Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. : Reports Results for First Quarter 2020

ATLANTA, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("we," "our," the "Company" or "Preferred Apartment Communities") today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Unless otherwise indicated, all per share results are reported based on the basic weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units of the Company's operating partnership ("Class A Units") outstanding. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures. Financial Highlights Our operating results are presented below.



















Three months ended March 31,









2020

2019

% change



















Revenues (in thousands) $ 131,102



$ 111,506



17.6 %



















Per share data:













Net income (loss) (1) $ (4.44)



$ (0.66)



-



FFO (2) $ (3.42)



$ 0.39



-



FFO excluding Internalization costs (2) $ 0.31



$ 0.39



(20.5) %



Core FFO (2) $ 0.38



$ 0.41



(7.3) %



AFFO (2) $ 0.47



$ 0.32



46.9 %



Dividends (3) $ 0.2625



$ 0.26



1.0 %

















(1)Per weighted average share of Common Stock outstanding for the periods indicated. (2)FFO, Core FFO and AFFO results are presented per basic weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit in our Operating Partnership outstanding for the periods indicated. See Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders and Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures. (3)Per share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding. "Our first quarter reflects continued and consistently solid operating performance across all of our operating platforms, including multifamily same store NOI growth of 4.3% quarter over quarter in a same store pool that represents over 80% of our multifamily units," stated Joel Murphy, Preferred Apartment Communities' President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we moved into the second quarter, the events related to and resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have disrupted our economy and our markets and we have taken several measures to preserve liquidity. Among them, the Board making the difficult but prudent decision to reduce our common dividend given the uncertainty of the current circumstances and environment. I am extremely proud of our leadership team and operating teams across all of our platforms that have worked collaboratively and effectively alongside our residents and our tenants in a challenging environment for all concerned. We believe our diversified portfolio, with high quality assets in strong Sunbelt markets, positions us well to create shareholder value over the long term." The following chart details cash collections of rental revenues across all our verticals for the month April.



2020 Cash Collections of Certain Rental Revenues (1)



January

February

March

April

















Multifamily

99.4 %

99.4 %

99.1 %

97.7 % Student housing

99.8 %

99.9 %

99.5 %

97.3 % Office

99.7 %

99.5 %

98.7 %

96.3 % Grocery-anchored retail:















Grocery anchors

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 % In-line tenants

98.7 %

98.9 %

95.8 %

66.7 %

















Occupancy:















Multifamily

95.1 %

95.5 %

95.7 %

94.3 % Student housing

96.1 %

96.3 %

96.2 %

96.2 % Percent leased:















Office

96.3 %

96.3 %

96.7 %

95.9 % Grocery-anchored retail

92.9 %

92.6 %

92.6 %

92.5 % (1) Percent of revenue billed includes base rent, operating expense escalations, pet, garage, parking and storage rent. Figures are before any effect of rent deferrals. Our net loss per share was $(4.44) and $(0.66) for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Funds From Operations, or FFO, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $(3.42) per weighted average share and unit outstanding and includes costs associated with the acquisition of Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC (our "Former Manager") of approximately $178.8 million . Excluding these costs, our FFO per share was $0.31 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 . Core FFO was $0.38 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 , as compared to $0.41 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 .

and for the three-month periods ended and 2019, respectively. Funds From Operations, or FFO, for the three months ended was per weighted average share and unit outstanding and includes costs associated with the acquisition of Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC (our "Former Manager") of approximately . Excluding these costs, our FFO per share was for the three months ended . Core FFO was for the three months ended , as compared to for the three months ended . For the first quarter 2020, our declared dividends to preferred and Common Stockholders and distributions to Unitholders exceeded our NAREIT-defined FFO result for the period, which was negative. Our Core FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 69.4% and our Core FFO payout ratio (before the deduction of preferred dividends) to our preferred stockholders was approximately 64.4% (B)

Our AFFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 55.9% for the first quarter 2020. Our AFFO payout ratio (before the deduction of preferred dividends) to our preferred stockholders was approximately 59.3% for the first quarter 2020. (B) We have approximately $20.2 million of accrued but not yet received interest revenue on our real estate loan investment portfolio.

We have approximately of accrued but not yet received interest revenue on our real estate loan investment portfolio. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020 , our same-store multifamily rental and other property revenues increased approximately 3.4% and our operating expenses increased 2.1%, resulting in an increase in same-store net operating income of approximately 4.3% as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019 . (C) For the first quarter 2020, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.5%. Our 2020 same-store multifamily portfolio represents approximately 81.7% of our aggregate multifamily units.

, our same-store multifamily rental and other property revenues increased approximately 3.4% and our operating expenses increased 2.1%, resulting in an increase in same-store net operating income of approximately 4.3% as compared to the quarter ended . For the first quarter 2020, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.5%. Our 2020 same-store multifamily portfolio represents approximately 81.7% of our aggregate multifamily units. On January 1, 2020 , Joel T. Murphy became Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Murphy will continue as a member of the board, where he has served since May 2019 and as Chairman of the Company's Investment Committee, a role he has had since June 2018 . Mr. Murphy was the CEO of our New Market Properties subsidiary for the last five years until his appointment as our CEO. Mr. Murphy succeeded Daniel M. DuPree as CEO. Mr. DuPree will remain with us as Executive Chairman of the Board.

, became Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Murphy will continue as a member of the board, where he has served since and as Chairman of the Company's Investment Committee, a role he has had since . Mr. Murphy was the CEO of our New Market Properties subsidiary for the last five years until his appointment as our CEO. Mr. Murphy succeeded as CEO. Mr. DuPree will remain with us as Executive Chairman of the Board. On January 31, 2020 , we internalized the functions performed by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC (the "Manager") and NMP Advisors, LLC (the "Sub-Manager") by acquiring the entities that own the Manager and the Sub-Manager (such transactions, collectively, the "Internalization") for an aggregate purchase price of $154.0 million , plus up to $25.0 million of additional consideration to be paid within 36 months. Additionally, up to $15.0 million of the $154.0 million purchase price was to be held back and is payable to the sellers less certain losses following final resolution of certain specified matters. Pursuant to the Stock Purchase Agreement entered into on January 31, 2020 the sellers sold all of the outstanding shares of NELL Partners, Inc. ("NELL") and NMA Holdings, Inc., parent companies of the Manager and Sub-Manager, respectively, to us, in exchange for an aggregate of approximately $111.1 million in cash paid at the closing which reflects the satisfaction of certain indebtedness of NELL, the estimated net working capital adjustment, and a hold back of $15.0 million for certain specified matters.

, we internalized the functions performed by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC (the "Manager") and NMP Advisors, LLC (the "Sub-Manager") by acquiring the entities that own the Manager and the Sub-Manager (such transactions, collectively, the "Internalization") for an aggregate purchase price of , plus up to of additional consideration to be paid within 36 months. Additionally, up to of the purchase price was to be held back and is payable to the sellers less certain losses following final resolution of certain specified matters. Pursuant to the Stock Purchase Agreement entered into on the sellers sold all of the outstanding shares of NELL Partners, Inc. ("NELL") and NMA Holdings, Inc., parent companies of the Manager and Sub-Manager, respectively, to us, in exchange for an aggregate of approximately in cash paid at the closing which reflects the satisfaction of certain indebtedness of NELL, the estimated net working capital adjustment, and a hold back of for certain specified matters. During the first quarter 2020, the borrowers of the Dawson Marketplace, Falls at Forsyth , and (in conjunction with our acquisition of the underlying property) Altis Wiregrass real estate loans repaid all amounts due under the loans, including aggregate principal amounts of approximately $53.9 million and interest accrued in periods prior to the first quarter 2020 of approximately $8.9 million , the latter of which was additive to our first quarter 2020 AFFO result. The three mezzanine loan investments that matured this quarter yielded a weighted average 17% internal rate of return.

, and (in conjunction with our acquisition of the underlying property) Altis Wiregrass real estate loans repaid all amounts due under the loans, including aggregate principal amounts of approximately and interest accrued in periods prior to the first quarter 2020 of approximately , the latter of which was additive to our first quarter 2020 AFFO result. The three mezzanine loan investments that matured this quarter yielded a weighted average 17% internal rate of return. As of March 31, 2020 , the average age of our multifamily communities was approximately 5.8 years, which is the youngest in the public multifamily REIT industry.

, the average age of our multifamily communities was approximately 5.8 years, which is the youngest in the public multifamily REIT industry. As of March 31, 2020 , approximately 94.5% of our permanent property-level mortgage debt has fixed interest rates and approximately 3.7% has variable interest rates which are capped. We believe we are well protected against potential increases in market interest rates.

, approximately 94.5% of our permanent property-level mortgage debt has fixed interest rates and approximately 3.7% has variable interest rates which are capped. We believe we are well protected against potential increases in market interest rates. As of March 31, 2020 , our total assets were approximately $4.8 billion . Our total assets at March 31, 2019 , also approximately $4.8 billion , included approximately $545 million of VIE mortgage pool assets attributable to other mortgage pool participants that were consolidated due to our investments in the Freddie Mac K Program. During the fourth quarter 2019, we sold our K Program investments, realizing an internal rate of return of approximately 18%. Excluding the consolidated VIE mortgage pool assets from the March 31, 2019 total, our total assets grew approximately $570.4 million , or 13.4%.

, our total assets were approximately . Our total assets at , also approximately , included approximately of VIE mortgage pool assets attributable to other mortgage pool participants that were consolidated due to our investments in the Freddie Mac K Program. During the fourth quarter 2019, we sold our K Program investments, realizing an internal rate of return of approximately 18%. Excluding the consolidated VIE mortgage pool assets from the total, our total assets grew approximately , or 13.4%. At March 31, 2020 , our leverage, as measured by the ratio of our debt to the undepreciated book value of our total assets, was approximately 53.7%.

, our leverage, as measured by the ratio of our debt to the undepreciated book value of our total assets, was approximately 53.7%. On March 20, 2020 , we delivered a written termination notice to the prospective purchaser of six of our student housing properties for their failure to consummate the purchase. Accordingly, we received an additional $2.75 million of forfeited earnest money as liquidated damages. (A) We calculate the FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders. We calculate the FFO payout ratio to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and FFO. Since our operations resulted in a net loss from continuing operations for the periods presented, a payout ratio based on net loss is not calculable. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

(B) We calculate the Core FFO and AFFO payout ratios to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to Core FFO and AFFO. We calculate the Core FFO and AFFO payout ratios to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and Core FFO and AFFO.

