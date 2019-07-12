Premier African Minerals : Otjozondu Presentation

Premier African Minerals Limited / Ticker: PREM / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

For immediate release

12 July 2019

Premier African Minerals Limited

('Premier' or the 'Company')

Otjozondu Presentation

Following the announcement dated 8 July 2019 regarding the strategic loan by Premier to MN Holdings Limited ('MNH'), the owner and operator of the Otjozondu Manganese Mining Project ('Otjozondu') in Namibia, Premier reports that it has been provided by MNH with an updated presentation of the Otjozondu project (which has been reviewed but not independently verified by Premier) and which is now available on Premier's website. Please visit www.premierafricanminerals.com/.

MNH's updated presentation includes a target annualised manganese production of the Otjozondu project of 500,000 tonnes as compared to the 200,000 tonnes target reported in Premier's announcement dated 8 July 2019.

Webinar

The Company is hosting a webinar on Saturday 13 July at 10:00am GMT. To join the webinar please register by clicking on the following link: https://zoom.us/j/427503335

Notes to Editors:

Premier African Minerals Limited (AIM: PREM) is a multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company focused on Southern Africa with its RHA Tungsten and Zulu Lithium projects in Zimbabwe.

The Company has a diverse portfolio of projects, which include tungsten, rare earth elements, lithium and tantalum in Zimbabwe, encompassing brownfield projects with near-term production potential to grass-roots exploration. In addition, the Company holds 5,010,333 shares in Circum Minerals Limited ('Circum'), the owners of the Danakil Potash Project in Ethiopia, which has the potential to be a world class asset.

