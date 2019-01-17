Log in
date 2019-01-17

01/17/2019 | 04:36pm EST
45.375 USD   -0.27%
01/14PREFERRED BANK : annual earnings release
2018PREFERRED BANK : quaterly earnings release
2017PREFERRED BANK : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly and Annual Earnings

0
01/17/2019 | 04:36pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), an independent commercial bank, today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $18.7 million or $1.22 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares favorably to net income of $7.7 million or $0.52 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2017 and to net income of $18.3 million or $1.20 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter of 2017 was negatively impacted by a charge to the Bank’s deferred tax asset of $6.7 million due to the passage of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act in December of 2017. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $71.0 million or $4.64 per diluted share compared to net income of $43.4 million or $2.96 per diluted share for 2017. Again, the year 2017 was negatively impacted by the deferred tax asset charge.

Highlights from the fourth quarter of 2018:

  • Return on Assets
1.82%
  • Return on Beginning Equity
18.50%
  • Linked quarter deposit growth
3.44%
  • Linked quarter loan growth
1.77%
  • Efficiency ratio
29.84%
  • Net interest margin
4.13%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “For the fourth quarter, Preferred Bank’s net income was $18.7 million or $1.22 per diluted share.  We ended the year 2018 with net income of $71.0 million or $4.64 per diluted share which represented increases of 63.6% and 56.7% over 2017, respectively.”

Fourth quarter net income included the following extraordinary items:

  • We sold the OREO property in Las Vegas for a net gain of $2.04 million.
  • We made a sizeable provision for loan loss of $5,550,000. The increase is mostly related to our New York nonperforming loan relationship.

Through bankruptcy proceedings, we acquired the title to the above-mentioned New York multi-family properties on January 16, 2019.  As these properties had not been properly managed and stabilized, together with a recent New York condo market headwind, the appraisal value came in much less than the previous valuation.  Therefore, in December we recorded a charge-off on these loans to reflect the lower valuation, less estimated selling costs.  These loans were transferred to OREO on January 16, 2019.

During the quarter, we continued to experience elevated pay-off activity as evidenced by the slightly lower growth rate in loans.  Loan growth for the quarter was $58 million or 1.77% and for the year total loans grew by $392 million or 13.34%.

Deposits increased by $121 million or 3.44% on a linked quarter basis and for the year, total deposits grew by $377 million or 11.55%.

During the fourth quarter, the net interest margin (“NIM”) improved to 4.13%, a 9 basis point improvement over the third quarter of 2018.  Likewise, the Bank’s efficiency ratio also improved to 29.8%.  Our return on equity (“ROE”) and our efficiency ratio are among the top of our peer group, both locally and nationwide.

We are approaching 2019 with extreme caution.  There are a great diversity of forecasts with regard to a potential recession, a credit cycle, a trade war, interest rates and overall economic growth.  Our focus will be to keep our business model uncomplicated, maintain a low efficiency ratio and keep our margin healthy.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses was $41.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares favorably to the $34.6 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 and to the $39.2 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018. The comparisons to both prior periods is favorable due to both loan growth and higher loan rates partially offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin was 4.13% for the fourth quarter of 2018, a 9 basis point increase over the 4.04% achieved in the third quarter of 2018 and a 27 basis point increase from the 3.86% posted in the fourth quarter of 2017. The margin has benefitted greatly from the last few Fed rate hikes. With 78% of the loan portfolio tied to the Prime rate, and with the sizeable cash position, the margin expanded even in the face of higher deposit costs.