(C) Same store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures. Business Update Related to COVID-19 During the first quarter 2020 and the beginning of the second quarter 2020, the Company has taken various actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to adjust our business operations and to address the needs of our residents, tenants and associates. Our property management and asset management teams continue to respond appropriately to any onsite, tenant and property management requests, while following all applicable safety and social distancing guidelines. All of our multifamily communities, student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and office buildings have remained open and operating throughout the pandemic and in compliance with government-imposed COVID-19 guidelines and mandates. More details about our response to the COVID-19 crisis can be found on the Company's website at: https://pacapts.com/covid19/ A presentation providing additional information regarding COVID-19 business updates and impacts is posted on the Company's website at http://investors.pacapts.com/presentations. Acquisitions of Properties During the first quarter 2020, we acquired the following properties:

















Property

Location (MSA)

Units / Leasable

square feet



















Multifamily community:













Altis Wiregrass Ranch

Tampa, Florida

392

units



















Grocery-anchored shopping centers:













Wakefield Crossing

Raleigh, North Carolina

75,927

LSF



Midway Market

Dallas, Texas

85,599

LSF











161,526























Office properties:













4th & Brevard

Charlotte, North Carolina

1.74

acres

















Real Estate Assets At March 31, 2020, our portfolio of owned real estate assets and potential additions from purchase options we held from our real estate loan investments consisted of:



















Owned as of

March 31, 2020 (1)

Potential

additions from

real estate loan investment

portfolio (2) (3)

Potential total



Multifamily communities:













Properties 35



9



44





Units 10,637



2,543



13,180





Grocery-anchored shopping centers:













Properties 54



—



54





Gross leasable area (square feet) 6,208,278



—



6,208,278





Student housing properties:













Properties 8



1



9





Units 2,011



175



2,186





Beds 6,095



543



6,638





Office buildings:













Properties 9

(4) 1



10





Rentable square feet 3,169,000



195,000



3,364,000





















(1) One multifamily community, two student housing properties, two grocery-anchored shopping centers and two office buildings are owned through consolidated joint ventures.

(2) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties from our real estate loan investment portfolio.

(3) The Company has terminated various purchase option agreements in exchange for termination fees. These properties are excluded from the potential additions from our real estate loan investment portfolio.

(4) Excludes our 251 Armour property, comprising 35,000 rentable square feet that is under development. Subsequent to Quarter End Between April 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020, we issued 11,461 shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $10.3 million after commissions and fees and we issued 751 shares of Series M1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $728,000 after commissions and fees. On April 23, 2020, we closed on a $52.0 million first mortgage on our Altis at Wiregrass multifamily community. The loan bears interest at a fixed rate of 2.90% per annum and matures on May 1, 2030. On April 30, 2020, we closed on the acquisition of a 288-unit multifamily community in Panama City, Florida. We partially financed the acquisition with a 10 year, $45.0 million first mortgage that bears interest at a fixed rate of 2.95% per annum. On May 11, 2020, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.175 per share, payable on July 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2020. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in wide spread stay-at-home orders across the country, some of our multifamily residents and office and retail tenants have requested rent relief from the Company. At this point, the Company's policy is to only extend rent deferral options to our residents and tenants. We have not offered any rent abatement options. Same-Store Multifamily Communities Financial Data The following chart presents same-store operating results for the Company's multifamily communities. We define our population of same-store multifamily communities as those that have achieved occupancy at or above 93% for all three consecutive months within a single quarter (stabilized) before the beginning of the prior year and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of the current year, enabling comparisons of the current year quarterly and annual reporting periods to the prior year comparative periods. The Company excludes the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. For the periods presented, same-store operating results consist of the operating results of the following multifamily communities containing an aggregate 8,694 units: Aster at Lely Resort

Avenues at Cypress

Avenues at Northpointe Citi Lakes

Lenox Village

Retreat at Lenox Village Overton Rise

Sorrel

Venue at Lakewood Ranch Avenues at Creekside

525 Avalon Park

Vineyards Citrus Village

Retreat at Greystone

City Vista Founders' Village

Luxe at Lakewood Ranch

Adara at Overland Park Summit Crossing I

Summit Crossing II

Aldridge at Town Village City Park View

Crosstown Walk

Claiborne Crossing Reserve at Summit Crossing

Colony at Centerpointe

Lux at Sorrel Green Park

Vestavia Reserve



Same-store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to net income (loss), as shown in the reconciliations below. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)













Three months ended: (in thousands)

3/31/2020

3/31/2019









Net (loss) income

$ (179,523)



$ (2,280)

Add:







Equity stock compensation

230



311

Depreciation and amortization

49,509



45,289

Interest expense

29,593



26,756

Management fees

3,099



7,829

Corporate G&A and other 6,365



1,418

Management Internalization

178,793



45

Loan loss allowance

5,133



—

Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees

(1,136)



(2,629)

Less:







Interest revenue on notes receivable

13,439



11,288

Interest revenue on related party notes receivable

2,537



5,802

Miscellaneous revenues

3,260



23

Income from consolidated VIEs

—



141

Gain on extinguishment of debt

—



(17)

Gains on land condemnation and trading investment

479



4











Property net operating income

72,348



59,498

Less:







Non-same-store property revenues

(74,248)



(58,003)

Add:







Non-same-store property operating expenses 24,179



19,871









Same-store net operating income

$ 22,279



$ 21,366











Multifamily Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income





















Three months ended:







(in thousands)

3/31/2020

3/31/2019

$ change

% change Revenues:















Rental and other property revenues

$ 37,618



$ 36,390



$ 1,228



3.4 %

















Operating expenses:















Property operating and maintenance

6,412



6,340



72



1.1 % Payroll

2,811



2,849



(38)



(1.3) % Real estate taxes and insurance

6,116



5,835



281



4.8 % Total operating expenses

15,339



15,024



315



2.1 %

















Same-store net operating income

$ 22,279



$ 21,366



$ 913



4.3 %

















Same-store average physical occupancy

95.5 %

94.9 %

























Corporate level expenses related to the management and operations of the Multifamily and Student housing property portfolios are allocated on a per unit basis to Property NOI and are included in Multifamily Same Store NOI. Capital Markets Activities On September 27, 2019, our registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-233576) (the "Series A1/M1 Registration Statement") was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Series A1/M1 Registration Statement allows us to offer up to a maximum of 1,000,000 shares of Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock or a combination of both (the "Series A1/M1 Offering"). The stated price per share is $1,000, subject to adjustment under certain conditions. The shares are being offered by our affiliate, Preferred Capital Securities, LLC ("PCS"), on a "reasonable best efforts" basis and we intend to invest substantially all the net proceeds of the Series A1/M1 Offering in connection with the acquisition of multifamily communities, grocery-anchored shopping centers, office buildings, real estate loans and mortgages, other real estate-related investments and general working capital purposes. During the first quarter 2020, we issued and sold an aggregate of 32,136 shares of Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $28.9 million after commissions and other fees. During the first quarter 2020, we issued and sold an aggregate of 1,933 shares of Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $1.9 million after dealer manager fees. During the first quarter 2020, we issued and sold an aggregate of 65,298 Units from our offering of up to 1,500,000 Units, with each Unit consisting of one share of Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock and one Warrant to purchase up to 20 shares of Common Stock (the "$1.5 Billion Series A Unit Offering"), resulting in net proceeds of approximately $58.8 million after commissions and other fees. The $1.5 Billion Series A Unit Offering expired during the first quarter 2020. In addition, during the first quarter 2020, we issued approximately 1,014,300 shares of Common Stock for redemptions of 13,313 shares of our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock and paid out $5.2 million in cash for redemptions of 5,571 shares of our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock. Dividends Quarterly Dividends on Common Stock and Class A OP Units On February 20, 2020, we declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.2625 per share for the first quarter 2020. This represents a 1.0% increase in our common stock dividend from our first quarter 2019 common stock dividend of $0.26 per share, and an average annual dividend growth rate of 12.6% since June 30, 2011, the first quarter end following our initial public offering in April 2011. The first quarter dividend was paid on April 15, 2020 to all stockholders of record on March 13, 2020. In conjunction with the Common Stock dividend, the Company's operating partnership declared a distribution on its Class A Units of $0.2625 per unit for the first quarter 2020, which was paid on April 15, 2020 to all Class A Unit holders of record as of March 13, 2020. Monthly Dividends on Preferred Stock We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $31.1 million for the first quarter 2020 and represents a 6% annual yield. We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $212,000 for the first quarter 2020 and also represents a 6% annual yield. We declared dividends totaling approximately $1.7 million on our Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, or mShares, for the first quarter 2020. The mShares have a dividend rate that escalates from 5.75% in year one of issuance to 7.50% in year eight and thereafter. We declared dividends totaling approximately $10,000 on our Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock for the first quarter 2020. The Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock has a dividend rate that escalates from 6.1% in year one of issuance to 7.1% in year ten and thereafter. Conference Call and Supplemental Data We will hold our quarterly conference call on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss our first quarter 2020 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial in to the following: Live Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-844-890-1791

