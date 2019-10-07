Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Preformed Line Products Company    PLPC

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

(PLPC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Preformed Line Products : PLP Announces Armor Rod Theme for 2019 International Lineman's Rodeo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 11:57am EDT

Armor Rod-Themed Shirt Giveaway

For the past several years, Preformed Line Products (PLP) has given away lineman-themed shirts during the Friday-evening shirt swap at the International Lineman's Rodeo Expo, and the company will be doing it again this year with an all new design. This year's design features PLP's very first product and one that has become synonymous with the trade, Armor Rods.

PLP's "The Original Armor Rods" shirt design for the 2019 International Lineman's Rodeo

PLP invented the Armor Rod in 1947, and it has been the backbone to the company's growth in formed-wire products ever since. Today, PLP has expanded into many different product lines for the distribution, transmission, and substation markets, but the Armor Rod is what started it all. So, be sure to look for a PLP representative during the Friday-evening shirt swap to snag your "The Original Armor Rods" shirt!

Armor Rod Install Challenge

To go along with the Armor Rod theme, PLP will also be holding a product installation challenges in their outdoor booth at this year's Rodeo.

The challenge: How fast can you properly install Armor Rods?
The prize: Fastest time wins a Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
The location: PLP's outdoor booth on Saturday, October 19, 2019

PLP is awarding a Yeti Tundra 45 cooler to the contestant who properly installs a set of Armor Rods in the fastest time.

So, be sure to stop by and show us what you got for your chance to win a Yeti Cooler!

Disclaimer

Preformed Line Products Company published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 15:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS CO
11:57aPREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS : PLP Announces Armor Rod Theme for 2019 International L..
PU
09/30PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/18PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS : Company Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/02PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
08/02PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
08/02PREFORMED LINE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS : Announces Second Quarter And First Half 2019 Results
PR
06/28PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/20PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
05/07PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
More news
Chart PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Preformed Line Products Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Robert G. Ruhlman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis F. McKenna Chief Operating Officer
Michael A. Weisbarth Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David C. Sunkle VP-Research, Engineering & Manufacturing
Glenn E. Corlett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY-5.03%275
CISCO SYSTEMS9.67%209 760
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%42 228
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.24.25%39 978
NOKIA OYJ-12.02%28 469
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS46.22%28 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group