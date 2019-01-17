Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly and Annual Earnings
0
01/17/2019 | 04:36pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), an independent commercial bank, today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $18.7 million or $1.22 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares favorably to net income of $7.7 million or $0.52 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2017 and to net income of $18.3 million or $1.20 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter of 2017 was negatively impacted by a charge to the Bank’s deferred tax asset of $6.7 million due to the passage of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act in December of 2017. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $71.0 million or $4.64 per diluted share compared to net income of $43.4 million or $2.96 per diluted share for 2017. Again, the year 2017 was negatively impacted by the deferred tax asset charge.
Highlights from the fourth quarter of 2018:
Return on Assets
1.82%
Return on Beginning Equity
18.50%
Linked quarter deposit growth
3.44%
Linked quarter loan growth
1.77%
Efficiency ratio
29.84%
Net interest margin
4.13%
Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “For the fourth quarter, Preferred Bank’s net income was $18.7 million or $1.22 per diluted share. We ended the year 2018 with net income of $71.0 million or $4.64 per diluted share which represented increases of 63.6% and 56.7% over 2017, respectively.”
Fourth quarter net income included the following extraordinary items:
We sold the OREO property in Las Vegas for a net gain of $2.04 million.
We made a sizeable provision for loan loss of $5,550,000. The increase is mostly related to our New York nonperforming loan relationship.
Through bankruptcy proceedings, we acquired the title to the above-mentioned New York multi-family properties on January 16, 2019. As these properties had not been properly managed and stabilized, together with a recent New York condo market headwind, the appraisal value came in much less than the previous valuation. Therefore, in December we recorded a charge-off on these loans to reflect the lower valuation, less estimated selling costs. These loans were transferred to OREO on January 16, 2019.
During the quarter, we continued to experience elevated pay-off activity as evidenced by the slightly lower growth rate in loans. Loan growth for the quarter was $58 million or 1.77% and for the year total loans grew by $392 million or 13.34%.
Deposits increased by $121 million or 3.44% on a linked quarter basis and for the year, total deposits grew by $377 million or 11.55%.
During the fourth quarter, the net interest margin (“NIM”) improved to 4.13%, a 9 basis point improvement over the third quarter of 2018. Likewise, the Bank’s efficiency ratio also improved to 29.8%. Our return on equity (“ROE”) and our efficiency ratio are among the top of our peer group, both locally and nationwide.
We are approaching 2019 with extreme caution. There are a great diversity of forecasts with regard to a potential recession, a credit cycle, a trade war, interest rates and overall economic growth. Our focus will be to keep our business model uncomplicated, maintain a low efficiency ratio and keep our margin healthy.”
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses was $41.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares favorably to the $34.6 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 and to the $39.2 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018. The comparisons to both prior periods is favorable due to both loan growth and higher loan rates partially offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin was 4.13% for the fourth quarter of 2018, a 9 basis point increase over the 4.04% achieved in the third quarter of 2018 and a 27 basis point increase from the 3.86% posted in the fourth quarter of 2017. The margin has benefitted greatly from the last few Fed rate hikes. With 78% of the loan portfolio tied to the Prime rate, and with the sizeable cash position, the margin expanded even in the face of higher deposit costs.
Noninterest Income. For the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest income was $4,405,000 compared with $1,215,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,676,000 for the third quarter of 2018. The increase over both periods is primarily due to the aforementioned gain on sale of OREO which was $2.04 million. In addition to that, the Bank received a legal fee recovery of $610,000 on a recession-era loan. Service charges on deposits were $290,000, an increase over the prior quarter but down from the fourth quarter of 2017. Letter of credit fees were $956,000 for the fourth quarter, a decrease from the $1,091,000 recorded in the third quarter of 2018 but up significantly over the $627,000 posted in the same quarter last year.
Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.9 million over the fourth quarter of 2017 and an increase of $100,000 from the $13.6 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.66 million over the $7.0 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 and down slightly compared to the $8.7 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018. The increase over the prior year is due mainly to staffing increases as well as an increase in bonus expense, commensurate with our higher profitability. Occupancy expense totaled $1.3 million for the quarter and was fairly even with the prior quarter and was up slightly over the same period last year. Professional services expense was $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1.2 million for the same quarter of 2017 and $1.3 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018. The increase over the prior quarter and the prior year is due primarily to higher legal fees. Other expenses were $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2018.
Income Taxes
The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.9% and an increase from the ETR of 28.0% for the third quarter of 2018 but down significantly from the 65.7% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017. The fourth quarter of 2017 included a special charge to the Bank’s deferred tax asset of $6.7 million in connection with the passage of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act in December 2017. Aside from that charge, the Bank’s ETR would have been approximately 35.7% for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total gross loans and leases (both held for sale and held for investment) at December 31, 2018 were $3.33 billion, an increase of $58.0 million or 1.8% over the total of $3.28 billion as of September 30, 2018. Total deposits increased by $120.9 over the $3.52 billion as of September 30, 2018. Total assets reached $4.22 billion as of December 31, 2018, an increase of $139.3 million or 3.4% over the total of $4.08 billion as of September 30, 2018. For the year, total loans increased by $392.3 million of 13.3%, total deposits grew by $377.0 million or 11.6% and total assets grew by $445.6 million or 11.8%.
Asset Quality
As of December 31, 2018, nonaccrual loans totaled $44.8 million, up from the total of $6.5 million as of December 31, 2017 and down from the $50.4 million as of September 30, 2018. The increase over year end 2017 is due to the addition of the aforementioned New York loans. On January 16, 2019, the New York multi-family loans totaling $36.9 million were moved into OREO status.
Total net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $6.5 million compared to net recoveries of $314,000 in the third quarter of 2018 and compared to net charge-offs of $334,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017. The Bank recorded a provision for loan loss of $5.55 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and compared to $1.88 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan loss at December 31, 2018 was $31.1 million or 0.93% of total loans compared to $29.9 million or 1.02% of total loans at December 31, 2017.
As of December 31, 2018 total classified loans stood at $46.2 million compared to $52.0 million as of September 30, 2018 and $9.0 million as of December 31, 2017. Upon the transfer of the N.Y. loans to OREO, the Bank’s total classified loans will drop back down to $9.3 million, comparable to year-end 2017 levels.
Capitalization
As of December 31, 2018, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.11%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.38% and the total capital ratio was 13.72%. As of December 31, 2017, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.52%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.07% and the total risk based capital ratio was 13.83%.
Financial Tables to Follow
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2018
2018
2017
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
49,027
$
46,130
$
38,456
Investment securities
4,892
3,734
3,198
Fed funds sold
454
528
347
Total interest income
54,373
50,392
42,001
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing demand
4,258
3,911
2,229
Savings
13
15
17
Time certificates
7,117
5,684
3,641
Fed funds purchased
0
-
0
FHLB borrowings
12
14
21
Subordinated debit
1,531
1,531
1,531
Total interest expense
12,931
11,155
7,439
Net interest income
41,442
39,237
34,562
Provision for loan losses
5,550
1,880
1,500
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
35,892
37,357
33,062
Noninterest income:
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts
290
240
312
Letters of credit fee income
956
1,091
627
BOLI income
91
91
89
Net gain on sale of other real estate owned
2,038
-
-
Net gain on called and sale of investment securities
-
-
4
Other income
1,030
254
183
Total noninterest income