International Dial-in Number: 1-412-380-7408

Company: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) The live broadcast of our first quarter 2020 conference call will be available online, on a listen-only basis, at our website, www.pacapts.com, under "Investors" and then click on the "Upcoming Events" link. A replay of the call will be archived on under the Investors/Audio Archive section. 2020 Guidance: Net income (loss) per share - We are actively adding properties and real estate loan investments to our real estate portfolio and the specific timing of the closing of acquisitions is difficult to predict. Acquisition activity by its nature can cause material variation in our reported depreciation and amortization expense and interest income. Since net income (loss) per share is calculated net of depreciation and amortization expense, our net income (loss) results can fluctuate, possibly significantly, depending upon the timing of the closing of acquisitions. For this reason, we are unable to reasonably forecast this measure or provide a reconciliation of our projected FFO per share to this measure. FFO per share - Due to the inherent uncertainty of the scope, duration and rapidly evolving nature of the economic and social disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, on April 24, 2020 we withdrew our full year 2020 guidance that we previously included in our February 24, 2020 earnings release. AFFO, Core FFO and FFO are calculated after deductions for all preferred stock dividends. Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to FFO, Core FFO and AFFO for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 appear in the attached report, as well as on our website using the following link: http://investors.pacapts.com/download/1Q20_Earnings_and_Supplemental_Data.pdf Forward-Looking Statements "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Estimates of future earnings, guidance, goals and performance are, by definition, and certain other statements in this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Data Report may constitute, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, achievements or transactions to be materially different from the results, guidance, goals, performance, achievements or transactions expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to, (a) the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on PAC's business operations and the economic conditions in the markets in which PAC operates; (b) PAC's ability to mitigate the impacts arising from COVID-19 and (c) those disclosed in PAC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors that impact such forward-looking statements include, among others, our business and investment strategy; legislative or regulatory actions; the state of the U.S. economy generally or in specific geographic areas; economic trends and economic recoveries; changes in operating costs, including real estate taxes, utilities and insurance costs; our ability to obtain and maintain debt or equity financing; financing and advance rates for our target assets; our leverage level; changes in the values of our assets; the occurrence of natural or man-made disasters; availability of attractive investment opportunities in our target markets; our ability to maintain our qualification as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; availability of quality personnel; our understanding of our competition and market trends in our industry; and interest rates, real estate values, the debt securities markets and the general economy. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we assume no liability to update the information in this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Data Report. We refer you to the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 3, 2020, which discuss various factors that could adversely affect our financial results. Such risk factors and information may be updated or supplemented by our Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Additional Information The SEC has declared effective the registration statement filed by the Company for each of the offerings to which this communication may relate. Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus, and any prospectus supplements, forming a part of the registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering to which this communication may relate. In particular, you should carefully read the risk factors described in the final prospectus and in any related prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference in the final prospectus and any related prospectus supplement to which this communication may relate. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company or its dealer manager, Preferred Capital Securities, LLC, will arrange to send you a prospectus with respect to the Series A1/M1 Offering upon request by contacting John A. Isakson at (770) 818-4109, 3284 Northside Parkway NW, Suite 150, Atlanta, Georgia 30327. The final prospectus for the Series A1/M1 Offering, dated October 22, 2019, can be accessed through the following link: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1481832/000148183219000097/a424b5-2019seriesamshares.htm

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)









Three months ended

March 31, (In thousands, except per-share figures)

2020

2019 Revenues:







Rental and other property revenues

$ 111,866



$ 94,393

Interest income on loans and notes receivable

13,439



11,288

Interest income from related parties

2,537



5,802

Miscellaneous revenues

3,260



23











Total revenues

131,102



111,506











Operating expenses:







Property operating and maintenance

16,800



12,879

Property salary and benefits 5,191



4,657

Property management fees 2,003



3,267

Real estate taxes and insurance

15,525



14,090

General and administrative

6,364



1,420

Equity compensation to directors and executives 230



311

Depreciation and amortization

49,509



45,289

Asset management and general and administrative expense







fees to related party

3,099



7,829

Loan loss allowance

5,133



—

Management internalization expense

178,793



45











Total operating expenses

282,647



89,787

Waived asset management and general and administrative





expense fees (1,136)



(2,629)











Net operating expenses

281,511



87,158

Operating (loss) income before gain on sale of trading investment

(150,409)



24,348

Gain on sale of trading investment

—



4

Operating (loss) income

(150,409)



24,352











Interest expense

29,593



26,756

Change in fair value of net assets of consolidated







VIEs from mortgage-backed pools

—



141

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



(17)

Gain on land condemnation

479



—











Net loss

(179,523)



(2,280)

Consolidated net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 3,141



(492)











Net loss attributable to the Company

(176,382)



(2,772)











Dividends declared to preferred stockholders

(33,068)



(25,539)

Earnings attributable to unvested restricted stock

(2)



(2)











Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (209,452)



$ (28,313)











Net loss per share of Common Stock available to





common stockholders, basic and diluted

$ (4.44)



$ (0.66)











Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding,





basic and diluted

47,129



42,680

Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)









Three months ended March 31, (In thousands, except per-share figures)



2020

2019















Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (See note 1) $ (209,452)



$ (28,313)

















Add: Depreciation of real estate assets

39,775



35,717



Depreciation of real estate assets attributable to joint ventures

8,982



9,123



Net (loss) income attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2) (3,094)



492

FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders (163,789)



17,019



















Acquisition and pursuit costs 246



—



Loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees (See note 3) 678



487



Payment of costs related to property refinancing —



55



Internalization costs (See note 4) 178,793



45



Noncash dividends on preferred stock

544



96



Noncash (income) expense for current expected credit losses (See note 5) 4,530



—



Extraordinary Event - COVID-19 Expense 29



—



Earnest money forfeited by prospective asset purchaser (2,750)



—

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 18,281



17,702













Add: Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives

230



311



Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 6)

1,166



1,131



Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets

556



449



Net loan fees received (See note 7)

267



401



Deferred interest income received (See note 8)

8,277



2,760



Amortization of lease inducements (See note 9)

439



428



Non-operational miscellaneous revenues 2,750



—



Cash received in excess of amortization of purchase option termination revenues (See note 10) 760



296

Less: Non-cash loan interest income (See note 8)

(3,019)



(3,324)



Cash received for sale of K Program securities in excess of noncash revenues —



(141)



Cash paid for loan closing costs —



(3)



Amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities and SLR (See note 11) (4,653)



(3,758)



Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 12)

(940)



(940)



Normally recurring capital expenditures (See note 13) (1,418)



(1,180)

















AFFO attributable to common stockholders and Unitholders $ 22,696



$ 14,132













Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:







Common Stock dividends



$ 12,491



$ 11,195



Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)

203



229



Total





$ 12,694



$ 11,424

















Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share

$ 0.2625



$ 0.26

















FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ (3.42)



$ 0.39

Core FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.38



$ 0.41

AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.47



$ 0.32









Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (A)







Basic:













Common Stock



47,129



42,680



Class A Units





827



880



Common Stock and Class A Units

47,956



43,560



















Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (B)

47,957



44,199

















Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 7 and 6 unvested shares





of restricted Common Stock at March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 47,585



43,244

Actual Class A Units outstanding at March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 775



879



Total





48,360



44,123

















(A) Units and Unitholders refer to Class A Units in our Operating Partnership (as defined in note 2), or Class A Units, and holders of Class A Units, respectively. Unitholders include recipients of awards of Class B Units in our Operating Partnership, or Class B Units, for annual service which became vested and earned and automatically converted to Class A Units. Unitholders also include the entity that contributed the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The Class A Units collectively represent an approximate 1.72% weighted average non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. (B) Since our AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected above, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units for these periods for purposes of this table, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock equivalents from grants of the Class B Units, warrants included in units of Series A Preferred Stock issued, as well as annual grants of restricted Common Stock and restricted stock units. The weighted average shares of Common Stock outstanding presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations are the same for basic and diluted for any period for which we recorded a net loss available to common stockholders.

See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders. Notes to Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders 1) Rental and other property revenues and property operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 include activity for the properties acquired during the period only from their respective dates of acquisition. In addition, the first quarter 2020 includes activity for the properties acquired since March 31, 2019. Rental and other property revenues and expenses for the first quarter 2019 include activity for the acquisitions made during that period only from their respective dates of acquisition.



2) Non-controlling interests in Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., or our Operating Partnership, consisted of a total of 774,687 Class A Units as of March 31, 2020. Included in this total are 419,228 Class A Units which were granted as partial consideration to the seller in conjunction with the seller's contribution to us on February 29, 2016 of the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The remaining Class A units were awarded primarily to our key executive officers. The Class A Units are apportioned a percentage of our financial results as non-controlling interests. The weighted average ownership percentage of these holders of Class A Units was calculated to be 1.72% and 2.02% for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



3) We paid loan coordination fees to Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, or our Former Manager, to reflect the administrative effort involved in arranging debt financing for acquired properties prior to the Internalization. The fees were calculated as 0.6% of the amount of any mortgage indebtedness on newly-acquired properties or refinancing and are amortized over the lives of the respective mortgage loans. This non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of Core FFO and AFFO. At March 31, 2020, aggregate unamortized loan coordination fees were approximately $14.0 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 10.3 years.



4) This adjustment reflects the add-back of consideration paid to the owners of the Former Manager and due diligence and pursuit costs incurred by the Company related to the internalization of the functions performed by the Former Manager.



5) Effective January 1, 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-03, which requires us to estimate the amount of future credit losses we expect to incur over the lives of our real estate loan investments at the inception of each loan. This loss reserve may be adjusted upward or downward over the lives of our loans and therefore the aggregate net adjustment for each period could be positive (removing the non-cash effect of a net increase in aggregate loss reserves) or negative (removing the non-cash effect of a net decrease in aggregate loss reserves) in these adjustments to FFO in calculating Core FFO.



6) We incur loan closing costs on our existing mortgage loans, which are secured on a property-by-property basis by each of our acquired real estate assets, and also for occasional amendments to our syndicated revolving line of credit with Key Bank National Association, or our Revolving Line of Credit. Effective April 13, 2018, the maximum borrowing capacity on the Revolving Line of Credit was increased from $150 million to $200 million. These loan closing costs are also amortized over the lives of the respective loans and the Revolving Line of Credit, and this non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of AFFO. Neither we nor the Operating Partnership have any recourse liability in connection with any of the mortgage loans, nor do we have any cross-collateralization arrangements with respect to the assets securing the mortgage loans, other than security interests in 49% of the equity interests of the subsidiaries owning such assets, granted in connection with our Revolving Line of Credit, which provides for full recourse liability. At March 31, 2020, unamortized loan costs on all the Company's indebtedness were approximately $25.2 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 9.1 years.



7) We receive loan origination fees in conjunction with the origination of certain real estate loan investments. These fees are then recognized as revenue over the lives of the applicable loans as adjustments of yield using the effective interest method. The total fees received are additive adjustments in the calculation of AFFO. Correspondingly, the amortized non-cash income is a deduction in the calculation of AFFO. Over the lives of certain loans, we accrue additional interest amounts that become due to us at the time of repayment of the loan or refinancing of the property, or when the property is sold. This non-cash interest income is subtracted from Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO. The amount of additional accrued interest becomes an additive adjustment to FFO once received from the borrower (see note 8).



8) This adjustment reflects the receipt during the periods presented of additional interest income (described in note 7 above) which was earned and accrued prior to those periods presented on various real estate loans.



