PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LTD

(PREM)
Premier African Minerals : Otjozondu Presentation

07/12/2019 | 11:50am EDT

Premier African Minerals Limited / Ticker: PREM / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

For immediate release

12 July 2019

Premier African Minerals Limited

('Premier' or the 'Company')

Otjozondu Presentation

Following the announcement dated 8 July 2019 regarding the strategic loan by Premier to MN Holdings Limited ('MNH'), the owner and operator of the Otjozondu Manganese Mining Project ('Otjozondu') in Namibia, Premier reports that it has been provided by MNH with an updated presentation of the Otjozondu project (which has been reviewed but not independently verified by Premier) and which is now available on Premier's website. Please visit www.premierafricanminerals.com/.

MNH's updated presentation includes a target annualised manganese production of the Otjozondu project of 500,000 tonnes as compared to the 200,000 tonnes target reported in Premier's announcement dated 8 July 2019.

Webinar

The Company is hosting a webinar on Saturday 13 July at 10:00am GMT. To join the webinar please register by clicking on the following link: https://zoom.us/j/427503335

Enquiries:

Fuad Sillem

Premier African Minerals Limited

Tel: +44 (0)7734 922074

Michael Cornish / Roland Cornish

Beaumont Cornish Limited

(Nominated Adviser)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Jerry Keen/Edward Mansfield

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7408 4090

Notes to Editors:

Premier African Minerals Limited (AIM: PREM) is a multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company focused on Southern Africa with its RHA Tungsten and Zulu Lithium projects in Zimbabwe.

The Company has a diverse portfolio of projects, which include tungsten, rare earth elements, lithium and tantalum in Zimbabwe, encompassing brownfield projects with near-term production potential to grass-roots exploration. In addition, the Company holds 5,010,333 shares in Circum Minerals Limited ('Circum'), the owners of the Danakil Potash Project in Ethiopia, which has the potential to be a world class asset.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'' ''could'' 'should' ''envisage'' ''estimate'' ''intend'' ''may'' ''plan'' ''will'' or the negative of those variations or comparable expressions including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth results of operations performance future capital and other expenditures (including the amount. nature and sources of funding thereof) competitive advantages business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions competition environmental and other regulatory changes actions by governmental authorities the availability of capital markets reliance on key personnel uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions. The Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Premier African Minerals ltd. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 15:49:07 UTC
