Premier African Minerals : Extension of Zulu Project Due Diligence

Premier African Minerals Limited / Ticker: PREM / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

For immediate release

24 August 2018

Premier African Minerals Limited

Agreed Extension of Zulu Project Due Diligence Period

Premier African Minerals Limited ('Premier' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on the conditional Heads of Terms entered into with Cadence Minerals plc ('Cadence') to fully fund the Definitive Feasibility Study of the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project ('Zulu Project') as announced on 27 June 2018.

The Company and Cadence have agreed to extend the due diligence period on the Zulu Project by a further 20 days until 14 September 2018 following some unexpected interruptions as a result of the recent elections in Zimbabwe.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Fuad Sillem Premier African Minerals Limited Tel: +44 (0)7734 922074 Michael Cornish / Roland Cornish Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7628 3396 Jerry Keen/Edward Mansfield Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited Tel: +44 (0) 20 7408 4090

Notes to Editors:

Premier African Minerals Limited (AIM: PREM) is a multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company focused on Southern Africa with its RHA project in Zimbabwe.

The Company has a diverse portfolio of projects, which include tungsten, rare earth elements, lithium and tantalum in Zimbabwe, encompassing brownfield projects with near-term production potential to grass-roots exploration. In addition, the Company holds 5,010,333 shares in Circum Minerals Limited ('Circum'), the owners of the Danakil Potash Project in Ethiopia, which has the potential to be a world class asset. Premier also has an interest in Arc Minerals that has a number of mineral assets in Europe and Africa.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this announcement are or may be deemed to be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'' ''could'' 'should' ''envisage'' ''estimate'' ''intend'' ''may'' ''plan'' ''will'' or the negative of those variations or comparable expressions including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth results of operations performance future capital and other expenditures (including the amount. nature and sources of funding thereof) competitive advantages business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reflect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions competition environmental and other regulatory changes actions by governmental authorities the availability of capital markets reliance on key personnel uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions. The Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

ENDS