9) This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of costs incurred to induce tenants to lease space in our office buildings and grocery-anchored shopping centers.



10) Effective March 6, 2020, our purchase option on the Falls at Forsyth multifamily community was extinguished in conjunction with the loan repayment; effective January 1, 2019, we terminated our purchase options on the Sanibel Straits, Newbergh, Wiregrass and Cameron Square multifamily communities and the Solis Kennesaw student housing property; on May 7, 2018, we terminated our purchase options on the Bishop Street multifamily community and the Haven Charlotte student housing property, both of which are (or were) partially supported by real estate loan investments held by us. In exchange, we arranged to receive termination fees aggregating approximately $17.2 million from the developers, which are recorded as revenue over the period beginning on the date of election until the earlier of (i) the maturity of the real estate loan investment and (ii) the sale of the property. The receipt of the cash termination fees are an additive adjustment in our calculation of AFFO and the removal of non-cash revenue from the recognition of the termination fees are a reduction to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO; both of these adjustments are presented in a single net number within this line. For the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, we had received cash in excess of recognized termination fee revenues, resulting in the positive adjustments shown to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO.



11) This adjustment reflects straight-line rent adjustments and the reversal of the non-cash amortization of below-market and above-market lease intangibles, which were recognized in conjunction with our acquisitions and which are amortized over the estimated average remaining lease terms from the acquisition date for multifamily communities and over the remaining lease terms for grocery-anchored shopping center assets and office buildings. At March 31, 2020, the balance of unamortized below-market lease intangibles was approximately $60.5 million, which will be recognized over a weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 9.1 years.



12) This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of deferred revenue recorded by us in conjunction with Company-owned lessee-funded tenant improvements in our office buildings.



13) We deduct from Core FFO normally recurring capital expenditures that are necessary to maintain our assets' revenue streams in the calculation of AFFO. This adjustment also deducts from Core FFO capitalized amounts for third party costs during the period to originate or renew leases in our grocery-anchored shopping centers and office buildings. This adjustment includes approximately $40,000 of recurring capitalized expenditures incurred at our corporate offices during the three months ended March 31, 2020. No adjustment is made in the calculation of AFFO for nonrecurring capital expenditures. See Capital Expenditures, Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio, and Office Buildings Portfolio sections for definitions of these terms. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per-share par values)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets







Real estate





Land

$ 665,585



$ 635,757

Building and improvements 3,329,579



3,256,223

Tenant improvements 172,136



167,275

Furniture, fixtures, and equipment 341,542



323,381

Construction in progress 16,131



11,893

Gross real estate 4,524,973



4,394,529

Less: accumulated depreciation (461,957)



(421,551)

Net real estate 4,063,016



3,972,978

Real estate loan investments, net of deferred fee income and allowance for expected loan loss 292,905



325,790

Real estate loan investments to related parties, net 2,568



23,692

Total real estate and real estate loan investments, net 4,358,489



4,322,460











Cash and cash equivalents 120,128



94,381

Restricted cash 43,665



42,872

Notes receivable 7,321



17,079

Note receivable and revolving lines of credit due from related parties 9,011



24,838

Accrued interest receivable on real estate loans 20,186



25,755

Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization 154,351



154,803

Deferred loan costs on Revolving Line of Credit, net of amortization 1,118



1,286

Deferred offering costs 3,085



2,147

Tenant lease inducements, net 19,168



19,607

Tenant receivables and other assets 90,877



65,332

Total assets $ 4,827,399



$ 4,770,560











Liabilities and equity





Liabilities





Mortgage notes payable, net of deferred loan costs and mark-to-market adjustment $ 2,606,251



$ 2,567,022

Revolving line of credit 191,500



—

Term note payable, net of deferred loan costs —



69,489

Unearned purchase option termination fees 2,019



2,859

Deferred revenue 38,782



39,722

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 43,797



42,191

Deferred liability to Former Manager 22,982



—

Contingent liability due to Former Manager 14,911



—

Accrued interest payable 8,707



8,152

Dividends and partnership distributions payable 24,415



23,519

Acquired below market lease intangibles, net of amortization 60,481



62,611

Security deposits and other liabilities 35,405



20,879

Total liabilities 3,049,250



2,836,444











Commitments and contingencies





Equity







Stockholders' equity







Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 3,050 shares authorized; 2,226 and 2,161





shares issued; 2,075 and 2,028 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 21



20

Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized;





37 and 5 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively —



—

Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500 shares authorized; 106 shares





issued; 98 and 103 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1



1

Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized;





2 and zero shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively —



—

Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 400,067 shares authorized; 47,129 and 46,443 shares issued





and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 476



464

Additional paid-in capital

1,969,534



1,938,057

Accumulated (deficit) earnings

(191,040)



(7,244)

Total stockholders' equity

1,778,992



1,931,298

Non-controlling interest

(843)



2,818

Total equity

1,778,149



1,934,116











Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,827,399



$ 4,770,560

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Three-month periods ended March 31, (In thousands)

2020

2019 Operating activities:







Net (loss) income

$ (179,523)



$ (2,280)

Reconciliation of net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 49,509



45,289

Amortization of above and below market leases (1,705)



(1,436)

Deferred revenues and fee income amortization (1,269)



(1,498)

Purchase option termination fee amortization (4,040)



(4,233)

Amortization of equity compensation, lease incentives, and other noncash expenses 849



805

Deferred loan cost amortization 1,781



1,552

(Increase) in accrued interest income on real estate loan investments (3,296)



(3,551)

Receipt of accrued interest income on real estate loans 8,865



—

Gains on sales of trading investment —



(4)

Gain on land condemnation, net of expenses (479)



—

Cash received for purchase option terminations 4,800



1,330

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



17

Loan loss allowance 5,133



—

Mortgage interest received from consolidated VIEs —



2,598

Mortgage interest paid to other participants of consolidated VIEs —



(2,598)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





(Increase) in tenant receivables and other assets (10,775)



(8,376)

(Increase) in tenant lease incentives —



(102)

Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 24,190



1,290

Increase in deferred liability to Former Manager 22,851



—

Increase in Contingent liability 15,000



—

Decrease in accrued interest, prepaid rents and other liabilities (1,282)



(2,441)

Net cash provided by operating activities (69,391)



26,362











Investing activities:







Investments in real estate loans

(11,631)



(29,795)

Repayments of real estate loans

53,896



—

Notes receivable issued

(249)



(1,890)

Notes receivable repaid

10,041



—

Notes receivable issued and draws on lines of credit by related parties (9,624)



(13,952)

Repayments of notes receivable and lines of credit by related parties 4,546



8,330

Origination fees received on real estate loan investments 267



801

Origination fees paid to Manager on real estate loan investments —



(401)

Purchases of mortgage backed securities (K program), net of acquisition costs —



(30,934)

Mortgage principal received from consolidated VIEs —



679

Sales of mortgage-backed securities —



53,445

Acquisition of properties

(125,107)



(32,540)

Receipt of insurance proceeds for capital improvements —



746

Proceeds from land condemnation

738



—

Additions to real estate assets - improvements (12,817)



(7,917)

Deposits paid on acquisitions (915)



(511)

Net cash used in investing activities (90,855)



(53,939)











Financing activities:







Proceeds from mortgage notes payable 81,413



57,275

Repayments of mortgage notes payable (42,252)



(38,324)

Payments for deposits and other mortgage loan costs (1,694)



(996)

Payments to real estate loan participants —



(5,223)

Proceeds from lines of credit

284,000



126,200

Payments on lines of credit

(92,500)



(166,200)

Proceeds from (repayment of) Term Loans (70,000)



—

Mortgage principal paid to other participants of consolidated VIEs —



(679)





























Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - continued (Unaudited)





Three-month periods ended March 31, (In thousands)

2020

2019







Proceeds from repurchase agreements —



4,857

Payments for repurchase agreements —



(4,857)

Proceeds from sales of Units, net of offering costs and redemptions 89,398



128,573

Proceeds from exercises of warrants 44



3,921

Payments for redemptions of preferred stock (9,890)



(2,006)

Common Stock dividends paid

(12,156)



(10,840)

Preferred stock dividends paid

(32,732)



(25,097)

Payments for deferred offering costs (7,042)



(832)

Contributions from non-controlling interests 197



—

Net cash provided by financing activities 186,786



65,772









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 26,540



38,195

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 137,253



87,690

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 163,793



$ 125,885

Real Estate Loan Investments The following tables present details pertaining to our portfolio of fixed rate, interest-only real estate loan investments. Project/Property

Location

Maturity

date

Optional

extension

date

Total loan commitments

Carrying amount (1) as of

Current /

deferred

interest % per annum









March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019































Multifamily communities:









(in thousands)



Palisades

Northern VA

5/17/2020

5/17/2021

$ 17,270



$ 17,250



$ 17,250



8 / 0 (2) Wiregrass

Tampa, FL

N/A

N/A

—



—



14,976



— Wiregrass Capital

Tampa, FL

N/A

N/A

—



—



4,240



— Berryessa

San Jose, CA

2/13/2021

2/13/2023

137,616



118,326



115,819



8.5 / 3 The Anson

Nashville, TN

11/24/2021

11/24/2023

6,240



6,240



6,240



8.5 / 4.5 The Anson Capital

Nashville, TN

11/24/2021

11/24/2023

5,659



4,536



4,440



8.5 / 4.5 Sanibel Straights

Fort Myers, FL

2/3/2021

2/3/2022

9,416



9,038



8,846



8.5 / 5.5 Sanibel Straights Capital

Fort Myers, FL

2/3/2021

2/3/2022

6,193



6,059



5,930



8.5 / 5.5 Falls at Forsyth

Atlanta, GA

N/A

N/A

—



—



21,513



— Newbergh

Atlanta, GA

1/31/2021

1/31/2022

11,749



11,749



11,699



8.5 / 5.5 Newbergh Capital

Atlanta, GA

1/31/2021

1/31/2022

6,176



5,979



5,653



8.5 / 5.5 V & Three

Charlotte, NC

8/15/2021

8/15/2022

10,336



10,336



10,336



8.5 / 5 V & Three Capital

Charlotte, NC

8/18/2021

8/18/2022

7,338



6,713



6,571



8.5 / 5 Cameron Square

Alexandria, VA

10/11/2021

10/11/2023

21,340



18,985



18,582



8.5 / 3 Cameron Square Capital

Alexandria, VA

10/11/2021

10/11/2023

8,850



8,413



8,235



8.5 / 3 Southpoint

Fredericksburg, VA 2/28/2022

2/28/2024

7,348



7,348



7,348



8.5 / 4 Southpoint Capital

Fredericksburg, VA 2/28/2022

2/28/2024

4,962



4,336



4,245



8.5 / 4 E-Town

Jacksonville, FL

6/14/2022

6/14/2023

16,697



14,865



14,550



8.5 / 3.5 Vintage

Destin, FL

3/24/2022

3/24/2024

10,763



9,126



8,932



8.5 / 4 Hidden River II

Tampa, FL

10/11/2022

10/11/2024

4,462



4,462



3,012



8.5 / 3.5 Hidden River II Capital

Tampa, FL

10/11/2022

10/11/2024

2,763



2,306



2,258



8.5 / 3.5 Kennesaw Crossing

Atlanta, GA

9/1/2023

9/1/2024

14,810



9,921



7,616



8.5 / 5.5 Vintage Horizon West

Orlando, FL

10/11/2022

10/11/2024

10,900



8,454



8,275



8.5 / 5.5 Chestnut Farms

Charlotte, NC

2/28/2025

N/A

13,372



806



—



8.5 / 5.5





























Student housing properties:























