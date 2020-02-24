|
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. : Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2019
02/24/2020 | 05:23pm EST
ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("we," "our," the "Company" or "Preferred Apartment Communities") today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Unless otherwise indicated, all per share results are reported based on the basic weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units of the Company's operating partnership ("Class A Units") outstanding. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
Financial Highlights
Our operating results are presented below.
Three months ended December 31,
Years ended December 31,
2019
2018
% change
2019
2018
% change
Revenues (in thousands)
$
124,866
$
106,280
17.5
%
$
470,427
$
397,271
18.4
%
Per share data:
Net income (loss) (1)
$
(0.71)
$
0.06
—
$
(2.73)
$
(1.08)
152.8
%
FFO (2) (A)
$
0.31
$
0.38
(18.4)
%
$
1.37
$
1.41
(2.8)
%
AFFO (2)
$
0.35
$
0.48
(27.1)
%
$
1.02
$
1.33
(23.3)
%
Dividends (3)
$
0.2625
$
0.26
1.0
%
$
1.0475
$
1.02
2.7
%
(A) FFO includes due diligence and pursuit costs related to the internalization of our Manager of approximately $1.8 million and $3.0 million
for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Excluding these costs, our FFO would have been $0.35 and $1.44 for
these periods.
(1) Per weighted average share of Common Stock outstanding for the periods indicated.
(2) FFO and AFFO results are presented per basic weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit in our Operating Partnership outstanding for the periods indicated. See Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders and Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
(3) Per share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding.
Management Quote:
"Our fourth quarter and 2019 full year results reflect consistently solid operating performance across all of our operating platforms, including multifamily same store NOI growth of 4.1% year over year and 5.1% quarter over quarter, all despite the impact to earnings from meaningful one-time expenses incurred for our internalization transaction. As we start 2020, we enjoy a simplified, investor-friendly structure with an optimized platform for future growth, substantial cash savings available for reinvestment, and strengthened alignment of management and shareholder interests. We are very excited for the future, as we continue to execute our proven strategies to drive growth in our core Sunbelt markets and create value in the years ahead," said Joel Murphy, Preferred Apartment Communities' Chief Executive Officer.
- For the fourth quarter 2019, our FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 84.4% and our FFO payout ratio (before the deduction of preferred dividends) to our preferred stockholders was approximately 68.0%. Excluding costs related to the internalization of our Manager, these respective ratios were 75.0% and 65.4%.(A)
- Our AFFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 74.9% for the fourth quarter 2019 and 103.7% for the year ended December 31, 2019. Our AFFO payout ratio (before the deduction of preferred dividends) to our preferred stockholders was approximately 65.4% for the fourth quarter 2019 and 71.2% for the year ended December 31, 2019. (B) We have approximately $25.8 million of accrued but not yet paid interest revenues on our real estate loan investment portfolio.
- For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, our same-store multifamily rental revenues increased approximately 3.8% and our operating expenses increased 2.3%, resulting in an increase in net operating income of approximately 5.1% as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018.(C) For the fourth quarter 2019, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.1%. Our 2019 same-store multifamily portfolio represents approximately 60.2% of our aggregate multifamily units.
- At December 31, 2019, the market value of our common stock was $13.32 per share. A hypothetical investment in our Common Stock in our initial public offering on April 5, 2011, assuming the reinvestment of all dividends and no transaction costs, would have resulted in an average annual return of approximately 15.2% through December 31, 2019.
- As of December 31, 2019, the average age of our multifamily communities was approximately 5.7 years, which is the youngest in the public multifamily REIT industry.
- As of December 31, 2019, approximately 93.2% of our permanent property-level mortgage debt has fixed interest rates and approximately 3.8% has variable interest rates which are capped. We believe we are well protected against potential increases in market interest rates.
- On December 10 and December 17, 2019, we sold our investments in the ML-04 and ML-05 tranches of the Freddie Mac K Program, respectively, for a combined $26.6 million, realizing a combined gain of approximately $1.6 million.
- As of December 31, 2019, our total assets were approximately $4.8 billion compared to approximately $4.4 billion as of December 31, 2018, an increase of approximately $360.0 million, or approximately 8.2%. This growth reflects the acquisition of 13 real estate properties during 2019, partially offset by the sale of our Freddie Mac K program investments in December 2019 and the resulting deconsolidation of the associated VIE mortgage pool assets. Excluding the VIE mortgage pool assets from other participants in the K Program, our total assets grew approximately $624.5 million, or 15.1% since December 31, 2018.
- On October 17, 2019, we obtained a new fixed-rate mortgage on our Five Oaks at Westchase multifamily community of approximately $31.5 million, which matures on November 1, 2031 and bears interest of 3.27% per annum.
- At December 31, 2019, our leverage, as measured by the ratio of our debt to the undepreciated book value of our total assets, was approximately 51.6%.
- On May 24, 2019, we entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell six of our student housing properties to a third party. On June 28, 2019, this agreement was terminated and we recorded revenue from a forfeited earnest money deposit of $1.0 million. A new purchase and sale agreement was entered into for the same six student housing properties plus a real estate loan investment supporting yet another student housing property on July 29, 2019. On December 9, 2019, the agreement was amended to extend the closing date to March 20, 2020 and resulted in another $1.0 million deposit forfeiture by the prospective purchaser.
- On October 11, 2019, we closed on a real estate loan investment of up to $10.9 million in connection with the development of Vintage Horizon West, a 340-unit multifamily community to be located in Orlando, Florida.
(A) We calculate the FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders. We calculate the FFO payout ratio to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and FFO. Since our operations resulted in a net loss from continuing operations for the periods presented, a payout ratio based on net loss is not calculable. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
(B) We calculate the AFFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to AFFO. We calculate the AFFO payout ratio to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and AFFO.
(C) Same store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
Acquisitions of Properties
During the fourth quarter 2019, we acquired the following properties:
Property
Location (MSA)
Units / Leasable
square feet
Office building:
Morrocroft Centre (1)
Charlotte, North Carolina
291,000
LSF
Grocery-anchored shopping centers:
Hanover Shopping Center (1)
Wilmington, North Carolina
305,346
LSF
Berry Town Centre
Orlando, Florida
99,441
LSF
404,787
(1) Property is owned through a consolidated joint venture.
Real Estate Assets
At December 31, 2019, our portfolio of owned real estate assets and potential additions from purchase options we held from our real estate loan investments consisted of:
Owned as of
December 31,
2019
Potential
additions from
real estate loan
investment
portfolio (1) (2)
Potential total
Multifamily communities:
Properties
34
(3)
9
43
Units
10,245
2,643
12,888
Grocery-anchored shopping centers:
Properties
52
(3)
—
52
Gross leasable area (square feet)
6,041,629
—
6,041,629
Student housing properties:
Properties
8
(4)
1
9
Units
2,011
175
2,186
Beds
6,095
543
6,638
Office buildings:
Properties
10
(3)
1
11
Rentable square feet
3,204,000
192,000
3,396,000
(1) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying
properties from our real estate loan investment portfolio.
(2) The Company has terminated various purchase option agreements in exchange for termination fees. These properties
are excluded from the potential additions from our real estate loan investment portfolio.
(3) One multifamily community, two student housing properties, two grocery-anchored shopping centers and two office buildings are owned through
consolidated joint ventures.
(4) Six of our student housing properties were under contract for sale at December 31, 2019.
Subsequent to Quarter End
On January 1, 2020, Joel T. Murphy became Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Murphy will continue as a member of the board, where he has served since May 2019. Mr. Murphy was the CEO of our New Market Properties subsidiary for the last five years until his appointment as our CEO, and since June 2018 has been the chairman of the Company's investment committee. Mr. Murphy succeeded our previous CEO and Chairman of the Board, Daniel M. DuPree, who will remain with us as Executive Chairman of the Board.
On January 31, 2020, we internalized the functions performed by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC (the "Manager") and NMP Advisors, LLC (the "Sub-Manager") by acquiring the entities that own the Manager and the Sub-Manager (such transactions, collectively, the "Internalization") for an aggregate purchase price of $154.0 million, plus up to $25.0 million of additional consideration. Additionally, up to $15.0 million of the $154.0 million purchase price was to be held back and is payable to the sellers less certain losses following final resolution of certain specified matters. Pursuant to the Stock Purchase Agreement entered into on January 31, 2020 the sellers sold all of the outstanding shares of NELL Partners, Inc. ("NELL") and NMA Holdings, Inc., parent companies of the Manager and Sub-Manager, respectively, to us, in exchange for an aggregate of approximately $111.1 million in cash paid at the closing which reflects the satisfaction of certain indebtedness of NELL, the estimated net working capital adjustment, and a hold back of $15.0 million for certain specified matters.
Between January 1, 2020 and February 14, 2020, we issued 65,298 Units under the $1.5 billion series A preferred stock and warrant unit offering, or the $1.5 Billion Unit Offering, and collected net proceeds of approximately $58.8 million after commissions and fees; under the Series A1/M1 Offering, we issued 8,067 shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $7.3 million after commissions and fees; and we issued 469 shares of Series M1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $455,000 after commissions and fees.
On February 3, 2020, the borrower of the Dawson Marketplace real estate loan repaid all amounts due under the loan, including principal of approximately $12.9 million and accrued interest of approximately $2.7 million, the latter of which will be additive to our first quarter 2020 AFFO result.
