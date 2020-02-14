Preferred Bank : Latest Insider Ownership

Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities
FRB OMB Number: 7100-0091
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act 1934
FDIC OMB Number: 3064-0030
OCC OMB Number: 1557-0106
Filing Information
No longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
Issuer Name
Ticker or Trading Symbol
Date of Earliest Transaction Required to be Reported
If Amendment, Date of Original Filing
Preferred Bank
PFBC
2020-02-14 00:00:00.0
Filer Information
Name of
Street Address
City
State
ZIP Code
Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer
Reporting
Person
Clark Hsu
601 S. Figueroa Street 48th Fl
Los Angeles
CA
90017
Director
Description:
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
Title of Security
Transaction
Deemed
Transaction
V
Amount of Securities
Price of
Amount of Securities
Ownership Form
Nature of Indirect Beneficial
Date
Execution Date
Code
Acquired or Disposed of
Securities
Beneficially Owned
Ownership
Acquired or
Following Reported
Disposed of
Transactions
Common Stock
2020-02-
null
2,500 Shares (D)
$62.54
102850 Shares
Direct
14
00:00:00.0
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
Title of
Conversion or
Transaction
Deemed
Transaction
V
Number of
Date
Expiration
Title of
Amount of
Price of
Number of
Ownership
Nature of
Derivative
Exercise
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative
Exercisable
Date
Underlying
Underlying
Derivative
Derivative
Form of
Indirect
Security
Price of
Date
Securities
Securities
Securities
Security
Securities
Derivative
Beneficial
Derivative
Acquired or
Beneficially
Securities
Ownership
Security
Disposed of
Owned Following
Reported
Transactions
There are no Derivative Securities
Explanation of Responses
* Signed by: ______________________________Edward Czajka Date: 2020-02-14 00:00:00.0