4,405
1,676
1,215
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
8,640
8,666
6,981
Net occupancy expense
1,326
1,340
1,289
Business development and promotion expense
282
203
204
Professional services
1,485
1,337
1,227
Office supplies and equipment expense
373
349
344
Other real estate owned related expense
181
221
169
Other
1,396
1,468
1,562
Total noninterest expense
13,683
13,584
11,776
Income before provision for income taxes
26,614
25,449
22,501
Income tax expense
7,960
7,126
14,775
Net income
$
18,654
$
18,323
$
7,726
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities
(313
)
(312
)
(89
)
Net income available to common shareholders
$
18,341
$
18,011
$
7,637
Income per share available to common shareholders
Basic
$
1.22
$
1.20
$
0.52
Diluted
$
1.22
$
1.20
$
0.52
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
15,064,578
15,063,685
14,710,680
Diluted
15,064,578
15,063,685
14,751,056
Dividends per share
$
0.30
$
0.25
$
0.22
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2018
2017
%
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
178,420
$
144,678
23.3
%
Investment securities
14,877
11,792
26.2
%
Fed funds sold
1,868
1,130
65.3
%
Total interest income
195,165
157,600
23.8
%
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing demand
13,934
7,901
76.4
%
Savings
60
72
-16.5
%
Time certificates
20,753
13,633
52.2
%
FHLB borrowings
65
167
-61.0
%
Subordinated debit
6,124
6,123
100.0
%
Total interest expense
40,936
27,896
46.7
%
Net interest income
154,229
129,704
18.9
%
Provision for loan losses
10,130
5,500
84.2
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
144,099
124,204
16.0
%
Noninterest income:
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts
1,201
1,269
-5.4
%
Letters of credit fee income
3,927
2,635
49.0
%
BOLI income
361
351
2.7
%
Net gain on sale of other real estate owned
2,038
-
100.0
%
Net gain on called and sale of investment securities
112
4
100.0
%
Other income
1,762
1,565
12.6
%
Total noninterest income
9,401
5,824
61.4
%
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
34,741
30,041
15.6
%
Net occupancy expense
5,299
4,942
7.2
%
Business development and promotion expense
816
883
-7.6
%
Professional services
5,989
4,390
36.4
%
Office supplies and equipment expense
1,464
1,340
9.3
%
Other real estate owned related expense
615
563
9.2
%
Other
5,878
7,389
-20.5
%
Total noninterest expense
54,802
49,548
10.6
%
Income before provision for income taxes
98,698
80,480
22.6
%
Income tax expense
27,705
37,086
-25.3
%
Net income
$
70,993
$
43,394
63.6
%
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities
(1,174
)
(499
)
135.3
%
Net income available to common shareholders
$
69,819
$
42,895
62.8
%
Income per share available to common shareholders
Basic
$
4.64
$
2.97
56.1
%
Diluted
$
4.64
$
2.96
56.7
%
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
15,056,844
14,438,964
4.3
%
Diluted
15,059,770
14,492,671
3.9
%
Dividends per share
$
1.02
$
0.80
27.5
%
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
526,759
$
446,822
Fed funds sold
76,000
108,500
Cash and cash equivalents
602,759
555,322
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
8,007
8,780
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
182,413
188,203
Loans and leases
3,333,377
2,941,093
Less allowance for loan and lease losses
(31,065
)
(29,921
)
Less net deferred loan fees
(2,323
)
(3,099
)
Net loans and leases
3,299,989
2,908,073
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
-
440
Other real estate owned
-
4,112
Customers' liability on acceptances
10,074
7,272
Bank furniture and fixtures, net
7,497
5,684
Bank-owned life insurance
9,317
9,066
Accrued interest receivable
14,266
11,291
Investment in affordable housing
43,849
34,708
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
11,933
11,077
Deferred tax assets
18,706
17,476
Income tax receivable
-
2,713
Other assets
6,692
5,642
Total assets
$
4,215,502
$
3,769,859
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand
$
730,096
$
659,487
Interest-bearing demand
1,397,006
1,353,974
Savings
20,369
24,429
Time certificates of $250,000 or more
738,626
621,648
Other time certificates
753,588
603,152
Total deposits
3,639,685
3,262,690
Acceptances outstanding
10,074
7,272
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
1,307
6,401
Subordinated debt issuance
99,087
98,963
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership
19,530
18,523
Accrued interest payable
6,839
3,833
Other liabilities
24,567
17,143
Total liabilities
3,801,089
3,414,825
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock. Authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and no outstanding shares at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
-
-
Common stock, no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,308,688 at December 31, 2018 and 15,122,313 at December 31, 2017, respectively.