Same-Store Multifamily Communities Financial Data
The following chart presents same-store operating results for the Company's multifamily communities. We define our population of same-store multifamily communities as those that have achieved occupancy at or above 93% for all three consecutive months within a single quarter (stabilized) before the beginning of the prior year and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of the current year, enabling comparisons of the current year quarterly and annual reporting periods to the prior year comparative periods. The Company excludes the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. For the periods presented, same-store operating results consist of the operating results of the following multifamily communities containing an aggregate 6,172 units:
Aster at Lely Resort
Avenues at Cypress
Avenues at Northpointe
Citi Lakes
Lenox Village
Retreat at Lenox Village
Summit Crossing I
Sorrel
Venue at Lakewood Ranch
Overton Rise
525 Avalon Park
Vineyards
Avenues at Creekside
Retreat at Greystone
City Vista
Citrus Village
Luxe at Lakewood Ranch
Adara at Overland Park
Founders Village
Summit Crossing II
Aldridge at Town Village
Same-store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to net income (loss), as shown in the reconciliations below.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)
Three months ended:
(in thousands)
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
Net (loss) income
$
(1,364)
$
27,199
Add:
Equity stock compensation
301
(1,178)
Depreciation and amortization
47,874
43,926
Interest expense
28,798
26,592
Management fees
8,867
7,445
Insurance, professional fees and other expenses
3,117
978
Loan loss allowance
2,038
(496)
Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees
(3,259)
(2,073)
Less:
Interest revenue on notes receivable
13,553
12,614
Interest revenue on related party notes receivable
1,966
3,306
Miscellaneous revenues
1,000
—
Income from consolidated VIEs
515
135
Gains on sales of real estate and trading investments
1,563
30,744
Gain on land condemnation
207
—
Property net operating income
67,568
55,594
Less:
Non-same-store property revenues
(81,743)
(64,186)
Add:
Non-same-store property operating expenses
29,423
23,097
Same-store net operating income
$
15,248
$
14,505
Multifamily Communities' Same Store Net Operating Income
Three months ended:
(in thousands)
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
$ change
% change
Revenues:
Rental revenues
$
25,648
$
24,718
$
930
3.8
%
Other property revenues
957
886
71
8.0
%
Total revenues
26,605
25,604
1,001
3.9
%
Operating expenses:
Property operating and maintenance
3,393
3,183
210
6.6
%
Payroll
2,126
2,130
(4)
(0.2)
%
Property management fees
1,092
1,025
67
6.5
%
Real estate taxes
3,600
3,708
(108)
(2.9)
%
Other
1,146
1,053
93
8.8
%
Total operating expenses
11,357
11,099
258
2.3
%
Same-store net operating income
$
15,248
$
14,505
$
743
5.1
%
Same-store average physical occupancy
95.1
%
94.8
%
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income (NOI)
Years ended:
(in thousands)
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
Net (loss) income
$
(7,458)
$
44,538
Add:
Equity stock compensation
1,223
1,703
Depreciation and amortization
185,065
171,136
Interest expense
111,964
95,564
Management fees
33,516
27,541
Insurance, professional fees and other expenses
8,005
3,467
Loan loss allowance
2,038
2,533
Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees
(11,764)
(6,656)
Less:
Interest revenue on notes receivable
49,542
50,190
Interest revenue on related party notes receivable
11,946
15,616
Miscellaneous revenues (1)
2,023
—
Income from consolidated VIEs
1,831
320
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(84)
—
Gain on sale of real estate loan investment
747
—
Gains on sales of real estate and trading investments
1,567
69,705
Gain on land condemnation
207
—
Property net operating income
254,810
203,995
Less:
Non-same-store property revenues
(301,625)
(228,525)
Add:
Non-same-store property operating expenses
107,489
82,820
Same-store net operating income
$
60,674
$
58,290
(1) Includes $2.0 million of forfeited earnest money deposits from a prospective property purchaser.
Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income
Years ended:
(in thousands)
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
$ change
% change
Revenues:
Rental revenues
$
101,620
$
98,329
$
3,291
3.3
%
Other property revenues
3,671
3,656
15
0.4
%
Total revenues
105,291
101,985
3,306
3.2
%
Operating expenses:
Property operating and maintenance
13,137
13,222
(85)
(0.6)
%
Payroll
8,352
8,302
50
0.6
%
Property management fees
4,241
4,082
159
3.9
%
Real estate taxes
14,472
13,942
530
3.8
%
Other
4,415
4,147
268
6.5
%
Total operating expenses
44,617
43,695
922
2.1
%
Same-store net operating income
$
60,674
$
58,290
$
2,384
4.1
%
For periods beginning on or after January 1, 2020, the multifamily established communities listed below containing an aggregate 8,694 units will be included in our calculations of same store net operating income. The same store pool for 2020 represents approximately 83% of the total 2019 net operating income from our multifamily portfolio, up from approximately 61% for the 2019 pool.
Aster at Lely Resort
Avenues at Cypress
Avenues at Northpointe
Citi Lakes
Lenox Village
Retreat at Lenox Village
Overton Rise
Sorrel
Venue at Lakewood Ranch
Avenues at Creekside
525 Avalon Park
Vineyards
Citrus Village
Retreat at Greystone
City Vista
Founders' Village
Luxe at Lakewood Ranch
Adara at Overland Park
Summit Crossing I
Summit Crossing II
Aldridge at Town Village
City Park View
Crosstown Walk
Claiborne Crossing
Reserve at Summit Crossing
Colony at Centerpointe
Lux at Sorrel
Green Park
Vestavia Reserve
Capital Markets Activities
On September 27, 2019, our registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-233576) (the "Series A1/M1 Registration Statement") was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Series A1/M1 Registration Statement allows us to offer up to a maximum of 1,000,000 shares of Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock or a combination of both (the "Series A1/M1 Offering"). The stated price per share is $1,000, subject to adjustment under certain conditions. The shares are being offered by our affiliate, Preferred Capital Securities, LLC ("PCS"), on a "reasonable best efforts" basis and we intend to invest substantially all the net proceeds of the Series A1/M1 Offering in connection with the acquisition of multifamily communities, grocery-anchored shopping centers, office buildings, real estate loans and mortgages, other real estate-related investments and general working capital purposes.
During the fourth quarter 2019, we issued and sold an aggregate of 113,989 Units from our offering of up to 1,500,000 Units, with each Unit consisting of one share of Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock and one Warrant to purchase up to 20 shares of Common Stock (the "$1.5 Billion Series A Unit Offering"), resulting in net proceeds of approximately $102.6 million after commissions and other fees.
In addition, during the fourth quarter 2019, we issued 105,900 shares of Common Stock pursuant to the exercise of warrants issued under our Series A Preferred Stock offering, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1.4 million. We also issued approximately 996,000 shares of Common Stock for redemptions of 14,212 shares of our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock and paid out $2.9 million in cash for redemptions of 3,230 shares of our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock.
During the fourth quarter 2019, we issued and sold an aggregate of 14,993 shares of Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock ("mShares"), resulting in net proceeds of approximately $14.5 million after dealer manager fees. During the fourth quarter 2019, we issued and sold an aggregate of 4,736 shares of Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $4.3 million after commissions and other fees.
Dividends
Quarterly Dividends on Common Stock and Class A OP Units
On November 7, 2019, we declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.2625 per share for the fourth quarter 2019. This represents a 1.0% increase in our common stock dividend from our fourth quarter 2018 common stock dividend of $0.26 per share, and an average annual dividend growth rate of 13.0% since June 30, 2011, the first quarter end following our initial public offering in April 2011. The fourth quarter dividend was paid on January 15, 2020 to all stockholders of record on December 13, 2019. In conjunction with the Common Stock dividend, the Company's operating partnership declared a distribution on its Class A Units of $0.2625 per unit for the fourth quarter 2019, which was paid on January 15, 2020 to all Class A Unit holders of record as of December 13, 2019.
Monthly Dividends on Preferred Stock
We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $29.6 million for the fourth quarter 2019 and represent a 6% annual yield. We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $15,000 for the fourth quarter 2019 and also represent a 6% annual yield.We declared dividends totaling approximately $1.6 million on our Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, or mShares, for the fourth quarter 2019. The mShares have a dividend rate that escalates from 5.75% in year one of issuance to 7.50% in year eight and thereafter.
Conference Call and Supplemental Data
We will hold our quarterly conference call on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss our fourth quarter 2019 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial in to the following:
Live Conference Call Details
Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-844-890-1791
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-380-7408
Company: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time)
The live broadcast of our fourth quarter 2019 conference call will be available online, on a listen-only basis, at our website, www.pacapts.com, under "Investors" and then click on the "Upcoming Events" link. A replay of the call will be archived on under the Investors/Audio Archive section.
2020 Guidance:
Net income (loss) per share - We are actively adding properties and real estate loan investments to our real estate portfolio and the specific timing of the closing of acquisitions is difficult to predict. Acquisition activity by its nature can cause material variation in our reported depreciation and amortization expense and interest income. Since net income (loss) per share is calculated net of depreciation and amortization expense, our net income (loss) results can fluctuate, possibly significantly, depending upon the timing of the closing of acquisitions. For this reason, we are unable to reasonably forecast this measure or provide a reconciliation of our projected FFO per share to this measure.
FFO per share - We currently project FFO to be in the range of $1.07 to $1.14 per share for the full year 2020, excluding internalization-related costs.
AFFO and FFO are calculated after deductions for all preferred stock dividends. Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 appear beginning of the attached report, as well as on our website using the following link:
http://investors.pacapts.com/download/4Q19_Earnings_and_Supplemental_Data.pdf
Forward-Looking Statements
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Estimates of future earnings, guidance, goals and performance are, by definition, and certain other statements in this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Data Report may constitute, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, achievements or transactions to be materially different from the results, guidance, goals, performance, achievements or transactions expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that impact such forward-looking statements include, among others, our business and investment strategy; legislative or regulatory actions; the state of the U.S. economy generally or in specific geographic areas; economic trends and economic recoveries; changes in operating costs, including real estate taxes, utilities and insurance costs; our ability to obtain and maintain debt or equity financing; financing and advance rates for our target assets; our leverage level; changes in the values of our assets; the occurrence of natural or man-made disasters; availability of attractive investment opportunities in our target markets; our ability to maintain our qualification as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; availability of quality personnel; our understanding of our competition and market trends in our industry; and interest rates, real estate values, the debt securities markets and the general economy.
Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we assume no liability to update the information in this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Data Report.
We refer you to the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 1, 2019, which discuss various factors that could adversely affect our financial results. Such risk factors and information may be updated or supplemented by our Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC.
Additional Information
The SEC has declared effective the registration statement filed by the Company for each of the offerings to which this communication may relate. Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus, and any prospectus supplements, forming a part of the registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering to which this communication may relate. In particular, you should carefully read the risk factors described in the final prospectus and in any related prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference in the final prospectus and any related prospectus supplement to which this communication may relate. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company or its dealer manager, Preferred Capital Securities, LLC, will arrange to send you a prospectus with respect to the Series A1/M1 Offering upon request by contacting John A. Isakson at (770) 818-4109, 3284 Northside Parkway NW, Suite 150, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.
