4.29
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Brawley Commons
7/6/2018
17,854
17,963
8/1/2028
4.36
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Hollymead Town Center
12/21/2018
26,606
26,758
1/1/2029
4.64
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Gayton Crossing
1/17/2019
17,580
17,679
2/1/2029
4.71
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Free State Shopping Center
5/28/2019
46,184
46,391
6/1/2029
3.99
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Polo Grounds Mall
6/12/2019
13,168
13,227
7/1/2034
3.93
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Disston Plaza
6/12/2019
17,825
17,905
7/1/2034
3.93
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Fairfield Shopping Center
8/16/2019
19,750
19,750
8/16/2026
2.76
%
205
8/16/22
Berry Town Center
11/14/2019
11,968
12,025
12/1/2034
3.49
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Hanover Shopping Center
12/19/2019
31,805
32,000
12/19/2026
3.62
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Wakefield Crossing
1/29/2020
7,875
—
2/1/2032
3.66
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Total grocery-anchored shopping centers
625,530
621,090
Student housing properties:
North by Northwest
6/1/2016
31,003
31,209
10/1/2022
4.02
%
Fixed rate
N/A
SoL
10/31/2018
35,515
35,656
11/1/2028
4.71
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Stadium Village
10/27/2017
45,005
45,228
11/1/2024
3.80
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Ursa
12/18/2017
—
31,400
1/5/2020
4.78
%
300
N/A
The Tradition
5/10/2018
30,000
30,000
6/6/2021
5.45
%
375
(5)
6/6/2021
Retreat at Orlando
5/31/2018
47,125
47,125
9/1/2025
4.09
%
Fixed rate
9/1/2020
The Bloc
6/27/2018
28,966
28,966
7/9/2021
5.25
%
355
(6)
7/9/2021
Total student housing properties
217,614
249,584
Office buildings:
Brookwood Center
8/29/2016
30,522
30,716
9/10/2031
3.52
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Galleria 75
11/4/2016
5,288
5,340
7/1/2022
4.25
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Three Ravinia
12/30/2016
115,500
115,500
1/1/2042
4.46
%
Fixed rate
1/31/2022
Westridge at La Cantera
11/13/2017
51,493
51,834
12/10/2028
4.10
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Armour Yards
1/29/2018
39,943
40,000
2/1/2028
4.10
%
Fixed rate
N/A
150 Fayetteville
7/31/2018
114,400
114,400
8/10/2028
4.27
%
Fixed rate
9/9/2020
Capitol Towers
12/20/2018
124,299
124,814
1/10/2037
4.60
%
Fixed rate
N/A
CAPTRUST Tower
7/25/2019
82,650
82,650
8/1/2029
3.61
%
Fixed rate
7/31/2029
Morrocroft Centre
3/19/2020
70,000
—
4/10/2033
3.40
%
Fixed rate
4/10/2025
251 Armour Yards (7)
1/22/2020
3,522
—
1/22/2025
4.50
%
Fixed rate
1/21/2023
Total office buildings
637,617
565,254
Grand total
2,648,990
2,609,829
Less: deferred loan costs
(38,182)
(38,185)
Less: below market debt adjustment
(4,557)
(4,622)
Mortgage notes, net
$
2,606,251
$
2,567,022
Footnotes to Mortgage Notes Table
(1) Following the indicated interest only period (where applicable), monthly payments of accrued interest and principal are based on a 25 to 35-year amortization period through the maturity date.
(2) The mortgage instrument was assumed as part of the sales transaction; the 1 Month LIBOR index is capped at 5.0%, resulting in a cap on the combined rate of 6.6%.
(3) The mortgage has interest-only payment terms for the periods of June 1, 2023 through May 1, 2024 and from June 1, 2028 through May 1, 2029.
(4) The interest rate has a floor of 3.25%.
(5) The interest rate has a floor of 5.35%.
(6) The interest rate has a floor of 5.25%.
(7) A construction loan financing redevelopment of the property.