Haven 12

Starkville, MS

11/30/2020

N/A

6,116



6,116



6,116



8.5 / 0 Solis Kennesaw II

Atlanta, GA

5/5/2022

5/5/2024

13,613



12,759



12,489



8.5 / 4





























New Market Properties:



























Dawson Marketplace

Atlanta, GA

N/A

N/A

—



—



12,857



—





























Preferred Office Properties:























8West

Atlanta, GA

11/29/2022

11/29/2024

19,193



6,194



4,554



8.5 / 5













































$ 373,182



310,317



352,582





Unamortized loan origination fees













(1,500)



(1,476)





Allowance for loan losses









(13,344)



(1,624)



































Carrying amount

















$ 295,473



$ 349,482



















































(1) Carrying amounts presented per loan are amounts drawn, exclusive of deferred fee revenue. (2) Pursuant to an amendment of the loan agreement, effective January 1, 2019, the loan ceased accruing deferred interest. We hold options or rights of first offer, but not obligations, to purchase some of the properties which are partially financed by our real estate loan investments. Certain option purchase prices are negotiated at the time of the loan closing and are to be calculated based upon market cap rates at the time of exercise of the purchase option, less a discount ranging from between zero and 15 basis points, depending on the loan. As of March 31, 2020, potential property acquisitions and units from projects in our real estate loan investment portfolio consisted of:





Total units

upon

Purchase option window

Project/Property Location

completion (1)

Begin

End



















Multifamily communities:















V & Three Charlotte, NC

338



S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

The Anson Nashville, TN

301



S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

Southpoint Fredericksburg, VA

240



S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

E-Town Jacksonville, FL

332



S + 90 days (3)

S + 150 days (3)

Vintage Destin, FL

282



(4)

(4)

Hidden River II Tampa, FL

204



S + 90 days (2)

S + 150 days (2)

Kennesaw Crossing Atlanta, GA

250



(5)

(5)

Vintage Horizon West Orlando, FL

340



(4)

(4)

Solis Chestnut Farm Charlotte, NC

256



(5)

(5)



















Student housing property:















Solis Kennesaw II Atlanta, GA

175



(6)

(6)



















Office property:















8West Atlanta, GA

(6)

(7)

(7)

























2,718





























(1) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties from our real estate loan investment portfolio. The purchase options held by us on the 464 Bishop, Haven Charlotte, Sanibel Straights, Wiregrass, Newbergh, Cameron Square, Solis Kennesaw and Falls at Forsyth projects were terminated, in exchange for an aggregate $17.2 million in termination fees from the developers.

(2) The option period window begins and ends at the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property.

(3) The option period window begins on the earlier of June 21, 2024 and the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property.

(4) The option period window begins on the later of one year following receipt of final certificate of occupancy or 90 days beyond the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property and ends 60 days beyond the option period beginning date.

(5) We hold a right of first offer on the property, at a to-be-agreed-upon market price.

(6) The option period begins on October 1 of the second academic year following project completion and ends on the following December 31. The developer may elect to expedite the option period to begin December 1, 2020 and end on December 31, 2020.

(7) The project plans are for the construction of a class A office building consisting of approximately 195,000 rentable square feet; our purchase option window opens 90 days following the achievement of 90% lease commencement and ends on November 30, 2024 (subject to adjustment). Our purchase option is at the to-be-agreed-upon market value. In the event the property is sold to a third party, we would be due a fee based on a minimum multiple of 1.15 times the total commitment amount of the real estate loan investment, less the amounts actually paid by the borrower, up to and including payment of accrued interest and repayment of principal at the time of the sale.

Mortgage Indebtedness The following table presents certain details regarding our mortgage notes payable:





Principal balance as of

















Acquisition/ refinancing

date

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

Maturity

date

Interest

rate

Basis point

spread over

1 Month

LIBOR

Interest only

through date (1)



























Multifamily communities:



(in thousands)