The final prospectus for the Series A1/M1 Offering, dated October 22, 2019, can be accessed through the following link:
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1481832/000148183219000097/a424b5-2019seriesamshares.htm
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
Years ended
December 31,
(In thousands, except per-share figures)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues:
Rental revenues
$
105,474
$
87,938
$
395,121
$
323,252
Other property revenues
2,873
2,422
11,795
8,213
Interest income on loans and notes receivable
13,553
12,614
49,542
50,190
Interest income from related parties
1,966
3,306
11,946
15,616
Miscellaneous revenues
1,000
—
2,023
—
Total revenues
124,866
106,280
470,427
397,271
Operating expenses:
Property operating and maintenance
14,725
12,260
52,911
44,065
Property salary and benefits
5,848
4,728
20,693
17,766
Property management fees
3,807
3,151
13,981
11,681
Real estate taxes
12,384
11,400
50,298
42,035
General and administrative
2,116
2,205
8,541
8,224
Equity compensation to directors and executives
301
(1,178)
1,223
1,703
Depreciation and amortization
47,874
43,926
185,065
171,136
Asset management and general and administrative expense
fees to related party
8,867
7,445
33,516
27,541
Loan loss allowance
2,038
(496)
2,038
2,533
Insurance, professional fees, and other expenses
5,016
2,000
13,687
7,166
Total operating expenses
102,976
85,441
381,953
333,850
Waived asset management and general and administrative
expense fees
(3,259)
(2,073)
(11,764)
(6,656)
Net operating expenses
99,717
83,368
370,189
327,194
Operating income before gains on sales of real estate and trading investments
25,149
22,912
100,238
70,077
Gains on sales of real estate and trading investments
1,563
30,744
1,567
69,705
Operating income
26,712
53,656
101,805
139,782
Interest expense
28,798
26,592
111,964
95,564
Change in fair value of net assets of consolidated
VIEs from mortgage-backed pools
515
135
1,831
320
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
(84)
—
Gains on sale of real estate loan investment and land condemnation
207
—
954
—
Net (loss) income
(1,364)
27,199
(7,458)
44,538
Consolidated net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
76
(615)
214
(1,071)
Net (loss) income attributable to the Company
(1,288)
26,584
(7,244)
43,467
Dividends declared to preferred stockholders
(31,245)
(23,940)
(113,772)
(86,741)
Earnings attributable to unvested restricted stock
(3)
(3)
(17)
(16)
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
$
(32,536)
$
2,641
$
(121,033)
$
(43,290)
Net (loss) income per share of Common Stock available to
common stockholders:
Basic
$
(0.71)
$
0.06
$
(2.73)
$
(1.08)
Diluted
$
(0.71)
$
0.06
$
(2.73)
$
(1.08)
Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding:
Basic
45,934
41,320
44,265
40,032
Diluted
45,934
42,046
44,265
40,032
Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders and AFFO
to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)
Three months ended December 31,
(In thousands, except per-share figures)
2019
2018
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (See note 1)
$
(32,536)
$
2,641
Add:
Depreciation of real estate assets
38,798
34,309
Depreciation of real estate assets attributable to joint ventures
(172)
—
Amortization of acquired real estate intangible assets and deferred leasing costs
8,588
9,173
Net (loss) income attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2)
(6)
615
Less:
(Gain) on sale of real estate
—
(30,682)
FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders
14,672
16,056
Add:
Loan cost amortization on acquisition term note
97
20
Amortization of loan coordination fees paid to the Manager (See note 3)
507
707
(Insurance recovery in excess of) weather-related property operating losses (See note 4)
—
(237)
Payment of costs related to property refinancing
—
227
Contingent management fees recognized
11
206
Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives
301
(1,178)
Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 5)
1,160
1,234
Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets
488
444
Net loan fees received (See note 6)
109
707
Accrued interest income received (See note 7)
5,436
12,266
Internalization costs (See note 8)
1,844
—
Increase (decrease) in loan loss allowance
1,400
(496)
Non-cash dividends on Preferred Stock
206
17
Amortization of lease inducements (See note 9)
439
426
Cash received in excess of amortization of purchase option termination revenues (See note 10)
49
1,044
Less:
Non-cash loan interest income (See note 6)
(3,686)
(4,611)
Non-cash revenues from mortgage-backed securities
1,474
(135)
Cash paid for loan closing costs
—
(1,073)
Amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles
and straight-line rental revenues (See note 11)
(4,268)
(2,909)
Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 12)
(941)
(901)
Normally recurring capital expenditures and leasing costs (See note 13)
(2,765)
(1,485)
AFFO
$
16,533
$
20,329
Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:
Common Stock dividends
$
12,156
$
10,840
Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)
225
228
Total
$
12,381
$
11,068
Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share
$
0.2625
$
0.26
FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding
$
0.31
$
0.38
AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding
$
0.35
$
0.48
Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (A)
Basic:
Common Stock
45,934
41,320
Class A Units
856
954
Common Stock and Class A Units
46,790
42,274
Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (B)
46,894
43,000
Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 13 and 12 unvested shares
of restricted Common Stock at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
46,457
41,788
Actual Class A Units outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
856
877
Total
47,313
42,665
(A) Units and Unitholders refer to Class A Units in our Operating Partnership (as defined in note 2), or Class A Units, and holders of Class A Units, respectively.
Unitholders include recipients of awards of Class B Units in our Operating Partnership, or Class B Units, for annual service which became vested and earned and
automatically converted to Class A Units. Unitholders also include the entity that contributed the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The Class A Units
collectively represent an approximate 1.83% weighted average non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership for the three-month period ended December 31,
2019.
(B) Since our FFO and AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected above, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average shares of Common Stock
and Class A Units for these periods for purposes of this table, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock equivalents from grants of the Class B Units,
warrants included in units of Series A Preferred Stock issued, as well as annual grants of restricted Common Stock and restricted stock units. The weighted average
shares of Common Stock outstanding presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations are the same for basic and diluted for any period for which we
recorded a net loss available to common stockholders.
See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.
Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders and AFFO
to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)
Years ended December 31,
(In thousands, except per-share figures)
2019
2018
Net loss attributable to common stockholders (See note 1)
$
(121,033)
$
(43,290)
Add:
Depreciation of real estate assets
148,206
124,499
Depreciation of real estate assets attributable to joint ventures
(172)
—
Amortization of acquired real estate intangible assets and deferred leasing costs
34,990
45,136
Net (loss) income attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2)
(144)
1,071
Less:
(Gain) on sale of real estate
—
(69,643)
FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders
61,847
57,773
Add:
Loan cost amortization on acquisition term note
155
83
Amortization of loan coordination fees paid to the Manager (See note 3)
1,940
2,487
Payment of costs related to property refinancing
594
288
Contingent management fees recognized
11
206
(Insurance recovery in excess of) weather-related property operating losses (See note 4)
—
(270)
Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives
1,223
1,703
Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 5)
4,618
4,801
Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets
1,869
1,501
Net loan fees received (See note 6)
783
2,166
Accrued interest income received (See note 7)
10,514
20,676
Internalization costs (See note 8)
2,987
—
Loan loss allowance
1,400
2,533
Non-cash dividends on Preferred Stock
577
755
Amortization of lease inducements (See note 9)
1,734
1,381
Less:
Non-cash loan interest income (See note 6)
(14,431)
(19,337)
Non-cash revenues from mortgage-backed securities
778
(320)
Cash paid for loan closing costs
(37)
(1,489)
Amortization of purchase option termination revenues in excess of cash received (See note 10)
(2,321)
(920)
Amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles
and straight-line rental revenues (See note 11)
(16,643)
(11,956)
Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 12)
(3,762)
(2,666)
Normally recurring capital expenditures and leasing costs (See note 13)
(7,887)
(4,966)
AFFO
45,949
54,429
Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:
Common Stock dividends
46,755
41,129
Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)
908
1,041
Total
47,663
42,170
Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share
$
1.0475
$
1.02
FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding
$
1.37
$
1.41
AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding
$
1.02
$
1.33
Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: (A)
Basic:
44,265
40,032
Common Stock
870
1,040
Class A Units
45,135
41,072
Common Stock and Class A Units
Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (B)
45,772
42,390
Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 13 and 12 unvested shares
of restricted Common Stock at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
46,457
41,788
Actual Class A Units outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
856
877
Total
47,313
42,665
(A) Units and Unitholders refer to Class A Units in our Operating Partnership (as defined in note 2), or Class A Units, and holders of Class A Units, respectively.
Unitholders include recipients of awards of Class B Units in our Operating Partnership, or Class B Units, for annual service which became vested and earned and
automatically converted to Class A Units. Unitholders also include the entity that contributed the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The Class A Units
collectively represent an approximate 1.93% weighted average non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership for the year ended December 31, 2019.
(B) Since our FFO and AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected above, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average shares of Common Stock
and Class A Units for these periods for purposes of this table, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock equivalents from grants of the Class B Units,
warrants included in units of Series A Preferred Stock issued, as well as annual grants of restricted Common Stock and restricted stock units. The weighted average
shares of Common Stock outstanding presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations are the same for basic and diluted for any period for which we
recorded a net loss available to common stockholders.
See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.
Notes to Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
1)
Rental and other property revenues and property operating expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 include activity for the properties acquired during the periods only from their respective dates of acquisition. In addition, the fourth quarter and year ended 2019 includes activity for the properties acquired since December 31, 2018. Rental and other property revenues and expenses for the fourth quarter and year ended 2018 include activity for the acquisitions made during that period only from their respective dates of acquisition.
2)
Non-controlling interests in Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., or our Operating Partnership, consisted of a total of 856,409 Class A Units as of December 31, 2019. Included in this total are 419,228 Class A Units which were granted as partial consideration to the seller in conjunction with the seller's contribution to us on February 29, 2016 of the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The remaining Class A units were awarded primarily to our key executive officers. The Class A Units are apportioned a percentage of our financial results as non-controlling interests. The weighted average ownership percentage of these holders of Class A Units was calculated to be 1.83% and 2.26% for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
3)
We paid loan coordination fees to Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, our Manager, to reflect the administrative effort involved in arranging debt financing for acquired properties. The fees are calculated as 0.6% of the amount of any mortgage indebtedness on newly-acquired properties or refinancing and are amortized over the lives of the respective mortgage loans. This non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of AFFO. At December 31, 2019, aggregate unamortized loan coordination fees were approximately $14.1 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 10.3 years.
4)
We sustained weather related operating losses due to hurricanes (primarily due to Hurricane Harvey at our Stone Creek multifamily community) during the year ended December 31, 2018; these costs are added back to FFO in our calculation of AFFO. Lost rent and other operating costs incurred during the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled approximately $563,000. This number is offset by the receipt from our insurance carrier of approximately $833,000 for recoveries of lost rent, which was recognized in our consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2018.
