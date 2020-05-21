Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Premier African Minerals Limited    PREM   VGG7223M1005

PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LIMITED

(PREM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/20 11:35:24 am
0.116 GBp   -7.20%
02:09aPREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Webinar
PU
05/15PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Notice of General Meeting
PU
05/07PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Funding and Corporate update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Premier African Minerals : Webinar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 02:09am EDT

Premier African Minerals Limited / Ticker: PREM / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

For immediate release

21 May 2020

Premier African Minerals Limited

Webinar

Premier African Minerals Limited ('Premier' or the 'Company') will host an online webinar on Saturday, 23 May 2020 at 9:00 (UTC+1) to discuss the resolutions being proposed at the General Meeting of Shareholders as announced on the 15 May 2020.

Shareholders should use the following link to register and join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R0vUN4dTRRephSKb0hi1oQ.

Enquiries:

Fuad Sillem

Premier African Minerals Limited

Tel: +44 (0)7734 922074

Michael Cornish / Roland Cornish

Beaumont Cornish Limited

(Nominated Adviser)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Jerry Keen/Edward Mansfield

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7408 4090

Notes to Editors:

Premier African Minerals Limited (AIM: PREM) is a multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company focused on Southern Africa with its RHA Tungsten and Zulu Lithium projects in Zimbabwe.

The Company has a diverse portfolio of projects, which include tungsten, rare earth elements, lithium and tantalum in Zimbabwe, encompassing brownfield projects with near-term production potential to grass-roots exploration. The Company holds 5,010,333 shares in Circum Minerals Limited, the owners of the Danakil Potash Project in Ethiopia, which has the potential to be a world class asset.

In addition, the Company holds a 12% interest in MN Holdings Limited, the owner and operator of the Otjozondu Manganese Mining Project in Namibia.

END

Disclaimer

Premier African Minerals ltd. published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 06:08:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS L
02:09aPREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Webinar
PU
05/15PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Notice of General Meeting
PU
05/07PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Funding and Corporate update
PU
05/06PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : acquires a conditional interest in MNH
PU
04/09PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Loan Funding and Corporate update
PU
02/27PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : RHA Update
PU
02/06PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : acquires further interest in MNH
PU
01/28PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Extension of Loan Repayment
PU
01/28PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Corporate Update
PU
01/21PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : RHA Update
PU
More news
Chart PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Premier African Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
George Greville Roach Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony John Michalec Chief Operating Officer
Godfrey Tsikayi Manhambara Non-Executive Director
Wolfgang Hampel Executive Director
Neil Lindsey Herbert Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LIMITED36.47%16
BHP GROUP-10.79%107 606
RIO TINTO PLC-4.81%88 095
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-24.58%24 322
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.33%16 400
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC45.36%9 883
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group