Summit Crossing 10/31/2017

$ 37,472



$ 37,651



11/1/2024

3.99 %

Fixed rate

N/A Summit Crossing II 3/20/2014

13,168



13,221



4/1/2021

4.49 %

Fixed rate

N/A Vineyards 9/26/2014

33,213



33,382



10/1/2021

3.68 %

Fixed rate

N/A Avenues at Cypress 2/13/2015

20,578



20,704



9/1/2022

3.43 %

Fixed rate

N/A Avenues at Northpointe 2/13/2015

26,163



26,313



3/1/2022

3.16 %

Fixed rate

N/A Venue at Lakewood Ranch 5/21/2015

27,910



28,076



12/1/2022

3.55 %

Fixed rate

N/A Aster at Lely Resort 6/24/2015

30,914



31,094



7/5/2022

3.84 %

Fixed rate

N/A CityPark View 6/30/2015

19,965



20,089



7/1/2022

3.27 %

Fixed rate

N/A Avenues at Creekside 7/31/2015

38,664



38,871



8/1/2024

3.12 %

160 (2) N/A Citi Lakes 7/29/2019

40,891



41,079



8/1/2029

3.66 %

Fixed rate

N/A Stone Creek 6/22/2017

19,714



19,800



7/1/2052

3.22 %

Fixed rate

N/A Lenox Village Town Center 2/28/2019

38,652



38,813



3/1/2029

4.34 %

Fixed rate

N/A Retreat at Lenox 12/21/2015

17,024



17,114



1/1/2023

4.04 %

Fixed rate

N/A Overton Rise 2/1/2016

38,224



38,428



8/1/2026

3.98 %

Fixed rate

N/A Village at Baldwin Park 12/17/2018

70,371



70,607



1/1/2054

4.16 %

Fixed rate

N/A Crosstown Walk 1/15/2016

30,083



30,246



2/1/2023

3.90 %

Fixed rate

N/A 525 Avalon Park 6/15/2017

64,205



64,519



7/1/2024

3.98 %

Fixed rate

N/A City Vista 7/1/2016

33,491



33,674



7/1/2026

3.68 %

Fixed rate

N/A Sorrel 8/24/2016

31,273



31,449



9/1/2023

3.44 %

Fixed rate

N/A Citrus Village 3/3/2017

28,643



28,796



6/10/2023

3.65 %

Fixed rate

N/A Retreat at Greystone 11/21/2017

33,900



34,053



12/1/2024

4.31 %

Fixed rate

N/A Founders Village 3/31/2017

30,061



30,202



4/1/2027

4.31 %

Fixed rate

N/A Claiborne Crossing 4/26/2017

25,838



25,948



6/1/2054

2.89 %

Fixed rate

N/A Luxe at Lakewood Ranch 7/26/2017

37,478



37,662



8/1/2027

3.93 %

Fixed rate

N/A Adara at Overland Park 9/27/2017

30,474



30,624



4/1/2028

3.90 %

Fixed rate

N/A Aldridge at Town Village 10/31/2017

36,400



36,569



11/1/2024

4.19 %

Fixed rate

N/A Reserve at Summit Crossing 9/29/2017

19,180



19,276



10/1/2024

3.87 %

Fixed rate

N/A Overlook at Crosstown Walk 11/21/2017

21,348



21,450



12/1/2024

3.95 %

Fixed rate

N/A Colony at Centerpointe 12/20/2017

31,953



32,120



10/1/2026

3.68 %

Fixed rate

N/A Lux at Sorrel 1/9/2018

30,325



30,474



2/1/2030

3.91 %

Fixed rate

N/A Green Park 2/28/2018

38,343



38,525



3/10/2028

4.09 %

Fixed rate

N/A The Lodge at Hidden River 9/27/2018

40,728



40,903



10/1/2028

4.32 %

Fixed rate

N/A Vestavia Reserve 11/9/2018

36,973



37,130



12/1/2030

4.40 %

Fixed rate

N/A CityPark View South 11/15/2018

23,670



23,767



6/1/2029

4.51 %

Fixed rate

N/A Artisan at Viera 8/8/2019

39,647



39,824



9/1/2029

3.93 %

Fixed rate

N/A Five Oaks at Westchase 10/17/2019

31,293



31,448



11/1/2031

3.27 %

Fixed rate

N/A



























Total multifamily communities



1,168,229



1,173,901













































Grocery-anchored shopping centers: Spring Hill Plaza 9/17/2019

8,115



8,167



10/1/2031

3.72 %

Fixed rate

N/A Parkway Town Centre 9/17/2019

8,017



8,067



10/1/2031

3.72 %

Fixed rate

N/A Woodstock Crossing 8/8/2014

2,863



2,877



9/1/2021

4.71 %

Fixed rate

N/A Deltona Landings 8/16/2019

6,252



6,289



9/1/2029

4.18 %

Fixed rate

N/A Powder Springs 8/13/2019

7,901



7,951



9/1/2029

3.65 %

Fixed rate

(3) Barclay Crossing 8/16/2019

6,197



6,233



9/1/2029

4.18 %

Fixed rate

N/A Parkway Centre 8/16/2019

4,504



4,530



9/1/2029

4.18 %

Fixed rate

N/A The Market at Salem Cove 10/6/2014

9,029



9,075



11/1/2024

4.21 %

Fixed rate

N/A Independence Square 8/27/2015

11,388



11,455



9/1/2022

3.93 %

Fixed rate

N/A Royal Lakes Marketplace 4/12/2019

9,516



9,572



5/1/2029

4.29 %

Fixed rate

N/A The Overlook at Hamilton Place 12/22/2015

19,405



19,509



1/1/2026

4.19 %

Fixed rate

N/A Summit Point 10/30/2015

11,402



11,494



11/1/2022

3.57 %

Fixed rate

N/A East Gate Shopping Center 4/29/2016

5,238



5,277



5/1/2026

3.97 %

Fixed rate

N/A Fury's Ferry 4/29/2016

6,051



6,096



5/1/2026

3.97 %

Fixed rate

N/A Rosewood Shopping Center 4/29/2016

4,064



4,095



5/1/2026

3.97 %

Fixed rate

N/A Southgate Village 4/29/2016

7,225



7,279



5/1/2026

3.97 %

Fixed rate

N/A The Market at Victory Village 5/16/2016

8,871



8,911



9/11/2024

4.40 %

Fixed rate

N/A Wade Green Village 4/7/2016

7,614



7,655



5/1/2026

4.00 %

Fixed rate

N/A Lakeland Plaza 7/15/2016

27,255



27,459



8/1/2026

3.85 %

Fixed rate

N/A University Palms 8/8/2016

12,324



12,421



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Cherokee Plaza 4/12/2019

24,722



24,867



5/1/2027

4.28 %

Fixed rate

N/A Sandy Plains Exchange 8/8/2016

8,609



8,676



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Thompson Bridge Commons 8/8/2016

11,509



11,599



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Heritage Station 8/8/2016

8,518



8,585



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Oak Park Village 8/8/2016

8,790



8,859



9/1/2026

3.45 %

Fixed rate

N/A Shoppes of Parkland 8/8/2016

15,630



15,702



9/1/2023

4.67 %

Fixed rate

N/A Champions Village 10/18/2016

27,400



27,400



11/1/2021

4.59 %

300 (4) 11/1/2021 Castleberry-Southard 4/21/2017

10,904



10,959



5/1/2027

3.99 %

Fixed rate

N/A Rockbridge Village 6/6/2017

13,527



13,597



7/5/2027

3.73 %

Fixed rate

N/A Irmo Station 7/26/2017

9,969



10,038



8/1/2030

3.94 %

Fixed rate

N/A Maynard Crossing 8/25/2017

17,327



17,449



9/1/2032

3.74 %

Fixed rate

N/A Woodmont Village 9/8/2017

8,265



8,320



10/1/2027

4.13 %

Fixed rate

N/A West Town Market 9/22/2017

8,443



8,503



10/1/2025

3.65 %

Fixed rate

N/A Crossroads Market 12/5/2017

17,991



18,112



1/1/2030

3.95 %

Fixed rate

N/A Anderson Central 3/16/2018

11,467



11,539



4/1/2028

4.32 %

Fixed rate

N/A Greensboro Village 5/22/2018

8,199



8,250



6/1/2028

4.20 %

Fixed rate

N/A Governors Towne Square 5/22/2018

10,908



10,976



6/1/2028

4.20 %

Fixed rate

N/A Conway Plaza 6/29/2018

9,506



9,549



7/5/2028

4.29 %

Fixed rate

N/A Brawley Commons 7/6/2018

17,854



17,963



8/1/2028

4.36 %

Fixed rate

N/A Hollymead Town Center 12/21/2018

26,606



26,758



1/1/2029

4.64 %

Fixed rate

N/A Gayton Crossing 1/17/2019

17,580



17,679



2/1/2029

4.71 %

Fixed rate

N/A Free State Shopping Center 5/28/2019

46,184



46,391



6/1/2029

3.99 %

Fixed rate

N/A Polo Grounds Mall 6/12/2019

13,168



13,227



7/1/2034

3.93 %

Fixed rate

N/A Disston Plaza 6/12/2019

17,825



17,905



7/1/2034

3.93 %

Fixed rate

N/A Fairfield Shopping Center 8/16/2019

19,750



19,750



8/16/2026

2.76 %

205

8/16/22 Berry Town Center 11/14/2019

11,968



12,025



12/1/2034

3.49 %

Fixed rate

N/A Hanover Shopping Center 12/19/2019

31,805



32,000



12/19/2026

3.62 %

Fixed rate

N/A Wakefield Crossing 1/29/2020

7,875



—



2/1/2032

3.66 %

Fixed rate

N/A



























Total grocery-anchored shopping centers



625,530



621,090













































Student housing properties: North by Northwest 6/1/2016

31,003



31,209



10/1/2022

4.02 %

Fixed rate

N/A SoL 10/31/2018

35,515



35,656



11/1/2028

4.71 %

Fixed rate

N/A Stadium Village 10/27/2017

45,005



45,228



11/1/2024

3.80 %

Fixed rate

N/A Ursa 12/18/2017

—



31,400



1/5/2020

4.78 %

300

N/A The Tradition 5/10/2018

30,000



30,000



6/6/2021

5.45 %

375 (5) 6/6/2021 Retreat at Orlando 5/31/2018

47,125



47,125



9/1/2025

4.09 %

Fixed rate

9/1/2020 The Bloc 6/27/2018

28,966



28,966



7/9/2021

5.25 %

355 (6) 7/9/2021



























Total student housing properties



217,614



249,584













































Office buildings: Brookwood Center 8/29/2016

30,522



30,716



9/10/2031

3.52 %

Fixed rate

N/A Galleria 75 11/4/2016

5,288



5,340



7/1/2022

4.25 %

Fixed rate

N/A Three Ravinia 12/30/2016

115,500



115,500



1/1/2042

4.46 %

Fixed rate

1/31/2022 Westridge at La Cantera 11/13/2017

51,493



51,834



12/10/2028

4.10 %

Fixed rate

N/A Armour Yards 1/29/2018

39,943



40,000



2/1/2028

4.10 %

Fixed rate

N/A 150 Fayetteville 7/31/2018

114,400



114,400



8/10/2028

4.27 %

Fixed rate

9/9/2020 Capitol Towers 12/20/2018

124,299



124,814



1/10/2037

4.60 %

Fixed rate

N/A CAPTRUST Tower 7/25/2019

82,650



82,650



8/1/2029

3.61 %

Fixed rate

7/31/2029 Morrocroft Centre 3/19/2020

70,000



—



4/10/2033

3.40 %

Fixed rate

4/10/2025 251 Armour Yards (7) 1/22/2020

3,522



—



1/22/2025

4.50 %

Fixed rate

1/21/2023



























Total office buildings



637,617



565,254

















Grand total



2,648,990



2,609,829

















Less: deferred loan costs



(38,182)



(38,185)

















Less: below market debt adjustment



(4,557)



(4,622)

















Mortgage notes, net



$ 2,606,251



$ 2,567,022



















Footnotes to Mortgage Notes Table

(1) Following the indicated interest only period (where applicable), monthly payments of accrued interest and principal are based on a 25 to 35-year amortization period through the maturity date. (2) The mortgage instrument was assumed as part of the sales transaction; the 1 Month LIBOR index is capped at 5.0%, resulting in a cap on the combined rate of 6.6%. (3) The mortgage has interest-only payment terms for the periods of June 1, 2023 through May 1, 2024 and from June 1, 2028 through May 1, 2029. (4) The interest rate has a floor of 3.25%. (5) The interest rate has a floor of 5.35%. (6) The interest rate has a floor of 5.25%. (7) A construction loan financing redevelopment of the property.

Multifamily Communities As of March 31, 2020, our multifamily community portfolio consisted of the following properties:















Three months ended

March 31, 2020

Property

Location

Number of

units

Average unit

size (sq. ft.)

Average

physical

occupancy

Average

rent per

unit

























Same-Store Communities:





