5)
We incur loan closing costs on our existing mortgage loans, which are secured on a property-by-property basis by each of our acquired real estate assets, and also for occasional amendments to our syndicated revolving line of credit with Key Bank National Association, or our Revolving Line of Credit. Effective April 13, 2018, the maximum borrowing capacity on the Revolving Line of Credit was increased from $150 million to $200 million. These loan closing costs are also amortized over the lives of the respective loans and the Revolving Line of Credit, and this non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of AFFO. Neither we nor the Operating Partnership have any recourse liability in connection with any of the mortgage loans, nor do we have any cross-collateralization arrangements with respect to the assets securing the mortgage loans, other than security interests in 49% of the equity interests of the subsidiaries owning such assets, granted in connection with our Revolving Line of Credit, which provides for full recourse liability. At December 31, 2019, aggregate unamortized loan costs were approximately $25.7 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 9.0 years.
6)
We receive loan origination fees in conjunction with the origination of certain real estate loan investments. These fees are then recognized as revenue over the lives of the applicable loans as adjustments of yield using the effective interest method. The total fees received after the payment of loan origination fees to our Manager are additive adjustments in the calculation of AFFO. Correspondingly, the amortized non-cash income is a deduction in the calculation of AFFO. Over the lives of certain loans, we accrue additional interest amounts that become due to us at the time of repayment of the loan or refinancing of the property, or when the property is sold. This non-cash interest income is subtracted from FFO in our calculation of AFFO. The amount of additional accrued interest becomes an additive adjustment to FFO once received from the borrower (see note 7).
7)
This adjustment reflects the receipt during the periods presented of additional interest income (described in note 6 above) which was earned and accrued prior to those periods presented on various real estate loans.
8)
This adjustment reflects the add-back of due diligence and pursuit costs incurred by the Company related to the internalization of the functions performed by its Manager.
9)
This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of costs incurred to induce tenants to lease space in our office buildings and grocery-anchored shopping centers.
10)
Effective January 1, 2019, we terminated our purchase options on the Sanibel Straits, Newbergh, Wiregrass and Cameron Square multifamily communities and the Solis Kennesaw student housing property; on May 7, 2018, we terminated our purchase options on the Encore, Bishop Street and Hidden River multifamily communities and the Haven46 and Haven Charlotte student housing properties, all of which are (or were) partially supported by real estate loan investments held by us. In exchange, we arranged to receive termination fees aggregating approximately $20.6 million from the developers, which are recorded as revenue over the period beginning on the date of election until the earlier of (i) the maturity of the real estate loan investment and (ii) the sale of the property. The receipt of the cash termination fees are an additive adjustment in our calculation of AFFO and the removal of non-cash revenue from the recognition of the termination fees are a reduction to FFO in our calculation of AFFO; both of these adjustments are presented in a single net number within this line. For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, we had recognized termination fee revenues in excess of cash received, resulting in the negative adjustments shown to FFO in our calculation of AFFO.
11)
This adjustment reflects straight-line rent adjustments and the reversal of the non-cash amortization of below-market and above-market lease intangibles, which were recognized in conjunction with our acquisitions and which are amortized over the estimated average remaining lease terms from the acquisition date for multifamily communities and over the remaining lease terms for grocery-anchored shopping center assets and office buildings. At December 31, 2019, the balance of unamortized below-market lease intangibles was approximately $62.6 million, which will be recognized over a weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 9.2 years.
12)
This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of deferred revenue recorded by us in conjunction with Company-owned lessee-funded tenant improvements in our office buildings.
13)
We deduct from FFO normally recurring capital expenditures that are necessary to maintain our assets' revenue streams in the calculation of AFFO. This adjustment also deducts from FFO capitalized amounts for third party costs during the period to originate or renew leases in our grocery-anchored shopping centers and office buildings. No adjustment is made in the calculation of AFFO for nonrecurring capital expenditures. See Capital Expenditures, Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio, and Office Buildings Portfolio sections for definitions of these terms.
See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per-share par values)
December 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
Assets
Real estate
Land
$
635,757
$
519,300
Building and improvements
3,256,223
2,738,085
Tenant improvements
167,275
128,914
Furniture, fixtures, and equipment
323,381
278,151
Construction in progress
11,893
8,265
Gross real estate
4,394,529
3,672,715
Less: accumulated depreciation
(421,551)
(272,042)
Net real estate
3,972,978
3,400,673
Real estate loan investments, net of deferred fee income and allowance for loan loss
325,790
282,548
Real estate loan investments to related parties, net
23,692
51,663
Total real estate and real estate loan investments, net
4,322,460
3,734,884
Cash and cash equivalents
94,381
38,958
Restricted cash
42,872
48,732
Notes receivable
17,079
14,440
Note receivable and revolving lines of credit due from related parties
24,838
32,867
Accrued interest receivable on real estate loans
25,755
23,340
Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization
154,803
135,961
Deferred loan costs on Revolving Line of Credit, net of amortization
1,286
1,916
Deferred offering costs
2,147
6,468
Tenant lease inducements, net
19,607
20,698
Receivable from sale of mortgage-backed security
—
41,181
Tenant receivables and other assets
65,332
41,567
Variable Interest Entity ("VIE") assets mortgage-backed pool, at fair value
—
269,946
Total assets
$
4,770,560
$
4,410,958
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Mortgage notes payable, net of deferred loan costs and mark-to-market adjustment
$
2,567,022
$
2,299,625
Revolving line of credit
—
57,000
Term note payable, net of deferred loan costs
69,489
—
Real estate loan investment participation obligation
—
5,181
Unearned purchase option termination fees
2,859
2,050
Deferred revenue
39,722
43,484
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
42,191
38,618
Accrued interest payable
8,152
6,711
Dividends and partnership distributions payable
23,519
19,258
Acquired below market lease intangibles, net of amortization
62,611
47,149
Security deposits and other liabilities
20,879
17,611
VIE liabilities from mortgage-backed pool, at fair value
—
264,886
Total liabilities
2,836,444
2,801,573
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Stockholders' equity
Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 3,050 shares authorized; 2,161 and 1,674
shares issued; 2,028 and 1,608 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
20
16
Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized; 5 and no shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
—
—
Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500 shares authorized; 106 and 44 shares
issued; 103 and 44 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
1
—
Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized; no shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 or December 31, 2018
—
—
Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 400,067 shares authorized; 46,443 and 41,776 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
464
418
Additional paid-in capital
1,938,057
1,607,712
Accumulated (deficit) earnings
(7,244)
—
Total stockholders' equity
1,931,298
1,608,146
Non-controlling interest
2,818
1,239
Total equity
1,934,116
1,609,385
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,770,560
$
4,410,958
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Years ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2019
2018
Operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(7,458)
$
44,538
Reconciliation of net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
185,065
171,136
Amortization of above and below market leases
(5,765)
(5,905)
Deferred revenues and fee income amortization
(5,346)
(4,323)
Purchase option termination fee amortization
(9,111)
(8,660)
Non-cash interest income amortization on MBS, net of amortized costs
(928)
(320)
Amortization of market discount on assumed debt and lease incentives
1,997
1,644
Deferred loan cost amortization
6,450
7,108
(Increase) in accrued interest income on real estate loan investments
(5,766)
3,524
Equity compensation to executives and directors
1,223
1,703
Gains on sales of real estate and trading investment
(1,567)
(69,705)
Gain on land condemnation, net of expenses
(207)
—
Cash received for purchase option terminations
3,591
7,740
Loss on extinguishment of debt
84
—
Gain from sale of real estate loan investments, net
(747)
—
Non-cash payment of interest on related party line of credit
(637)
—
Mortgage interest received from consolidated VIEs
18,750
6,049
Mortgage interest paid to other participants of consolidated VIEs
(18,750)
(6,049)
Loan loss allowance
2,038
2,533
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(Increase) in tenant receivables and other assets
(20,565)
(7,631)
(Increase) in tenant lease incentives
(644)
(7,607)
Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,518
2,876
Increase in accrued interest, prepaid rents and other liabilities
2,406
6,730
Net cash provided by operating activities
145,631
145,381
Investing activities:
Investments in real estate loans
(98,418)
(200,806)
Repayments of real estate loans
54,384
250,448
Notes receivable issued
(5,692)
(9,946)
Notes receivable repaid
3,089
12,759
Notes receivable issued and draws on lines of credit by related parties
(40,458)
(51,789)
Repayments of notes receivable and lines of credit by related parties
35,239
41,117
Sale of real estate loan investment
747
—
Origination fees received on real estate loan investments
1,565
4,331
Origination fees paid to Manager on real estate loan investments
(783)
(2,166)
Mortgage principal received from consolidated VIEs
6,570
1,255
Purchases of mortgage-backed securities
(30,841)
(45,927)
Sales of mortgage-backed securities
79,558
—
Acquisition of properties
(619,089)
(1,007,048)
Disposition of properties, net
—
164,838
Receipt of insurance proceeds for capital improvements
746
978
Proceeds from land condemnation
643
—
Equity investment in property development
(100)
—
Additions to real estate assets – improvements
(48,071)
(44,383)
Deposits paid on acquisitions
(146)
4,534
Net cash used in investing activities
(661,057)
(881,805)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from mortgage notes payable
405,430
602,375
Repayments of mortgage notes payable
(176,903)
(121,797)
Payments for deposits and other mortgage loan costs
(8,705)
(12,299)
Proceeds from real estate loan participants
—
5
Payments to real estate loan participants
(5,223)
(10,425)
Proceeds from lines of credit
265,200
550,300
Payments on lines of credit
(322,200)
(535,100)
Proceeds from (repayment of) Term Loans
70,000
(11,000)
Mortgage principal paid to other participants of consolidated VIEs
(6,570)
(1,255)
Proceeds from repurchase agreements
4,857
—
Payments for repurchase agreements
(4,857)
—
Proceeds from sales of Units, net of offering costs and redemptions
501,076
408,644
Proceeds from exercises of warrants
11,659
20,052
Payments for redemptions of preferred stock
(12,124)
(9,367)
Common Stock dividends paid
(45,439)
(39,865)
Preferred stock dividends paid
(110,827)
(84,427)
Distributions to non-controlling interests
(911)
(1,034)
Payments for deferred offering costs
(4,013)
(3,705)
Contributions from non-controlling interests
4,539
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
564,989
751,102
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
49,563
14,678
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
87,690
73,012
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
137,253
$
87,690
Real Estate Loan Investments
The following tables present details pertaining to our portfolio of fixed rate, interest-only real estate loan investments.