210,882
207,948
Treasury stock
(34,529
)
(33,233
)
Additional paid-in-capital
45,187
39,462
Accumulated income
194,855
139,684
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities, available-for-sale, net of tax of $(725) and $504 at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
(1,982
)
1,173
Total shareholders' equity
414,413
355,034
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,215,502
$
3,769,859
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:
Interest income
$
54,373
$
50,392
$
46,748
$
43,652
$
42,001
Interest expense
12,931
11,155
9,342
7,508
7,439
Interest income before provision for credit losses
41,442
39,237
37,406
36,144
34,562
Provision for credit losses
5,550
1,880
1,200
1,500
1,500
Noninterest income
4,405
1,676
1,756
1,564
1,215
Noninterest expense
13,683
13,584
13,805
13,730
11,776
Income tax expense
7,960
7,126
6,752
5,867
14,775
Net income
$
18,654
$
18,323
$
17,405
$
16,611
$
7,726
Earnings per share
Basic
$
1.22
$
1.20
$
1.14
$
1.09
$
0.52
Diluted
$
1.22
$
1.20
$
1.14
$
1.09
$
0.52
Ratios for the period:
Return on average assets
1.82
%
1.84
%
1.83
%
1.85
%
0.83
%
Return on beginning equity
18.50
%
18.87
%
18.82
%
18.97
%
9.67
%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)
4.13
%
4.04
%
4.07
%
4.14
%
3.86
%
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.33
%
1.37
%
1.46
%
1.53
%
1.27
%
Efficiency ratio
29.84
%
33.20
%
35.25
%
36.41
%
32.92
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
0.80
%
-0.04
%
0.00
%
0.39
%
0.05
%
Ratios as of period end:
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.11
%
10.07
%
10.04
%
10.07
%
9.52
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.38
%
10.23
%
10.14
%
10.03
%
10.07
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.38
%
10.23
%
10.14
%
10.03
%
10.07
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.72
%
13.65
%
13.62
%
13.58
%
13.83
%
Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period
0.93
%
0.98
%
0.95
%
0.92
%
1.02
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases
69.29
%
63.42
%
58.92
%
861.44
%
461.28
%
Average balances:
Total loans and leases
$
3,217,850
$
3,184,527
$
3,092,571
$
2,958,382
$
2,853,134
Earning assets
$
3,988,970
$
3,861,346
$
3,696,854
$
3,550,333
$
3,572,826
Total assets
$
4,068,581
$
3,946,924
$
3,804,557
$
3,648,857
$
3,678,237
Total deposits
$
3,498,226
$
3,392,878
$
3,268,490
$
3,131,660
$
3,179,679
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Interest income
$
195,165
$
157,600
Interest expense
40,936
27,896
Interest income before provision for credit losses
154,229
129,704
Provision for credit losses
10,130
5,500
Noninterest income
9,401
5,824
Noninterest expense
54,802
49,548
Income tax expense
27,705
37,086
Net income
$
70,993
$
43,394
Earnings per share
Basic
$
4.64
$
2.97
Diluted
$
4.64
$
2.96
Ratios for the period:
Return on average assets
1.84
%
1.24
%
Return on beginning equity
20.00
%
14.56
%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)
4.08
%
3.80
%
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.42
%
1.41
%
Efficiency ratio
33.49
%
36.56
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.29
%
0.08
%
Average balances:
Total loans and leases
$
3,114,132
$
2,733,369
Earning assets
$
3,790,757
$
3,431,985
Total assets
$
3,868,576
$
3,509,775
Total deposits
$
3,323,295
$
3,038,910
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
602,759
$
531,240
$
493,521
$
421,024
$
555,322
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
8,007
8,203
8,370
8,556
8,780
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
182,413
