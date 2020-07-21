Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), an independent commercial bank, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $15.3 million or $1.03 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020. This is down from net income of $20.0 million or $1.31 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019 and also down from net income of $16.2 million or $1.08 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020. The primary reason for the decrease compared to both periods is the provision for credit losses, which totaled $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 and compared to $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. The higher provision for this quarter is primarily due to the ongoing uncertainty of the impact of the economic shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “I am pleased to report second quarter net income of $15.3 million or $1.03 per diluted share. Given the economic backdrop, the Bank recorded an outsized provision for credit losses of $7.5 million, or nearly five times the $1.6 million provision recorded in the same period last year. In spite of that, we achieved an ROA of 1.26% and an ROE of 12.65%. This is evidence of Preferred Bank’s earnings power and I believe positions us well in this economic environment.
“We’ll be receiving approximately $1.94 million of fee income on originations of $74.8 million of Paycheck Protection Program or “PPP” loans and these fees will be accreted into income over the life of the loans which will either be when forgiveness is granted or, if forgiveness is not granted, over an approximate 2 year period. The origination of PPP loans has increased total loans for the quarter but has had a negative impact on the net interest margin due to the contractual rate of 1%. It has also affected return on assets and our capital ratios, although not as significantly.
“This quarter deposits grew at a very strong pace of $263.8 million and loans grew by $70.3 million, inclusive of PPP. The outpacing of deposit growth relative to loan growth has also negatively affected the net interest margin.
“The Bank’s net interest margin contracted 13 basis points from the first quarter to 3.57% for the second quarter. An interest reversal from downgrading of certain loans to nonaccrual status also contributed to the decrease. Between quarters, our loan yield decreased 47 basis points and deposit costs decreased 43 basis points. Going forward, we expect deposit costs to continue to improve through the maturity and repricing of TCD’s.
“Loan modification activity has moderated considerably toward the end of the quarter. Until recently, we have been granting three months of deferment only. At June 30, 2020, there were $467.1 million in loans under some type of payment deferment. Although many loans are now returning to normal payment schedule, some loans (notably hospitality industry) may require further deferment.
“Due to the uncertainty surrounding the economy, we continue to record elevated credit loss provisions. This quarter we set aside $7.5 million compared to $5.3 million last quarter. We will continue to build up our reserves based upon developments taking place regarding the economy, our loan portfolio and the pandemic.
“As of June 30, 2020, Preferred Bank became a $5 billion Bank, a milestone for our staff and the Board of Directors. The large deposit increase has enhanced liquidity at the expense of reducing our ROA and capital ratios. Regardless, our operating metrics and profitability profile remain very favorable.”
Results of Operations
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $42.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. This is slightly above the $41.8 million recorded in the second quarter of 2019 and the $41.8 million recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The increase over both periods is due to loan growth as well as declining deposit costs. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.57% for the second quarter of 2020, a 50 basis point decrease from the 4.07% achieved in the second quarter of 2019 and a 13 basis point decrease from the 3.70% posted in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease to 3.57% this quarter was due to a number of factors which included a $521,000 interest reversal on loans placed into nonaccrual status during the quarter. In addition, the growth in loans was far outpaced by deposit growth which essentially de-levers the balance sheet during the quarter, adding to the margin compression.
Noninterest Income. For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income was $1,430,000 compared with $1,985,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,672,000 for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease from the second quarter of 2019 was due mainly to letter of credit fee income which decreased by $329,000. The decrease from the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $113,000 loss on sale of securities.
Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $14.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. This represents an increase of $449,000 from the same quarter last year and a decrease of $850,000 from the first quarter of 2020. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $616,000 over the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of $807,000 from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease from the prior quarter is mostly to a decrease in payroll taxes and bonus expense. The increase over the prior year is due mainly to reduced loan origination volume in the current period as capitalized loan origination salary expense was lower off of lower volume. Occupancy expense totaled $1.3 million for the quarter and was flat compared to the same period last year and was down $100,000 from the first quarter of 2020. Professional services expense was $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 and was relatively flat compared to the $1.1 million recorded in the same quarter of 2019 and the $1.0 million recorded in the first quarter of 2020. Other expenses were $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, flat compared to the same period last year but up by $132,000 over the first quarter of 2020. This was due to an increase in FDIC insurance premiums.
Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $6.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.7% and a slight increase from the ETR of 29.5% for the same quarter last year but flat compared to the 29.7% recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.
Balance Sheet Summary Total gross loans at June 30, 2020 were $3.96 billion, an increase of $238.7 million or 6.4% over the total of $3.72 billion as of December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased to $4.35 billion, an increase of $366.9 million or 9.2% over the $3.98 billion as of December 31, 2019. Total assets eclipsed $5 billion to end at $5.004 billion, an increase of $376.0 million or 8.1% over the total of $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2019.
Below is a breakdown of the Bank’s loan portfolio by segment as of June 30, 2020:
Category
Loan Count
Total Balance (000's)
% of Loan Balance
Average LTV
Average DCR
Cash Secured
84
$
35,474
0.89%
N/A
N/A
Commercial
1,706
1,133,758
28.60%
N/A
N/A
International
122
23,065
0.58%
N/A
N/A
Construction - 1-4 Residential
58
187,083
4.72%
48.4%
N/A
Construction - Commercial
42
217,730
5.49%
52.4%
N/A
Real Estate - 1-4 Residential
155
233,420
5.89%
53.3%
1.70
Real Estate - Industrial
100
246,349
6.22%
49.0%
1.98
Real Estate - Multifamily
61
235,106
5.93%
55.9%
1.36
Real Estate - Office
74
353,895
8.93%
52.3%
1.41
Real Estate - Retail
129
433,950
10.95%
56.8%
1.38
Real Estate - Special Purpose
76
511,330
12.90%
50.6%
1.75
Real Estate - Vacant Land
4
7,801
0.20%
36.8%
N/A
SBA
210
73,524
1.85%
N/A
N/A
Consumer
6
1,557
0.04%
42.4%
N/A
Residential Mortgage
403
269,606
6.80%
59.8%
% (DTI)
Total
3,230
$
3,963,647
100.00%
Asset Quality As of June 30, 2020, nonaccrual loans totaled $26.4 million, up from the $2.1 million reported as of March 31, 2020 and also up over the $2.1 million reported at December 31, 2019. Total net recoveries for the second quarter of 2020 were $132,000 compared to $0 in the first quarter of 2020 and compared to $315,000 for the second quarter of 2019.
COVID – 19 Relief Modifications Below is a breakdown of loans at June 30, 2020 that are in some form of payment deferment by segment:
Loan Type
# Loans Modified
Interest Deferral (000's)
Principal Deferral (000's)
Full Payment Deferral (000's)
Total $ Modified (000's)
% of Total Loan Type
Weighted Average Loan to Value
C&I
97
$
16,546
$
7,736
$
15,236
$
39,518
3.4%
-
Office
3
$
17,700
$
10,996
$
-
$
28,696
8.1%
52.3%
Industrial
13
-
9,820
19,675
29,495
12.0%
49.0%
Retail
22
32,391
17,259
38,668
88,319
20.4%
56.8%
Multi-Family
3
-
-
17,593
17,593
7.5%
55.9%
1-4R
9
-
-
6,624
6,624
2.8%
53.3%
Restaurant
3
-
-
6,149
6,149
79.6%
46.3%
Special Purpose / Hotel
15
23,707
27,471
121,353
172,531
55.6%
54.5%
Special Purpose / Other
10
2,438
17,118
31,677
51,232
25.5%
44.7%
Construction / AD
0
-
-
-
-
0.0%
-
Total CRE and Construction / AD
78
$
76,235
$
82,665
$
241,739
$
400,640
16.5%
-
Mortgage
34
-
-
26,935
26,935
10.0%
58.6%
Grand Total
209
$
92,782
$
90,401
$
283,910
$
467,093
11.8%
-
At June 30, 2020, total dollar amount of loans in deferral were equal to 11.78% of the Bank’s loan portfolio. Approximately 85% are deferred from 2-4 months and the remaining 15% are 6 month deferrals. Of the total modifications, 20% are for the deferral of interest only and 19% are for principal deferral only. There are approximately $4 million of requested modifications that are currently in process.