Noninterest Income. For the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest income was $4,405,000 compared with $1,215,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,676,000 for the third quarter of 2018. The increase over both periods is primarily due to the aforementioned gain on sale of OREO which was $2.04 million. In addition to that, the Bank received a legal fee recovery of $610,000 on a recession-era loan. Service charges on deposits were $290,000, an increase over the prior quarter but down from the fourth quarter of 2017. Letter of credit fees were $956,000 for the fourth quarter, a decrease from the $1,091,000 recorded in the third quarter of 2018 but up significantly over the $627,000 posted in the same quarter last year.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.9 million over the fourth quarter of 2017 and an increase of $100,000 from the $13.6 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.66 million over the $7.0 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 and down slightly compared to the $8.7 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018. The increase over the prior year is due mainly to staffing increases as well as an increase in bonus expense, commensurate with our higher profitability. Occupancy expense totaled $1.3 million for the quarter and was fairly even with the prior quarter and was up slightly over the same period last year. Professional services expense was $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1.2 million for the same quarter of 2017 and $1.3 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018. The increase over the prior quarter and the prior year is due primarily to higher legal fees. Other expenses were $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Income Taxes

The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.9% and an increase from the ETR of 28.0% for the third quarter of 2018 but down significantly from the 65.7% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017. The fourth quarter of 2017 included a special charge to the Bank’s deferred tax asset of $6.7 million in connection with the passage of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act in December 2017. Aside from that charge, the Bank’s ETR would have been approximately 35.7% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans and leases (both held for sale and held for investment) at December 31, 2018 were $3.33 billion, an increase of $58.0 million or 1.8% over the total of $3.28 billion as of September 30, 2018. Total deposits increased by $120.9 over the $3.52 billion as of September 30, 2018. Total assets reached $4.22 billion as of December 31, 2018, an increase of $139.3 million or 3.4% over the total of $4.08 billion as of September 30, 2018. For the year, total loans increased by $392.3 million of 13.3%, total deposits grew by $377.0 million or 11.6% and total assets grew by $445.6 million or 11.8%.

Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2018, nonaccrual loans totaled $44.8 million, up from the total of $6.5 million as of December 31, 2017 and down from the $50.4 million as of September 30, 2018. The increase over year end 2017 is due to the addition of the aforementioned New York loans. On January 16, 2019, the New York multi-family loans totaling $36.9 million were moved into OREO status.

Total net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $6.5 million compared to net recoveries of $314,000 in the third quarter of 2018 and compared to net charge-offs of $334,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017. The Bank recorded a provision for loan loss of $5.55 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and compared to $1.88 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan loss at December 31, 2018 was $31.1 million or 0.93% of total loans compared to $29.9 million or 1.02% of total loans at December 31, 2017.

As of December 31, 2018 total classified loans stood at $46.2 million compared to $52.0 million as of September 30, 2018 and $9.0 million as of December 31, 2017. Upon the transfer of the N.Y. loans to OREO, the Bank’s total classified loans will drop back down to $9.3 million, comparable to year-end 2017 levels.

Capitalization

As of December 31, 2018, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.11%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.38% and the total capital ratio was 13.72%. As of December 31, 2017, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.52%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.07% and the total risk based capital ratio was 13.83%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s fourth quarter 2018 financial results will be held tomorrow, January 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, and Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi will be present to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through February 1, 2019; the passcode is 10127745.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks in California. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in the California cities of Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2), and one office in Flushing, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

Financial Tables to Follow


 PREFERRED BANK 
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 
 (unaudited) 
 (in thousands, except for net income per share and shares) 
          
          
      For the Quarter Ended 
     December 31, September 30, December 31,
      2018   2018   2017 
 Interest income:       
  Loans, including fees  $  49,027  $  46,130  $  38,456 
  Investment securities     4,892     3,734     3,198 
  Fed funds sold     454     528     347 
   Total interest income     54,373     50,392     42,001 
          
 Interest expense:       
  Interest-bearing demand     4,258     3,911     2,229 
  Savings     13     15     17 
  Time certificates     7,117     5,684     3,641 
  Fed funds purchased     0     -     0 
  FHLB borrowings     12     14     21 
  Subordinated debit     1,531     1,531     1,531 
   Total interest expense     12,931     11,155     7,439 
   Net interest income     41,442     39,237     34,562 
 Provision for loan losses     5,550     1,880     1,500 
   Net interest income after provision for loan losses      35,892     37,357     33,062 
          