Multifamily Communities
As of March 31, 2020, our multifamily community portfolio consisted of the following properties:
Three months ended
March 31, 2020
Property
Location
Number of
units
Average unit
size (sq. ft.)
Average
physical
occupancy
Average
rent per
unit
Same-Store Communities:
Aldridge at Town Village
Atlanta, GA
300
969
95.8
%
$
1,385
Green Park
Atlanta, GA
310
985
95.4
%
$
1,477
Overton Rise
Atlanta, GA
294
1,018
95.5
%
$
1,588
Summit Crossing I
Atlanta, GA
345
1,034
94.9
%
$
1,218
Summit Crossing II
Atlanta, GA
140
1,100
96.2
%
$
1,325
The Reserve at Summit Crossing
Atlanta, GA
172
1,002
95.7
%
$
1,350
Avenues at Cypress
Houston, TX
240
1,170
95.3
%
$
1,452
Avenues at Northpointe
Houston, TX
280
1,167
96.0
%
$
1,402
Vineyards
Houston, TX
369
1,122
97.1
%
$
1,186
Avenues at Creekside
San Antonio, TX
395
974
93.8
%
$
1,191
Aster at Lely Resort
Naples, FL
308
1,071
94.4
%
$
1,455
Sorrel
Jacksonville, FL
290
1,048
94.6
%
$
1,329
Lux at Sorrel
Jacksonville, FL
265
1,025
94.7
%
$
1,415
525 Avalon Park
Orlando, FL
487
1,394
94.6
%
$
1,501
Citi Lakes
Orlando, FL
346
984
94.5
%
$
1,502
Luxe at Lakewood Ranch
Sarasota, FL
280
1,105
94.9
%
$
1,546
Venue at Lakewood Ranch
Sarasota, FL
237
1,001
95.5
%
$
1,608
Crosstown Walk
Tampa, FL
342
1,070
95.9
%
$
1,323
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
Tampa, FL
180
986
95.6
%
$
1,404
Citrus Village
Tampa, FL
296
980
96.3
%
$
1,324
Lenox Village
Nashville, TN
273
906
98.2
%
$
1,326
Regent at Lenox
Nashville, TN
18
1,072
98.1
%
$
1,363
Retreat at Lenox
Nashville, TN
183
773
96.5
%
$
1,256
CityPark View
Charlotte, NC
284
948
97.1
%
$
1,155
CityPark View South
Charlotte, NC
200
1,005
95.3
%
$
1,286
Colony at Centerpointe
Richmond, VA
255
1,149
95.3
%
$
1,380
Founders Village
Williamsburg, VA
247
1,070
94.5
%
$
1,429
Retreat at Greystone
Birmingham, AL
312
1,100
95.1
%
$
1,346
Vestavia Reserve
Birmingham, AL
272
1,113
96.1
%
$
1,559
Adara Overland Park
Kansas City, KS
260
1,116
96.4
%
$
1,373
Claiborne Crossing
Louisville, KY
242
1,204
95.5
%
$
1,356
City Vista
Pittsburgh, PA
272
1,023
94.5
%
$
1,436
Total/Average Same-Store Communities
8,694
95.5
%
Stone Creek
Houston, TX
246
852
97.0
%
$
1,159
Village at Baldwin Park
Orlando, FL
528
1,069
95.3
%
$
1,696
Lodge at Hidden River
Tampa, FL
300
980
96.6
%
$
1,398
Five Oaks at Westchase
Tampa, FL
218
983
96.0
%
$
1,520
Total/Average Stabilized Communities
9,986
95.5
%
Artisan at Viera
Melbourne, FL
259
1,070
—
%
$
1,707
Wiregrass Ranch
Tampa, FL
392
973
—
%
—
Total PAC Non-Stabilized Communities
651
Total multifamily community units
10,637
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.5%. We calculate average same-store physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of each year. We exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. We believe "Same Property" information is useful as it allows both management and investors to gauge our management effectiveness via comparisons of financial and operational results between interim and annual periods for those subsets of multifamily communities owned for current and prior comparative periods.