Allowance for Credit Losses
Due primarily to the ongoing partial economic shutdown and uncertainty regarding future economic activity, the provision for credit losses continues to be elevated at $7.5 million for this quarter. This compares to the $5.3 million provision recorded in the first quarter of 2020 and is well ahead of the $1.6 million recorded in this quarter last year. In the first quarter of 2020, the Bank implemented the CECL methodology under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 326, in which the allowance for credit losses now reflects expected credit losses over the life of loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, and incorporates macroeconomic forecasts as well as historical loss rates. Between the adoption of CECL in the first quarter, and the heightened provisions for credit losses to-date this year, the Bank’s allowance coverage ratio has increased from 0.94% of total loans as of December 31, 2019 to a coverage ratio now totaling 1.41% of total loans.
Capitalization As of June 30, 2020, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.87%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.39% and the total capital ratio was 13.80%. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.32%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.57% and the total risk based capital ratio was 13.70%.
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
For the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
49,813
$
51,564
$
52,844
Investment securities
2,320
3,979
4,707
Fed funds sold
32
124
271
Total interest income
52,165
55,667
57,822
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing demand
1,462
3,368
4,819
Savings
17
14
13
Time certificates
6,973
8,963
9,612
FHLB borrowings
-
-
7
Subordinated debit
1,531
1,531
1,530
Total interest expense
9,983
13,876
15,981
Net interest income
42,182
41,791
41,841
Provision for credit losses
7,500
5,300
1,600
Net interest income after provision for
credit losses
34,682
36,491
40,241
Noninterest income:
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts
339
405
418
Letters of credit fee income
742
848
1,071
BOLI income
95
94
92
Net gain (loss) on called and sale of investment securities
(113
)
-
-
Other income
367
325
404
Total noninterest income
1,430
1,672
1,985
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
10,095
10,902
9,479
Net occupancy expense
1,296
1,396
1,270
Business development and promotion expense
114
151
187
Professional services
1,006
1,014
1,090
Office supplies and equipment expense
459
489
497
Net loss (gain) on sale of other real estate owned and expense
2
1
(45
)
Other
1,363
1,231
1,407
Total noninterest expense
14,335
15,184
13,885
Income before provision for income taxes
21,777
22,979
28,341
Income tax expense
6,468
6,825
8,362
Net income
$
15,309
$
16,154
$
19,979
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities
(49
)
(51
)
(158
)
Net income available to common shareholders
$
15,260
$
16,103
$
19,821
Income per share available to common shareholders
Basic
$
1.03
$
1.08
$
1.31
Diluted
$
1.03
$
1.08
$
1.31
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
14,879,383
14,870,715
15,171,399
Diluted
14,879,383
14,870,715
15,171,399
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.30
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2020
2019
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
630,683
$
498,645
$
304,121
Fed funds sold
25,500
37,000
47,000
Cash and cash equivalents
656,183
535,645
351,121
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
6,922
7,310
7,702
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
270,667
240,640
238,589
Loans
3,963,647
3,724,922
3,585,686
Less allowance for credit losses
(55,762
)
(34,830
)
(33,811
)
Amortized deferred loan fees, net
(5,097
)
(3,028
)
(1,401
)
Loans, net
3,902,788
3,687,064
3,550,474
Customers' liability on acceptances
6,112
7,379
8,074
Bank furniture and fixtures, net
11,833
12,236
12,757
Bank-owned life insurance
9,699
9,571
9,443
Accrued interest receivable
20,554
14,961
15,510
Investment in affordable housing
49,658
53,142
41,136