Project/Property
Location
Maturity
date
Optional
extension
date
Total loan
commitments
Carrying amount (1) as of
Current /
deferred interest %
per annum
December 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
Multifamily communities:
(in thousands)
Palisades
Northern VA
5/17/2020
5/17/2021
$
17,270
$
17,250
$
17,132
8 / 0 (2)
464 Bishop
Atlanta, GA
N/A
N/A
—
—
12,693
—
Park 35 on Clairmont
Birmingham, AL
N/A
N/A
—
—
21,060
—
Wiregrass
Tampa, FL
5/15/2020
5/15/2023
14,976
14,976
14,136
8.5 / 6.5
Wiregrass Capital
Tampa, FL
5/15/2020
5/15/2023
4,244
4,240
3,891
8.5 / 6.5
Berryessa
San Jose, CA
2/13/2021
2/13/2023
137,616
115,819
95,349
8.5 / 3 (3)
The Anson
Nashville, TN
11/24/2021
11/24/2023
6,240
6,240
—
8.5 / 4.5
The Anson Capital
Nashville, TN
11/24/2021
11/24/2023
5,659
4,440
3,160
8.5 / 4.5
Sanibel Straights
Fort Myers, FL
2/3/2021
2/3/2022
9,416
8,846
8,118
8.5 / 5.5
Sanibel Straights Capital
Fort Myers, FL
2/3/2021
2/3/2022
6,193
5,930
5,442
8.5 / 5.5
Falls at Forsyth
Atlanta, GA
7/11/2020
7/11/2022
22,412
21,513
19,742
8.5 / 5.5
Newbergh
Atlanta, GA
1/31/2021
1/31/2022
11,749
11,699
10,736
8.5 / 5.5
Newbergh Capital
Atlanta, GA
1/31/2021
1/31/2022
6,176
5,653
5,188
8.5 / 5.5
V & Three
Charlotte, NC
8/15/2021
8/15/2022
10,336
10,336
10,335
8.5 / 5
V & Three Capital
Charlotte, NC
8/18/2021
8/18/2022
7,338
6,571
6,030
8.5 / 5
Cameron Square
Alexandria, VA
10/11/2021
10/11/2023
21,340
18,582
17,050
8.5 / 3
Cameron Square Capital
Alexandria, VA
10/11/2021
10/11/2023
8,850
8,235
7,557
8.5 / 3
Southpoint
Fredericksburg, VA
2/28/2022
2/28/2024
7,348
7,348
896
8.5 / 4
Southpoint Capital
Fredericksburg, VA
2/28/2022
2/28/2024
4,962
4,245
3,895
8.5 / 4
E-Town
Jacksonville, FL
6/14/2022
6/14/2023
16,697
14,550
3,886
8.5 / 3.5
Vintage
Destin, FL
3/24/2022
3/24/2024
10,763
8,932
—
8.5 / 4
Hidden River II
Tampa, FL
10/11/2022
10/11/2024
4,462
3,012
—
8.5 / 3.5
Hidden River II Capital
Tampa, FL
10/11/2022
10/11/2024
2,763
2,258
—
8.5 / 3.5
Kennesaw Crossing
Atlanta, GA
9/1/2023
9/1/2024
14,810
7,616
—
8.5 / 5.5
Vintage Horizon West
Orlando, FL
10/11/2022
10/11/2024
10,900
8,275
—
8.5 / 5.5
Student housing properties:
Haven 12
Starkville, MS
11/30/2020
N/A
6,116
6,116
6,116
8.5 / 0
Haven Charlotte (4)
Charlotte, NC
N/A
N/A
—
—
19,462
—
Haven Charlotte Member (4)
Charlotte, NC
N/A
N/A
—
—
8,201
—
Solis Kennesaw
Atlanta, GA
N/A
N/A
—
—
11,343
—
Solis Kennesaw Capital
Atlanta, GA
N/A
N/A
—
—
7,786
—
Solis Kennesaw II
Atlanta, GA
5/5/2022
5/5/2024
13,613
12,489
4,268
8.5 / 4
New Market Properties:
Dawson Marketplace
Atlanta, GA
2/3/2020
N/A
12,857
12,857
12,857
8.5 / 5.0 (5)
Preferred Office Properties:
8West
Atlanta, GA
11/29/2022
11/29/2024
19,193
4,554
—
8.5 / 5
8West construction loan
Atlanta, GA
N/A
N/A
—
—
—
(6)
$
414,299
352,582
336,329
Unamortized loan origination fees
(1,476)
(2,118)
Allowance for loan losses
(1,624)
—
Carrying amount
$
349,482
$
334,211
(1) Carrying amounts presented per loan are amounts drawn, exclusive of deferred fee revenue.
(2) Pursuant to an amendment of the loan agreement, effective January 1, 2019, the loan ceased accruing deferred interest.
(3) Effective January 1, 2019, the deferred interest rate decreased from 6.0% to 3.0%.
(4) The Company assumed the membership interests of the project from the developer in satisfaction of the project indebtedness owed to the Company.
(5) Per the terms of the loan documents, the deferred interest rate reverted to 5.0% from 6.9% per annum effective January 1, 2019.
(6) The 8West construction loan was amended and sold to a third party effective June 30, 2019.
We hold options, but not obligations, to purchase some of the properties which are partially financed by our real estate loan investments. The option purchase prices are negotiated at the time of the loan closing and are to be calculated based upon market cap rates at the time of exercise of the purchase option, less a discount ranging from between zero and 15 basis points, depending on the loan. As of December 31, 2019, potential property acquisitions and units from projects in our real estate loan investment portfolio consisted of:
Total units
upon
Purchase option window
Project/Property
Location
completion (1)
Begin
End
Multifamily communities:
Falls at Forsyth
Atlanta, GA
356
S + 90 days (2)
S + 150 days (2)
V & Three
Charlotte, NC
338
S + 90 days (2)
S + 150 days (2)
The Anson
Nashville, TN
301
S + 90 days (2)
S + 150 days (2)
Southpoint
Fredericksburg, VA
240
S + 90 days (2)
S + 150 days (2)
E-Town
Jacksonville, FL
332
S + 90 days (3)
S + 150 days (3)
Vintage
Destin, FL
282
(4)
(4)
Hidden River II
Tampa, FL
204
S + 90 days (2)
S + 150 days (2)
Vintage Horizon West
Orlando, FL
340
(4)
(4)
Student housing properties:
Solis Kennesaw II
Atlanta, GA
175
(5)
(5)
Office property:
8West
Atlanta, GA
(6)
(6)
(6)
2,568
(1) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties from our
real estate loan investment portfolio. The purchase options held by us on the 464 Bishop, Haven Charlotte, Sanibel Straights,
Wiregrass, Newbergh, Cameron Square and Solis Kennesaw projects were terminated, in exchange for an aggregate $20.6 million
in termination fees from the developers, net of amounts due to third party loan participants.
(2) The option period window begins and ends at the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of a 93% physical
occupancy rate by the underlying property.
(3) The option period window begins on the earlier of June 21, 2024 and the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of a
93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property.
(4) The option period window begins on the later of one year following receipt of final certificate of occupancy or 90 days beyond
the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property and ends 60 days beyond the option period beginning date.
(5) The option period begins on October 1 of the second academic year following project completion and ends on the following
December 31. The developer may elect to expedite the option period to begin December 1, 2020 and end on December 31, 2020.
(6) The project plans are for the construction of a class A office building consisting of approximately 192,000 rentable square feet;
our purchase option window opens 90 days following the achievement of 90% lease commencement and ends on November 30,
2024 (subject to adjustment). Our purchase option is at the to-be-agreed-upon market value. In the event the property is sold to a
third party, we would be due a fee based on a minimum multiple of 1.15 times the total commitment amount of the real estate loan
investment, less the amounts actually paid by the borrower, up to and including payment of accrued interest and repayment of
principal at the time of the sale.
Mortgage Indebtedness
The following table presents certain details regarding our mortgage notes payable:
Principal balance as of
Interest only
through date (1)
Acquisition/
refinancing
date
December 31,
2019
December 31,
2018
Maturity
date
Interest
rate
Basis point
spread over
1 Month
LIBOR
Multifamily communities:
(in thousands)
Summit Crossing
10/31/2017
$
37,651
$
38,349
11/1/2024
3.99
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Summit Crossing II
3/20/2014
13,221
13,357
4/1/2021
4.49
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Vineyards
9/26/2014
33,382
34,039
10/1/2021
3.68
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Avenues at Cypress
2/13/2015
20,704
21,198
9/1/2022
3.43
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Avenues at Northpointe
2/13/2015
26,313
26,899
3/1/2022
3.16
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Venue at Lakewood Ranch
5/21/2015
28,076
28,723
12/1/2022
3.55
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Aster at Lely Resort
6/24/2015
31,094
31,796
7/5/2022
3.84
%
Fixed rate
N/A
CityPark View
6/30/2015
20,089
20,571
7/1/2022
3.27
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Avenues at Creekside
7/31/2015
38,871
39,697
8/1/2024
3.38
%
160
(2)
N/A
Citi Lakes
7/29/2019
41,079
41,582
8/1/2029
3.66
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Stone Creek
6/22/2017
19,800
20,139
7/1/2052
3.22
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Lenox Village Town Center
2/28/2019
38,813
29,274
3/1/2029
4.34
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Retreat at Lenox
12/21/2015
17,114
17,465
1/1/2023
4.04
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Overton Rise
2/1/2016
38,428
39,220
8/1/2026
3.98
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Village at Baldwin Park
12/17/2018
70,607
71,453
1/1/2054
4.16
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Crosstown Walk
1/15/2016
30,246
30,878
2/1/2023
3.90
%
Fixed rate
N/A
525 Avalon Park
6/15/2017
64,519
65,740
7/1/2024
3.98
%
Fixed rate
N/A
City Vista
7/1/2016
33,674
34,387
7/1/2026
3.68
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Sorrel
8/24/2016
31,449
32,137
9/1/2023
3.44
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Citrus Village
3/3/2017
28,796
29,393
6/10/2023
3.65
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Retreat at Greystone
11/21/2017
34,053
34,644
12/1/2024
4.31
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Founders Village
3/31/2017
30,202
30,748
4/1/2027
4.31
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Claiborne Crossing
4/26/2017
25,948
26,381
6/1/2054
2.89
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Luxe at Lakewood Ranch
7/26/2017
37,662
38,378
8/1/2027
3.93
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Adara at Overland Park
9/27/2017
30,624
31,203
4/1/2028
3.90
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Aldridge at Town Village
10/31/2017
36,569
37,222
11/1/2024
4.19
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Reserve at Summit Crossing
9/29/2017
19,276
19,654
10/1/2024
3.87
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
11/21/2017
21,450
21,848
12/1/2024
3.95
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Colony at Centerpointe
12/20/2017
32,120
32,770
10/1/2026
3.68
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Lux at Sorrel
1/9/2018
30,474
31,057
2/1/2030
3.91
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Green Park
2/28/2018
38,525
39,236
3/10/2028
4.09
%
Fixed rate
N/A
The Lodge at Hidden River
9/27/2018
40,903
41,576
10/1/2028
4.32
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Vestavia Reserve
11/9/2018
37,130
37,726
12/1/2030
4.40
%
Fixed rate
N/A
CityPark View South
11/15/2018
23,767
24,140
6/1/2029
4.51
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Artisan at Viera
8/8/2019
39,824
—
9/1/2029
3.93
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Five Oaks at Westchase
10/17/2019
31,448
—
11/1/2031
3.27
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Total multifamily communities
1,173,901
1,112,880
Grocery-anchored shopping centers:
Spring Hill Plaza
9/17/2019
8,167
9,261
10/1/2031
3.72
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Parkway Town Centre
9/17/2019
8,067
6,735
10/1/2031
3.72
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Woodstock Crossing
8/8/2014
2,877
2,935
9/1/2021
4.71
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Deltona Landings