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, our average stabilized physical occupancy was 95.5%. We calculate average stabilized physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date.
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, our average economic occupancy was 95.3%. We define average economic occupancy as market rent reduced by vacancy losses, expressed as a percentage. All of our multifamily properties are included in these calculations except for properties which are not yet stabilized (which we define as properties having first achieved 93% physical occupancy for three full months in a quarter; includes Artisan at Viera and Five Oaks at Westchase), properties which are owned for less than the entire reporting period (Wiregrass Ranch) and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses (Stone Creek) or are adding additional phases (Lodge at Hidden River). We also exclude properties which are currently being marketed for sale, of which we had none at March 31, 2020. Average economic occupancy is useful both to management and investors as a gauge of our effectiveness in realizing the full revenue generating potential of our multifamily communities given market rents and occupancy rates.
Student Housing Properties
As of March 31, 2020, our student housing portfolio consisted of the following properties:
Three months ended
March 31, 2020
Property
Location
Number of units
Number of beds
Average unit size (sq. ft.)
Average physical occupancy
Average rent per bed
Student housing properties:
North by Northwest (1)
Tallahassee, FL
219
679
1,250
86.6
%
$
703
SoL (1)
Tempe, AZ
224
639
1,296
99.2
%
$
719
Stadium Village (1, 2)
Atlanta, GA
198
792
1,466
98.1
%
$
721
Ursa (1, 2)
Waco, TX
250
840
1,634
97.9
%
$
604
The Tradition
College Station, TX
427
808
539
97.8
%
$
607
The Retreat at Orlando (1)
Orlando, FL
221
894
2,036
98.7
%
$
770
The Bloc
Lubbock, TX
140
556
1,394
89.5
%
$
514
Haven49 (1)
Charlotte, NC
332
887
1,224
97.8
%
$
752
2,011
6,095
96.1
%
$
680
(1) On March 20, 2020, we delivered a written termination notice to the prospective purchaser of six of our student housing properties for their failure to consummate the purchase. Accordingly, we received an additional $2.75 million of forfeited earnest money as liquidated damages.
(2) The Company acquired and owns an approximate 99% equity interest in a joint venture which owns both Stadium Village and Ursa.
Capital Expenditures
We regularly incur capital expenditures related to our owned multifamily communities and student housing properties. Capital expenditures may be nonrecurring and discretionary, as part of a strategic plan intended to increase a property's value and corresponding revenue-generating ability, or may be normally recurring and necessary to maintain the income streams and present value of a property. Certain capital expenditures may be budgeted and reserved for upon acquiring a property as initial expenditures necessary to bring a property up to our standards or to add features or amenities that we believe make the property a compelling value to prospective residents in its individual market. These budgeted nonrecurring capital expenditures in connection with an acquisition are funded from the capital source(s) for the acquisition and are not dependent upon subsequent property operating cash flows for funding.
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, our capital expenditures for multifamily communities consisted of:
Capital Expenditures - Multifamily Communities
Recurring
Non-recurring
Total
(in thousands, except per-unit figures)
Amount
Per Unit
Amount
Per Unit
Amount
Per Unit
Appliances
$
176
$
16.87
$
—
$
—
$
176
$
16.87
Carpets
305
29.18
—
—
305
29.18
Wood / vinyl flooring
20
1.95
106
10.13
126
12.08
Mini blinds and ceiling fans
31
3.01
—
—
31
3.01
Fire safety
—
—
44
4.22
44
4.22
HVAC
61
5.83
—
—
61
5.83
Computers, equipment, misc.
