Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Premier African Minerals Limited    PREM   VGG7223M1005

PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LIMITED

(PREM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 10/01
0.031 GBp   +34.78%
02:38aPREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Zulu Update
PU
09/30PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Unaudited Interim Results to 30 June 2019
PU
09/27PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Placing - Correction
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Premier African Minerals : Zulu Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 02:38am EDT

Premier African Minerals Limited / Ticker: PREM / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

For immediate release

2 October 2019

Premier African Minerals Limited

Zulu Update

Premier African Minerals Limited ('Premier' or the 'Company') notes the recent commentsin a number of Zimbabwean online news sites relatingto the current status of the exclusive prospecting order application ('EPO') made bythe Company's for its wholly-owned Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project ('Zulu').

The Company continues to work closely with the Zimbabwean Mining Affairs Board ('Board')to progress its EPO and the Company is encouraged following a meeting yesterday attended by George Roach and the Board.

The Company will notify the marketas and when the Company receiveswritten communication pertaining to the status of Zulu's EPO application.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was George Roach.

Enquiries:

Fuad Sillem

Premier African Minerals Limited

Tel: +44 (0)7734 922074

Michael Cornish / Roland Cornish

Beaumont Cornish Limited

(Nominated Adviser)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Jerry Keen/Edward Mansfield

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7408 4090

Notes to Editors:

Premier African Minerals Limited (AIM: PREM) is a multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company focused on Southern Africa with its RHA and Zulu projects in Zimbabwe.

The Company has a diverse portfolio of projects, which include tungsten, rare earth elements, lithium and tantalum in Zimbabwe, encompassing brownfield projects with near-term production potential to grass-roots exploration. In addition, the Company holds 5,010,333 shares in Circum Minerals Limited ('Circum'), the owners of the Danakil Potash Project in Ethiopia, which has the potential to be a world class asset.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this announcement are or may be deemed to be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'' ''could'' 'should' ''envisage'' ''estimate'' ''intend'' ''may'' ''plan'' ''will'' or the negative of those variations or comparable expressions including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth results of operations performance future capital and other expenditures (including the amount. nature and sources of funding thereof) competitive advantages business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions competition environmental and other regulatory changes actions by governmental authorities the availability of capital markets reliance on key personnel uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions. The Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Premier African Minerals ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 06:37:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS L
02:38aPREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Zulu Update
PU
09/30PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Unaudited Interim Results to 30 June 2019
PU
09/27PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Placing - Correction
PU
09/27PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Placing
PU
09/23PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Board change and update
PU
09/04PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Extension of Loan Repayment
PU
08/30PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Corporate update - Circum
PU
08/19PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : RHA Electrification
PU
08/06PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Result of AGM
PU
07/30PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS : Shareholder Letter
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 4,19 M
Chart PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Premier African Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,00  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Greville Roach Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony John Michalec Chief Operating Officer
Godfrey Tsikayi Manhambara Non-Executive Director
Wolfgang Hampel Executive Director
Neil Lindsey Herbert Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREMIER AFRICAN MINERALS LIMITED-71.82%3
BHP GROUP7.62%117 930
RIO TINTO PLC12.64%87 956
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.64%31 722
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.96%18 198
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC-11.06%13 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group