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
15,000
13,101
13,101
Deferred tax assets
21,671
19,560
17,804
Income tax receivable
9,525
3,368
3,585
Operating lease right-of-use assets
16,656
17,103
17,616
Other assets
7,189
7,401
7,513
Total assets
$
5,004,457
$
4,628,481
$
4,294,425
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
934,764
$
835,790
$
718,611
Interest-bearing deposits:
1,594,682
1,328,863
1,279,104
Savings
27,737
23,784
20,927
Time certificates of $250,000 or more
970,649
976,727
839,203
Other time certificates
822,404
818,130
819,163
Total deposits
4,350,236
3,983,294
3,677,008
Acceptances outstanding
6,112
7,379
8,074
Subordinated debt issuance
99,273
99,211
99,149
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership
17,536
24,149
15,186
Operating lease liabilities
19,589
20,497
21,416
Accrued interest payable
1,815
3,324
5,753
Other liabilities
21,167
20,612
16,397
Total liabilities
4,515,728
4,158,466
3,842,983
Shareholders' equity
488,729
470,015
451,442
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,004,457
$
4,628,481
$
4,294,425
Book value per common share
$
32.73
$
31.47
$
29.50
Number of common shares outstanding
14,933,648
14,933,768
15,300,577
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
For the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:
Interest income
$
52,165
$
55,667
$
55,483
$
57,959
$
57,822
Interest expense
9,983
13,876
15,074
16,482
15,981
Interest income before provision for credit losses
42,182
41,791
40,409
41,477
41,841
Provision for credit losses
7,500
5,300
450
900
1,600
Noninterest income
1,430
1,672
1,883
1,737
1,985
Noninterest expense
14,335
15,184
13,770
13,898
13,885
Income tax expense
6,468
6,825
8,456
8,383
8,362
Net income
$
15,309
$
16,154
$
19,616
$
20,033
$
19,979
Earnings per share
Basic
$
1.03
$
1.08
$
1.31
$
1.32
$
1.31
Diluted
$
1.03
$
1.08
$
1.31
$
1.32
$
1.31
Ratios for the period:
Return on average assets
1.26
%
1.40
%
1.74
%
1.81
%
1.89
%
Return on beginning equity
13.00
%
13.82
%
16.95
%
17.61
%
18.54
%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)
3.57
%
3.70
%
3.67
%
3.84
%
4.07
%
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.18
%
1.31
%
1.22
%
1.25
%
1.31
%
Efficiency ratio
32.87
%
34.93
%
32.56
%
32.16
%
31.68
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
-0.01
%
0.00
%
-0.01
%
0.05
%
-0.04
%
Ratios as of period end:
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.87
%
10.05
%
10.32
%
10.27
%
10.50
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.39
%
10.80
%
10.57
%
10.40
%
10.53
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.39
%
10.80
%
10.57
%
10.40
%
10.53
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.80
%
14.26
%
13.70
%
13.53
%
13.74
%
Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period
1.41
%
1.24
%
0.94
%
0.93
%
0.94
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases
211.08
%
2263.66
%
1631.42
%
895.30
%
981.65
%
Average balances:
Total securities
$
250,134
$
247,689
$
248,904
$
249,060
$
241,664
Total loans *
$
3,921,694
$
3,717,212
$
3,614,621
$
3,534,283
$
3,450,583
Total earning assets
$
4,768,537
$
4,548,512
$
4,381,206
$
4,298,523
$
4,134,320
Total assets
$
4,868,356
$
4,651,955
$
4,482,210
$
4,395,357
$
4,235,612
Total time certificate of deposits
$
1,757,531
$
1,765,816
$
1,756,480
$
1,650,965
$
1,627,953
Total interest bearing deposits
$
3,399,924
$
3,244,711
$
3,050,318
$
3,051,007
$
2,924,526
Total deposits
$
4,220,197
$
4,010,629
$
3,849,825
$
3,772,097
$
3,625,021
Total interest bearing liabilities
$
3,499,178
$
3,343,933
$
3,149,511
$
3,150,167
$
3,024,452
Total equity
$
486,931
$
475,409
$
463,849
$
460,451
$
445,101
*Incudes loans held for sale
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
656,183
$
484,869
$
535,645
$
465,189
$
351,121
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
6,922
7,077
7,310
7,545
7,702
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
270,667
235,097
240,640
242,655
238,589
Loans and Leases:
Real estate - Single and multi-family residential
739,689
721,006
686,906
642,824
646,830
Real estate - Land
7,801
7,818
7,838