5
0.48
57
5.47
62
5.95
Elevators
—
—
16
1.56
16
1.56
Exterior painting
—
—
628
60.11
628
60.11
Leasing office and other common amenities
30
2.86
263
25.16
293
28.02
Major structural projects
—
—
407
38.94
407
38.94
Cabinets and countertop upgrades
—
—
39
3.76
39
3.76
Landscaping and fencing
—
—
163
15.61
163
15.61
Parking lot
—
—
21
1.98
21
1.98
Signage and sanitation
—
—
19
1.84
19
1.84
Totals
$
628
$
60.18
$
1,763
$
168.78
$
2,391
$
228.96
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, our capital expenditures for student housing properties consisted of:
Capital Expenditures - Student Housing Properties
Recurring
Non-recurring
Total
(in thousands, except per-bed figures)
Amount
Per Bed
Amount
Per Bed
Amount
Per Bed
Appliances
$
29
$
4.80
$
—
$
—
$
29
$
4.80
Carpets
7
1.13
—
—
7
1.13
Wood / vinyl flooring
—
—
—
—
—
—
Mini blinds and ceiling fans
2
0.27
—
—
2
0.27
Fire safety
—
—
—
—
—
—
HVAC
25
4.04
—
—
25
4.04
Computers, equipment, misc.
—
—
2
0.35
2
0.35
Elevators
—
—
5
0.84
5
0.84
Exterior painting
—
—
—
—
—
—
Leasing office and other common amenities
2
0.33
13
2.10
15
2.43
Major structural projects
—
—
541
88.71
541
88.71
Cabinets and counter top upgrades
—
—
2
0.31
2
0.31
Landscaping and fencing
—
—
54
8.78
54
8.78
Parking lot
—
—
—
—
—
—
Signage and sanitation
—
—
19
3.26
19
3.26
Unit furniture
162
26.63
—
—
162
26.63
Totals
$
227
$
37.20
$
636
$
104.35
$
863
$
141.55
Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio
As of March 31, 2020, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio consisted of the following properties:
Property name
Location
Year built
GLA (1)
Percent
leased
Grocery anchor
tenant
Castleberry-Southard
Atlanta, GA
2006
80,018
98.3
%
Publix
Cherokee Plaza
Atlanta, GA
1958
102,864
100.0
%
Kroger
Governors Towne Square
Atlanta, GA
2004
68,658
93.9
%
Publix
Lakeland Plaza
Atlanta, GA
1990
301,711
93.1
%
Sprouts
Powder Springs
Atlanta, GA
1999
77,853
87.7
%
Publix
Rockbridge Village
Atlanta, GA
2005
102,432
85.4
%
Kroger
Roswell Wieuca Shopping Center
Atlanta, GA
2007
74,370
100.0
%
The Fresh Market
Royal Lakes Marketplace
Atlanta, GA
2008
119,493
92.7
%
Kroger
Sandy Plains Exchange
Atlanta, GA
1997
72,784
96.7
%
Publix
Summit Point
Atlanta, GA
2004
111,970
87.5
%
Publix
Thompson Bridge Commons
Atlanta, GA
2001
92,587
96.4
%
Kroger
Wade Green Village
Atlanta, GA
1993
74,978
88.7
%
Publix
Woodmont Village
Atlanta, GA
2002
85,639
97.2
%
Kroger
Woodstock Crossing
Atlanta, GA
1994
66,122
100.0
%
Kroger
East Gate Shopping Center
Augusta, GA
1995
75,716
92.2
%
Publix
Fury's Ferry
Augusta, GA
1996
70,458
98.0
%
Publix
Parkway Centre
Columbus, GA
1999
53,088
97.7
%
Publix
Greensboro Village
Nashville, TN
2005
70,203
98.3
%
Publix
Spring Hill Plaza
Nashville, TN
2005
66,693
100.0
%
Publix
Parkway Town Centre
Nashville, TN
2005
65,587
100.0
%
Publix
The Market at Salem Cove
Nashville, TN
2010
62,356
97.8
%
Publix
The Market at Victory Village
Nashville, TN
2007
71,300
98.0
%
Publix
The Overlook at Hamilton Place
Chattanooga, TN
1992
213,095
100.0
%
The Fresh Market
Shoppes of Parkland
Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL
2000
145,720
98.9
%
BJ's Wholesale Club
Polo Grounds Mall
West Palm Beach, FL
1966
130,285
98.9
%
Publix
Crossroads Market
Naples, FL
1993
126,895
100.0
%
Publix
Neapolitan Way
Naples, FL
1985
137,580
92.4
%
Publix
Berry Town Center
Orlando, FL
2003
99,441
84.2
%
Publix
Conway Plaza
Orlando, FL
1966
117,705
83.4
%
Publix
Deltona Landings
Orlando, FL
1999
59,966
100.0
%
Publix
University Palms
Orlando, FL
1993
99,172
100.0
%
Publix
Disston Plaza
Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL
1954
129,150
96.6
%
Publix
Barclay Crossing
Tampa, FL
1998
54,958
100.0
%
Publix
Champions Village
Houston, TX
1973
383,346
76.0
%
Randalls
Kingwood Glen
Houston, TX
1998
103,397
97.1
%
Kroger
Independence Square
Dallas, TX
1977
140,218
86.1
%
Tom Thumb
Midway Market
Dallas, TX
2002
85,599
90.2
%
Kroger
Oak Park Village
San Antonio, TX
1970
64,855
100.0
%
H.E.B.
