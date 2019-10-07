Preformed Line Products : PLP Announces Armor Rod Theme for 2019 International Lineman's Rodeo

Armor Rod-Themed Shirt Giveaway

For the past several years, Preformed Line Products (PLP) has given away lineman-themed shirts during the Friday-evening shirt swap at the International Lineman's Rodeo Expo, and the company will be doing it again this year with an all new design. This year's design features PLP's very first product and one that has become synonymous with the trade, Armor Rods.

PLP's "The Original Armor Rods" shirt design for the 2019 International Lineman's Rodeo

PLP invented the Armor Rod in 1947, and it has been the backbone to the company's growth in formed-wire products ever since. Today, PLP has expanded into many different product lines for the distribution, transmission, and substation markets, but the Armor Rod is what started it all. So, be sure to look for a PLP representative during the Friday-evening shirt swap to snag your "The Original Armor Rods" shirt!

Armor Rod Install Challenge

To go along with the Armor Rod theme, PLP will also be holding a product installation challenges in their outdoor booth at this year's Rodeo.



The challenge: How fast can you properly install Armor Rods?

The prize: Fastest time wins a Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler

The location: PLP's outdoor booth on Saturday, October 19, 2019

PLP is awarding a Yeti Tundra 45 cooler to the contestant who properly installs a set of Armor Rods in the fastest time.



So, be sure to stop by and show us what you got for your chance to win a Yeti Cooler!