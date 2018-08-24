Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Premier African Minerals Ltd    PREM   VGG7223M1005

PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LTD (PREM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/23 05:35:13 pm
0.19 GBp   +5.56%
08:12aPREMIER AFRICAN : Extension of Zulu Project Due Diligence
PU
08/14PREMIER AFRICAN : Placing and Fully Funded RHA Drilling Programme
PU
08/13PREMIER AFRICAN : RHA Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Premier African Minerals : Extension of Zulu Project Due Diligence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 08:12am CEST

Premier African Minerals Limited / Ticker: PREM / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

For immediate release

24 August 2018

Premier African Minerals Limited

Agreed Extension of Zulu Project Due Diligence Period

Premier African Minerals Limited ('Premier' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on the conditional Heads of Terms entered into with Cadence Minerals plc ('Cadence') to fully fund the Definitive Feasibility Study of the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project ('Zulu Project') as announced on 27 June 2018.

The Company and Cadence have agreed to extend the due diligence period on the Zulu Project by a further 20 days until 14 September 2018 following some unexpected interruptions as a result of the recent elections in Zimbabwe.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Fuad Sillem

Premier African Minerals Limited

Tel: +44 (0)7734 922074

Michael Cornish / Roland Cornish

Beaumont Cornish Limited

(Nominated Adviser)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Jerry Keen/Edward Mansfield

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7408 4090

Notes to Editors:

Premier African Minerals Limited (AIM: PREM) is a multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company focused on Southern Africa with its RHA project in Zimbabwe.

The Company has a diverse portfolio of projects, which include tungsten, rare earth elements, lithium and tantalum in Zimbabwe, encompassing brownfield projects with near-term production potential to grass-roots exploration. In addition, the Company holds 5,010,333 shares in Circum Minerals Limited ('Circum'), the owners of the Danakil Potash Project in Ethiopia, which has the potential to be a world class asset. Premier also has an interest in Arc Minerals that has a number of mineral assets in Europe and Africa.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this announcement are or may be deemed to be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'' ''could'' 'should' ''envisage'' ''estimate'' ''intend'' ''may'' ''plan'' ''will'' or the negative of those variations or comparable expressions including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth results of operations performance future capital and other expenditures (including the amount. nature and sources of funding thereof) competitive advantages business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions competition environmental and other regulatory changes actions by governmental authorities the availability of capital markets reliance on key personnel uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions. The Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Premier African Minerals ltd. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 06:11:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS L
08:12aPREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Extension of Zulu Project Due Diligence
PU
08/14PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Placing and Fully Funded RHA Drilling Programme
PU
08/13PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : RHA Update
PU
08/10PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Result of AGM
PU
07/30PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
07/30PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : AIM - Restoration - Premier African Minerals Ltd
PU
07/27PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Suspension of trading lifted
PU
07/27PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Final Accounts Published
PU
07/23PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : new boss prioritises Zim projects
AQ
07/23PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : weighs restart options for RHA Tungsten Mine
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2015 -
EBIT 2015 -
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales 2015 0
Capi. / Sales 2016 -
Capitalization 17,6 M
Chart PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Premier African Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
George Greville Roach Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael J. E. Foster Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony John Michalec Chief Operating Officer
Godfrey Tsikayi Manhambara Non-Executive Director
Wolfgang Hampel Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LTD-49.33%18
BHP BILLITON PLC6.80%119 450
BHP BILLITON LIMITED9.84%119 450
RIO TINTO-7.12%83 582
RIO TINTO LIMITED-5.05%83 582
ANGLO AMERICAN-0.87%28 085
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.