Sweetgrass Corner
Charleston, SC
1999
89,124
29.1
%
(2)
Irmo Station
Columbia, SC
1980
99,384
95.3
%
Kroger
Rosewood Shopping Center
Columbia, SC
2002
36,887
93.5
%
Publix
Anderson Central
Greenville Spartanburg, SC
1999
223,211
95.9
%
Walmart
Fairview Market
Greenville Spartanburg, SC
1998
46,303
97.0
%
Aldi
Brawley Commons
Charlotte, NC
1997
122,028
100.0
%
Publix
West Town Market
Charlotte, NC
2004
67,883
100.0
%
Harris Teeter
Heritage Station
Raleigh, NC
2004
72,946
100.0
%
Harris Teeter
Maynard Crossing
Raleigh, NC
1996
122,781
93.4
%
Harris Teeter
Wakefield Crossing
Raleigh, NC
2001
75,927
98.2
%
Food Lion
Hanover Center (4)
Wilmington, NC
1954
305,346
97.1
%
Harris Teeter
Southgate Village
Birmingham, AL
1988
75,092
96.8
%
Publix
Hollymead Town Center
Charlottesville, VA
2005
158,807
90.8
%
Harris Teeter
Gayton Crossing
Richmond, VA
1983
158,316
(3)
83.8
%
Kroger
Fairfield Shopping Center (4)
Virginia Beach, VA
1985
231,829
84.7
%
Food Lion
Free State Shopping Center
Washington, DC
1970
264,152
97.7
%
Giant
Grand total/weighted average
6,208,278
92.6
%
(1) Gross leasable area, or GLA, represents the total amount of property square footage that can be leased to tenants.
(2) Bi-Lo (the former anchor tenant) had extended their term through April 30, 2019 and had no further right or option to extend their lease.
(3) The GLA figure shown excludes the GLA of the Kroger store, which is owned by others.
(4) Property is owned through a consolidated joint venture.
As of March 31, 2020, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio was 92.6% leased. We define percent leased as the percentage of gross leasable area that is leased, including noncancelable lease agreements that have been signed which have not yet commenced. This metric is used by management to gauge the extent to which our grocery-anchored shopping centers are delivering their total potential rental and other revenues.