 Noninterest income:       
  Fees & service charges on deposit accounts     290     240     312 
  Letters of credit fee income     956     1,091     627 
  BOLI income     91     91     89 
  Net gain on sale of other real estate owned     2,038     -     - 
  Net gain on called and sale of investment securities     -     -     4 
  Other income     1,030     254     183 
   Total noninterest income     4,405     1,676     1,215 
          
 Noninterest expense:       
  Salary and employee benefits     8,640     8,666     6,981 
  Net occupancy expense     1,326     1,340     1,289 
  Business development and promotion expense     282     203     204 
  Professional services     1,485     1,337     1,227 
  Office supplies and equipment expense     373     349     344 
  Other real estate owned related expense     181     221     169 
  Other      1,396     1,468     1,562 
   Total noninterest expense     13,683     13,584     11,776 
   Income before provision for income taxes     26,614     25,449     22,501 
 Income tax expense     7,960     7,126     14,775 
   Net income  $  18,654  $  18,323  $  7,726 
          
 Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities     (313)    (312)    (89)
 Net income available to common shareholders  $  18,341  $  18,011  $  7,637 
          
 Income per share available to common shareholders       
   Basic  $  1.22  $  1.20  $  0.52 
   Diluted  $  1.22  $  1.20  $  0.52 
          
 Weighted-average common shares outstanding       
   Basic     15,064,578     15,063,685     14,710,680 
   Diluted     15,064,578     15,063,685     14,751,056 
          
 Dividends per share  $  0.30  $  0.25  $  0.22 
          

 

 PREFERRED BANK 
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 
 (unaudited) 
 (in thousands, except for net income per share and shares) 
          
          
     For the Year Ended  
     December 31, December 31,  Change 
      2018   2017  %
 Interest income:       
  Loans, including fees  $  178,420  $  144,678  23.3%
  Investment securities     14,877     11,792  26.2%
  Fed funds sold     1,868     1,130  65.3%
   Total interest income     195,165     157,600  23.8%
          
 Interest expense:       
  Interest-bearing demand     13,934     7,901  76.4%
  Savings     60     72  -16.5%
  Time certificates     20,753     13,633  52.2%
  FHLB borrowings     65     167  -61.0%
  Subordinated debit     6,124     6,123  100.0%
   Total interest expense     40,936     27,896  46.7%
   Net interest income     154,229     129,704  18.9%
 Provision for loan losses     10,130     5,500  84.2%
   Net interest income after provision for loan losses      144,099     124,204  16.0%
          
 Noninterest income:       
  Fees & service charges on deposit accounts     1,201     1,269  -5.4%
  Letters of credit fee income     3,927     2,635  49.0%
  BOLI income     361     351  2.7%
  Net gain on sale of other real estate owned     2,038     -  100.0%
  Net gain on called and sale of investment securities     112     4  100.0%
  Other income     1,762     1,565  12.6%
   Total noninterest income     9,401     5,824  61.4%
          
 Noninterest expense:       
  Salary and employee benefits     34,741     30,041  15.6%
  Net occupancy expense     5,299     4,942  7.2%
  Business development and promotion expense     816     883  -7.6%
  Professional services     5,989     4,390  36.4%
  Office supplies and equipment expense     1,464     1,340  9.3%
  Other real estate owned related expense     615     563  9.2%
  Other      5,878     7,389  -20.5%
   Total noninterest expense     54,802     49,548  10.6%
   Income before provision for income taxes     98,698     80,480  22.6%
 Income tax expense     27,705     37,086  -25.3%
   Net income  $  70,993  $  43,394  63.6%
          
 Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities     (1,174)    (499) 135.3%
 Net income available to common shareholders  $  69,819  $  42,895  62.8%
          
 Income per share available to common shareholders       
   Basic  $  4.64  $  2.97  56.1%
   Diluted  $  4.64  $  2.96  56.7%
          
