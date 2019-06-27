Premier African Minerals : Investment by NIEEF into RHA

Premier African Minerals Limited / Ticker: PREM / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

27 June 2019

Premier African Minerals Limited

Investment by NIEEF into RHA

Premier African Minerals Limited ('Premier or the Company') is pleased to report the receipt of six million in Zimbabwean local currency ('RTGS Dollars'), a portion of the investment the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Fund ('NIEEF') has undertaken to provide to RHA Tungsten Private Limited ('RHA') to assist in potentially bringing RHA back into production.

George Roach, CEOsaid, 'It was widely reported on 24 June 2019 that Zimbabwe had effectively adopted its own currency and that legal tender in the domestic environment now excluded the direct use of all foreign currencies. This policy directive by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has affirmed that the RTGS Dollar will be Zimbabwe's sole legal tender. In this context, RHA has now received a remittance of 6 million RTGS Dollars that has been credited to RHA's bank account. Whilst we expect an adjustment to various of the quoted anticipated expenditure items that need to be met to bring RHA back to full production, we also expect that much of the expenditure will now remain at a one to one RTGS US$ conversion. Examples of this include debt, including RHS's bank overdraft (currently underwritten by Premier), as well as other local debts that can potentially be settled from this remittance.

Uncertainty remains in regard to items that will need to be supplied from outside Zimbabwe, as well as the exact cost of electrification which is an essential requirement for RHA. We are pleased that the Zimbabwe Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development ('Ministry') have assured us that NIEEF intends to work closely with RHA to ensure solutions to these challenges are found.

In the interim, we will revaluate how best we can commence with the process of bringing RHA back into production as expeditiously as possible. I look forward to providing the market with further update as we progress.

Further commentary on the introduction of the RTGS Dollars is being included in Premier's annual accounts for the year ended December 2018 that we expect to publish later tomorrow'.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was George Roach.