Details regarding lease expirations (assuming no exercises of tenant renewal options) within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio as of March 31, 2020 were:
Totals
Number
of leases
Leased
GLA
Percent of
leased GLA
Month to month
9
18,456
0.3
%
2020
94
211,258
3.7
%
2021
176
704,957
12.3
%
2022
178
623,979
10.9
%
2023
135
624,239
10.9
%
2024
126
1,157,184
20.1
%
2025
90
926,108
16.1
%
2026
22
221,158
3.9
%
2027
27
192,685
3.4
%
2028
28
354,993
6.2
%
2029
26
182,196
3.2
%
2030 +
20
528,581
9.0
%
Total
931
5,745,794
100.0
%
The Company's grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio contained the following anchor tenants as of March 31, 2020:
Tenant
GLA
Percent of
total GLA
Publix
1,175,430
18.9%
Kroger
580,343
9.3%
Harris Teeter
273,273
4.4%
Wal-Mart
183,211
3.0%
BJ's Wholesale Club
108,532
1.7%
Food Lion
76,523
1.2%
Giant
73,149
1.2%
Randall's
61,604
1.0%
H.E.B
54,844
0.9%
Tom Thumb
43,600
0.7%
The Fresh Market
43,321
0.7%
Sprouts
29,855
0.5%
Aldi
23,622
0.4%
Total
2,727,307
43.9%
The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 will present income statements of New Market Properties, LLC within the Results of Operations section of Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
Second-generation capital expenditures within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio by property for the first quarter 2020 totaled approximately $432,000. Second-generation capital expenditures exclude those expenditures made in our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio (i) to lease space to "first generation" tenants (i.e. leasing capital for existing vacancies and known move-outs at the time of acquisition), (ii) to bring recently acquired properties up to our ownership standards, and (iii) for property redevelopments and repositioning.
Office Building Portfolio
As of March 31, 2020, our office building portfolio consisted of the following properties:
Property Name
Location
GLA
Percent
leased
Three Ravinia
Atlanta, GA
814,000
99
%
150 Fayetteville
Raleigh, NC
560,000
91
%
Capitol Towers
Charlotte, NC
479,000
100
%
CAPTRUST Tower
Raleigh, NC
300,000
100
%
Westridge at La Cantera
San Antonio, TX
258,000
100
%
Morrocroft Centre
Charlotte, NC
291,000
90
%
Armour Yards
Atlanta, GA
187,000
96
%
Brookwood Center
Birmingham, AL
169,000
100
%
Galleria 75
Atlanta, GA
111,000
97
%
3,169,000
97
%
The Company's office building portfolio includes the following significant tenants:
Rentable square footage
Percent of
Annual Base Rent
Annual Base
Rent (in
thousands)
InterContinental Hotels Group
520,000
14.1
%
$
12,043
Albemarle
162,000
6.7
%
5,727
CapFinancial
113,000
4.7
%
3,999
USAA
129,000
3.7
%
3,196
Vericast
129,000
3.4
%
2,953
1,053,000
32.6
%
$
27,918
The Company defines Annual Base Rent as the current monthly base rent annualized under the respective leases.
The Company's leased square footage of its office building portfolio expires according to the following schedule:
Office building portfolio
Percent of
Year of lease
expiration
Rented square
rented
feet
square feet
2020
95,000
3.1
%
2021
245,000
8.2
%
2022
127,000
4.2
%
2023
128,000
4.2
%
2024
266,000
8.8
%
2025
251,000
8.3
%
2026
266,000
8.8
%
2027
321,000
10.6
%
2028
232,000
7.7
%
2029
57,000
1.9
%
2030+
1,040,000
34.2
%
Total
3,028,000
100.0
%
The Company recognized second-generation capital expenditures within its office building portfolio of approximately $101,000 during the first quarter 2020. Second-generation capital expenditures exclude those expenditures made in our office building portfolio (i) to lease space to "first generation" tenants (i.e. leasing capital for existing vacancies and known move-outs at the time of acquisition), (ii) to bring recently acquired properties up to our Class A ownership standards (and which amounts were underwritten into the total investment at the time of acquisition), (iii) to newly leased space which had been vacant for more than one year and (iv) for property re-developments and repositionings.
Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures
We disclose FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI, each of which meet the definition of a "non-GAAP financial measure", as set forth in Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. As a result we are required to include in this filing a statement of why the Company believes that presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. None of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI should be compared with our reported net income or net loss and considered in addition to cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. FFO, Core FFO and AFFO are not considered measures of liquidity and are not alternatives to measures calculated under GAAP.
Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("FFO")
FFO is one of the most commonly utilized Non-GAAP measures currently in practice. In its 2002 "White Paper on Funds From Operations," which was restated in 2018, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, standardized the definition of how Net income/loss should be adjusted to arrive at FFO, in the interests of uniformity and comparability. We have adopted the NAREIT definition for computing FFO as a meaningful supplemental gauge of our operating results, and as is most often presented by other REIT industry participants.
The NAREIT definition of FFO (and the one reported by the Company) is:
Net income/loss, excluding:
- depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
- gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets;
- gains and losses from change in control and
- impairment writedowns of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.
Not all companies necessarily utilize the standardized NAREIT definition of FFO, so caution should be taken in comparing the Company's reported FFO results to those of other companies. The Company's FFO results are comparable to the FFO results of other companies that follow the NAREIT definition of FFO and report these figures on that basis. FFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders.
Core Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("Core FFO")
The Company makes adjustments to FFO to remove costs incurred and revenues recorded that are singular in nature and outside the normal operations of the Company and portray its primary operational results. The Company calculates Core FFO as:
FFO, plus:
- acquisition and pursuit (dead deal) costs;
- Loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees;
- losses on debt extinguishments or refinancing costs;
- internalization costs;
- non-cash dividends on preferred stock;
- non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses;
- Extraordinary Event - COVID-19 Expense; and
Less:
- earnest money forfeitures by prospective asset purchasers.
Core FFO figures reported by us may not be comparable to Core FFO figures reported by other companies. We utilize Core FFO as a supplemental measure of the operating performance of our portfolio of real estate assets. We believe Core FFO is useful to investors as a supplemental gauge of our operating performance and may be useful in comparing our operating performance with other real estate companies. Since our calculation of Core FFO removes costs incurred and revenues recorded that are often singular in nature and outside the normal operations of the Company, we believe it improves comparability to investors in assessing our core operating results across periods. Core FFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders.
Adjusted Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("AFFO")
AFFO makes further adjustments to Core FFO results in order to arrive at a more refined measure of operating and financial performance. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. The Company calculates AFFO as:
Core FFO, plus:
- non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives;
- amortization of loan closing costs;
- weather-related property operating losses;
- amortization of loan coordination fees paid to the Manager;
- depreciation and amortization of non-real estate assets;
- net loan fees received;
- accrued interest income received;
- cash received for purchase option terminations;
- deemed dividends on preferred stock redemptions;
- non-cash dividends on Series M Preferred Stock; and
- amortization of lease inducements;
Less:
- non-cash loan interest income;
- cash paid for loan closing costs;
- amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities;
- amortization of straight line rent adjustments and deferred revenues; and
- normally-recurring capital expenditures and capitalized retail direct leasing costs.
AFFO figures reported by us may not be comparable to those AFFO figures reported by other companies. We utilize AFFO as another measure of the operating performance of our portfolio of real estate assets. We believe AFFO is useful to investors as a supplemental gauge of our operating performance and may be useful in comparing our operating performance with other real estate companies. Since our calculation of AFFO removes other significant non-cash charges and revenues and other costs which are not representative of our ongoing business operations, we believe it improves comparability to investors in assessing our core operating results across periods. AFFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders. FFO, Core FFO and AFFO are not considered measures of liquidity and are not alternatives to measures calculated under GAAP.
Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income ("NOI")
We use same store net operating income as an operational metric for our same-store communities, enabling comparisons of those properties' operating results between the current reporting period and the prior year comparative period. We define our population of same-store communities as those that are stabilized and that have been owned for at least 15 full months, as of the end of the first quarter of each year, and exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. We define net operating income as rental and other property revenues, less total property and maintenance expenses, property management fees, real estate taxes, general and administrative expenses, and property insurance. We believe that net operating income is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs because it provides measures of core operations, rather than factoring in depreciation and amortization, financing costs, acquisition costs, and other corporate expenses. Net operating income is a widely utilized measure of comparative operating performance in the REIT industry, but is not a substitute for the most comparable GAAP-compliant measure, net income/loss.
About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of March 31, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 123 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.
