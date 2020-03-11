Preferred Bank : Latest Insider Ownership

|
|
Form 4
|
|
Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities
|
|
|
FRB OMB Number: 7100-0091
|
|
|
|
|
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act 1934
|
|
|
FDIC OMB Number: 3064-0030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OCC OMB Number: 1557-0106
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Filing Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuer Name
|
|
Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
Date of Earliest Transaction Required to be Reported
|
If Amendment, Date of Original Filing
|
|
|
Preferred Bank
|
|
PFBC
|
2020-03-11 00:00:00.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Filer Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of Reporting
|
|
Street Address
|
|
|
City
|
|
State
|
ZIP Code
|
Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer
|
|
|
|
Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Edward Czajka
|
601 S. Figueroa Street 48th Fl
|
|
|
Los Angeles
|
|
CA
|
90017
|
Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description: EVP and CFO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
Title of Security
|
Transaction Date
|
Deemed
|
Transaction Code
|
V
|
Amount of Securities
|
Price of
|
Amount of Securities
|
Ownership Form
|
Nature of Indirect Beneficial
|
|
|
Execution Date
|
|
|
Acquired or Disposed of
|
Securities
|
Beneficially Owned Following
|
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired or
|
Reported Transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed of
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
2020-03-11
|
|
P
|
|
100 Shares (A)
|
$40.65
|
23438 Shares
|
Direct
|
|
|
00:00:00.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
Title of Derivative
|
Conversion or
|
Transaction
|
Deemed
|
Transaction
|
V
|
Number of Derivative
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
Title of
|
Amount of
|
Price of
|
Number of Derivative
|
Ownership
|
Nature of
|
|
|
Security
|
Exercise Price of
|
Date
|
Execution Date
|
Code
|
|
Securities Acquired
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
Underlying
|
Underlying
|
Derivative
|
Securities Beneficially
|
Form of
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
or Disposed of
|
|
|
Securities
|
Securities
|
Security
|
Owned Following
|
Derivative
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported Transactions
|
Securities
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
There are no Derivative Securities
Explanation of Responses
* Signed by: ______________________________Li Yu Date: 2020-03-11 00:00:00.0
The agencies are collecting the information on Forms 3, 4, and 5 pursuant to 15 USC 78l, to assist investors in making investment decisions. The burden estimate for providing the required information on Forms 3, 4, and 5 ranges from
0.5 to 1.0 hour for each form. Comments on the accuracy of this burden estimate and suggestions for reducing this burden may be addressed to PRA Clearance Officer, Legal Division, FDIC, 550 17 St. NW, Washington, DC 20429 (for State nonmember banks); Cindy Ayouch, Division of Research and Statistics, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th & C St., NW, Mailstop 41, Washington, DC 20551 (for State member banks); or Jessie Dunaway, Clearance Officer, Legislative and Regulatory Activities Division, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, 250 E Street, SW, Mailstop 8-4, Washington, DC 20219 (for National banks); or Marilyn Burton, Senior Paralegal (Regulations), Chief Counsel, Regulations & Legislation, Office of Thrift Supervision, 1700 G Street, NW, 5/M3, Washington, DC 20552 (for OTS regulated savings institutions). The agencies may not conduct or sponsor, and a respondent is not required to respond to, an information collection unless it displays a currently valid Office of Management and Budget (OMB) control number.
* Intentional misstatements or omission of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Exhibit Information
There is no Power of Attorney information
There is no Other information