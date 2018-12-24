Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Premier African Minerals Ltd    PREM   VGG7223M1005

PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LTD (PREM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/24 12:17:46 pm
0.1074 GBp   +7.40%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Premier African Minerals : RHA Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 12:20pm CET

Premier African Minerals Limited / Ticker: PREM / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

For immediate release

24 December 2018

Premier African Minerals Limited

Update on RHA

Premier African Minerals Limited ('Premier' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that the Company received a letter on the afternoon of 21 December 2018 from the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development ('Minister'). The Minister has asked for some further clarification on the history of Premier's involvement and the restructuring of RHA Tungsten Pvt Limited ('RHA') and includes a statement that the Zimbabwean Government is willing to inject funds required to resuscitate RHA.

George Roach, Premier's CEO, commented; 'We are pleased to have received a substantive response from the new Minister to our proposal originally submitted in January 2018. The Minster has raised a number of issues, most already dealt with historically and notes that the management contract will need to be renegotiated. As indicated in the letter, the Minister looks forward to discussing the matter further. Our formal response to the Minister will suggest that I am ready to meet the Minister at any time that the Minister finds convenient.

I look forward to progressing the Newco/KME transaction and bringing the RHA status back to production as soon as possible in 2019. I take the opportunity to thank our shareholders and staff for their support during what has been a trying year and wish you all well over the festive season.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was George Roach.

Enquiries:

Fuad Sillem

Premier African Minerals Limited

Tel: +44 (0)7734 922074

Michael Cornish / Roland Cornish

Beaumont Cornish Limited

(Nominated Adviser)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Jerry Keen/Edward Mansfield

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7408 4090

Notes to Editors:

Premier African Minerals Limited (AIM: PREM) is a multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company focused on Southern Africa with its RHA and Zulu projects in Zimbabwe.

The Company has a diverse portfolio of projects, which include tungsten, rare earth elements, lithium and tantalum in Zimbabwe, encompassing brownfield projects with near-term production potential to grass-roots exploration. In addition, the Company holds 5,010,333 shares in Circum Minerals Limited ('Circum'), the owners of the Danakil Potash Project in Ethiopia, which has the potential to be a world class asset. Premier also has an interest in Arc Minerals that has a number of mineral assets in Europe and Africa.

Disclaimer

Premier African Minerals ltd. published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 11:19:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS L
12:20pPREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : RHA Update
PU
12/05PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Update on the Zimbabwe Minerals Projects
PU
11/28PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
11/28PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
11/28PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Update on RHA Indigenisation Equity Resolution
PU
11/21PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : RHA Drilling Update
PU
11/09PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Conversion of Director's Loan
PU
11/09PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Amendment of Loan Agreement
PU
11/07PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Restructuring of Zimbabwe minerals projects
PU
10/31PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : RHA Update
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2015 -
EBIT 2015 -
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales 2015 0
Capi. / Sales 2016 -
Capitalization 9,34 M
Chart PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Premier African Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
George Greville Roach Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael J. E. Foster Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony John Michalec Chief Operating Officer
Godfrey Tsikayi Manhambara Non-Executive Director
Wolfgang Hampel Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LTD-73.33%9
BHP GROUP LTD12.82%113 964
BHP GROUP PLC8.37%113 964
RIO TINTO-3.60%81 490
RIO TINTO LIMITED-0.20%81 490
ANGLO AMERICAN13.04%31 142
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.