Aldridge at Town Village

Atlanta, GA

300



969



95.8 %

$ 1,385



Green Park

Atlanta, GA

310



985



95.4 %

$ 1,477



Overton Rise

Atlanta, GA

294



1,018



95.5 %

$ 1,588



Summit Crossing I

Atlanta, GA

345



1,034



94.9 %

$ 1,218



Summit Crossing II

Atlanta, GA

140



1,100



96.2 %

$ 1,325



The Reserve at Summit Crossing

Atlanta, GA

172



1,002



95.7 %

$ 1,350



Avenues at Cypress

Houston, TX

240



1,170



95.3 %

$ 1,452



Avenues at Northpointe

Houston, TX

280



1,167



96.0 %

$ 1,402



Vineyards

Houston, TX

369



1,122



97.1 %

$ 1,186



Avenues at Creekside

San Antonio, TX

395



974



93.8 %

$ 1,191



Aster at Lely Resort

Naples, FL

308



1,071



94.4 %

$ 1,455



Sorrel

Jacksonville, FL

290



1,048



94.6 %

$ 1,329



Lux at Sorrel

Jacksonville, FL

265



1,025



94.7 %

$ 1,415



525 Avalon Park

Orlando, FL

487



1,394



94.6 %

$ 1,501



Citi Lakes

Orlando, FL

346



984



94.5 %

$ 1,502



Luxe at Lakewood Ranch

Sarasota, FL

280



1,105



94.9 %

$ 1,546



Venue at Lakewood Ranch

Sarasota, FL

237



1,001



95.5 %

$ 1,608



Crosstown Walk

Tampa, FL

342



1,070



95.9 %

$ 1,323



Overlook at Crosstown Walk

Tampa, FL

180



986



95.6 %

$ 1,404



Citrus Village

Tampa, FL

296



980



96.3 %

$ 1,324



Lenox Village

Nashville, TN

273



906



98.2 %

$ 1,326



Regent at Lenox

Nashville, TN

18



1,072



98.1 %

$ 1,363



Retreat at Lenox

Nashville, TN

183



773



96.5 %

$ 1,256



CityPark View

Charlotte, NC

284



948



97.1 %

$ 1,155



CityPark View South

Charlotte, NC

200



1,005



95.3 %

$ 1,286



Colony at Centerpointe

Richmond, VA

255



1,149



95.3 %

$ 1,380



Founders Village

Williamsburg, VA

247



1,070



94.5 %

$ 1,429



Retreat at Greystone

Birmingham, AL

312



1,100



95.1 %

$ 1,346



Vestavia Reserve

Birmingham, AL

272



1,113



96.1 %

$ 1,559



Adara Overland Park

Kansas City, KS

260



1,116



96.4 %

$ 1,373



Claiborne Crossing

Louisville, KY

242



1,204



95.5 %

$ 1,356



City Vista

Pittsburgh, PA

272



1,023



94.5 %

$ 1,436



























Total/Average Same-Store Communities





8,694







95.5 %





























Stone Creek

Houston, TX

246



852



97.0 %

$ 1,159



Village at Baldwin Park

Orlando, FL

528



1,069



95.3 %

$ 1,696



Lodge at Hidden River

Tampa, FL

300



980



96.6 %

$ 1,398



Five Oaks at Westchase

Tampa, FL

218



983



96.0 %

$ 1,520



























Total/Average Stabilized Communities





9,986







95.5 %





























Artisan at Viera

Melbourne, FL

259



1,070



— %

$ 1,707



Wiregrass Ranch

Tampa, FL

392



973



— %

—



























Total PAC Non-Stabilized Communities





651







































Total multifamily community units





10,637







































For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.5%. We calculate average same-store physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of each year. We exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. We believe "Same Property" information is useful as it allows both management and investors to gauge our management effectiveness via comparisons of financial and operational results between interim and annual periods for those subsets of multifamily communities owned for current and prior comparative periods. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, our average stabilized physical occupancy was 95.5%. We calculate average stabilized physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, our average economic occupancy was 95.3%. We define average economic occupancy as market rent reduced by vacancy losses, expressed as a percentage. All of our multifamily properties are included in these calculations except for properties which are not yet stabilized (which we define as properties having first achieved 93% physical occupancy for three full months in a quarter; includes Artisan at Viera and Five Oaks at Westchase), properties which are owned for less than the entire reporting period (Wiregrass Ranch) and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses (Stone Creek) or are adding additional phases (Lodge at Hidden River). We also exclude properties which are currently being marketed for sale, of which we had none at March 31, 2020. Average economic occupancy is useful both to management and investors as a gauge of our effectiveness in realizing the full revenue generating potential of our multifamily communities given market rents and occupancy rates. Student Housing Properties As of March 31, 2020, our student housing portfolio consisted of the following properties:



















Three months ended

March 31, 2020 Property

Location

Number of units

Number of beds

Average unit size (sq. ft.)

Average physical occupancy

Average rent per bed Student housing properties:























North by Northwest (1)

Tallahassee, FL

219



679



1,250



86.6 %

$ 703

SoL (1)

Tempe, AZ

224



639



1,296



99.2 %

$ 719

Stadium Village (1, 2)

Atlanta, GA

198



792



1,466



98.1 %

$ 721

Ursa (1, 2)

Waco, TX

250



840



1,634



97.9 %

$ 604

The Tradition

College Station, TX

427



808



539



97.8 %

$ 607

The Retreat at Orlando (1)

Orlando, FL

221



894



2,036



98.7 %

$ 770

The Bloc

Lubbock, TX

140



556



1,394



89.5 %

$ 514

Haven49 (1)

Charlotte, NC

332



887



1,224



97.8 %

$ 752





































2,011



6,095







96.1 %

$ 680



(1) On March 20, 2020, we delivered a written termination notice to the prospective purchaser of six of our student housing properties for their failure to consummate the purchase. Accordingly, we received an additional $2.75 million of forfeited earnest money as liquidated damages. (2) The Company acquired and owns an approximate 99% equity interest in a joint venture which owns both Stadium Village and Ursa. Capital Expenditures We regularly incur capital expenditures related to our owned multifamily communities and student housing properties. Capital expenditures may be nonrecurring and discretionary, as part of a strategic plan intended to increase a property's value and corresponding revenue-generating ability, or may be normally recurring and necessary to maintain the income streams and present value of a property. Certain capital expenditures may be budgeted and reserved for upon acquiring a property as initial expenditures necessary to bring a property up to our standards or to add features or amenities that we believe make the property a compelling value to prospective residents in its individual market. These budgeted nonrecurring capital expenditures in connection with an acquisition are funded from the capital source(s) for the acquisition and are not dependent upon subsequent property operating cash flows for funding. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, our capital expenditures for multifamily communities consisted of:





Capital Expenditures - Multifamily Communities





Recurring

Non-recurring

Total (in thousands, except per-unit figures) Amount

Per Unit

Amount

Per Unit

Amount

Per Unit Appliances $ 176



$ 16.87



$ —



$ —



$ 176



$ 16.87

Carpets



305



29.18



—



—



305



29.18

Wood / vinyl flooring 20



1.95



106



10.13



126



12.08

Mini blinds and ceiling fans 31



3.01



—



—



31



3.01

Fire safety

—



—



44



4.22



44



4.22

HVAC

61



5.83



—



—



61



5.83

Computers, equipment, misc. 5



0.48



57



5.47



62



5.95

Elevators —



—



16



1.56



16



1.56

Exterior painting —



—



628



60.11



628



60.11

Leasing office and other common amenities 30



2.86



263



25.16



293



28.02

Major structural projects —



—



407



38.94



407



38.94

Cabinets and countertop upgrades —



—



39



3.76



39



3.76

Landscaping and fencing —



—



163



15.61



163



15.61

Parking lot

—



—



21



1.98



21



1.98

Signage and sanitation —



—



19



1.84



19



1.84

Totals



$ 628



$ 60.18



$ 1,763



$ 168.78



$ 2,391



$ 228.96

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, our capital expenditures for student housing properties consisted of:





Capital Expenditures - Student Housing Properties





Recurring

Non-recurring

Total (in thousands, except per-bed figures) Amount

Per Bed

Amount

Per Bed

Amount

Per Bed Appliances $ 29



$ 4.80



$ —



$ —



$ 29



$ 4.80

Carpets



7



1.13



—



—



7



1.13

Wood / vinyl flooring —



—



—



—



—



—

Mini blinds and ceiling fans 2



0.27



—



—



2



0.27

Fire safety

—



—



—



—



—



—

HVAC

25



4.04



—



—



25



4.04

Computers, equipment, misc. —



—



2



0.35



2



0.35

Elevators —



—



5



0.84



5



0.84

Exterior painting —



—



—



—



—



—

Leasing office and other common amenities 2



0.33



13



2.10



15



2.43

Major structural projects —



—



541



88.71



541



88.71

Cabinets and counter top upgrades —



—



2



0.31



2



0.31

Landscaping and fencing —



—



54



8.78



54



8.78

Parking lot —



—



—



—



—



—

Signage and sanitation —



—



19



3.26



19



3.26

Unit furniture 162



26.63



—



—



162



26.63

Totals



$ 227



$ 37.20



$ 636



$ 104.35



$ 863



$ 141.55

Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio As of March 31, 2020, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio consisted of the following properties: Property name Location

Year built

GLA (1)

Percent

leased

Grocery anchor

tenant



















Castleberry-Southard Atlanta, GA

2006

80,018



98.3 %

Publix Cherokee Plaza Atlanta, GA

1958

102,864



100.0 %

Kroger Governors Towne Square Atlanta, GA

2004

68,658



93.9 %

Publix Lakeland Plaza Atlanta, GA

1990

301,711



93.1 %

Sprouts Powder Springs Atlanta, GA

1999

77,853



87.7 %

Publix Rockbridge Village Atlanta, GA

2005

102,432



85.4 %

Kroger Roswell Wieuca Shopping Center Atlanta, GA

2007

74,370



100.0 %

The Fresh Market Royal Lakes Marketplace Atlanta, GA

2008

119,493



92.7 %

Kroger Sandy Plains Exchange Atlanta, GA

1997

72,784



96.7 %

Publix Summit Point Atlanta, GA

2004

111,970



87.5 %

Publix Thompson Bridge Commons Atlanta, GA

2001

92,587



96.4 %

Kroger Wade Green Village Atlanta, GA

1993

74,978



88.7 %

Publix Woodmont Village Atlanta, GA

2002

85,639



97.2 %

Kroger Woodstock Crossing Atlanta, GA

1994

66,122



100.0 %

Kroger East Gate Shopping Center Augusta, GA

1995

75,716



92.2 %

Publix Fury's Ferry Augusta, GA

1996

70,458



98.0 %

Publix Parkway Centre Columbus, GA

1999

53,088



97.7 %

Publix Greensboro Village Nashville, TN

2005

70,203



98.3 %

Publix Spring Hill Plaza Nashville, TN

2005

66,693



100.0 %

Publix Parkway Town Centre Nashville, TN

2005

65,587



100.0 %

Publix The Market at Salem Cove Nashville, TN

2010

62,356



97.8 %

Publix The Market at Victory Village Nashville, TN

2007

71,300



98.0 %

Publix The Overlook at Hamilton Place Chattanooga, TN

1992

213,095



100.0 %

The Fresh Market Shoppes of Parkland Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

2000

145,720



98.9 %

BJ's Wholesale Club Polo Grounds Mall West Palm Beach, FL

1966

130,285



98.9 %

Publix Crossroads Market Naples, FL

1993

126,895



100.0 %

Publix Neapolitan Way Naples, FL

1985

137,580



92.4 %

Publix Berry Town Center Orlando, FL

2003

99,441



84.2 %

Publix Conway Plaza Orlando, FL

1966

117,705



83.4 %

Publix Deltona Landings Orlando, FL

1999

59,966



100.0 %

Publix University Palms Orlando, FL

1993

99,172



100.0 %

Publix Disston Plaza Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL

1954

129,150



96.6 %

Publix Barclay Crossing Tampa, FL

1998

54,958



100.0 %

Publix Champions Village Houston, TX

1973

383,346



76.0 %

Randalls Kingwood Glen Houston, TX

1998

103,397



97.1 %

Kroger Independence Square Dallas, TX

1977

140,218



86.1 %

Tom Thumb Midway Market Dallas, TX

2002

85,599



90.2 %

Kroger Oak Park Village San Antonio, TX

1970

64,855



100.0 %

H.E.B. Sweetgrass Corner Charleston, SC

1999

89,124



29.1 %

(2) Irmo Station Columbia, SC

1980

99,384



95.3 %

Kroger Rosewood Shopping Center Columbia, SC

2002

36,887



93.5 %

Publix Anderson Central Greenville Spartanburg, SC

1999

223,211



95.9 %

Walmart Fairview Market Greenville Spartanburg, SC

1998

46,303



97.0 %

Aldi Brawley Commons Charlotte, NC

1997

122,028



100.0 %

Publix West Town Market Charlotte, NC

2004

67,883



100.0 %

Harris Teeter Heritage Station Raleigh, NC

2004

72,946



100.0 %

Harris Teeter Maynard Crossing Raleigh, NC

1996

122,781



93.4 %

Harris Teeter Wakefield Crossing Raleigh, NC

2001

75,927



98.2 %

Food Lion Hanover Center (4) Wilmington, NC

1954

305,346



97.1 %

Harris Teeter Southgate Village Birmingham, AL

1988

75,092



96.8 %

Publix Hollymead Town Center Charlottesville, VA

2005

158,807



90.8 %

Harris Teeter Gayton Crossing Richmond, VA

1983

158,316 (3)