8/16/2019
6,289
6,622
9/1/2029
4.18
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Powder Springs
8/13/2019
7,951
6,987
9/1/2029
3.65
%
Fixed rate
(3)
Kingwood Glen
9/30/2014
—
(4)
11,079
10/1/2019
3.48
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Barclay Crossing
8/16/2019
6,233
6,229
9/1/2029
4.18
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Sweetgrass Corner
9/30/2014
—
(4)
7,555
10/1/2019
3.58
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Parkway Centre
8/16/2019
4,530
4,338
9/1/2029
4.18
%
Fixed rate
N/A
The Market at Salem Cove
10/6/2014
9,075
9,253
11/1/2024
4.21
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Independence Square
8/27/2015
11,455
11,716
9/1/2022
3.93
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Royal Lakes Marketplace
4/12/2019
9,572
9,544
5/1/2029
4.29
%
Fixed rate
N/A
The Overlook at Hamilton Place
12/22/2015
19,509
19,913
1/1/2026
4.19
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Summit Point
10/30/2015
11,494
11,858
11/1/2022
3.57
%
Fixed rate
N/A
East Gate Shopping Center
4/29/2016
5,277
5,431
5/1/2026
3.97
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Fury's Ferry
4/29/2016
6,096
6,273
5/1/2026
3.97
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Rosewood Shopping Center
4/29/2016
4,095
4,214
5/1/2026
3.97
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Southgate Village
4/29/2016
7,279
7,491
5/1/2026
3.97
%
Fixed rate
N/A
The Market at Victory Village
5/16/2016
8,911
9,066
9/11/2024
4.40
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Wade Green Village
4/7/2016
7,655
7,815
5/1/2026
4.00
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Lakeland Plaza
7/15/2016
27,459
28,256
8/1/2026
3.85
%
Fixed rate
N/A
University Palms
8/8/2016
12,421
12,798
9/1/2026
3.45
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Cherokee Plaza
4/12/2019
24,867
24,683
5/1/2027
4.28
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Sandy Plains Exchange
8/8/2016
8,676
8,940
9/1/2026
3.45
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Thompson Bridge Commons
8/8/2016
11,599
11,951
9/1/2026
3.45
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Heritage Station
8/8/2016
8,585
8,845
9/1/2026
3.45
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Oak Park Village
8/8/2016
8,859
9,128
9/1/2026
3.45
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Shoppes of Parkland
8/8/2016
15,702
15,978
9/1/2023
4.67
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Champions Village
10/18/2016
27,400
27,400
11/1/2021
4.70
%
300
(5)
11/1/2021
Castleberry-Southard
4/21/2017
10,959
11,175
5/1/2027
3.99
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Rockbridge Village
6/6/2017
13,597
13,875
7/5/2027
3.73
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Irmo Station
7/26/2017
10,038
10,307
8/1/2030
3.94
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Maynard Crossing
8/25/2017
17,449
17,927
9/1/2032
3.74
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Woodmont Village
9/8/2017
8,320
8,535
10/1/2027
4.13
%
Fixed rate
N/A
West Town Market
9/22/2017
8,503
8,737
10/1/2025
3.65
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Crossroads Market
12/5/2017
18,112
18,584
1/1/2030
3.95
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Anderson Central
3/16/2018
11,539
11,817
4/1/2028
4.32
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Greensboro Village
5/22/2018
8,250
8,452
6/1/2028
4.20
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Governors Towne Square
5/22/2018
10,976
11,245
6/1/2028
4.20
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Conway Plaza
6/29/2018
9,549
9,716
7/5/2028
4.29
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Brawley Commons
7/6/2018
17,963
18,387
8/1/2028
4.36
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Hollymead Town Center
12/21/2018
26,758
27,300
1/1/2029
4.64
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Gayton Crossing
1/17/2019
17,679
—
2/1/2029
4.71
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Free State Shopping Center
5/28/2019
46,391
—
6/1/2029
3.99
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Polo Grounds Mall
6/12/2019
13,227
—
7/1/2034
3.93
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Disston Plaza
6/12/2019
17,905
—
7/1/2034
3.93
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Fairfield Shopping Center
8/16/2019
19,750
—
8/16/2026
3.79
%
205
8/16/22
Berry Town Center
11/14/2019
12,025
—
12/1/2034
3.49%
Fixed rate
N/A
Hanover Shopping Center
12/19/2019
32,000
—
12/19/2026
3.62%
Fixed rate
N/A
Total grocery-anchored shopping centers
621,090
488,351
Student housing properties:
North by Northwest
6/1/2016
31,209
32,004
10/1/2022
4.02
%
Fixed rate
N/A
SoL
10/31/2018
35,656
36,197
11/1/2028
4.71
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Stadium Village
10/27/2017
45,228
46,095
11/1/2024
3.80
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Ursa
12/18/2017
31,400
31,400
1/5/2020
4.78
%
300
1/5/2020
The Tradition
5/10/2018
30,000
30,000
6/6/2021
5.53
%
375
(6)
6/6/2021
Retreat at Orlando
5/31/2018
47,125
47,125
9/1/2025
4.09
%
Fixed rate
9/1/2020
The Bloc
6/27/2018
28,966
28,966
7/9/2021
5.33
%
355
(7)
7/9/2021
Total student housing properties
249,584
251,787
Office buildings:
Brookwood Center
8/29/2016
30,716
31,481
9/10/2031
3.52
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Galleria 75
11/4/2016
5,340
5,540
7/1/2022
4.25
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Three Ravinia
12/30/2016
115,500
115,500
1/1/2042
4.46
%
Fixed rate
1/31/2022
Westridge at La Cantera
11/13/2017
51,834
53,163
12/10/2028
4.10
%
Fixed rate
N/A
Armour Yards
1/29/2018
40,000
40,000
2/1/2028
4.10
%
Fixed rate
2/29/2020
150 Fayetteville
7/31/2018
114,400
114,400
8/10/2028
4.27
%
Fixed rate
9/9/2020
Capitol Towers
12/20/2018
124,814
126,650
1/10/2037
4.60
%
Fixed rate
N/A
CAPTRUST Tower
7/25/2019
82,650
—
8/1/2029
3.61
%
Fixed rate
7/31/2029
Total office buildings
565,254
486,734
Grand total
2,609,829
2,339,752
Less: deferred loan costs
(38,185)
(35,242)
Less: below market debt adjustment
(4,622)
(4,885)
Mortgage notes, net
$
2,567,022
$
2,299,625
Footnotes to Mortgage Notes Table
(1) Following the indicated interest only period (where applicable), monthly payments of accrued interest and principal are based on a 25 to 35-year amortization period through the maturity date.
(2) The mortgage instrument was assumed as part of the sales transaction; the 1 Month LIBOR index is capped at 5.0%, resulting in a cap on the combined rate of 6.6%.
(3) The mortgage has interest-only payment terms for the periods of June 1, 2023 through May 1, 2024 and from June 1, 2028 through May 1, 2029.
(4) The mortgage was repaid in full during the fourth quarter 2019.
(5) The interest rate has a floor of 3.25%.
(6) The interest rate has a floor of 5.35%.
(7) The interest rate has a floor of 5.25%.
Multifamily Communities
As of December 31, 2019, our multifamily community portfolio consisted of the following properties:
Three months ended
December 31, 2019
Property
Location
Number of
units
Average unit
size (sq. ft.)
Average
physical
occupancy
Average
rent per
unit
Same-Store Communities:
Summit Crossing I
Atlanta, GA
345
1,034
94.4
%
$
1,222
Summit Crossing II
Atlanta, GA
140
1,100
95.7
%
$
1,318
Overton Rise
Atlanta, GA
294
1,018
96.1
%
$
1,573
Aldridge at Town Village
Atlanta, GA
300
969
96.1
%
$
1,390
Avenues at Cypress
Houston, TX
240
1,170
93.8
%
$
1,484
Avenues at Northpointe
Houston, TX
280
1,167
96.0
%
$
1,427
Vineyards
Houston, TX
369
1,122
96.1
%
$
1,190
Avenues at Creekside
San Antonio, TX
395
974
94.3
%
$
1,184
Aster at Lely Resort
Naples, FL
308
1,071
93.8
%
$
1,454
Venue at Lakewood Ranch
Sarasota, FL
237
1,001
95.1
%
$
1,585
525 Avalon Park
Orlando, FL
487
1,394
93.6
%
$
1,509
Citi Lakes
Orlando, FL
346
984
95.1
%
$
1,498
Luxe at Lakewood Ranch
Sarasota, FL
280
1,105
94.9
%
$
1,538
Citrus Village
Tampa, FL
296
980
94.8
%
$
1,326
Lenox Village
Nashville, TN
273
906
96.9
%
$
1,314
Regent at Lenox
Nashville, TN
18
1,072
94.4
%
$
1,379
Retreat at Lenox
Nashville, TN
183
773
97.3
%
$
1,227
Retreat at Greystone
Birmingham, AL
312
1,100
95.8
%
$
1,342
City Vista
Pittsburgh, PA
272
1,023
93.9
%
$
1,445
Adara Overland Park
Kansas City, KS
260
1,116
95.3
%
$
1,375
Founders Village
Williamsburg, VA
247
1,070
94.5
%
$
1,435
Sorrel
Jacksonville, FL
290
1,048
95.2
%
$
1,332
Total/Average Same-Store Communities
6,172
95.1
%
CityPark View
Charlotte, NC
284
948
95.3
%
$
1,150
CityPark View South
Charlotte, NC
200
1,005
96.7
%
$
1,279
Stone Creek
Houston, TX
246
852
97.7
%
$
1,137
Crosstown Walk
Tampa, FL
342
1,070
94.5
%
$
1,324
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
Tampa, FL
180
986
95.6
%
$
1,398
Claiborne Crossing
Louisville, KY
242
1,204
95.6
%
$
1,376
The Reserve at Summit Crossing
Atlanta, GA
172
1,002
93.6
%
$
1,372
Colony at Centerpointe
Richmond, VA
255
1,149
95.3
%
$
1,409
Lux at Sorrel
Jacksonville, FL
265
1,025
94.1
%
$
1,422
Green Park
Atlanta, GA
310
985
95.1
%
$
1,483
Lodge at Hidden River
Tampa, FL
300
980
94.3
%
$
1,404
Vestavia Reserve
Birmingham, AL
272
1,113
95.6
%
$
1,556
Artisan at Viera
Melbourne, FL
259
1,070
—
—
Five Oaks at Westchase
Tampa, FL
218
983
—
—
Value-add project:
Village at Baldwin Park
Orlando, FL
528
1,069
95.3
%
$
1,691
Total PAC Non-Same-Store Communities
4,073
Average stabilized physical occupancy
95.1
%
Total multifamily community units
10,245
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 95.1%. We calculate average same-store physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of each year. We exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. We believe "Same Property" information is useful as it allows both management and investors to gauge our management effectiveness via comparisons of financial and operational results between interim and annual periods for those subsets of multifamily communities owned for current and prior comparative periods. For the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, our average stabilized physical occupancy was 95.1%. We calculate average stabilized physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date. For the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, our average economic occupancy was 95.0%. We define average economic occupancy as market rent reduced by vacancy losses, expressed as a percentage. All of our multifamily properties are included in these calculations except for properties which are not yet stabilized (which we define as properties having first achieved 93% physical occupancy for three full months in a quarter), properties which are owned for less than the entire reporting period and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses or are adding additional phases (Artisan at Viera and Five Oaks at Westchase). We also exclude properties which are currently being marketed for sale, of which we had none at December 31, 2019. Average economic occupancy is useful both to management and investors as a gauge of our effectiveness in realizing the full revenue generating potential of our multifamily communities given market rents and occupancy rates.