7,950
9,330
Real estate - Commercial
1,545,524
1,494,694
1,504,594
1,533,566
1,419,224
Real estate - For sale housing construction
187,082
177,364
173,951
179,651
171,584
Real estate - Other construction
217,730
223,385
218,562
216,812
212,988
Commercial and industrial, trade finance and other
1,265,821
1,269,058
1,133,071
1,090,647
1,125,730
Gross loans
3,963,647
3,893,325
3,724,922
3,671,450
3,585,686
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(55,762
)
(48,130
)
(34,830
)
(34,281
)
(33,811
)
Net deferred loan fees
(5,097
)
(3,084
)
(3,028
)
(2,518
)
(1,401
)
Net loans, excluding loans held for sale
$
3,902,788
$
3,842,111
$
3,687,064
$
3,634,651
$
3,550,474
Loans held for sale
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
2,999
$
-
Net loans and leases
$
3,902,788
$
3,842,111
$
3,687,064
$
3,637,650
$
3,550,474
Investment in affordable housing
49,658
51,400
53,142
39,780
41,136
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
15,000
13,101
13,101
13,101
13,101
Other assets
103,239
93,979
91,579
89,564
92,302
Total assets
$
5,004,457
$
4,727,634
$
4,628,481
$
4,495,484
$
4,294,425
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand
$
934,764
$
753,750
$
835,790
$
774,869
$
718,611
Interest-bearing demand
1,594,682
1,503,618
1,328,863
1,435,144
1,279,104
Savings
27,737
23,035
23,784
21,985
20,927
Time certificates of $250,000 or more
970,649
1,030,282
976,727
849,574
839,203
Other time certificates
822,404
775,792
818,130
787,392
819,163
Total deposits
$
4,350,236
$
4,086,477
$
3,983,294
$
3,868,964
$
3,677,008
Acceptances outstanding
$
6,112
$
6,507
$
7,379
$
7,333
$
8,074
Subordinated debt issuance
99,273
99,242
99,211
99,180
99,149
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership
17,536
21,195
24,149
12,904
15,186
Other liabilities
42,571
40,428
44,433
48,023
43,566
Total liabilities
$
4,515,728
$
4,253,849
$
4,158,466
$
4,036,404
$
3,842,983
Equity:
Net common stock, no par value
$
212,187
$
210,091
$
210,998
$
215,123
$
224,314
Retained earnings
271,923
261,095
255,050
239,914
224,401
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,619
2,599
3,967
4,043
2,727
Total shareholders' equity
$
488,729
$
473,785
$
470,015
$
459,080
$
451,442
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,004,457
$
4,727,634
$
4,628,481
$
4,495,484
$
4,294,425
PREFERRED BANK
QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELD AND RATES
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Three months ended March 31,
Three months ended June 30,
2020
2020
2019
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income or
Yield/
Average
Income or
Yield/
Average
Income or
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1,2)
$
3,921,694
$
49,813
5.11
%
$
3,717,212
$
51,564
5.58
%
$
3,450,583
$
52,844
6.14
%
Investment securities (3)
250,134
2,098
3.37
%
247,689
2,127
3.45
%
241,664
2,276
3.78
%
Federal funds sold
24,324
31
0.52
%
30,153
124
1.66
%
40,067
271
2.71
%
Other earning assets
572,385
318
0.22
%
553,458
1,946
1.41
%
402,006
2,543
2.54
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,768,537
52,260
4.41
%
4,548,512
55,761
4.93
%
4,134,320
57,934
5.62
%
Deferred loan fees, net
(3,182
)
(3,079
)
(1,253
)
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(48,247
)
(42,800
)
(32,257
)
Noninterest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
8,274
6,334
6,361
Bank furniture and fixtures
11,993
12,269
11,607
Right of use assets
16,768
17,006
17,547
Other assets
114,213
113,713
99,287
Total assets
$
4,868,356
$
4,651,955
$
4,235,612
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand and savings
1,642,393
$
1,479
0.36
%
1,478,895
$
3,382
0.92
%
$
1,296,573
$
4,832
1.49
%
TCD $250K or more
945,043
3,624
1.54
%
969,343
4,852
2.01
%
834,092
4,914
2.36
%
Other time certificates
812,488
3,349
1.66
%
796,473
4,111
2.08
%
793,861
4,698
2.37
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,399,924
8,452
1.00
%
3,244,711
12,345
1.53
%
2,924,526
14,444
1.98
%
Subordinated debt
99,254
1,531
6.20
%
99,222
1,531
6.21
%
99,118
1,530
6.19
%
Long-term debt
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