83.8 %

Kroger Fairfield Shopping Center (4) Virginia Beach, VA

1985

231,829



84.7 %

Food Lion Free State Shopping Center Washington, DC

1970

264,152



97.7 %

Giant



















Grand total/weighted average







6,208,278



92.6 %





(1) Gross leasable area, or GLA, represents the total amount of property square footage that can be leased to tenants. (2) Bi-Lo (the former anchor tenant) had extended their term through April 30, 2019 and had no further right or option to extend their lease. (3) The GLA figure shown excludes the GLA of the Kroger store, which is owned by others. (4) Property is owned through a consolidated joint venture. As of March 31, 2020, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio was 92.6% leased. We define percent leased as the percentage of gross leasable area that is leased, including noncancelable lease agreements that have been signed which have not yet commenced. This metric is used by management to gauge the extent to which our grocery-anchored shopping centers are delivering their total potential rental and other revenues. Details regarding lease expirations (assuming no exercises of tenant renewal options) within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio as of March 31, 2020 were:



Totals



Number

of leases

Leased

GLA

Percent of

leased GLA













Month to month

9



18,456



0.3 % 2020

94



211,258



3.7 % 2021

176



704,957



12.3 % 2022

178



623,979



10.9 % 2023

135



624,239



10.9 % 2024

126



1,157,184



20.1 % 2025

90



926,108



16.1 % 2026

22



221,158



3.9 % 2027

27



192,685



3.4 % 2028

28



354,993



6.2 % 2029

26



182,196



3.2 % 2030 +

20



528,581



9.0 %













Total

931



5,745,794



100.0 % The Company's grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio contained the following anchor tenants as of March 31, 2020: Tenant

GLA

Percent of

total GLA Publix

1,175,430



18.9% Kroger

580,343



9.3% Harris Teeter

273,273



4.4% Wal-Mart

183,211



3.0% BJ's Wholesale Club

108,532



1.7% Food Lion

76,523



1.2% Giant

73,149



1.2% Randall's

61,604



1.0% H.E.B

54,844



0.9% Tom Thumb

43,600



0.7% The Fresh Market

43,321



0.7% Sprouts

29,855



0.5% Aldi

23,622



0.4%









Total

2,727,307



43.9%









The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 will present income statements of New Market Properties, LLC within the Results of Operations section of Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. Second-generation capital expenditures within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio by property for the first quarter 2020 totaled approximately $432,000. Second-generation capital expenditures exclude those expenditures made in our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio (i) to lease space to "first generation" tenants (i.e. leasing capital for existing vacancies and known move-outs at the time of acquisition), (ii) to bring recently acquired properties up to our ownership standards, and (iii) for property redevelopments and repositioning. Office Building Portfolio As of March 31, 2020, our office building portfolio consisted of the following properties: Property Name

Location

GLA

Percent

leased Three Ravinia

Atlanta, GA

814,000



99 % 150 Fayetteville

Raleigh, NC

560,000



91 % Capitol Towers

Charlotte, NC

479,000



100 % CAPTRUST Tower

Raleigh, NC

300,000



100 % Westridge at La Cantera

San Antonio, TX

258,000



100 % Morrocroft Centre

Charlotte, NC

291,000



90 % Armour Yards

Atlanta, GA

187,000



96 % Brookwood Center

Birmingham, AL

169,000



100 % Galleria 75

Atlanta, GA

111,000



97 %





















3,169,000



97 %













The Company's office building portfolio includes the following significant tenants:





Rentable square footage

Percent of

Annual Base Rent

Annual Base

Rent (in

thousands) InterContinental Hotels Group 520,000



14.1 %

$ 12,043

Albemarle 162,000



6.7 %

5,727

CapFinancial 113,000



4.7 %

3,999

USAA 129,000



3.7 %

3,196

Vericast 129,000



3.4 %

2,953



















1,053,000



32.6 %

$ 27,918

The Company defines Annual Base Rent as the current monthly base rent annualized under the respective leases. The Company's leased square footage of its office building portfolio expires according to the following schedule: Office building portfolio







Percent of Year of lease

expiration

Rented square

rented

feet

square feet 2020

95,000



3.1 % 2021

245,000



8.2 % 2022

127,000



4.2 % 2023

128,000



4.2 % 2024

266,000



8.8 % 2025

251,000



8.3 % 2026

266,000



8.8 % 2027

321,000



10.6 % 2028

232,000



7.7 % 2029

57,000



1.9 % 2030+

1,040,000



34.2 %









Total

3,028,000



100.0 % The Company recognized second-generation capital expenditures within its office building portfolio of approximately $101,000 during the first quarter 2020. Second-generation capital expenditures exclude those expenditures made in our office building portfolio (i) to lease space to "first generation" tenants (i.e. leasing capital for existing vacancies and known move-outs at the time of acquisition), (ii) to bring recently acquired properties up to our Class A ownership standards (and which amounts were underwritten into the total investment at the time of acquisition), (iii) to newly leased space which had been vacant for more than one year and (iv) for property re-developments and repositionings. Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures We disclose FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI, each of which meet the definition of a "non-GAAP financial measure", as set forth in Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. As a result we are required to include in this filing a statement of why the Company believes that presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. None of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI should be compared with our reported net income or net loss and considered in addition to cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. FFO, Core FFO and AFFO are not considered measures of liquidity and are not alternatives to measures calculated under GAAP. Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("FFO") FFO is one of the most commonly utilized Non-GAAP measures currently in practice. In its 2002 "White Paper on Funds From Operations," which was restated in 2018, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, standardized the definition of how Net income/loss should be adjusted to arrive at FFO, in the interests of uniformity and comparability. We have adopted the NAREIT definition for computing FFO as a meaningful supplemental gauge of our operating results, and as is most often presented by other REIT industry participants. The NAREIT definition of FFO (and the one reported by the Company) is: Net income/loss, excluding: depreciation and amortization related to real estate;

gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets;

gains and losses from change in control and

impairment writedowns of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. Not all companies necessarily utilize the standardized NAREIT definition of FFO, so caution should be taken in comparing the Company's reported FFO results to those of other companies. The Company's FFO results are comparable to the FFO results of other companies that follow the NAREIT definition of FFO and report these figures on that basis. FFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders. Core Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("Core FFO") The Company makes adjustments to FFO to remove costs incurred and revenues recorded that are singular in nature and outside the normal operations of the Company and portray its primary operational results. The Company calculates Core FFO as: FFO, plus: acquisition and pursuit (dead deal) costs;

Loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees;

losses on debt extinguishments or refinancing costs;

internalization costs;

non-cash dividends on preferred stock;

non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses;

Extraordinary Event - COVID-19 Expense; and Less: earnest money forfeitures by prospective asset purchasers. Core FFO figures reported by us may not be comparable to Core FFO figures reported by other companies. We utilize Core FFO as a supplemental measure of the operating performance of our portfolio of real estate assets. We believe Core FFO is useful to investors as a supplemental gauge of our operating performance and may be useful in comparing our operating performance with other real estate companies. Since our calculation of Core FFO removes costs incurred and revenues recorded that are often singular in nature and outside the normal operations of the Company, we believe it improves comparability to investors in assessing our core operating results across periods. Core FFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders. Adjusted Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("AFFO") AFFO makes further adjustments to Core FFO results in order to arrive at a more refined measure of operating and financial performance. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. The Company calculates AFFO as: Core FFO, plus: non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives;

amortization of loan closing costs;

weather-related property operating losses;

amortization of loan coordination fees paid to the Manager;

depreciation and amortization of non-real estate assets;

net loan fees received;

accrued interest income received;

cash received for purchase option terminations;

deemed dividends on preferred stock redemptions;

non-cash dividends on Series M Preferred Stock; and

amortization of lease inducements; Less: non-cash loan interest income;

cash paid for loan closing costs;

amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities;

amortization of straight line rent adjustments and deferred revenues; and

normally-recurring capital expenditures and capitalized retail direct leasing costs. AFFO figures reported by us may not be comparable to those AFFO figures reported by other companies. We utilize AFFO as another measure of the operating performance of our portfolio of real estate assets. We believe AFFO is useful to investors as a supplemental gauge of our operating performance and may be useful in comparing our operating performance with other real estate companies. Since our calculation of AFFO removes other significant non-cash charges and revenues and other costs which are not representative of our ongoing business operations, we believe it improves comparability to investors in assessing our core operating results across periods. AFFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders. FFO, Core FFO and AFFO are not considered measures of liquidity and are not alternatives to measures calculated under GAAP. Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") We use same store net operating income as an operational metric for our same-store communities, enabling comparisons of those properties' operating results between the current reporting period and the prior year comparative period. We define our population of same-store communities as those that are stabilized and that have been owned for at least 15 full months, as of the end of the first quarter of each year, and exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. We define net operating income as rental and other property revenues, less total property and maintenance expenses, property management fees, real estate taxes, general and administrative expenses, and property insurance. We believe that net operating income is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs because it provides measures of core operations, rather than factoring in depreciation and amortization, financing costs, acquisition costs, and other corporate expenses. Net operating income is a widely utilized measure of comparative operating performance in the REIT industry, but is not a substitute for the most comparable GAAP-compliant measure, net income/loss. About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of March 31, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 123 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States. View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preferred-apartment-communities-inc-reports-results-for-first-quarter-2020-301057049.html SOURCE Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