173,953
176,930
177,823
188,203
Securities equity, at fair value
-
-
-
4,667
-
Loans and Leases:
Real estate - Single and multi-family residential
587,562
559,050
508,470
552,828
513,953
Real estate - Land
10,646
10,725
11,133
10,766
10,863
Real estate - Commercial
1,358,821
1,337,794
1,319,664
1,315,296
1,244,486
Real estate - For sale housing construction
138,815
122,225
112,236
95,884
85,199
Real estate - Other construction
207,849
246,815
231,276
216,571
198,602
Commercial and industrial, trade finance and other
1,029,684
998,781
955,663
904,798
887,990
Gross loans
3,333,377
3,275,390
3,138,442
3,096,143
2,941,093
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(31,065
)
(31,966
)
(29,772
)
(28,570
)
(29,921
)
Net deferred loan fees
(2,323
)
(2,571
)
(2,287
)
(1,935
)
(3,099
)
Net loans, excluding loans held for sale
$
3,299,989
$
3,240,853
$
3,106,383
$
3,065,638
$
2,908,073
Loans held for sale
$
-
$
-
$
47,337
$
-
$
440
Net loans and leases
$
3,299,989
$
3,240,853
$
3,153,720
$
3,065,638
$
2,908,513
Other real estate owned
$
-
$
4,112
$
4,112
$
4,112
$
4,112
Investment in affordable housing
43,849
45,555
47,201
33,650
34,708
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
11,933
11,933
12,158
11,076
11,077
Other assets
66,552
60,339
62,792
55,378
59,144
Total assets
$
4,215,502
$
4,076,188
$
3,958,804
$
3,781,924
$
3,769,859
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand
$
730,096
$
745,861
$
713,492
$
677,629
$
659,487
Interest-bearing demand
1,397,006
1,360,237
1,372,771
1,346,479
1,353,974
Savings
20,369
21,490
21,918
25,373
24,429
Time certificates of $250,000 or more
738,626
737,465
683,561
627,031
621,648
Other time certificates
753,588
653,697
618,493
585,165
603,152
Total deposits
$
3,639,685
$
3,518,750
$
3,410,235
$
3,261,677
$
3,262,690
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
$
10,074
$
6,256
$
8,313
$
4,272
$
7,272
Subordinated debt issuance
99,087
99,056
99,025
98,994
98,963
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership
19,530
21,514
29,116
17,861
18,523
Other liabilities
32,713
30,643
26,889
28,092
27,377
Total liabilities
$
3,801,089
$
3,676,219
$
3,573,578
$
3,410,896
$
3,414,825
Equity:
Net common stock, no par value
$
221,540
$
221,518
$
220,669
$
219,423
$
214,177
Retained earnings
194,855
180,793
166,302
152,728
139,684
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,982
)
(2,342
)
(1,745
)
(1,123
)
1,173
Total shareholders' equity
$
414,413
$
399,969
$
385,226
$
371,028
$
355,034
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,215,502
$
4,076,188
$
3,958,804
$
3,781,924
$
3,769,859
Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
Allowance For Credit Losses & Loss History
Year Ended
Year ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
29,921
$
26,478
Charge-Offs
Commercial & Industrial
4,040
2,274
Mini-perm Real Estate
5,742
-
Construction - Residential
-
-
Construction - Commercial
-
-
Land - Residential
-
-
Land - Commercial
-
-
Others
-
-
Total Charge-Offs
9,782
2,274
Recoveries
Commercial & Industrial
796
55
Mini-perm Real Estate
-
-
Construction - Residential
-
-
Construction - Commercial
-
17
Land - Residential
-
-
Land - Commercial
-
145
Total Recoveries
796
217
Net Loan Charge-Offs
8,986
2,057
Provision for Credit Losses
10,130
5,500
Balance at End of Period
$
31,065
$
29,921
Average Loans and Leases
$
3,790,757
$
3,431,985
Loans and Leases at end of Period
$
3,333,377
2,941,533
Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans and Leases
0.29
%
0.08
%
Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period