Preferred Bank : Latest Insider Ownership

02/14/2020 | 11:17pm EST

Form 4

Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities

FRB OMB Number: 7100-0091

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act 1934

FDIC OMB Number: 3064-0030

OCC OMB Number: 1557-0106

Filing Information

No longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.

Issuer Name

Ticker or Trading Symbol

Date of Earliest Transaction Required to be Reported

If Amendment, Date of Original Filing

Preferred Bank

PFBC

2020-02-14 00:00:00.0

Filer Information

Name of

Street Address

City

State

ZIP Code

Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer

Reporting

Person

Clark Hsu

601 S. Figueroa Street 48th Fl

Los Angeles

CA

90017

Director

Description:

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Title of Security

Transaction

Deemed

Transaction

V

Amount of Securities

Price of

Amount of Securities

Ownership Form

Nature of Indirect Beneficial

Date

Execution Date

Code

Acquired or Disposed of

Securities

Beneficially Owned

Ownership

Acquired or

Following Reported

Disposed of

Transactions

Common Stock

2020-02-

null

2,500 Shares (D)

$62.54

102850 Shares

Direct

14

00:00:00.0

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Title of

Conversion or

Transaction

Deemed

Transaction

V

Number of

Date

Expiration

Title of

Amount of

Price of

Number of

Ownership

Nature of

Derivative

Exercise

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative

Exercisable

Date

Underlying

Underlying

Derivative

Derivative

Form of

Indirect

Security

Price of

Date

Securities

Securities

Securities

Security

Securities

Derivative

Beneficial

Derivative

Acquired or

Beneficially

Securities

Ownership

Security

Disposed of

Owned Following

Reported

Transactions

There are no Derivative Securities

Explanation of Responses

* Signed by: ______________________________Edward Czajka Date: 2020-02-14 00:00:00.0

The agencies are collecting the information on Forms 3, 4, and 5 pursuant to 15 USC 78l, to assist investors in making investment decisions. The burden estimate for providing the required information on Forms 3, 4, and 5 ranges from 0.5 to 1.0 hour for each form. Comments on the accuracy of this burden estimate and suggestions for reducing this burden may be addressed to PRA Clearance Officer, Legal Division, FDIC, 550 17 St. NW, Washington, DC 20429 (for State nonmember banks); Cindy Ayouch, Division of Research and Statistics, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th & C St., NW, Mailstop 41, Washington, DC 20551 (for State member banks); or Jessie Dunaway, Clearance Officer, Legislative and Regulatory Activities Division, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, 250 E Street, SW, Mailstop 8-4, Washington, DC 20219 (for National banks); or Marilyn Burton, Senior Paralegal (Regulations), Chief Counsel, Regulations & Legislation, Office of Thrift Supervision, 1700 G Street, NW, 5/M3, Washington, DC 20552 (for OTS regulated savings institutions). The agencies may not conduct or sponsor, and a respondent is not required to respond to, an information collection unless it displays a currently valid Office of Management and Budget (OMB) control number.

* Intentional misstatements or omission of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Exhibit Information

There is no Power of Attorney information

There is no Other information

Disclaimer

Preferred Bank published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 04:16:00 UTC