 Weighted-average common shares outstanding       
   Basic     15,056,844     14,438,964  4.3%
   Diluted     15,059,770     14,492,671  3.9%
          
 Dividends per share  $  1.02  $  0.80  27.5%
          

 

 PREFERRED BANK 
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition 
 (unaudited) 
 (in thousands) 
       
       
   December 31, December 31, 
    2018   2017  
   (Unaudited) (Audited) 
 Assets     
       
 Cash and due from banks $  526,759  $  446,822  
 Fed funds sold    76,000     108,500  
  Cash and cash equivalents    602,759     555,322  
       
 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost    8,007     8,780  
 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value    182,413     188,203  
 Loans and leases    3,333,377    2,941,093  
 Less allowance for loan and lease losses    (31,065)    (29,921) 
 Less net deferred loan fees    (2,323)    (3,099) 
  Net loans and leases    3,299,989    2,908,073  
       
 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value    -     440  
       
 Other real estate owned    -     4,112  
 Customers' liability on acceptances    10,074     7,272  
 Bank furniture and fixtures, net    7,497     5,684  
 Bank-owned life insurance    9,317     9,066  
 Accrued interest receivable    14,266     11,291  
 Investment in affordable housing    43,849     34,708  
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock    11,933     11,077  
 Deferred tax assets    18,706     17,476  
 Income tax receivable    -     2,713  
 Other assets    6,692     5,642  
  Total assets $  4,215,502  $ 3,769,859  
       
       
 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
       
 Liabilities:     
 Deposits:     
  Demand $  730,096  $  659,487  
  Interest-bearing demand  1,397,006   1,353,974  
  Savings  20,369   24,429  
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more  738,626   621,648  
  Other time certificates  753,588   603,152  
 Total deposits    3,639,685    3,262,690  
  Acceptances outstanding    10,074     7,272  
  Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank    1,307     6,401  
  Subordinated debt issuance    99,087     98,963  
  Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership    19,530     18,523  
  Accrued interest payable    6,839     3,833  
  Other liabilities    24,567     17,143  
   Total liabilities    3,801,089    3,414,825  
       
 Commitments and contingencies     
 Shareholders' equity:     
  Preferred stock. Authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and no outstanding shares at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017    -     -  
  Common stock, no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,308,688 at December 31, 2018 and 15,122,313 at December 31, 2017, respectively.    210,882     207,948  
  Treasury stock    (34,529)    (33,233) 
  Additional paid-in-capital    45,187     39,462  
  Accumulated income    194,855     139,684  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):     
  Unrealized gain (loss) on securities, available-for-sale, net of tax of $(725) and $504 at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively   (1,982)    1,173  
   Total shareholders' equity    414,413     355,034  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $  4,215,502  $  3,769,859  
       

 

 

 PREFERRED BANK 
 Selected Consolidated Financial Information 
 (unaudited) 
 (in thousands, except for ratios) 
        
        
        
   For the Quarter Ended
        
   December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
    2018  2018  2018  2018  2017 
 Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:      
  Interest income $  54,373 $  50,392 $  46,748 $  43,652 $  42,001 
  Interest expense    12,931    11,155    9,342    7,508    7,439 
   Interest income before provision for credit losses    41,442    39,237    37,406    36,144    34,562 
  Provision for credit losses    5,550    1,880    1,200    1,500    1,500 
  Noninterest income    4,405    1,676    1,756    1,564    1,215 
  Noninterest expense    13,683    13,584    13,805    13,730    11,776 
  Income tax expense    7,960    7,126    6,752    5,867    14,775 
   Net income $  18,654 $  18,323 $  17,405 $  16,611 $  7,726 
        
  Earnings per share      
   Basic $  1.22 $  1.20 $  1.14 $  1.09 $  0.52 
   Diluted $  1.22 $  1.20 $  1.14 $  1.09 $  0.52 
        