808
7
3.66
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,499,178
9,983
1.15
%
3,343,933
13,876
1.67
%
3,024,452
15,981
2.12
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
820,273
765,918
700,495
Lease Liability
19,841
20,314
21,474
Other liabilities
42,133
46,381
44,090
Total liabilities
4,381,425
4,176,546
3,790,511
Shareholders’ equity
486,931
475,409
445,101
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
4,868,356
$
4,651,955
$
4,235,612
Net interest income
$
42,277
$
41,885
$
41,953
Net interest spread
3.26
%
3.26
%
3.50
%
Net interest margin
3.57
%
3.70
%
4.07
%
Cost of Deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
820,273
765,918
700,495
Interest bearing deposits
3,399,924
8,452
1.00
%
3,244,711
12,345
1.53
%
2,924,526
14,444
1.98
%
Total Deposits
4,220,197
8,452
0.81
%
4,010,629
12,345
1.24
%
3,625,021
14,444
1.60
%
(1)
Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2)
Net loan fee income of $542,000 and $541,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)
Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
PREFERRED BANK
YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELD AND RATES
(Unaudited)
Six months ended June 30,
2020
2019
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income or
Yield/
Average
Income or
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1,2)
$
3,819,453
$
101,377
5.34
%
$
3,389,136
$
103,304
6.15
%
Investment securities (3)
248,912
4,225
3.41
%
215,818
4,190
3.92
%
Federal funds sold
27,238
156
1.15
%
42,720
577
2.72
%
Other earning assets
562,921
2,263
0.81
%
436,906
5,405
2.49
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,658,524
108,021
4.66
%
4,084,580
113,476
5.60
%
Deferred loan fees, net
(3,131
)
(1,721
)
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(45,523
)
(31,776
)
Noninterest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
7,304
5,923
Bank furniture and fixtures
12,131
10,201
Right of use assets
16,887
11,852
Other assets
113,964
110,456
Total assets
$
4,760,156
$
4,189,515
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand/ savings
1,560,644
$
4,861
0.63
%
1,324,550
$
9,587
1.46
%
TCD $250K or more
957,193
8,476
1.78
%
787,522
8,872
2.27
%
Other time certificates
804,481
7,460
1.86
%
787,354
8,988
2.30
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,322,318
20,797
1.26
%
2,899,426
27,447
1.91
%
Subordinated debt
99,238
3,062
6.20
%
99,108
3,062
6.23
%
Long-term debt
-
-
0.00
%
1,052
19
3.71
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,421,556
23,859
1.40
%
2,999,586
30,528
2.05
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
793,095
691,266
Lease Liability
20,077
14,546
Other liabilities
44,258
47,452
Total liabilities
4,278,986
3,752,850
Shareholders’ equity
481,170
436,665
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
4,760,156
$
4,189,515
Net interest income
$
84,162
$
82,948
Net interest spread
3.26
%
3.55
%
Net interest margin
3.63
%
4.10
%
Cost of Deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
793,095
691,266
Interest bearing deposits
3,322,318
20,797
1.26
%
2,899,426
27,447
1.91
%
Total Deposits
4,115,413
20,797
1.02
%
3,590,692
27,447
1.54
%
(1)
Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2)
Net loan fee income of $1.2 million and $973,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)
Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
Allowance For Credit Losses History
Six Months Ended
Year ended
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
34,830
$
31,065
Charge-Offs
Commercial & Industrial
61
526
Mini-perm Real Estate
-
101
Total Charge-Offs
61
627
Recoveries
Commercial & Industrial
-
527
Mini-perm Real Estate
193
415
Total Recoveries
193
942
Net Recoveries
(132
)
(315
)
Provision for Credit Losses:
CECL Cumulative Effect Adjustment
8,000
-
Current Provision
12,800
3,450
Balance at End of Period
$
55,762
$
34,830
Average Loans Held for Investment
$
3,818,424
$
3,482,218
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period
$
3,963,647
$
3,724,922
Net Recoveries to Average Loans
-0.01%
-0.01%
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period