Student Housing Properties
As of December 31, 2019, our student housing portfolio consisted of the following properties:
Three months ended
December 31, 2019
Property
Location
Number of
units
Number
of beds
Average unit
size (sq. ft.)
Average
physical
occupancy
Average rent
per bed
Student housing properties:
North by Northwest (1)
Tallahassee, FL
219
679
1,250
83.8
%
$
702
SoL (1)
Tempe, AZ
224
639
1,296
99.2
%
$
720
Stadium Village (1, 2)
Atlanta, GA
198
792
1,466
98.8
%
$
721
Ursa (1, 2)
Waco, TX
250
840
1,634
98.0
%
$
604
The Tradition
College Station, TX
427
808
539
97.0
%
$
605
The Retreat at Orlando (1)
Orlando, FL
221
894
2,036
98.7
%
$
769
The Bloc
Lubbock, TX
140
556
1,394
92.4
%
$
515
Haven49 (1)
Charlotte, NC
332
887
1,224
98.2
%
$
751
2,011
6,095
96.1
%
$
680
(1) On May 24, 2019, we entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell six of our student housing properties to a third party. On June 28, 2019, this
agreement was terminated and we recorded revenue from a forfeited earnest money deposit of $1.0 million. A new purchase and sale agreement was entered
into for the same six student housing properties plus a real estate loan investment supporting yet another student housing property on July 29, 2019. On
December 9, 2019, the agreement was amended to extend the closing date to March 20, 2020 and resulted in another $1.0 million deposit forfeiture by the
prospective purchaser.
(2) The Company acquired and owns an approximate 99% equity interest in a joint venture which owns both Stadium Village and Ursa.
Capital Expenditures
We regularly incur capital expenditures related to our owned multifamily communities and student housing properties. Capital expenditures may be nonrecurring and discretionary, as part of a strategic plan intended to increase a property's value and corresponding revenue-generating ability, or may be normally recurring and necessary to maintain the income streams and present value of a property. Certain capital expenditures may be budgeted and reserved for upon acquiring a property as initial expenditures necessary to bring a property up to our standards or to add features or amenities that we believe make the property a compelling value to prospective residents in its individual market. These budgeted nonrecurring capital expenditures in connection with an acquisition are funded from the capital source(s) for the acquisition and are not dependent upon subsequent property operating cash flows for funding.
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, our capital expenditures for multifamily communities consisted of:
Capital Expenditures - Multifamily Communities
Recurring
Non-recurring
Total
(in thousands, except per-unit figures)
Amount
Per Unit
Amount
Per Unit
Amount
Per Unit
Appliances
$
126
$
12.03
$
—
$
—
$
126
$
12.03
Carpets
427
40.99
—
—
427
40.99
Wood / vinyl flooring
36
3.23
93
9.06
129
12.29
Mini blinds and ceiling fans
49
4.81
—
—
49
4.81
Fire safety
—
—
79
7.68
79
7.68
HVAC
75
7.03
6
0.57
81
7.60
Computers, equipment, misc.
5
0.46
74
7.13
79
7.59
Elevators
—
—
137
13.50
137
13.50
Exterior painting
—
—
606
58.97
606
58.97
Leasing office and other common amenities
60
5.67
291
27.69
351
33.36
Major structural projects
—
—
505
48.08
505
48.08
Cabinets and countertop upgrades
—
—
477
46.49
477
46.49
Landscaping and fencing
—
—
370
35.54
370
35.54
Parking lot
107
10.58
254
24.67
361
35.25
Signage and sanitation
—
—
13
1.18
13
1.18
Totals
$
885
$
84.80
$
2,905
$
280.56
$
3,790
$
365.36
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, our capital expenditures for student housing properties consisted of:
Capital Expenditures - Student Housing Properties
Recurring
Non-recurring
Total
(in thousands, except per-bed figures)
Amount
Per Bed
Amount
Per Bed
Amount
Per Bed
Appliances
$
39
$
6.45
$
—
$
—
$
39
$
6.45
Carpets
17
2.52
—
—
17
2.52
Wood / vinyl flooring
—
—
4
0.60
4
0.60
Mini blinds and ceiling fans
4
0.60
—
—
4
0.60
Fire safety
—
—
4
0.37
4
0.37
HVAC
60
9.98
13
1.40
73
11.38
Computers, equipment, misc.
2
0.20
9
1.20
11
1.40
Elevators
—
—
6
1.08
6
1.08
Exterior painting
—
—
—
—
—
—
Leasing office and other common amenities
5
0.88
8
0.67
13
1.55
Major structural projects
—
—
29
1.16
29
1.16
Cabinets and counter top upgrades
—
—
3
0.50
3
0.50
Landscaping and fencing
—
—
15
1.59
15
1.59
Parking lot
—
—
—
—
—
—
Signage and sanitation
—
—
4
0.32
4
0.32
Unit furniture
6
0.64
—
—
6
0.64
Totals
$
133
$
21.27
$
95
$
8.89
$
228
$
30.16
Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio
As of December 31, 2019, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio consisted of the following properties:
Property name
Location
Year built
GLA (1)
Percent
leased
Grocery anchor
tenant
Castleberry-Southard
Atlanta, GA
2006
80,018
98.3
%
Publix
Cherokee Plaza
Atlanta, GA
1958
102,864
100.0
%
Kroger
Governors Towne Square
Atlanta, GA
2004
68,658
95.9
%
Publix
Lakeland Plaza
Atlanta, GA
1990
301,711
95.4
%
Sprouts
Powder Springs
Atlanta, GA
1999
77,853
87.7
%
Publix
Rockbridge Village
Atlanta, GA
2005
102,432
90.6
%
Kroger
Roswell Wieuca Shopping Center
Atlanta, GA
2007
74,370
100.0
%
The Fresh Market
Royal Lakes Marketplace
Atlanta, GA
2008
119,493
95.0
%
Kroger
Sandy Plains Exchange
Atlanta, GA
1997
72,784
98.4
%
Publix
Summit Point
Atlanta, GA
2004
111,970
88.7
%
Publix
Thompson Bridge Commons
Atlanta, GA
2001
92,587
96.4
%
Kroger
Wade Green Village
Atlanta, GA
1993
74,978
88.7
%
Publix
Woodmont Village
Atlanta, GA
2002
85,639
98.6
%
Kroger
Woodstock Crossing
Atlanta, GA
1994
66,122
100.0
%
Kroger
East Gate Shopping Center
Augusta, GA
1995
75,716
92.2
%
Publix
Fury's Ferry
Augusta, GA
1996
70,458
98.0
%
Publix
Parkway Centre
Columbus, GA
1999
53,088
97.7
%
Publix
Greensboro Village
Nashville, TN
2005
70,203
91.9
%
Publix
Spring Hill Plaza
Nashville, TN
2005
61,570
100.0
%
Publix
Parkway Town Centre
Nashville, TN
2005
65,587
100.0
%
Publix
The Market at Salem Cove
Nashville, TN
2010
62,356
100.0
%
Publix
The Market at Victory Village
Nashville, TN
2007
71,300
100.0
%
Publix
The Overlook at Hamilton Place
Chattanooga, TN
1992
213,095
100.0
%
The Fresh Market
Shoppes of Parkland
Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL
2000
145,720
100.0
%
BJ's Wholesale Club
Polo Grounds Mall
West Palm Beach, FL
1966
130,285
98.9
%
Publix
Crossroads Market
Naples, FL
1993
126,895
100.0
%
Publix
Neapolitan Way
Naples, FL
1985
137,580
91.8
%
Publix
Berry Town Center
Orlando, FL
2003
99,441
85.6
%
Publix
Conway Plaza
Orlando, FL
1966
117,705
83.4
%
Publix
Deltona Landings
Orlando, FL
1999
59,966
100.0
%
Publix
University Palms
Orlando, FL
1993
99,172
100.0
%
Publix
Disston Plaza
Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL
1954
129,150
96.6
%
Publix
Barclay Crossing
Tampa, FL
1998
54,958
100.0
%
Publix
Champions Village
Houston, TX
1973
383,346
78.0
%
Randalls
Kingwood Glen
Houston, TX
1998
103,397
97.1
%
Kroger
Independence Square
Dallas, TX
1977
140,218
87.2
%
Tom Thumb
Oak Park Village
San Antonio, TX
1970
64,855
100.0
%
H.E.B.