 Ratios for the period:      
  Return on average assets  1.82% 1.84% 1.83% 1.85% 0.83%
  Return on beginning equity  18.50% 18.87% 18.82% 18.97% 9.67%
  Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)  4.13% 4.04% 4.07% 4.14% 3.86%
  Noninterest expense to average assets  1.33% 1.37% 1.46% 1.53% 1.27%
  Efficiency ratio  29.84% 33.20% 35.25% 36.41% 32.92%
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)  0.80% -0.04% 0.00% 0.39% 0.05%
        
 Ratios as of period end:      
  Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  10.11% 10.07% 10.04% 10.07% 9.52%
  Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  10.38% 10.23% 10.14% 10.03% 10.07%
  Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  10.38% 10.23% 10.14% 10.03% 10.07%
  Total risk-based capital ratio  13.72% 13.65% 13.62% 13.58% 13.83%
  Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period  0.93% 0.98% 0.95% 0.92% 1.02%
  Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases  69.29% 63.42% 58.92% 861.44% 461.28%
        
 Average balances:      
  Total loans and leases $  3,217,850 $  3,184,527 $  3,092,571 $  2,958,382 $  2,853,134 
  Earning assets $  3,988,970 $  3,861,346 $  3,696,854 $  3,550,333 $  3,572,826 
  Total assets $  4,068,581 $  3,946,924 $  3,804,557 $  3,648,857 $  3,678,237 
  Total deposits $  3,498,226 $  3,392,878 $  3,268,490 $  3,131,660 $  3,179,679 
                 

  

 PREFERRED BANK  
 Selected Consolidated Financial Information  
 (unaudited)  
 (in thousands, except for ratios)  
       
       
       
   For the Year Ended 
   December 31, December 31, 
    2018   2017  
  Interest income $  195,165  $  157,600  
  Interest expense    40,936     27,896  
   Interest income before provision for credit losses    154,229     129,704  
  Provision for credit losses    10,130     5,500  
  Noninterest income    9,401     5,824  
  Noninterest expense    54,802     49,548  
  Income tax expense    27,705     37,086  
   Net income $  70,993  $  43,394  
       
  Earnings per share     
   Basic $  4.64  $  2.97  
   Diluted $  4.64  $  2.96  
       
 Ratios for the period:     
  Return on average assets  1.84%  1.24% 
  Return on beginning equity  20.00%  14.56% 
  Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)  4.08%  3.80% 
  Noninterest expense to average assets  1.42%  1.41% 
  Efficiency ratio  33.49%  36.56% 
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans  0.29%  0.08% 
       
 Average balances:     
  Total loans and leases $  3,114,132  $  2,733,369  
  Earning assets $  3,790,757  $  3,431,985  
  Total assets $  3,868,576  $  3,509,775  
  Total deposits $  3,323,295  $  3,038,910  
       

 

 PREFERRED BANK 
 Selected Consolidated Financial Information 
 (unaudited) 
 (in thousands, except for ratios) 
              
              
              
    As of 
              
    December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 
     2018   2018   2018   2018   2017  
 Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:           
Assets:           
 Cash and cash equivalents$602,759  $531,240  $493,521  $421,024  $555,322  
 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 8,007   8,203   8,370   8,556   8,780  
 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 182,413   173,953   176,930   177,823   188,203  
 Securities equity, at fair value -   -   -   4,667   -  
 Loans and Leases:          
  Real estate - Single and multi-family residential 587,562   559,050   508,470   552,828   513,953  
  Real estate - Land 10,646   10,725   11,133   10,766   10,863  
  Real estate - Commercial 1,358,821   1,337,794   1,319,664   1,315,296   1,244,486  
  Real estate - For sale housing construction 138,815   122,225   112,236   95,884   85,199  
  Real estate - Other construction 207,849   246,815   231,276   216,571   198,602  
  Commercial and industrial, trade finance and other 1,029,684   998,781   955,663   904,798   887,990  
   Gross loans 3,333,377   3,275,390   3,138,442   3,096,143   2,941,093  
 Allowance for loan and lease losses (31,065)  (31,966)  (29,772)  (28,570)  (29,921) 
 Net deferred loan fees (2,323)  (2,571)  (2,287)  (1,935)  (3,099) 
  Net loans, excluding loans held for sale$3,299,989  $3,240,853  $3,106,383  $3,065,638  $2,908,073  
 Loans held for sale$-  $-  $47,337  $-  $440  
  Net loans and leases$3,299,989  $3,240,853  $3,153,720  $3,065,638  $2,908,513  
              
