Premier African Minerals : Webinar

21 May 2020

Premier African Minerals Limited ('Premier' or the 'Company') will host an online webinar on Saturday, 23 May 2020 at 9:00 (UTC+1) to discuss the resolutions being proposed at the General Meeting of Shareholders as announced on the 15 May 2020.

Shareholders should use the following link to register and join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R0vUN4dTRRephSKb0hi1oQ.

Premier African Minerals Limited (AIM: PREM) is a multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company focused on Southern Africa with its RHA Tungsten and Zulu Lithium projects in Zimbabwe.

The Company has a diverse portfolio of projects, which include tungsten, rare earth elements, lithium and tantalum in Zimbabwe, encompassing brownfield projects with near-term production potential to grass-roots exploration. The Company holds 5,010,333 shares in Circum Minerals Limited, the owners of the Danakil Potash Project in Ethiopia, which has the potential to be a world class asset.

In addition, the Company holds a 12% interest in MN Holdings Limited, the owner and operator of the Otjozondu Manganese Mining Project in Namibia.