Sweetgrass Corner
Charleston, SC
1999
89,124
29.1
%
(2)
Irmo Station
Columbia, SC
1980
99,384
96.4
%
Kroger
Rosewood Shopping Center
Columbia, SC
2002
36,887
93.5
%
Publix
Anderson Central
Greenville Spartanburg, SC
1999
223,211
96.8
%
Walmart
Fairview Market
Greenville Spartanburg, SC
1998
46,303
93.1
%
Aldi
Brawley Commons
Charlotte, NC
1997
122,028
100.0
%
Publix
West Town Market
Charlotte, NC
2004
67,883
100.0
%
Harris Teeter
Heritage Station
Raleigh, NC
2004
72,946
100.0
%
Harris Teeter
Maynard Crossing
Raleigh, NC
1996
122,781
94.6
%
Harris Teeter
Hanover Center (4)
Wilmington, NC
1954
305,346
100.0
%
Harris Teeter
Southgate Village
Birmingham, AL
1988
75,092
96.8
%
Publix
Hollymead Town Center
Charlottesville, VA
2005
158,807
90.8
%
Harris Teeter
Gayton Crossing
Richmond, VA
1983
158,316
(3)
84.4
%
Kroger
Fairfield Shopping Center (4)
Virginia Beach, VA
1985
231,829
85.3
%
Food Lion
Free State Shopping Center
Washington, DC
1970
264,152
97.7
%
Giant
Grand total/weighted average
6,041,629
93.2
%
(1)
Gross leasable area, or GLA, represents the total amount of property square footage that can be leased to tenants.
(2)
Bi-Lo (the former anchor tenant) had extended their term through April 30, 2019 and had no further right or option to extend their lease.
(3)
The GLA figure shown excludes the GLA of the Kroger store, which is owned by others.
(4)
Property is owned through a consolidated joint venture.
As of December 31, 2019, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio was 93.2% leased. We define percent leased as the percentage of gross leasable area that is leased, including noncancelable lease agreements that have been signed which have not yet commenced. This metric is used by management to gauge the extent to which our grocery-anchored shopping centers are delivering their total potential rental and other revenues.
Details regarding lease expirations (assuming no exercises of tenant renewal options) within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio as of December 31, 2019 were:
Totals
Number
of leases
Leased
GLA
Percent of
leased GLA
Month to month
9
37,826
0.7
%
2020
125
385,241
6.9
%
2021
173
685,469
12.2
%
2022
173
601,057
10.7
%
2023
132
616,227
11.0
%
2024
124
1,157,454
20.6
%
2025
70
777,600
13.9
%
2026
17
172,282
3.1
%
2027
26
189,485
3.4
%
2028
27
352,816
6.3
%
2029
26
183,451
3.3
%
2030 +
18
456,824
7.9
%
Total
920
5,615,732
100.0
%
The Company's grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio contained the following anchor tenants as of December 31, 2019:
Tenant
GLA
Percent of
total GLA
Publix
1,175,430
19.5%
Kroger
518,194
8.6%
Harris Teeter
273,273
4.5%
Wal-Mart
183,211
3.0%
BJ's Wholesale Club
108,532
1.8%
Giant
73,149
1.2%
Randall's
61,604
1.0%
H.E.B
54,844
0.9%
Tom Thumb
43,600
0.7%
The Fresh Market
43,321
0.7%
Food Lion
38,538
0.6%
Sprouts
29,855
0.5%
Aldi
23,622
0.4%
Total
2,627,173
43.4%
The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 will present income statements of New Market Properties, LLC within the Results of Operations section of Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
Second-generation capital expenditures within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio by property for the fourth quarter 2019 totaled approximately $528,000. Second-generation capital expenditures exclude those expenditures made in our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio (i) to lease space to "first generation" tenants (i.e. leasing capital for existing vacancies and known move-outs at the time of acquisition), (ii) to bring recently acquired properties up to our ownership standards, and (iii) for property redevelopments and repositioning.
Office Building Portfolio
As of December 31, 2019, our office building portfolio consisted of the following properties:
Property Name
Location
GLA
Percent
leased
Three Ravinia
Atlanta, GA
814,000
98
%
150 Fayetteville
Raleigh, NC
560,000
91
%
Capitol Towers
Charlotte, NC
479,000
99
%
Westridge at La Cantera
San Antonio, TX
258,000
100
%
CAPTRUST Tower
Raleigh, NC
300,000
97
%
Morrocroft Centre
Charlotte, NC
291,000
89
%
Armour Yards
Atlanta, GA
187,000
(1)
96
%
Brookwood Center
Birmingham, AL
169,000
100
%
Galleria 75
Atlanta, GA
111,000
96
%
3,169,000
96
%
(1) GLA for Armour Yards excludes 35,000 square feet for 251 Armour, which is under
redevelopment.
The Company's office building portfolio includes the following significant tenants:
Rentable square
footage
Percent of
Annual Base
Rent
Annual Base
Rent (in
thousands)
InterContinental Hotels Group
520,000
14.3
%
$
12,043
Albemarle
162,000
6.8
%
5,706
CapFinancial
113,000
4.7
%
3,983
United Services Automobile Association
129,000
3.7
%
3,118
Harland Clarke Corporation
129,000
3.4
%
2,881
1,053,000
32.9
%
$
27,731
The Company defines Annual Base Rent as the current monthly base rent annualized under the respective leases.
The Company's leased square footage of its office building portfolio expires according to the following schedule:
Office building portfolio
Percent of
Year of lease
expiration
Rented square
rented
feet
square feet
2020
111,000
3.7
%
2021
263,000
8.8
%
2022
127,000
4.2
%
2023
124,000
4.1
%
2024
266,000
8.8
%
2025
251,000
8.3
%
2026
266,000
8.8
%
2027
319,000
10.6
%
2028
213,000
7.1
%
2029
57,000
1.9
%
2030+
1,015,000
33.7
%
Total
3,012,000
100.0
%
The Company recognized second-generation capital expenditures within its office building portfolio of approximately $1.2 million during the fourth quarter 2019. Second-generation capital expenditures exclude those expenditures made in our office building portfolio (i) to lease space to "first generation" tenants (i.e. leasing capital for existing vacancies and known move-outs at the time of acquisition), (ii) to bring recently acquired properties up to our Class A ownership standards (and which amounts were underwritten into the total investment at the time of acquisition), (iii) to newly leased space which had been vacant for more than one year and (iv) for property re-developments and repositionings.
Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures
We disclose FFO, AFFO and NOI, each of which meet the definition of a "non-GAAP financial measure", as set forth in Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. As a result we are required to include in this filing a statement of why the Company believes that presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. None of FFO, AFFO and NOI should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further FFO, AFFO and NOI should be compared with our reported net income or net loss and considered in addition to cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. FFO and AFFO are not considered measures of liquidity and are not alternatives to measures calculated under GAAP.
Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("FFO")
FFO is one of the most commonly utilized Non-GAAP measures currently in practice. In its 2002 "White Paper on Funds From Operations," which was restated in 2018, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, standardized the definition of how Net income/loss should be adjusted to arrive at FFO, in the interests of uniformity and comparability. We have adopted the NAREIT definition for computing FFO as a meaningful supplemental gauge of our operating results, and as is most often presented by other REIT industry participants.
The NAREIT definition of FFO (and the one reported by the Company) is:
Net income/loss, excluding:
- depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
- gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets;
- gains and losses from change in control and
- impairment writedowns of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.
Not all companies necessarily utilize the standardized NAREIT definition of FFO, so caution should be taken in comparing the Company's reported FFO results to those of other companies. The Company's FFO results are comparable to the FFO results of other companies that follow the NAREIT definition of FFO and report these figures on that basis. FFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders.
Adjusted Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders ("AFFO")
AFFO makes further adjustments to FFO results in order to arrive at a more refined measure of operating and financial performance. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. The Company calculates AFFO as:
FFO, plus:
- non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives;
- amortization of loan closing costs;
- losses on debt extinguishments or refinancing costs;
- weather-related property operating losses;
- amortization of loan coordination fees paid to the Manager;
- depreciation and amortization of non-real estate assets;
- net loan fees received;
- accrued interest income received;
- internalization costs;
- allowances for loan loss reserves;
- cash received for purchase option terminations;
- deemed dividends on preferred stock redemptions;
- non-cash dividends on Series M Preferred Stock; and
- amortization of lease inducements;
Less:
- non-cash loan interest income;
- cash paid for loan closing costs;
- amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities;
- amortization of straight line rent adjustments and deferred revenues; and
- normally-recurring capital expenditures and capitalized retail direct leasing costs.
AFFO figures reported by us may not be comparable to those AFFO figures reported by other companies. We utilize AFFO as another measure of the operating performance of our portfolio of real estate assets. We believe AFFO is useful to investors as a supplemental gauge of our operating performance and may be useful in comparing our operating performance with other real estate companies. Since our calculation of AFFO removes other significant non-cash charges and revenues and other costs which are not representative of our ongoing business operations, we believe it improves comparability to investors in assessing our core operating results across periods. AFFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders. FFO and AFFO are not considered measures of liquidity and are not alternatives to measures calculated under GAAP.
Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income ("NOI")
We use same store net operating income as an operational metric for our same-store communities, enabling comparisons of those properties' operating results between the current reporting period and the prior year comparative period. We define our population of same-store communities as those that are stabilized and that have been owned for at least 15 full months, as of the end of the first quarter of each year, and exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. We define net operating income as rental and other property revenues, less total property and maintenance expenses, property management fees, real estate taxes, general and administrative expenses, and property insurance. We believe that net operating income is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs because it provides measures of core operations, rather than factoring in depreciation and amortization, financing costs, acquisition costs, and other corporate expenses. Net operating income is a widely utilized measure of comparative operating performance in the REIT industry, but is not a substitute for the most comparable GAAP-compliant measure, net income/loss.
About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned or was invested in 123 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preferred-apartment-communities-inc-reports-results-for-fourth-quarter-and-year-ended-2019-301010211.html
SOURCE Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
© PRNewswire 2020
|
|Latest news on PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUN
|
|05:25p
|PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
|
AQ
|05:23p
|PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC : Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Ye..
|
PR
|02/20
|PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC : Announces First Quarter 2020 Common Stock..
|
PR
|02/03
|PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC : Other Events, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
|
AQ
|02/03
|PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC : Announces Internalization Transaction
|
PR
|01/29
|PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC : Announces Acquisition of a Grocery-Anchor..
|
PR
|01/28
|PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC : Announces Estimated Income Tax Treatment ..
|
PR
|01/27
|PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Year..
|
PR
|2019
|PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC : Announces Acquisition of a "Class A" Offi..
|
PR
|2019
|PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC : Announces Acquisition of a Grocery-Anchor..
|
PR
|