 Other real estate owned$-  $4,112  $4,112  $4,112  $4,112  
 Investment in affordable housing 43,849   45,555   47,201   33,650   34,708  
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11,933   11,933   12,158   11,076   11,077  
 Other assets 66,552   60,339   62,792   55,378   59,144  
  Total assets$4,215,502  $4,076,188  $3,958,804  $3,781,924  $3,769,859  
              
Liabilities:           
 Deposits:          
  Demand$730,096  $745,861  $713,492  $677,629  $659,487  
  Interest-bearing demand 1,397,006   1,360,237   1,372,771   1,346,479   1,353,974  
  Savings 20,369   21,490   21,918   25,373   24,429  
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more 738,626   737,465   683,561   627,031   621,648  
  Other time certificates 753,588   653,697   618,493   585,165   603,152  
  Total deposits$3,639,685  $3,518,750  $3,410,235  $3,261,677  $3,262,690  
              
 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank$10,074  $6,256  $8,313  $4,272  $7,272  
 Subordinated debt issuance 99,087   99,056   99,025   98,994   98,963  
 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership 19,530   21,514   29,116   17,861   18,523  
 Other liabilities 32,713   30,643   26,889   28,092   27,377  
  Total liabilities$3,801,089  $3,676,219  $3,573,578  $3,410,896  $3,414,825  
              
Equity:            
 Net common stock, no par value$221,540  $221,518  $220,669  $219,423  $214,177  
 Retained earnings 194,855   180,793   166,302   152,728   139,684  
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,982)  (2,342)  (1,745)  (1,123)  1,173  
  Total shareholders' equity$414,413  $399,969  $385,226  $371,028  $355,034  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$4,215,502  $4,076,188  $3,958,804  $3,781,924  $3,769,859  
   

 

Preferred Bank 
Loan and Credit Quality Information 
        
Allowance For Credit Losses & Loss History 
    Year Ended Year ended 
    December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 
      
            
    (Dollars in 000's) 
Allowance For Credit Losses     
Balance at Beginning of Period $  29,921  $  26,478  
 Charge-Offs     
  Commercial & Industrial    4,040     2,274  
  Mini-perm Real Estate    5,742     -   
  Construction - Residential    -      -   
  Construction - Commercial    -      -   
  Land - Residential    -      -   
  Land - Commercial    -      -   
  Others    -      -   
    Total Charge-Offs    9,782     2,274  
        
 Recoveries     
  Commercial & Industrial    796     55  
  Mini-perm Real Estate    -      -   
  Construction - Residential    -      -   
  Construction - Commercial    -      17  
  Land - Residential    -      -   
  Land - Commercial    -      145  
    Total Recoveries    796     217  
        
 Net Loan Charge-Offs    8,986     2,057  
 Provision for Credit Losses    10,130     5,500  
Balance at End of Period $  31,065  $  29,921  
Average Loans and Leases $  3,790,757  $  3,431,985  
Loans and Leases at end of Period $  3,333,377     2,941,533  
Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans and Leases  0.29%  0.08% 
Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period  0.93%  1.02% 
        
        

 

AT THE COMPANY:AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:
Edward J. CzajkaTony Rossi
Executive Vice PresidentGeneral Information
Chief Financial Officer(310) 622-8221
(213) 891-1188PFBC@finprofiles.com

 

Preferred Bank Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
